Program Guide 08-02-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:34:08 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 3 in E flat Op 10
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Warner 65775
00:38:00 00:32:47 Edvard Grieg String Quartet No. 1 in G minor Op 27
Guarneri Quartet Philips 426286
01:13:00 00:52:25 Sir Arthur Bliss Checkmate
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 557641
02:07:00 00:23:07 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Sonata No. 2 in B flat minor Op 36
Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 4048
02:32:00 01:31:08 Hector Berlioz Roméo et Juliette Op 17
Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Melanie Diener, soprano; Kenneth Tarver, tenor; Denis Sedov, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus DeutGram 1301
04:05:00 00:45:18 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Tudor Portraits
New Philharmonia Orchestra David Willcocks Elizabeth Bainbridge, alto; John Carol Case, baritone; Bach Choir EMI 64722
04:52:00 00:42:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 2 in G major Op 44
Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Barry Douglas, piano RCA 61633
05:36:00 00:33:05 José Serebrier Symphony on Bizet's "Carmen"
José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305
06:11:00 00:15:01 Brian Easdale Red Shoes Ballet
Kenneth Alwyn Philharmonia Orchestra Silva 1094
06:28:00 00:15:17 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 3 in G minor
Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523
06:45:00 00:06:01 E. T. A. Hoffmann The Drink of Immortality: Overture
Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999606
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
07:00:50 Alberto Ginastera: El Amanecer (Dawn) from Panambi Op 1
London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 570999
07:05:48 Carlos Guastavino Cantilena No. 4 "El Ceibo"
Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina Dorian 90202
07:09:19 Astor Piazzolla Summer, from "Four Seasons in Buenos Aires"
Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; New Century Chamber Orchestra NSS Music
07:16:57 Johann Sebastian Bach Flute Sonata in b BWV 1030
Maxence Larrieu, flute; Rafael Puyana, harpsichord Philips 438809
07:37:49 Ernesto Lecuona Andalucia Suite
Santiago Rodriguez, piano Elan 2206
08:00:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 14 in E-Flat K 449
Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; Mozart-Haydn Festival Orchestra Artek 0024-
08:23:28 Joaquin Nin Spanish Suite
Moscow Concertino Discover 920129
08:34:53 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 3 in B-Flat G 447
Pepe Romero, guitar; Academy Chamber Ensemble Philips 426092
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 8, 2014 - From Jordan Hall in Boston, Massachusetts, this week's From the Top features “The Lark” by Mikhail Glinka brought to life by a wonderfully musical 11-year-old pianist. We'll also enjoy some unaccompanied Bach performed by a very thoughtful teenager from the Boston area … and a teenage string quartet shares moving stories about the healing power of music in their own lives.
Zlatomir Fung, cello, age 14 from Westborough, Massachusetts
Bourées from Cello Suite No. 4 in E-flat BWV 1010 by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)
Gregorio Lopes, violin, age 18 from Bloomington, Indiana
Mélodie Op 42/3 by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840–1893), with Christopher O’Riley, piano
Quartet Noce from Walnut Hill School of the Arts
Adagio – Con moto from String Quartet No. 1 “Kreutzer Sonata” by Leoš Janáček (1854–1928)
Joy Kuo, violin I, age 18 from Lincoln, Massachusetts/Taiwan
Rose Moerschel, violin II, age 17 from Milton, Massachusetts
Sloane Wesloh, viola, age 17 from Stillwater, Minnesota
Drake Driscoll, cello, age 18 from Holly Springs, North Carolina
Deanna Cirielli, harp, age 15 from Winchester, Massachusetts
Impromptu Op 86, by Gabriel Fauré (1845–1924)
Maxim Lando, piano, age 11 from Great Neck, New York
“The Lark” by Mikhail Glinka (1804–1857) arranged by Mily Balakirev (1837–1910)
Zlatomir Fung, cello, age 14 from Westborough, Massachusetts
Vito from Spanish Dances Op 54 by David Popper (1843–1913), with Christopher O’Riley, piano
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Flights of Fictional Fancy
Zoltán Kodály: Háry János Suite: Introduction; Battle & Defeat of Napoleon; Entrance of the Emperor and his court
RIAS Symphony Orchestra Berlin/Ferenc Fricsay (DG 457 745 CD) 10:08
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
– Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal/Charles Dutoit (Decca 125235 CD) 11:36
Sergei Prokofiev: Lt. Kijé Suite: Kijé’s Wedding; Troika
– Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (CBS MYK 38527 CD) 5:21
Darius Milhaud: Scaramouche: Vif & Brasileiras
– Martha Argerich & Evgeny Kissin, piano (Youtube video PD) 4:37
Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade Op. 35 Fourth Movement
– Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (EMI CDC 7 47717 CD) 12:55
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Music for Ancient Worlds - How film composers have imagined the music of ancient civilizations with scores for Alexander, The Ten Commandments, and more
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Prelude from The Silver Chalice, 1954 – Silva SILCD 1170 - Franz Waxman
- City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.
