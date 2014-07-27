Program Guide 07-27-2014
00:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Christoph Eschenbach, conductor; Matthias Goerne, baritone
Wagner: Die Frist ist um from The Flying Dutchman
Wagner: Wotan’s Farewell from Die Walküre
Dvorák: Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, Op. 95, From the New World
Bonus: Debussy: Nocturnes --Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor
02:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND
02:02:00 00:15:07 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 30 in C major
Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 550757
02:19:00 00:24:16 Ferruccio Busoni Turandot Suite Op 41
Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 53280
02:44:00 01:09:20 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 5 in C sharp minor
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 9837
02:55:00 00:04:39 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in A minor Op 116
Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032
04:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
04:58:00 00:01:35 Carlos Salzedo Suite of Eight Dances: Rumba
Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273
05:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Stormy Weather
Lena Horne
“Stormy Weather” (YouTube Public Domain) 0:19
Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Opening sequence
James King, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Georg Solti (London 414105 CD)
Franz Schubert: “Die junge Nonne”
Elizabeth Schwartzkopf, soprano; Edwin Fischer, piano (EMI 47326 CD) 4:48
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 17 “The Tempest:” Allegretto
Clara Haskil, piano (Philips 480022 CD) 6:02
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 “Pastoral:” Movement 4 “Storm”
Czech Philharmonic Orchestra/Erich Kleiber (EMI 75115 CD) 3:28
Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Monolog & Storm Interlude from Act I
Jon Vickers, tenor; Royal Opera House Orchestra, Covent Garden/Colin Davis (Philips 6769014 LP) 5:49
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in F Major “La Tempesta di Mare”
Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; I Soloisti Veneti/Claudio Scimone (Erato 45401 CD) 4:59
Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/ Wilhelm Furtwängler (Seraphim 6024 LP) 11:25
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Amorosi pensieri
Cinquecento: Philippe De Monte
Amorosi pensieri [1'48]
Ombra son io [3'47]
Con che soavità [2'30]
Anima dolorosa [2'25]
O dolci sguardi [3'24]
Que me servent mes vers [2'40]
Susanne un jour [2'09]
Sortez regretz [2'11]
Jean Guyot: 9 En lieux d’esbatz m’assault melancolie [2'23]
Je suis amoureux d’une fille [1'20]
Vous estes si doulce et benigne [2'08]
L’arbre d’amour ung fruict d’amaritude [2'40]
Vous perdez temps de me dire mal d’elle [3'06]
Tel en mesdict qui pour soy la desire [2'53]
Jacobus Vaet:
Amour leal [2'00]
Sans vous ne puis [1'34]
En l’ombre d’ung buissonet [1'31]
Jacob Regnart
Ach weh der Zeit, die ich verzert [3'46]
Ein Lieb nit mehr hat [2'39]
Venus du und dein Kind [3'07]
Du hast mich sollen nemen [3'02]
Chi mi consolerà [2'15]
Amor, che debbo fare [2'02]
Vola vola pensier [1'40]
Alarm’, alarm’ o fidi miei pensieri [1'19]
06:57:00 00:02:20 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: Dr. Gradus ad
Paul Crossley, piano Sony 53111
06:57:00 00:01:20 Gregorian Chant Pater Noster
King's Singers Naxos 572987
07:00 MUSICA SACRA
07:04:00 00:07:00 William Byrd Canticle "Nunc dimittis"
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419
07:50:00 00:09:01 Thomas Tallis Tunes for Archbishop Parker's Psalter
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 2908304
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
Sounds of Summer: On this edition of With Heart and Voice, join Peter DuBois as we listen to sacred choral and organ music that’s both festive and restful – a combination that’s perfect for mid-summer!
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley
The National Youth Orchestra of the United States, ages 16- 19-years-old under the direction of Maestro David Roberston performs Symphonic Dances from West Side Story: Prologue and Mambo by Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990)
18-year-old Sylvio Guitian from Baltimore, Maryland performs Movement I. Allegretto from the Sonata for Clarinet and Piano in E-flat major, Op.167 by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) with pianist Christopher O’Riley
The National Youth Orchestra of the United States, ages 16- 19-years-old under the direction of Maestro David Roberston performs Radial Play by Samuel Adams (b. 1985)
The National Youth Orchestra of the United States Piano Quartet performs Movement IV. Allegro molto from the Piano Quartet No.1 in C minor, Op.15 by Gabriel Fauré (1845-1924) with Soyeong Park, violin, age 17 from Princeton Junction, NJ; Martine Thomas, viola, age 17 from Rochester, NY; Kartik Papatla, cello, age 18 from Mequon, WI and host Christopher O'Riley, piano.
