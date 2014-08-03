Program Guide 08-03-2014
00:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: David Robertson, conductor; Marc-André Hamelin, piano
00:04:00 00:24:00 Elliott Carter Variations for Orchestra
00:40:00 00:18:33 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D
01:15:00 00:16:35 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue
01:40:00 00:13:11 Maurice Ravel La valse
CLASSICAL WEEKEND
02:02:00 00:23:09 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Idillio Concertino Op 15
Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Andrea Tenaglia, oboe Naxos 572921
02:27:00 00:30:25 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 17 in G
Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Robert Casadesus, piano Sony 780837
02:57:00 00:57:28 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 3 in D minor
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 443753
04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Margi Griebling-Haigh: The Windrush Madrigals
Fiati: Valarie Anderson, oboe; John Anderson, clarinet; Margo Garrett, piano (Jeanné 2252) 18:22
Ty Alan Emerson: Birch Whispers
Bridgett Crocker Emerson, flute; Jocelyn Chang, harp (Capstone 8736) 8:15
Jennifer Conner: Beauty and the Beast, from A Teller of Tales
Thomas Trenney, organ (Capstone 8736) 4:49
Jack Gallagher: Symphony in One Movement: Threnody
London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta/ (Naxos 559692) 21:36
05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Flights of Fictional Fancy
Zoltán Kodály: Háry János Suite: Introduction; Battle & Defeat of Napoleon; Entrance of the Emperor and his court
– RIAS Symphony Orchestra Berlin/Ferenc Fricsay (DG 457 745 CD) 10:08
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
– Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal/Charles Dutoit (Decca 125235 CD) 11:36
Sergei Prokofiev: Lt. Kijé Suite: Kijé’s Wedding; Troika
– Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (CBS MYK 38527 CD) 5:21
Darius Milhaud: Scaramouche: Vif & Brasileiras
– Martha Argerich & Evgeny Kissin, piano (Youtube video PD) 4:37
Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade Op 35: Fourth Movement
– Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (EMI CDC 7 47717 CD) 12:55
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: John Dowland, Part 2
MUSICA SACRA
07:04:00 00:06:35 George Frideric Handel Messiah: Worthy is the Lamb...Amen
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80344
07:13:00 00:15:32 Giuseppe Verdi Te Deum from "Four Sacred Pieces"
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Donna Carter, soprano; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80254
07:31:00 00:24:13 Franz Schubert Mass No. 2 in G major
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Dawn Upshaw, soprano; David Gordon, tenor; William Stone, baritone; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80212
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 8, 2014 - From Jordan Hall in Boston, Massachusetts, this week's From the Top features “The Lark” by Mikhail Glinka brought to life by a wonderfully musical 11-year-old pianist. We'll also enjoy some unaccompanied Bach performed by a very thoughtful teenager from the Boston area … and a teenage string quartet shares moving stories about the healing power of music in their own lives.
Zlatomir Fung, cello, age 14 from Westborough, Massachusetts
Bourées from Cello Suite No. 4 in E-flat BWV 1010 by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)
Gregorio Lopes, violin, age 18 from Bloomington, Indiana
Mélodie Op 42/3 by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840–1893), with Christopher O’Riley, piano
Quartet Noce from Walnut Hill School of the Arts
Adagio – Con moto from String Quartet No. 1 “Kreutzer Sonata” by Leoš Janáček (1854–1928)
Joy Kuo, violin I, age 18 from Lincoln, Massachusetts/Taiwan
Rose Moerschel, violin II, age 17 from Milton, Massachusetts
Sloane Wesloh, viola, age 17 from Stillwater, Minnesota
Drake Driscoll, cello, age 18 from Holly Springs, North Carolina
Deanna Cirielli, harp, age 15 from Winchester, Massachusetts
Impromptu Op 86, by Gabriel Fauré (1845–1924)
Maxim Lando, piano, age 11 from Great Neck, New York
“The Lark” by Mikhail Glinka (1804–1857) arranged by Mily Balakirev (1837–1910)
Zlatomir Fung, cello, age 14 from Westborough, Massachusetts
Vito from Spanish Dances Op 54 by David Popper (1843–1913), with Christopher O’Riley, piano
MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Suzanne Nance: Edo de Waart, conductor; Inon Barnatan, piano
10:04:00 00:12:22 Robert Schumann Overture to Byron's "Manfred" Op 115
10:20:00 00:26:00 James MacMillan The Confession of Isobel Gowdie
10:50:00 00:51:33 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15
11:40:00 00:18:00 Johannes Brahms Variations on a Theme by Haydn Op 56
BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
12:10:00 00:11:32 Gioacchino Rossini William Tell: Overture
Christian Benda Prague Sinfonia Naxos 570934
12:24:00 00:17:53 Maurice Ravel Violin Sonata in G
Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano Decca 15249
12:45:00 00:09:03 Giuseppe Verdi La battaglia di Legnano: Overture
Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 68468
12:55:00 00:04:21 Gustav Holst Second Suite for Military Band: March Op 28
Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80038
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.
