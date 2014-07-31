© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WCLV-Grove-Series.png
Recording of the Week

Aranjuez

Published July 31, 2014 at 11:31 PM EDT
aranjuez-karadaglic.jpg
aranjuez-karadaglic.jpg

Aranjuez—Milos Karadaglic, guitar; London Philharmonic/Yannick Nézet-Séguin (DeutGram 200390)
Our guides across the 20th century musical landscape of Spain offered in Aranjuez are a Serbian guitarist, a Canadian conductor with an orchestra from England! The Concierto de Aranjuez and Fantasía para un Gentilhombre by Joaquín Rodrigo are the bookends that embrace solo guitar pieces by Manuel de Falla along with Rodrigo’s homage to Falla, Invocación y Danza. The young guitarist has achieved a WCLV trifecta: each one of his releases has been a Choice CD. Says Milos Karadaglic, “Aranjuez serves a different reality, where emotions overflow and the string becomes a voice. It is an homage to the music and musicians who changed the course of the history of the guitar.”
Featured Fri 8/1, Tue 8/12, Thu 8/21