Program Guide 07-27-2014

00:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Christoph Eschenbach, conductor; Matthias Goerne, baritone

Wagner: Die Frist ist um from The Flying Dutchman

Wagner: Wotan’s Farewell from Die Walküre

Dvorák: Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, Op. 95, From the New World

Bonus: Debussy: Nocturnes --Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

02:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:15:07 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 30 in C major

Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 550757

02:19:00 00:24:16 Ferruccio Busoni Turandot Suite Op 41

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 53280

02:44:00 01:09:20 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 5 in C sharp minor

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 9837

02:55:00 00:04:39 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in A minor Op 116

Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032

04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

04:58:00 00:01:35 Carlos Salzedo Suite of Eight Dances: Rumba

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273

05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Stormy Weather

Lena Horne

“Stormy Weather” (YouTube Public Domain) 0:19

Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Opening sequence

James King, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Georg Solti (London 414105 CD)

Franz Schubert: “Die junge Nonne”

Elizabeth Schwartzkopf, soprano; Edwin Fischer, piano (EMI 47326 CD) 4:48

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 17 “The Tempest:” Allegretto

Clara Haskil, piano (Philips 480022 CD) 6:02

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 “Pastoral:” Movement 4 “Storm”

Czech Philharmonic Orchestra/Erich Kleiber (EMI 75115 CD) 3:28

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Monolog & Storm Interlude from Act I

Jon Vickers, tenor; Royal Opera House Orchestra, Covent Garden/Colin Davis (Philips 6769014 LP) 5:49

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in F Major “La Tempesta di Mare”

Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; I Soloisti Veneti/Claudio Scimone (Erato 45401 CD) 4:59

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/ Wilhelm Furtwängler (Seraphim 6024 LP) 11:25

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Amorosi pensieri

Cinquecento: Philippe De Monte

Amorosi pensieri [1'48]

Ombra son io [3'47]

Con che soavità [2'30]

Anima dolorosa [2'25]

O dolci sguardi [3'24]

Que me servent mes vers [2'40]

Susanne un jour [2'09]

Sortez regretz [2'11]

Jean Guyot: 9 En lieux d’esbatz m’assault melancolie [2'23]

Je suis amoureux d’une fille [1'20]

Vous estes si doulce et benigne [2'08]

L’arbre d’amour ung fruict d’amaritude [2'40]

Vous perdez temps de me dire mal d’elle [3'06]

Tel en mesdict qui pour soy la desire [2'53]

Jacobus Vaet:

Amour leal [2'00]

Sans vous ne puis [1'34]

En l’ombre d’ung buissonet [1'31]

Jacob Regnart

Ach weh der Zeit, die ich verzert [3'46]

Ein Lieb nit mehr hat [2'39]

Venus du und dein Kind [3'07]

Du hast mich sollen nemen [3'02]

Chi mi consolerà [2'15]

Amor, che debbo fare [2'02]

Vola vola pensier [1'40]

Alarm’, alarm’ o fidi miei pensieri [1'19]

06:57:00 00:02:20 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: Dr. Gradus ad

Paul Crossley, piano Sony 53111

06:57:00 00:01:20 Gregorian Chant Pater Noster

King's Singers Naxos 572987

07:00 MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:07:00 William Byrd Canticle "Nunc dimittis"

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419

07:50:00 00:09:01 Thomas Tallis Tunes for Archbishop Parker's Psalter

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 2908304

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

Sounds of Summer: On this edition of With Heart and Voice, join Peter DuBois as we listen to sacred choral and organ music that’s both festive and restful – a combination that’s perfect for mid-summer!

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley

The National Youth Orchestra of the United States, ages 16- 19-years-old under the direction of Maestro David Roberston performs Symphonic Dances from West Side Story: Prologue and Mambo by Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990)

18-year-old Sylvio Guitian from Baltimore, Maryland performs Movement I. Allegretto from the Sonata for Clarinet and Piano in E-flat major, Op.167 by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) with pianist Christopher O’Riley

The National Youth Orchestra of the United States, ages 16- 19-years-old under the direction of Maestro David Roberston performs Radial Play by Samuel Adams (b. 1985)

The National Youth Orchestra of the United States Piano Quartet performs Movement IV. Allegro molto from the Piano Quartet No.1 in C minor, Op.15 by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924) with Soyeong Park, violin, age 17 from Princeton Junction, NJ; Martine Thomas, viola, age 17 from Rochester, NY; Kartik Papatla, cello, age 18 from Mequon, WI and host Christopher O'Riley, piano.

