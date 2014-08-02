Program Guide 08-02-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:34:08 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 3 in E flat Op 10

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Warner 65775

00:38:00 00:32:47 Edvard Grieg String Quartet No. 1 in G minor Op 27

Guarneri Quartet Philips 426286

01:13:00 00:52:25 Sir Arthur Bliss Checkmate

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 557641

02:07:00 00:23:07 Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Sonata No. 2 in B flat minor Op 36

Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 4048

02:32:00 01:31:08 Hector Berlioz Roméo et Juliette Op 17

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Melanie Diener, soprano; Kenneth Tarver, tenor; Denis Sedov, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus DeutGram 1301

04:05:00 00:45:18 Ralph Vaughan Williams Five Tudor Portraits

New Philharmonia Orchestra David Willcocks Elizabeth Bainbridge, alto; John Carol Case, baritone; Bach Choir EMI 64722

04:52:00 00:42:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 2 in G major Op 44

Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Barry Douglas, piano RCA 61633

05:36:00 00:33:05 José Serebrier Symphony on Bizet's "Carmen"

José Serebrier Barcelona Symphony Bis 1305

06:11:00 00:15:01 Brian Easdale Red Shoes Ballet

Kenneth Alwyn Philharmonia Orchestra Silva 1094

06:28:00 00:15:17 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 3 in G minor

Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523

06:45:00 00:06:01 E. T. A. Hoffmann The Drink of Immortality: Overture

Johannes Goritzki German Chamber Academy Neuss CPO 999606

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

07:00:50 Alberto Ginastera: El Amanecer (Dawn) from Panambi Op 1

London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 570999

07:05:48 Carlos Guastavino Cantilena No. 4 "El Ceibo"

Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina Dorian 90202

07:09:19 Astor Piazzolla Summer, from "Four Seasons in Buenos Aires"

Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; New Century Chamber Orchestra NSS Music

07:16:57 Johann Sebastian Bach Flute Sonata in b BWV 1030

Maxence Larrieu, flute; Rafael Puyana, harpsichord Philips 438809

07:37:49 Ernesto Lecuona Andalucia Suite

Santiago Rodriguez, piano Elan 2206

08:00:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 14 in E-Flat K 449

Jorge Federico Osorio, piano; Mozart-Haydn Festival Orchestra Artek 0024-

08:23:28 Joaquin Nin Spanish Suite

Moscow Concertino Discover 920129

08:34:53 Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 3 in B-Flat G 447

Pepe Romero, guitar; Academy Chamber Ensemble Philips 426092

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded February 8, 2014 - From Jordan Hall in Boston, Massachusetts, this week's From the Top features “The Lark” by Mikhail Glinka brought to life by a wonderfully musical 11-year-old pianist. We'll also enjoy some unaccompanied Bach performed by a very thoughtful teenager from the Boston area … and a teenage string quartet shares moving stories about the healing power of music in their own lives.

Zlatomir Fung, cello, age 14 from Westborough, Massachusetts

Bourées from Cello Suite No. 4 in E-flat BWV 1010 by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)

Gregorio Lopes, violin, age 18 from Bloomington, Indiana

Mélodie Op 42/3 by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840–1893), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

Quartet Noce from Walnut Hill School of the Arts

Adagio – Con moto from String Quartet No. 1 “Kreutzer Sonata” by Leoš Janáček (1854–1928)

Joy Kuo, violin I, age 18 from Lincoln, Massachusetts/Taiwan

Rose Moerschel, violin II, age 17 from Milton, Massachusetts

Sloane Wesloh, viola, age 17 from Stillwater, Minnesota

Drake Driscoll, cello, age 18 from Holly Springs, North Carolina

Deanna Cirielli, harp, age 15 from Winchester, Massachusetts

Impromptu Op 86, by Gabriel Fauré (1845–1924)

Maxim Lando, piano, age 11 from Great Neck, New York

“The Lark” by Mikhail Glinka (1804–1857) arranged by Mily Balakirev (1837–1910)

Zlatomir Fung, cello, age 14 from Westborough, Massachusetts

Vito from Spanish Dances Op 54 by David Popper (1843–1913), with Christopher O’Riley, piano

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Flights of Fictional Fancy

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János Suite: Introduction; Battle & Defeat of Napoleon; Entrance of the Emperor and his court

RIAS Symphony Orchestra Berlin/Ferenc Fricsay (DG 457 745 CD) 10:08

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

– Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal/Charles Dutoit (Decca 125235 CD) 11:36

Sergei Prokofiev: Lt. Kijé Suite: Kijé’s Wedding; Troika

– Cleveland Orchestra/George Szell (CBS MYK 38527 CD) 5:21

Darius Milhaud: Scaramouche: Vif & Brasileiras

– Martha Argerich & Evgeny Kissin, piano (Youtube video PD) 4:37

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade Op. 35 Fourth Movement

– Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Thomas Beecham (EMI CDC 7 47717 CD) 12:55

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Music for Ancient Worlds - How film composers have imagined the music of ancient civilizations with scores for Alexander, The Ten Commandments, and more

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Prelude from The Silver Chalice, 1954 – Silva SILCD 1170 - Franz Waxman

- City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Suite from One Million Years B.C. - Silva SILCD 1170 - Mario Nascimbene

- City of Prague Philharmonic/Crouch End Festival Chorus/Nic Raine, cond.

