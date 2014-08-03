Program Guide 08-03-2014

00:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: David Robertson, conductor; Marc-André Hamelin, piano

00:04:00 00:24:00 Elliott Carter Variations for Orchestra

00:40:00 00:18:33 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D

01:15:00 00:16:35 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue

01:40:00 00:13:11 Maurice Ravel La valse

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:23:09 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Idillio Concertino Op 15

Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Andrea Tenaglia, oboe Naxos 572921

02:27:00 00:30:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 17 in G

Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Robert Casadesus, piano Sony 780837

02:57:00 00:57:28 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 3 in D minor

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 443753

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margi Griebling-Haigh: The Windrush Madrigals

Fiati: Valarie Anderson, oboe; John Anderson, clarinet; Margo Garrett, piano (Jeanné 2252) 18:22

Ty Alan Emerson: Birch Whispers

Bridgett Crocker Emerson, flute; Jocelyn Chang, harp (Capstone 8736) 8:15

Jennifer Conner: Beauty and the Beast, from A Teller of Tales

Thomas Trenney, organ (Capstone 8736) 4:49

Jack Gallagher: Symphony in One Movement: Threnody

London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta/ (Naxos 559692) 21:36

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Flights of Fictional Fancy

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János Suite: Introduction; Battle & Defeat of Napoleon; Entrance of the Emperor and his court

– RIAS Symphony Orchestra Berlin/Ferenc Fricsay (DG 457 745 CD) 10:08

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

– Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal/Charles Dutoit (Decca 125235 CD) 11:36

Sergei Prokofiev: Lt. Kijé Suite: Kijé’s Wedding; Troika

– Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (CBS MYK 38527 CD) 5:21

Darius Milhaud: Scaramouche: Vif & Brasileiras

– Martha Argerich & Evgeny Kissin, piano (Youtube video PD) 4:37

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade Op 35: Fourth Movement

– Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (EMI CDC 7 47717 CD) 12:55

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: John Dowland, Part 2

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:06:35 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb...Amen

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80344

07:13:00 00:15:32 Giuseppe Verdi Te Deum from "Four Sacred Pieces"

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Donna Carter, soprano; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80254

07:31:00 00:24:13 Franz Schubert Mass No. 2 in G major

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Dawn Upshaw, soprano; David Gordon, tenor; William Stone, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80212

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 8, 2014 - From Jordan Hall in Boston, Massachusetts, this week's From the Top features “The Lark” by Mikhail Glinka brought to life by a wonderfully musical 11-year-old pianist. We'll also enjoy some unaccompanied Bach performed by a very thoughtful teenager from the Boston area … and a teenage string quartet shares moving stories about the healing power of music in their own lives.

Zlatomir Fung, cello, age 14 from Westborough, Massachusetts

Bourées from Cello Suite No. 4 in E-flat BWV 1010 by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)

Gregorio Lopes, violin, age 18 from Bloomington, Indiana

Mélodie Op 42/3 by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840–1893), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

Quartet Noce from Walnut Hill School of the Arts

Adagio – Con moto from String Quartet No. 1 “Kreutzer Sonata” by Leoš Janáček (1854–1928)

Joy Kuo, violin I, age 18 from Lincoln, Massachusetts/Taiwan

Rose Moerschel, violin II, age 17 from Milton, Massachusetts

Sloane Wesloh, viola, age 17 from Stillwater, Minnesota

Drake Driscoll, cello, age 18 from Holly Springs, North Carolina

Deanna Cirielli, harp, age 15 from Winchester, Massachusetts

Impromptu Op 86, by Gabriel Fauré (1845–1924)

Maxim Lando, piano, age 11 from Great Neck, New York

“The Lark” by Mikhail Glinka (1804–1857) arranged by Mily Balakirev (1837–1910)

Zlatomir Fung, cello, age 14 from Westborough, Massachusetts

Vito from Spanish Dances Op 54 by David Popper (1843–1913), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Suzanne Nance: Edo de Waart, conductor; Inon Barnatan, piano

10:04:00 00:12:22 Robert Schumann Overture to Byron's "Manfred" Op 115

10:20:00 00:26:00 James MacMillan The Confession of Isobel Gowdie

10:50:00 00:51:33 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15

11:40:00 00:18:00 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:11:32 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Overture

Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934

12:24:00 00:17:53 Maurice Ravel Violin Sonata in G

Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano Decca 15249

12:45:00 00:09:03 Giuseppe Verdi La battaglia di Legnano: Overture

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468

12:55:00 00:04:21 Gustav Holst Second Suite for Military Band: March Op 28

Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80038

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.

http://www.dennislewinmusic.com/DennisLewinPlaylistforWCLV.htm

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:23:21 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring: Suite

Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80596

15:29:00 00:14:22 Dag Wirén Serenade for Strings Op 11

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020

15:46:00 00:06:47 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Flutes in C

Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Janet See, flute; Stephen Schultz, flute Harm Mundi 905193

15:53:00 00:04:00 Sergei Prokofiev The Stone Flower: Maidens' Dance Op 118

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Pierre Boulez, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Margaret Hauptmann, soprano; Grace Reginold, mezzo-soprano; Richard Miller, tenor; Roger Havranck, bass - Archival Concert recorded live in Severance Hall in April, 1970

16:04:00 00:41:40 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 11 in D minor

16:50:00 00:56:11 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:08:41 Giacomo Puccini Preludio sinfonico in A

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025

18:13:00 00:16:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in D

Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Foster the Music: Darmstadt

Stockhausen: Kreuzspiel (excerpt)

Alfred Schweinfurter, oboe; Wolfgang Marx, bass clarinet; David Tudor, piano; Christoph Caskel, Heinz Haedler, & Manfred Wehner, percussion/Stockhausen (Neos 10060) 1:02

Pierre Boulez: Doubles

Het Residentie Orkest/Boulez (Neos 10060) 11:09

Luciano Berio: Sequenza No. 1 for Flute

Severino Gazzelloni, flute (Darmstadt archives) 6:00

Beat Furrer: à un moment de terre perdue

Klangforum Wien/Furrer (Neos 11060) 14:36

Enno Poppe: Salz

Ensemble Mosaik Kairo 15:54

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:04:43 Richard Dubugnon Hypnos

Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano Decca 15249

23:06:00 00:06:04 Nicolai Roslavetz Nocturne Chamber Ensemble

Elaine Douvas, oboe Boston Rec 1056

23:12:00 00:06:00 Maria Schneider How Important It Must Be

Australian Chamber Orchestra Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Frank Kimbrough, piano; Jay Anderson, double bass; Scott Robinson, clarinet; Members of ArtistShar 121

23:21:00 00:09:15 Béla Bartók Andante tranquillo from Violin Concerto

Swedish Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Isabelle Faust, violin Harm Mundi 902146

23:30:00 00:10:45 Frederick Delius Late Swallows

Sir John Barbirolli Hallé Orchestra EMI 65119

23:43:00 00:05:30 Claude Debussy Estampes: Pagodes

Emil de Cou San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Arabesque 6734

23:48:00 00:05:30 Jean Sibelius Romance in C major Op 42

Vladimir Ashkenazy Boston Symphony Orchestra Decca 436566

23:56:00 00:03:10 Richard Dubugnon La Minute exquise

Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano Decca 15249