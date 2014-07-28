Program Guide 07-28-2014
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:24:45 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin
Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867
00:29:00 00:35:01 Albéric Magnard Quintet for Piano & Winds in D minor Op 8
Montreal Wind Society CBC 1097
01:06:00 00:45:12 Enrique Granados Goyescas
Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732
01:53:00 00:11:50 George Butterworth Two English Idylls
Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra EMI 47945
02:04:00 01:23:13 Benjamin Britten War Requiem Op 66
New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Carol Vaness, soprano; Jerry Hadley, tenor; Thomas Hampson, baritone; American Boychoir; Westminster Choir Teldec 17115
03:28:00 00:19:03 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D major
Montreal Symphony Orchestra Charles Dutoit Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 452448
03:47:00 00:49:24 Gustav Holst The Planets Op 32 BBC Philharmonic
Sir Andrew Davis Women of the; Manchester Chamber Choir Chandos 5086
04:36:00 00:28:13 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85
Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 450021
05:04:00 00:10:21 George Butterworth Rhapsody "A Shropshire Lad"
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5068
05:15:00 00:12:06 Amilcare Ponchielli Elegia
Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025
05:27:00 00:05:02 Jean Sibelius Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44
Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Warner 62190
05:49:00 00:07:25 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 107
Louis Lortie Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2617
05:58:00 00:00:50 George Frideric Handel Almira: Rigaudon
Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901852
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
06:07:00 00:06:03 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Chaconne
Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714
06:20:00 00:11:35 Sir Edward Elgar Serenade for Strings in E minor Op 20
Paul Goodwin English Chamber Orchestra Harm Mundi 907258
06:32:00 00:04:54 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet from Symphony No. 31
Sir Charles Mackerras Orchestra of St Luke's Telarc 80156
06:40:00 00:06:11 George Butterworth The Banks of Green Willow
Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9902
06:51:00 00:03:54 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne Op 54
Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037
06:58:00 00:03:17 John Philip Sousa March "The White Rose"
Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092
07:05:00 00:04:25 Sir Edward Elgar Adagio from Cello Concerto Op 85
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409
07:14:00 00:07:03 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Overture
Riccardo Chailly Orchestra of La Scala CBS 37862
07:20:00 00:03:27 Ruggiero Leoncavallo Pagliacci: Intermezzo
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634
07:28:00 00:07:12 George Gershwin Three Preludes
Michael Tilson Thomas, piano CBS 44798
07:31:00 00:03:04 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Septet Op 20
Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3177
07:44:00 00:07:11 Gustav Holst The Planets: Mars Op 32
Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793
07:54:00 00:03:43 Gabriel Fauré Nocturne No. 3 in A flat major Op 33
Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037
08:07:00 00:05:59 Sergei Prokofiev War and Peace: Waltz "Since we met"
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic BBC 228
08:15:00 00:03:55 Maurice Ravel Pantoum from Piano Trio
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Joshua Bell, violin; Steven Isserlis, cello Decca 425860
08:23:00 00:06:02 Franz Joseph Haydn The Apothecary: Overture
Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Orchestra EMI 56535
08:33:00 00:11:52 Sir Arthur Bliss Mêlée Fantasque
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 557641
08:48:00 00:06:49 Sergei Rachmaninoff Vocalise Op 34
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3062
08:55:00 00:05:03 Miklós Rózsa All the Brothers Were Valiant: Suite
Kenneth Alwyn City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1056
09:05:00 00:15:52 Claude Debussy Children's Corner Suite
Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272
09:25:00 00:05:14 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 1 in E flat major Op 18
Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 2908375
09:35:00 00:03:15 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Prelude
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121
09:40:00 00:07:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 4: Ouverture
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80619
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:03:00 00:05:13 Claude Debussy Berceuse héroïque
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80617
10:09:00 00:05:06 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet
Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867
10:16:00 00:04:05 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 2: Danse baroque Op 53
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9454
10:24:00 00:07:34 Herbert Howells Suite for Orchestra: Lament
Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9557
10:33:00 00:17:32 Ivor Gurney A Gloucestershire Rhapsody
David Parry BBC Scottish Symphony BBC 371
10:54:00 00:28:41 E. J. Moeran Cello Concerto Ulster Orchestra
JoAnn Falletta Guy Johnston, cello Naxos 573034
11:25:00 00:04:52 Frank Bridge Lament "To Catherine, Aged 9, Lusitania"
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366
11:32:00 00:07:45 Heinrich Marschner The Falconer's Bride: Overture Op 65
Alfred Walter Slovak State Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223342
11:46:00 00:07:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1
Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 139230
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
12:10:00 00:05:41 Gerónimo Giménez La boda de Luis Alonso: Intermezzo
Burning River Brass Dorian 90316
12:20:00 00:06:12 Paul Schoenfield Café Music: Allegro
Almeda Trio Albany 1386
12:28:00 00:06:29 Robert Wright & George Forrest Borodin's Music from "Kismet" Suite
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703
12:36:00 00:06:58 Johan Svendsen Norwegian Artists' Carnival Op 14
Ole Kristian Ruud Trondheim Symphony Orchestra VirginClas 45128
12:45:00 00:11:34 Hector Berlioz The Trojans: Ballet Music
London Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Chorus LSO Live 40
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:38:46 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 3
London Philharmonic Orchestra Bernard Haitink Amanda Roocroft, soprano EMI 56564
13:42:00 00:19:13 Frank Bridge Rhapsody "Enter Spring"
James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557167
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
14:03:00 00:02:33 Johannes Brahms Capriccio in D minor Op 116
Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032
14:06:00 00:02:47 Nicolò Paganini Caprice No. 20 in D major Op 1
Philippe Quint, violin; Dmitriy Cogan, piano Naxos 570703
14:12:00 00:11:04 Ivor Gurney War Elegy
David Lloyd-Jones BBC Symphony Orchestra BBC 371
14:27:00 00:15:25 David Diamond The Enormous Room
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3119
14:44:00 00:12:47 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in C major
Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 415291
15:00 MONDAY MOZART
15:00:00 00:10:13 Georg Matthias Monn Symphony in G
Michi Gaigg L'arpa festante CPO 999273
15:10:00 00:16:37 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 70 in D
Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 54297
15:26:00 00:17:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 28 in C major
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793
15:52:00 00:05:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Mitridate: Overture
Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479
15:55:00 00:03:20 Luigi Boccherini Minuet from String Quintet in E major Op 13
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
16:06:00 00:02:09 Ottorino Respighi La boutique fantasque: Tarantella
Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80396
16:10:00 00:09:18 Antonio Vivaldi Cello Concerto in B flat major
Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 90916
16:25:00 00:05:43 Klaus Badelt The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main
Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra ClevPops 2008
16:33:00 00:08:22 Édouard Lalo Rondo from Symphonie espagnole Op 21
Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593
16:40:00 00:05:43 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 13 in C minor Op 48
Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037
16:52:00 00:02:16 Jean-Philippe Rameau Naïs: Rigaudons
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478
16:55:00 00:04:17 Charles Ives Scherzo from Symphony No. 1
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9053
17:06:00 00:04:06 Leroy Anderson Song of Jupiter
BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin David McCallum, trumpet Naxos 559356
17:10:00 00:09:06 Camille Saint-Saëns Barcarolle in F major Op 108
Fine Arts Quartet Cristina Ortiz, piano; Members of Naxos 572904
17:25:00 00:03:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Impresario: Overture
Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479
17:27:00 00:07:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17
Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Leif Ove Andsnes, piano MAA 10406
17:40:00 00:07:07 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185
17:52:00 00:03:03 William Grant Still Blues from "Lenox Avenue"
Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084
17:54:00 00:04:22 Giuseppe Verdi Requiem: Dies irae & Tuba mirum
Chicago Symphony Orchestra Riccardo Muti Chicago Symphony Chorus CSO Res 9011006
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:10:00 00:14:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 27 in G major
Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 762
18:24:00 00:03:36 Carl Engel Sea Shell
Shannon Lee, violin; Pamela Mia Paul, piano Telarc 80695
18:27:00 00:03:21 Samuel Barber Finale from Violin Concerto Op 14
St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89029
18:31:00 00:13:58 Maurice Ravel Five Pieces for Children from "Mother
Martha Argerich, piano; Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 3109
18:52:00 00:05:39 Alexander Glazunov Finale from Violin Concerto Op 82
Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Rachel Barton Pine, violin Warner 67946
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:05:15 George Butterworth English Idyll No. 1
John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194
19:09:00 00:18:47 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D major
Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764
19:30:00 00:28:11 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:03:00 00:49:24 Gustav Holst The Planets Op 32
BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Women of the; Manchester Chamber Choir Chandos 5086
20:54:00 00:04:51 Johann Sebastian Bach French Suite No. 5: Sarabande
Jeffrey Biegel, piano Steinway 30001
21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin
Alan Gilbert, conductor
Yefim Bronfman, piano
Jeffrey Kahane, harpsichord and piano
Sheryl Staples, violin
Liang Wang, oboe
Michelle Kim, violin
Marc Ginsberg, violin
Lisa E. Kim, violin
21:04:00 00:07:45 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso
21:13:00 00:21:40 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Symphonic Dances
21:37:00 00:33:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor Op 23
22:15:00 00:11:11 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 4 Violins in B minor Op 3
22:28:00 00:10:54 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
22:42:00 00:15:58 Maurice Ravel Boléro
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:05:52 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121
23:07:00 00:12:06 Amilcare Ponchielli Elegia
Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025
23:22:00 00:05:13 Patrick Doyle Hamlet: Ophelia's Funeral
Kenneth Alwyn City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1094
23:27:00 00:10:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3
Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 56564
23:39:00 00:07:20 Giuseppe Martucci Notturno in G flat major Op 70
Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 53280
23:46:00 00:07:59 Gustav Holst The Planets: Venus Op 32
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 5086
23:51:00 00:07:34 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95
Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80616
23:56:00 00:02:13 Henry Purcell Funeral March for Queen Mary
Equale Brass Ensemble; David Corkhill, percussion Erato 45123
23:57:00 00:02:55 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Berceuse
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139