End Credits from 10,000 B.C., 2008 – Decca B0010824-02 - Harald Kloser/Thomas Wander

- original soundtrack

Suite from The Ten Commandments, 1956 - Silva SILCD 1170 - Elmer Bernstein

- City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Overture from Sodom and Gomorrah, 1962 - Silva SILCD 1170 - Miklós Rózsa

- City of Prague Philharmonic/City of Prague Philharmonic Chorus/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

March of the Spartans from The 300 Spartans, 1962 - Silva SILCD 1170 - Manos Hadjidakis

- City of Prague Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

Goodbye, My Love and Glory from 300, 2007 - Warner Bros 101272 - Tyler Bates

- original soundtrack

Remember from Troy, 2004 - Silva SILCD 1170 - James Horner

- City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Main Theme from Masada, 1981 - Silva SILCD 1170 - Jerry Goldsmith

- City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Caesar and Cleopatra from Cleopatra, 1963 - Silva SILCD 1170 - Alex North

- City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Across the Mountains from Alexander, 2004 - Silva SILCD 1170 – Vangelis

- City of Prague Philharmonic/City of Prague Philharmonic Chorus/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

The Sand Volcano and Love Theme from The Mummy, 1999 - Silva SILCD 1288 - Jerry Goldsmith

- City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine, cond.

Caesar and Cleopatra from Cleopatra, 1963 - Silva SILCD 1170 - Alex North

- City of Prague Philharmonic/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Suite from Antony and Cleopatra, 1972 - Silva SILCD 1170 - John Scott

- City of Prague Philharmonic/Crouch End Festival Chorus/Nic Raine, cond.

Ave Caesar from Quo Vadis, 1951 - Silva SILCD 1170 - Miklós Rózsa

- City of Prague Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

Suite from Gladiator, 2000 - Silva SILCD 1170 - Hans Zimmer/Lisa Gerard

- City of Prague Philharmonic/Crouch End Festival Chorus/Nic Raine, cond.

Suite from Jesus of Nazareth, 1977 - Silva SILCD 1170 - Maurice Jarre

- City of Prague Philharmonic/Crouch End Festival Chorus/Paul Bateman, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Life

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:08:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 26 in E flat

Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 762

12:20:00 00:11:52 Sir Arthur Bliss Mêlée Fantasque

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 557641

12:34:00 00:16:39 Ottorino Respighi The Fountains of Rome

Mariss Jansons Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 55600

12:53:00 00:04:16 Christoph Willibald Gluck Orfeo ed Euridice: Che farò

Orch of Age of Enlightenment Harry Bicket Susan Graham, mezzo-soprano Erato 85768

13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: LA Opera

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute K 620 (1791)

Pamina… Janai Bruggeri

Tamino… Lawerence Brownlee

The Queen of the Night… Erika Miklosa

Sarastro… Evan Boyer

Papageno… Rodian Pogossov

Monostatos… Rodell Rosel

First Lady… Hae Ji Chang

Second Lady… Cassandra Zoe Velasco

Third Lady… Peabody Southwell

The Speaker… Phillip Addis

Conductor: James Conlon

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:48:00 00:09:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in F minor

Australian Chamber Orchestra Richard Tognetti Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67308

16:00 CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt

Gottfried Finger: Sonata I in D minor--Chatham Baroque

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata in G BWV 1021--Chatham Baroque

Off the Beaten Track - Sören Sieg: African Suite No. 3: Kuagana [Farewell] & Simo nzuri [Good News] (2003)--Amsterdam Loeki Stardust Quartet

(Radio Nederland Wereldomroep)

Max Bruch: Selections from Eight Pieces for Clarinet, Viola & Piano Op 83 (1909)--Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

Franz Liszt: Romance oubliée & Die Zelle im Nonnenwerth--Steven Isserlis, cello; Kirill Gerstein, piano

Gioacchino Rossini: Les soirées musicales: La danza (1835)--Eric Barry, tenor; Kim Pensinger Witman, piano

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest

17:03:00 00:13:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on an Original Theme in E flat Op 44

André-Michel Schub, piano; Cho-Liang Lin, violin; Gary Hoffman, cello

17:19:00 00:09:41 Franz Schubert String Quartet No. 12 in C minor

Yoon Kwon, Lily Francis, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; Julie Albers, cello

17:31:00 00:27:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Quartet No. 2 in E flat

Menahem Pressler, piano; Erin Keefe, violin; Beth Guterman, viola; Gary Hoffman, cello

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Big Sound - The soloists have been sent home — and what we’ve got is an hour of Broadway choruses making their contribution to “The New Moon,” “Porgy and Bess,” “My Fair Lady” and many more.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:15 00:01:33 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Oklahoma!

