WCLV Features & Interviews

Live from KeyBank Studio: the Amati Ex-Hepton violin

Published August 1, 2014 at 9:04 PM EDT
Sonja Molloy, Megan Clay Constantine, and and Alicja Basinska
Sonja Molloy, Megan Clay Constantine, and and Alicja Basinska

Joining us in the KeyBank Studio were violinist Sonja Molloy, instructor at The Music Settlement and member of the second violin section at The Cleveland Orchestra; pianist Alicja Basinska; Charlie Lawrence, president and CEO of The Music Settlement; Megan Clay Constantine, chair of the Center for Music.

The Music Settlement recently acquired the Amati "Ex-Hepton" violin, which was built in 1665 by Nicholo Amati. Charlie and Megan explain how this priceless instrument came into the Settlement's possession, and Sonja shares what it's like to play it.

Sonja and Alicja performed the following program in the KeyBank Studio:

Stravinsky’s Suite Italienne, after Pulcinella and transcribed by Stravinsky and Samuel Dushkin
Dvorak’s Slavonic Dance No. 3 in G Major Op. 72, No. 8, transcribed by Fritz Kreisler
William Bolcom’s Graceful Ghost
Eugene Ysaye’s Sonate No. 2 in a minor: "Obsession” and “Malinconia”
Franz Drdla’s “Souvenir”

Be sure to tune in to "Ideas" on WVIZ tonight at 8:30 or Sunday morning at 11:30 to see a feature on Sonja, Alicja, Charlie, Megan, and the Amati "Ex-Hepton" violin. More information at www.ideas.wviz.org.

