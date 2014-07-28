Program Guide 07-28-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:24:45 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin

Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867

00:02:00 00:24:45 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin

Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867

00:29:00 00:35:01 Albéric Magnard Quintet for Piano & Winds in D minor Op 8

Montreal Wind Society CBC 1097

00:29:00 00:35:01 Albéric Magnard Quintet for Piano & Winds in D minor Op 8

Montreal Wind Society CBC 1097

01:06:00 00:45:12 Enrique Granados Goyescas

Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732

01:06:00 00:45:12 Enrique Granados Goyescas

Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732

01:53:00 00:11:50 George Butterworth Two English Idylls

Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra EMI 47945

01:53:00 00:11:50 George Butterworth Two English Idylls

Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra EMI 47945

02:04:00 01:23:13 Benjamin Britten War Requiem Op 66

New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Carol Vaness, soprano; Jerry Hadley, tenor; Thomas Hampson, baritone; American Boychoir; Westminster Choir Teldec 17115

02:07:00 01:23:13 Benjamin Britten War Requiem Op 66

New York Philharmonic Kurt Masur Carol Vaness, soprano; Jerry Hadley, tenor; Thomas Hampson, baritone; American Boychoir; Westminster Choir Teldec 17115

03:28:00 00:19:03 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D major

Montreal Symphony Orchestra Charles Dutoit Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 452448

03:32:00 00:19:03 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D major

Montreal Symphony Orchestra Charles Dutoit Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 452448

03:47:00 00:49:24 Gustav Holst The Planets Op 32 BBC Philharmonic

Sir Andrew Davis Women of the; Manchester Chamber Choir Chandos 5086

03:53:00 00:49:24 Gustav Holst The Planets Op 32 BBC Philharmonic

Sir Andrew Davis Women of the; Manchester Chamber Choir Chandos 5086

04:36:00 00:28:13 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 450021

04:44:00 00:28:13 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85

Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Lynn Harrell, cello Decca 450021

05:04:00 00:10:21 George Butterworth Rhapsody "A Shropshire Lad"

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5068

05:14:00 00:10:21 George Butterworth Rhapsody "A Shropshire Lad"

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5068

05:15:00 00:12:06 Amilcare Ponchielli Elegia

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025

05:26:00 00:12:06 Amilcare Ponchielli Elegia

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025

05:27:00 00:05:02 Jean Sibelius Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44

Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Warner 62190

05:40:00 00:05:02 Jean Sibelius Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44

Daniel Barenboim West-Eastern Divan Orchestra Warner 62190

05:49:00 00:07:25 Felix Mendelssohn Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 107

Louis Lortie Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2617

05:58:00 00:00:50 George Frideric Handel Almira: Rigaudon

Academy Ancient Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901852

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

06:07:00 00:06:03 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Chaconne

Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714

06:20:00 00:11:35 Sir Edward Elgar Serenade for Strings in E minor Op 20

Paul Goodwin English Chamber Orchestra Harm Mundi 907258

06:32:00 00:04:54 Franz Joseph Haydn Minuet from Symphony No. 31

Sir Charles Mackerras Orchestra of St Luke's Telarc 80156

06:40:00 00:06:11 George Butterworth The Banks of Green Willow

Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9902

06:51:00 00:03:54 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne Op 54

Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037

06:58:00 00:03:17 John Philip Sousa March "The White Rose"

Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092

07:05:00 00:04:25 Sir Edward Elgar Adagio from Cello Concerto Op 85

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409

07:14:00 00:07:03 Gioacchino Rossini The Barber of Seville: Overture

Riccardo Chailly Orchestra of La Scala CBS 37862

07:20:00 00:03:27 Ruggiero Leoncavallo Pagliacci: Intermezzo

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

07:28:00 00:07:12 George Gershwin Three Preludes

Michael Tilson Thomas, piano CBS 44798

07:31:00 00:03:04 Ludwig van Beethoven Scherzo from Septet Op 20

Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3177

07:44:00 00:07:11 Gustav Holst The Planets: Mars Op 32

Franz Welser-Möst Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 4763793

07:54:00 00:03:43 Gabriel Fauré Nocturne No. 3 in A flat major Op 33

Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037

08:07:00 00:05:59 Sergei Prokofiev War and Peace: Waltz "Since we met"