Hugh Jackman, Company Oklahoma! -- 1998 Revival First Night MCPS69

18:03:08 00:02:52 Jonathan Larson Seasons of Love

Chorus Rent -- Original B'way Cast Dreamworks DRMD2-50003

18:06:25 00:00:42 Sigmund Romberg-O.Hammerstein Opening of "The New Moon"

Chorus The New Moon -- Encores Revival Ghostlight 4403-2

18::07:22 00:02:13 Sigmund Romberg-O.Hamerstein Stouthearted Men

Rodney Gilfry, Chorus The New Moon -- Encores Revival Ghostlight 4403-2

18:10:12 00:03:40 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein There Is Nothin' Like a Dame

Chorus South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722

18:14:00 00:01:56 Frank Loesser Song of a Summer Night

Chorus The Most Happy Fella -- Original B'way Cast Sony S2K48010

18:16:33 00:04:34 Marc Blitzstein We're Alive

Chorus Juno -- Original B'way Cast Fynsworth Alley FA-2134

18:21:18 00:03:00 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams The Telephone Hour

Chorus Bye Bye Birdie -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89254

18:24:36 00:02:11 Maury Yeston Godspeed, Titanic

Chorus Titanic -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68834-2

18:27:52 00:01:32 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Overflow

Chorus Porgy and Bess -- Studio Cast Telarc CD-80434

18:30:04 00:01:45 Hugh Martin Sunshine

Chorus Gentlemen Prefer Blondes -- Origiinal B'way Cast Sony SK48013

18:32:16 00:00:40 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein One Foot, Other Foot

Chorus Allegro -- Studio Cast Recording Masterworks B'way 88697-41738-2

18:36:33 00:02:22 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe Ascot Gavotte

Chorus My Fair Lady -- Original London Cast Sony SK60539

18:38:50 00:02:55 B.Comden-A.Green-J.Styne Simple Little System

Chorus Bells Are Ringing -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89545

18:42:17 00:04:10 Stephen Sondheim Evoe!

Chorus The Frogs -- Original B'way Cast PS Classics PS-525

18:46:36 00:03:03 Stephen Sondheim Finale from "Sweeney Todd"

Chorus Sweeney Todd -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 82876-68639-2

18:50:13 00:01:44 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein All the Things You Are

Chorus Broadway Showstoppers Angel 777754586

18:52:08 00:00:52 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:19 00:03:38 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson Filler: Train to Johannesburg

Chorus Lost in the Stars -- Studio Cast Music Masters 1612-67100-2

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:15:08 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Russian Easter Overture Op 36

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788

19:19:00 00:35:42 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 22 in E flat

Northern Sinfonia Imogen Cooper Imogen Cooper, piano Avie 2200

19:57:00 00:01:59 Vincenzo Galilei Saltarello

Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Marin Alsop, conductor; David Fray, piano; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:10:49 Samuel Barber Essay No. 2 for Orchestra Op 17

20:18:00 00:31:56 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 54

20:54:00 00:40:47 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3

21:46:00 00:11:53 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Hiawatha: Overture

RTE Concert Orch Dublin Andrew Penny Marco Polo 223516

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The BBC program “Around the Horn”...Henry Morgan offers “Coming Attractions” and “Commercial Copywriters”...Jan C. Snow on “Trendsetters”...This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:31 Ludwig van Beethoven Cavatina from String Quartet No. 13 Op 130

Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012

23:08:00 00:09:38 Joachim Raff In the Twilight from Symphony No. 3 Op 153

Hilary Davan Wetton Milton Keynes City Orchestra Hyperion 66628

23:20:00 00:07:33 Sergei Rachmaninoff Largo from Piano Concerto No. 4 Op 40

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vasily Petrenko Simon Trpceski, piano Avie 2191

23:27:00 00:08:44 George Frederick Bristow Nocturne from Symphony in F sharp minor Op 26

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9169

23:38:00 00:10:36 Niels Gade Andantino from Symphony No. 1 Op 5

Dmitri Kitayenko Danish National Radio Sym Chandos 9422

23:48:00 00:04:45 Anthony Holborne Pavan "The Image of Melancholy"

Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813

23:55:00 00:03:03 Manuel de Falla Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Asturiana

Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, vn; Sandra Rivers, piano EMI 54576