The National Youth Orchestra of the United States, ages 16- 19-years-old under the direction of Maestro David Roberston performs Porgy and Bess, A Symphonic Picture by George Gershwin (1898-1937), arr. Robert Russell Bennett.
10:00 MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Suzanne Nance: Edo de Waart, conductor; Jennifer Koh, violin
J.S. Bach/ orch. Webern: Ricercare No. 2 from the Musical Offering
Alban Berg: Violin Concerto "To the memory of an Angel"
Brahms/orch. Schoenberg: Piano Quartet in G minor, Op. 21
Bonus: Brahms: Tragic Overture --Matthias Pinscher, conductor
Webern: Im Sommerwind --Matthias Pinscher, conductor
12:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
12:10:00 00:20:22 Ernö Dohnányi Serenade for Strings Op 10
Dmitry Sitkovetsky NES Chamber Orchestra Nonesuch 79545
12:32:00 00:11:00 Leopold Mozart Concerto for 2 Horns in E flat major
Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Hermann Baumann, horn; Radovan Vlatkovic, horn Philips 416815
12:45:00 00:07:04 Cécile Chaminade Concertino for Flute & Orchestra Op 107
The Hague Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Sharon Bezaly, flute Bis 1679
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.
http://www.dennislewinmusic.com/DennisLewinPlaylistforWCLV.htm
15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:04:00 00:22:07 Alexander Voormolen Baron Hop Suite No. 2
Matthias Bamert The Hague Philharmonic Chandos 9815
15:28:00 00:15:07 Sir Arnold Bax Tintagel
Vernon Handley BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10122
15:45:00 00:05:08 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words in D major Op 109
Keith Robinson, cello; Donna Lee, piano Blue Griff 237
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, George Szell, conductor; John Browning, piano - Amsterdam Concertgebouw Concert (06/24/65)
WAGNER: Die Meistersinger Overture
BARBER: Piano Concerto
SCHUBERT: Symphony No. 9 in C, “Great”
17:40:00 00:18:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 33 in B flat major
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 86793
18:00 DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:17:47 Benjamin Britten A Simple Symphony Op 4
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624
18:21:00 00:05:04 Benjamin Britten Paul Bunyan: Overture
Steuart Bedford London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 557197
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
18:55:00 00:03:53 Peter Tchaikovsky Mozartiana Suite: Preghiera Op 61
Neeme Järvi Philharmonia Orchestra Chandos 8777
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:15:07 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 30 in C major
Nicholas Ward Northern Chamber Orchestra Naxos 550757
19:13:00 00:11:11 Gregorio Allegri Miserere
Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9848
19:19:00 00:24:16 Ferruccio Busoni Turandot Suite Op 41
Riccardo Muti La Scala Philharmonic Sony 53280
19:26:00 00:22:47 Josquin Desprez Missa Pange lingua
Dominique Visse Ensemble Clément Janequin Harm Mundi 2908304
19:44:00 01:09:20 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 5 in C sharp minor
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 9837
20:56:00 00:03:28 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 2: La puerta del vino
Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
21:57:00 00:01:36 Bohuslav Martinu Dumka No. 3
Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016
22:00 RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead
Randal Woolf: Adrenalin Revival, III & II Kathleen Supové, piano Koch 7572 1:16, 3:05
Corey Dargel: Hooked for Life & Hands fr. Removable Parts Dargel, voc.; Supové, p. New Amsterdam 021 2:38, 4:37
Missy Mazzoli: Isabelle Eberhardt Dreams of pianos Supové, p. 8:41
Lucas Ligeti: Delta Space (excerpt) Supové, p. Tzadik 7099 5:50
Carolyn Yarnell: The Same Sky (excerpt) Supové, p. Koch 7572 14:37
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:06:21 Enrique Granados Spanish Dance No. 2 in C minor Op 5
Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579
23:08:00 00:09:07 Bright Sheng Moonlight Shadows from "Never Far Away"
San Diego Symphony Jahja Ling Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Telarc 80719
23:19:00 00:10:07 Guillaume Lekeu Adagio for Orchestral Quartet
Ensemble Musique Oblique Harm Mundi 901455
23:29:00 00:09:20 Jean Sibelius Andantino from Symphony No. 3 Op 52
Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60434
23:40:00 00:12:17 Ernö Dohnányi Adagio pastorale from Symphony No. 2 Op 40
Matthias Bamert BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9455
23:54:00 00:03:03 Antonín Dvorák Songs My Mother Taught Me Op 55
Prague Philharmonia Emmanuel Villaume Anna Netrebko, soprano DeutGram 12217
23:57:00 00:04:22 Johann Sebastian Bach English Suite No. 3: Sarabande
Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523