The National Youth Orchestra of the United States, ages 16- 19-years-old under the direction of Maestro David Roberston performs Porgy and Bess, A Symphonic Picture by George Gershwin (1898-1937), arr. Robert Russell Bennett.

10:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Suzanne Nance: Edo de Waart, conductor; Jennifer Koh, violin

J.S. Bach/ orch. Webern: Ricercare No. 2 from the Musical Offering

Alban Berg: Violin Concerto "To the memory of an Angel"

Brahms/orch. Schoenberg: Piano Quartet in G minor, Op. 21

Bonus: Brahms: Tragic Overture --Matthias Pinscher, conductor

Webern: Im Sommerwind --Matthias Pinscher, conductor

12:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:20:22 Ernö Dohnányi Serenade for Strings Op 10

Dmitry Sitkovetsky NES Chamber Orchestra Nonesuch 79545

12:32:00 00:11:00 Leopold Mozart Concerto for 2 Horns in E flat major

Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Hermann Baumann, horn; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn Philips 416815

12:45:00 00:07:04 Cécile Chaminade Concertino for Flute & Orchestra Op 107

The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.

http://www.dennislewinmusic.com/DennisLewinPlaylistforWCLV.htm

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:04:00 00:22:07 Alexander Voormolen Baron Hop Suite No. 2

Matthias Bamert The Hague Philharmonic Chandos 9815

15:28:00 00:15:07 Sir Arnold Bax Tintagel

Vernon Handley BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10122

15:45:00 00:05:08 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words in D major Op 109

Keith Robinson, cello; Donna Lee, piano Blue Griff 237

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; John Browning, piano - Amsterdam Concertgebouw Concert (06/24/65)

WAGNER: Die Meistersinger Overture

BARBER: Piano Concerto

SCHUBERT: Symphony No. 9 in C, “Great”

17:40:00 00:18:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 33 in B flat major

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:17:47 Benjamin Britten A Simple Symphony Op 4

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624

18:21:00 00:05:04 Benjamin Britten Paul Bunyan: Overture

Steuart Bedford London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 557197

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

18:55:00 00:03:53 Peter Tchaikovsky Mozartiana Suite: Preghiera Op 61

Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:15:07 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 30 in C major

Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 550757

19:13:00 00:11:11 Gregorio Allegri Miserere

Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9848

19:19:00 00:24:16 Ferruccio Busoni Turandot Suite Op 41

Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 53280

19:26:00 00:22:47 Josquin Desprez Missa Pange lingua

Dominique Visse Ensemble Clément Janequin Harm Mundi 2908304

19:44:00 01:09:20 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 5 in C sharp minor

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 9837

20:56:00 00:03:28 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: La puerta del vino

Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

21:57:00 00:01:36 Bohuslav Martinu Dumka No. 3

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead

Randal Woolf: Adrenalin Revival, III & II Kathleen Supové, piano Koch 7572 1:16, 3:05

Corey Dargel: Hooked for Life & Hands fr. Removable Parts Dargel, voc.; Supové, p. New Amsterdam 021 2:38, 4:37

Missy Mazzoli: Isabelle Eberhardt Dreams of pianos Supové, p. 8:41

Lucas Ligeti: Delta Space (excerpt) Supové, p. Tzadik 7099 5:50

Carolyn Yarnell: The Same Sky (excerpt) Supové, p. Koch 7572 14:37

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:06:21 Enrique Granados Spanish Dance No. 2 in C minor Op 5

Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579

23:08:00 00:09:07 Bright Sheng Moonlight Shadows from "Never Far Away"

San Diego Symphony Jahja Ling Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80719

23:19:00 00:10:07 Guillaume Lekeu Adagio for Orchestral Quartet

Ensemble Musique Oblique Harm Mundi 901455

23:29:00 00:09:20 Jean Sibelius Andantino from Symphony No. 3 Op 52

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434

23:40:00 00:12:17 Ernö Dohnányi Adagio pastorale from Symphony No. 2 Op 40

Matthias Bamert BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9455

23:54:00 00:03:03 Antonín Dvorák Songs My Mother Taught Me Op 55

Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume Anna Netrebko, soprano DeutGram 12217

23:57:00 00:04:22 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 3: Sarabande

Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523

