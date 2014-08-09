La Valse: Works by Scriabin and Ravel—Sean Chen, piano (Steinway 30029)

The years between 1901 and 1914 were, according to historian Philipp Blom, a “period of extraordinary creativity in the arts and sciences, of enormous change in society and in the very image people had of themselves.” The works in this recital by rising star Sean Chen, all composed in that era, are emblematic of that creative ferment, poised between the ‘good old days’ and the rapid onslaught of modernity. Ravel’s La valse and Valses nobles et sentimentales and the Sonatas Nos. 4 and 5 by Scriabin are the major works.

Featured Fri 8/8, Tue 8/19, Thu 8/28