Suite from One Million Years B.C. - Silva SILCD 1170 - Mario Nascimbene
- City of Prague Philharmonic/Crouch End Festival Chorus/Nic Raine, cond.
End Credits from 10,000 B.C., 2008 – Decca B0010824-02 - Harald Kloser/Thomas Wander
- original soundtrack
Suite from The Ten Commandments, 1956 - Silva SILCD 1170 - Elmer Bernstein
- City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.
Overture from Sodom and Gomorrah, 1962 - Silva SILCD 1170 - Miklós Rózsa
- City of Prague Philharmonic/City of Prague Philharmonic Chorus/James Fitzpatrick, cond.
March of the Spartans from The 300 Spartans, 1962 - Silva SILCD 1170 - Manos Hadjidakis
- City of Prague Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.
Goodbye, My Love and Glory from 300, 2007 - Warner Bros 101272 - Tyler Bates
- original soundtrack
Remember from Troy, 2004 - Silva SILCD 1170 - James Horner
- City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.
Main Theme from Masada, 1981 - Silva SILCD 1170 - Jerry Goldsmith
- City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.
Caesar and Cleopatra from Cleopatra, 1963 - Silva SILCD 1170 - Alex North
- City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.
Across the Mountains from Alexander, 2004 - Silva SILCD 1170 – Vangelis
- City of Prague Philharmonic/City of Prague Philharmonic Chorus/James Fitzpatrick, cond.
The Sand Volcano and Love Theme from The Mummy, 1999 - Silva SILCD 1288 - Jerry Goldsmith
- City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.
Caesar and Cleopatra from Cleopatra, 1963 - Silva SILCD 1170 - Alex North
- City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.
Suite from Antony and Cleopatra, 1972 - Silva SILCD 1170 - John Scott
- City of Prague Philharmonic/Crouch End Festival Chorus/Nic Raine, cond.
Ave Caesar from Quo Vadis, 1951 - Silva SILCD 1170 - Miklós Rózsa
- City of Prague Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.
Suite from Gladiator, 2000 - Silva SILCD 1170 - Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerard
- City of Prague Philharmonic/Crouch End Festival Chorus/Nic Raine, cond.
Suite from Jesus of Nazareth, 1977 - Silva SILCD 1170 - Maurice Jarre
- City of Prague Philharmonic/Crouch End Festival Chorus/Paul Bateman, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Life
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:08:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 26 in E flat
Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 762
12:20:00 00:11:52 Sir Arthur Bliss Mêlée Fantasque
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 557641
12:34:00 00:16:39 Ottorino Respighi The Fountains of Rome
Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600
12:53:00 00:04:16 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Che farò
Orch of Age of Enlightenment Harry Bicket Susan Graham, mezzo-soprano Erato 85768
13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: LA Opera
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute K 620 (1791)
Pamina… Janai Bruggeri
Tamino… Lawerence Brownlee
The Queen of the Night… Erika Miklosa
Sarastro… Evan Boyer
Papageno… Rodian Pogossov
Monostatos… Rodell Rosel
First Lady… Hae Ji Chang
Second Lady… Cassandra Zoe Velasco
Third Lady… Peabody Southwell
The Speaker… Phillip Addis
Conductor: James Conlon
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:48:00 00:09:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in F minor
Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308
16:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt
Gottfried Finger: Sonata I in D minor--Chatham Baroque
Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata in G BWV 1021--Chatham Baroque
Off the Beaten Track - Sören Sieg: African Suite No. 3: Kuagana [Farewell] & Simo nzuri [Good News] (2003)--Amsterdam Loeki Stardust Quartet
(Radio Nederland Wereldomroep)
Max Bruch: Selections from Eight Pieces for Clarinet, Viola & Piano Op 83 (1909)--Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center
Franz Liszt: Romance oubliée & Die Zelle im Nonnenwerth--Steven Isserlis, cello; Kirill Gerstein, piano
Gioacchino Rossini: Les soirées musicales: La danza (1835)--Eric Barry, tenor; Kim Pensinger Witman, piano
CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest
17:03:00 00:13:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on an Original Theme in E flat Op 44
André-Michel Schub, piano; Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Gary Hoffman, cello
17:19:00 00:09:41 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 12 in C minor
Yoon Kwon, Lily Francis, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; Julie Albers, cello
17:31:00 00:27:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Quartet No. 2 in E flat
Menahem Pressler, piano; Erin Keefe, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; Gary Hoffman, cello
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Big Sound - The soloists have been sent home — and what we’ve got is an hour of Broadway choruses making their contribution to “The New Moon,” “Porgy and Bess,” “My Fair Lady” and many more.
