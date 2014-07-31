Aranjuez—Milos Karadaglic, guitar; London Philharmonic/Yannick Nézet-Séguin (DeutGram 200390)

Our guides across the 20th century musical landscape of Spain offered in Aranjuez are a Serbian guitarist, a Canadian conductor with an orchestra from England! The Concierto de Aranjuez and Fantasía para un Gentilhombre by Joaquín Rodrigo are the bookends that embrace solo guitar pieces by Manuel de Falla along with Rodrigo’s homage to Falla, Invocación y Danza. The young guitarist has achieved a WCLV trifecta: each one of his releases has been a Choice CD. Says Milos Karadaglic, “Aranjuez serves a different reality, where emotions overflow and the string becomes a voice. It is an homage to the music and musicians who changed the course of the history of the guitar.”

Featured Fri 8/1, Tue 8/12, Thu 8/21