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic BBC 228

08:15:00 00:03:55 Maurice Ravel Pantoum from Piano Trio

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Joshua Bell, violin; Steven Isserlis, cello Decca 425860

08:23:00 00:06:02 Franz Joseph Haydn The Apothecary: Overture

Giuseppe Sinopoli Dresden State Orchestra EMI 56535

08:33:00 00:11:52 Sir Arthur Bliss Mêlée Fantasque

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Naxos 557641

08:48:00 00:06:49 Sergei Rachmaninoff Vocalise Op 34

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3062

08:55:00 00:05:03 Miklós Rózsa All the Brothers Were Valiant: Suite

Kenneth Alwyn City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1056

09:05:00 00:15:52 Claude Debussy Children's Corner Suite

Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272

09:25:00 00:05:14 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 1 in E flat major Op 18

Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harm Mundi 2908375

09:35:00 00:03:15 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Prelude

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

09:40:00 00:07:13 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 4: Ouverture

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80619

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:03:00 00:05:13 Claude Debussy Berceuse héroïque

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80617

10:09:00 00:05:06 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet

Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867

10:16:00 00:04:05 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 2: Danse baroque Op 53

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9454

10:24:00 00:07:34 Herbert Howells Suite for Orchestra: Lament

Richard Hickox London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9557

10:33:00 00:17:32 Ivor Gurney A Gloucestershire Rhapsody

David Parry BBC Scottish Symphony BBC 371

10:54:00 00:28:41 E. J. Moeran Cello Concerto Ulster Orchestra

JoAnn Falletta Guy Johnston, cello Naxos 573034

11:25:00 00:04:52 Frank Bridge Lament "To Catherine, Aged 9, Lusitania"

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

11:32:00 00:07:45 Heinrich Marschner The Falconer's Bride: Overture Op 65

Alfred Walter Slovak State Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223342

11:46:00 00:07:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1

Riccardo Chailly Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Decca 139230

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

12:10:00 00:05:41 Gerónimo Giménez La boda de Luis Alonso: Intermezzo

Burning River Brass Dorian 90316

12:20:00 00:06:12 Paul Schoenfield Café Music: Allegro

Almeda Trio Albany 1386

12:28:00 00:06:29 Robert Wright & George Forrest Borodin's Music from "Kismet" Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

12:36:00 00:06:58 Johan Svendsen Norwegian Artists' Carnival Op 14

Ole Kristian Ruud Trondheim Symphony Orchestra VirginClas 45128

12:45:00 00:11:34 Hector Berlioz The Trojans: Ballet Music

London Symphony Orchestra Sir Colin Davis Chorus LSO Live 40

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:38:46 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 3

London Philharmonic Orchestra Bernard Haitink Amanda Roocroft, soprano EMI 56564

13:42:00 00:19:13 Frank Bridge Rhapsody "Enter Spring"

James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557167

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:03:00 00:02:33 Johannes Brahms Capriccio in D minor Op 116

Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032

14:06:00 00:02:47 Nicolò Paganini Caprice No. 20 in D major Op 1

Philippe Quint, violin; Dmitriy Cogan, piano Naxos 570703

14:12:00 00:11:04 Ivor Gurney War Elegy

David Lloyd-Jones BBC Symphony Orchestra BBC 371

14:27:00 00:15:25 David Diamond The Enormous Room

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Delos 3119

14:44:00 00:12:47 George Frideric Handel Concerto Grosso in C major

Trevor Pinnock English Concert Archiv 415291

15:00 MONDAY MOZART

15:00:00 00:10:13 Georg Matthias Monn Symphony in G

Michi Gaigg L'arpa festante CPO 999273

15:10:00 00:16:37 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 70 in D

Sir Simon Rattle City of Birmingham Symphony EMI 54297

15:26:00 00:17:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 28 in C major

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793

15:52:00 00:05:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Mitridate: Overture

Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479

15:55:00 00:03:20 Luigi Boccherini Minuet from String Quintet in E major Op 13

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

16:06:00 00:02:09 Ottorino Respighi La boutique fantasque: Tarantella

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80396

16:10:00 00:09:18 Antonio Vivaldi Cello Concerto in B flat major

Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 90916

16:25:00 00:05:43 Klaus Badelt The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main

Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra ClevPops 2008

16:33:00 00:08:22 Édouard Lalo Rondo from Symphonie espagnole Op 21

Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano Maxim Vengerov, violin EMI 57593

16:40:00 00:05:43 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 13 in C minor Op 48

Jenny Lin, piano Hänssler 98037

16:52:00 00:02:16 Jean-Philippe Rameau Naïs: Rigaudons

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4478

16:55:00 00:04:17 Charles Ives Scherzo from Symphony No. 1

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9053

17:06:00 00:04:06 Leroy Anderson Song of Jupiter

BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin David McCallum, trumpet Naxos 559356

17:10:00 00:09:06 Camille Saint-Saëns Barcarolle in F major Op 108

Fine Arts Quartet Cristina Ortiz, piano; Members of Naxos 572904

17:25:00 00:03:54 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Impresario: Overture

Rinaldo Alessandrini Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Naïve 30479

17:27:00 00:07:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 17

Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Leif Ove Andsnes, piano MAA 10406

17:40:00 00:07:07 Franz Lehár The Merry Widow: Sirens of the Ball

Sir John Eliot Gardiner Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 463185

17:52:00 00:03:03 William Grant Still Blues from "Lenox Avenue"

Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084

17:54:00 00:04:22 Giuseppe Verdi Requiem: Dies irae & Tuba mirum

Chicago Symphony Orchestra Riccardo Muti Chicago Symphony Chorus CSO Res 9011006

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:10:00 00:14:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 27 in G major

Jane Glover London Mozart Players ASV 762

18:24:00 00:03:36 Carl Engel Sea Shell

Shannon Lee, violin; Pamela Mia Paul, piano Telarc 80695

18:27:00 00:03:21 Samuel Barber Finale from Violin Concerto Op 14

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89029

18:31:00 00:13:58 Maurice Ravel Five Pieces for Children from "Mother

Martha Argerich, piano; Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 3109

18:52:00 00:05:39 Alexander Glazunov Finale from Violin Concerto Op 82

Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Rachel Barton Pine, violin Warner 67946

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:05:15 George Butterworth English Idyll No. 1

John Wilson Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Avie 2194

19:09:00 00:18:47 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto for the Left Hand in D major

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

19:30:00 00:28:11 Sir Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor Op 85

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley Natalie Clein, cello EMI 1409

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:03:00 00:49:24 Gustav Holst The Planets Op 32

BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Women of the; Manchester Chamber Choir Chandos 5086

20:54:00 00:04:51 Johann Sebastian Bach French Suite No. 5: Sarabande

Jeffrey Biegel, piano Steinway 30001

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin

Alan Gilbert, conductor

Yefim Bronfman, piano

Jeffrey Kahane, harpsichord and piano

Sheryl Staples, violin

Liang Wang, oboe

Michelle Kim, violin

Marc Ginsberg, violin

Lisa E. Kim, violin

21:04:00 00:07:45 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso

21:13:00 00:21:40 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Symphonic Dances

21:37:00 00:33:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor Op 23

22:15:00 00:11:11 Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for 4 Violins in B minor Op 3

22:28:00 00:10:54 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

22:42:00 00:15:58 Maurice Ravel Boléro

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:05:52 Maurice Ravel Le tombeau de Couperin: Forlane

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 2121

23:07:00 00:12:06 Amilcare Ponchielli Elegia

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 63025

23:22:00 00:05:13 Patrick Doyle Hamlet: Ophelia's Funeral

Kenneth Alwyn City of Prague Philharmonic Silva 1094

23:27:00 00:10:10 Ralph Vaughan Williams Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3

Bernard Haitink London Philharmonic Orchestra EMI 56564

23:39:00 00:07:20 Giuseppe Martucci Notturno in G flat major Op 70

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 53280

23:46:00 00:07:59 Gustav Holst The Planets: Venus Op 32

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Philharmonic Chandos 5086

23:51:00 00:07:34 Antonín Dvorák Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 95

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80616

23:56:00 00:02:13 Henry Purcell Funeral March for Queen Mary

Equale Brass Ensemble; David Corkhill, percussion Erato 45123

23:57:00 00:02:55 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Berceuse

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

