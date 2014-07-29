© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlist for WCLV.

Program Guide 07-29-2014

Published July 29, 2014 at 6:14 PM EDT

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

15:00 WCLV ARTS PARTNERS:

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Leila Josefowicz, violin
Sibelius: Suite No. 1 from The Tempest
Stravinsky: Violin Concerto in D
Adès: ...but all shall be well
Debussy: La mer
Bonus: Dvorak: The Water Goblin --Sir Mark Elder, conductor

23:00 LATE PROGRAM