http://www.dennislewinmusic.com/DennisLewinPlaylistforWCLV.htm
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:03:00 00:23:21 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring: Suite
Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80596
15:29:00 00:14:22 Dag Wirén Serenade for Strings Op 11
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 7020
15:46:00 00:06:47 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 2 Flutes in C
Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Janet See, flute; Stephen Schultz, flute Harm Mundi 905193
15:53:00 00:04:00 Sergei Prokofiev The Stone Flower: Maidens' Dance Op 118
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 10481
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Pierre Boulez, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Margaret Hauptmann, soprano; Grace Reginold, mezzo-soprano; Richard Miller, tenor; Roger Havranck, bass - Archival Concert recorded live in Severance Hall in April, 1970
16:04:00 00:41:40 Franz Joseph Haydn Mass No. 11 in D minor
16:50:00 00:56:11 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:08:41 Giacomo Puccini Preludio sinfonico in A
Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025
18:13:00 00:16:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento for Strings in D
Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: Foster the Music: Darmstadt
Stockhausen: Kreuzspiel (excerpt)
Alfred Schweinfurter, oboe; Wolfgang Marx, bass clarinet; David Tudor, piano; Christoph Caskel, Heinz Haedler, & Manfred Wehner, percussion/Stockhausen (Neos 10060) 1:02
Pierre Boulez: Doubles
Het Residentie Orkest/Boulez (Neos 10060) 11:09
Luciano Berio: Sequenza No. 1 for Flute
Severino Gazzelloni, flute (Darmstadt archives) 6:00
Beat Furrer: à un moment de terre perdue
Klangforum Wien/Furrer (Neos 11060) 14:36
Enno Poppe: Salz
Ensemble Mosaik Kairo 15:54
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:04:43 Richard Dubugnon Hypnos
Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano Decca 15249
23:06:00 00:06:04 Nicolai Roslavetz Nocturne Chamber Ensemble
Elaine Douvas, oboe Boston Rec 1056
23:12:00 00:06:00 Maria Schneider How Important It Must Be
Australian Chamber Orchestra Dawn Upshaw, soprano; Frank Kimbrough, piano; Jay Anderson, double bass; Scott Robinson, clarinet; Members of ArtistShar 121
23:21:00 00:09:15 Béla Bartók Andante tranquillo from Violin Concerto
Swedish Radio Symphony Daniel Harding Isabelle Faust, violin Harm Mundi 902146
23:30:00 00:10:45 Frederick Delius Late Swallows
Sir John Barbirolli Hallé Orchestra EMI 65119
23:43:00 00:05:30 Claude Debussy Estampes: Pagodes
Emil de Cou San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Arabesque 6734
23:48:00 00:05:30 Jean Sibelius Romance in C major Op 42
Vladimir Ashkenazy Boston Symphony Orchestra Decca 436566
23:56:00 00:03:10 Richard Dubugnon La Minute exquise
Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano Decca 15249