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:01:15 00:01:33 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Oklahoma!
Hugh Jackman, Company Oklahoma! -- 1998 Revival First Night MCPS69
18:03:08 00:02:52 Jonathan Larson Seasons of Love
Chorus Rent -- Original B'way Cast Dreamworks DRMD2-50003
18:06:25 00:00:42 Sigmund Romberg-O.Hammerstein Opening of "The New Moon"
Chorus The New Moon -- Encores Revival Ghostlight 4403-2
18::07:22 00:02:13 Sigmund Romberg-O.Hamerstein Stouthearted Men
Rodney Gilfry, Chorus The New Moon -- Encores Revival Ghostlight 4403-2
18:10:12 00:03:40 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein There Is Nothin' Like a Dame
Chorus South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722
18:14:00 00:01:56 Frank Loesser Song of a Summer Night
Chorus The Most Happy Fella -- Original B'way Cast Sony S2K48010
18:16:33 00:04:34 Marc Blitzstein We're Alive
Chorus Juno -- Original B'way Cast Fynsworth Alley FA-2134
18:21:18 00:03:00 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams The Telephone Hour
Chorus Bye Bye Birdie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89254
18:24:36 00:02:11 Maury Yeston Godspeed, Titanic
Chorus Titanic -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68834-2
18:27:52 00:01:32 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Overflow
Chorus Porgy and Bess -- Studio Cast Telarc CD-80434
18:30:04 00:01:45 Hugh Martin Sunshine
Chorus Gentlemen Prefer Blondes -- Origiinal B'way Cast Sony SK48013
18:32:16 00:00:40 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein One Foot, Other Foot
Chorus Allegro -- Studio Cast Recording Masterworks B'way 88697-41738-2
18:36:33 00:02:22 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Ascot Gavotte
Chorus My Fair Lady -- Original London Cast Sony SK60539
18:38:50 00:02:55 B.Comden-A.Green-J.Styne Simple Little System
Chorus Bells Are Ringing -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89545
18:42:17 00:04:10 Stephen Sondheim Evoe!
Chorus The Frogs -- Original B'way Cast PS Classics PS-525
18:46:36 00:03:03 Stephen Sondheim Finale from "Sweeney Todd"
Chorus Sweeney Todd -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 82876-68639-2
18:50:13 00:01:44 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein All the Things You Are
Chorus Broadway Showstoppers Angel 777754586
18:52:08 00:00:52 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:19 00:03:38 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson Filler: Train to Johannesburg
Chorus Lost in the Stars -- Studio Cast Music Masters 1612-67100-2
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:15:08 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Russian Easter Overture Op 36
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788
19:19:00 00:35:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 22 in E flat
Northern Sinfonia Imogen Cooper Imogen Cooper, piano Avie 2200
19:57:00 00:01:59 Vincenzo Galilei Saltarello
Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Marin Alsop, conductor; David Fray, piano; recorded live in Severance Hall
20:04:00 00:10:49 Samuel Barber Essay No. 2 for Orchestra Op 17
20:18:00 00:31:56 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 54
20:54:00 00:40:47 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3
21:46:00 00:11:53 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Hiawatha: Overture
RTE Concert Orch Dublin Andrew Penny Marco Polo 223516
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The BBC program “Around the Horn”...Henry Morgan offers “Coming Attractions” and “Commercial Copywriters”...Jan C. Snow on “Trendsetters”...This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:06:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130
Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012
23:08:00 00:09:38 Joachim Raff In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153
Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628
23:20:00 00:07:33 Sergei Rachmaninoff Largo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 40
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191
23:27:00 00:08:44 George Frederick Bristow Nocturne from Symphony in F sharp minor Op 26
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9169
23:38:00 00:10:36 Niels Gade Andantino from Symphony No. 1 Op 5
Dmitri Kitayenko Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9422
23:48:00 00:04:45 Anthony Holborne Pavan "The Image of Melancholy"
Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813
23:55:00 00:03:03 Manuel de Falla Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Asturiana
Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576