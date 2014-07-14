Program Guide 07-14-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:21:27 Jean-Baptiste Davaux Symphonie Concertante on Patriotic Airs in G major

Concerto Cologne Werner Ehrhardt,violin; Andrea Keller, violin Capriccio 10280

00:25:00 00:38:14 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78

Cleveland Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Joela Jones, organ MAA 2001

01:05:00 00:52:48 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 55

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 16869

02:00:00 00:27:00 Gerald Finzi Love's Labour's Lost Suite Op 28

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5101

02:29:00 00:54:30 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430201

03:25:00 00:25:00 Claude Debussy Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra Orchestre National de France

Marek Janowski Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127

03:52:00 00:27:22 Francis Poulenc Sinfonietta

Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630

04:21:00 00:18:44 George Gershwin An American in Paris

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003

04:42:00 00:25:46 Étienne Méhul Symphony No. 1 in G minor

Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5184

05:10:00 00:20:13 Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf Symphony in C major

Concerto Cologne Capriccio 10280

05:32:00 00:13:02 Jules Mouquet Suite for Winds

Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber

06:15:00 00:06:05 Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus: Chaconne

Les Délices Délices 2013

06:25:00 00:09:44 Gerald Finzi Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10

English String Orchestra William Boughton Martin Jones, piano Nimbus 5366

06:35:00 00:02:13 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 1: Les Toreadors

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

06:40:00 00:06:30 Ferdinand Hérold Le pré aux clercs: Overture

Wolf-Dieter Hauschild Swiss Italian Orch Dynamic 282

06:51:00 00:02:36 Johannes Brahms Scherzo from Serenade No. 2 Op 16

Sir Charles Mackerras Scottish Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80522

06:55:00 00:03:33 François Joseph Gossec Offrande à la liberté

Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Kosei 3101

07:06:00 00:05:03 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 460506

07:14:00 00:11:30 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute MAA 1032

07:28:00 00:02:02 Louiguy La vie en rose

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015

07:32:00 00:08:19 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan

Kent Nagano Lyon Opera Orchestra Erato 14331

07:40:00 00:04:03 Adolphe Adam Giselle: Grand Pas de Deux

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

07:51:00 00:02:07 Leonard Bernstein Waltz from Divertimento for Orchestra

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87

07:55:00 00:02:08 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in G

Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523

08:06:00 00:05:06 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 452970

08:18:00 00:10:05 George Gershwin Cuban Overture

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 460506

09:03:00 00:03:04 Carl Nielsen Aladdin Suite: Oriental March Op 34

Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony CBS 44934

09:11:00 00:18:11 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80

Yakov Kreizberg Netherlands Philharmonic PentaTone 5186058

09:55:00 00:03:18 Jules Mouquet Suite for Winds: Scherzo

Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:03:34 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in G minor

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557883

10:03:00 00:02:17 Dmitri Shostakovich Fugue No. 7 in A major Op 87

Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9996

10:09:00 00:07:14 Sir William Walton Capriccio burlesco

James Judd Florida Philharmonic Harm Mundi 907070

10:16:00 00:04:04 Ernö Dohnányi Suite in f-Sharp: Scherzo Op 19

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572303

10:24:00 00:05:59 Georges Bizet The Pearl Fishers: Au fond du temple

SWR Symphony Orch Marco Armiliato Ramón Vargas, tenor; Ludovic Tézier, baritone DeutGram 4777177

10:31:00 00:11:04 Camille Saint-Saëns Africa Fantasie Op 89

London Philharmonic Orchestra Geoffrey Simon Gwendolyn Mok, piano Cala 4031

10:44:00 00:06:07 William Boyce Solomon: Overture

Roy Goodman Parley of Instruments Hyperion 66378

10:50:00 00:27:52 Johan Halvorsen Mascarade Suite

Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584

11:22:00 00:11:06 Charles Ives Allegro from Symphony No. 2

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003

11:34:00 00:05:46 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 2 in A flat major Op 34

Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669

11:38:00 00:06:47 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50 Boston Symphony Orchestra

Seiji Ozawa Tanglewood Festival Chorus DeutGram 423089

11:42:00 00:09:36 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 2 in D major

Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594

11:44:00 00:09:03 Erik Satie Deux préludes posthumes et une Gnossienne

Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 168

11:54:00 00:03:26 Felix Mendelssohn Scherzo in A minor Op 81

Pacifica Quartet Cedille 82

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN

12:10:00 00:08:41 Jacques Offenbach Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4776403

12:18:00 00:04:23 Jules Massenet Cendrillon: March of the Princesses

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 10569

12:26:00 00:09:31 Jacques Offenbach La Périchole: Medley

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61429

12:38:00 00:09:05 Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle Hymne à la Liberté "La Marseillaise"

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Sylvia McNair, soprano; Richard Leech, tenor; Baltimore Symphony Chorus; Children's Chorus Telarc 80164

12:49:00 00:08:21 Ambroise Thomas Mignon: Overture

Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:38:46 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 3

London Philharmonic Orchestra Bernard Haitink Amanda Roocroft, soprano EMI 56564

13:41:00 00:19:57 Gerald Finzi Concerto for Small Orchestra and Solo

City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Tasmin Little, violin Chandos 9888

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:02:00 00:02:34 Ole Bull Solitude on the Mountain

Andrew Penny Orchestra of the Mill Lydian 18132

14:05:00 00:02:51 Richard Rodgers Mountain Greenery

Richard Rodgers, piano Harbinger 2501

14:11:00 00:09:50 Jean Sibelius The Oceanides Op 73

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60401

14:23:00 00:06:01 Gioacchino Rossini Tancredi: Overture

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415363

14:45:00 00:14:00 Knudage Riisager Fool's Paradise Suite No. 2 Op 33

Thomas Dausgaard Helsingborg Symphony DaCapo 224082

15:00 MONDAY MOZART

15:00:00 00:09:37 Muzio Clementi Overture No. 1 in C major

Francesco d'Avalos Philharmonia Orchestra ASV 803

15:09:00 00:08:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Lucio Silla: Overture

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 47014

15:18:00 00:10:19 Francesco Salieri Symphony in B flat major

Claudio Scimone I Solisti Veneti Erato 88176

15:28:00 00:14:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 8 in D major

Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 63970

15:53:00 00:03:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Symphony No. 95

Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O'Connell

15:58:00 00:04:04 Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle Hymne à la Liberté "La Marseillaise"

Wallace Collection John Wallace Leeds Festival Chorus Nimbus 5175

16:06:00 00:02:34 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Masks

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 452970

16:12:00 00:10:57 Gerald Finzi Elegy "The Fall of the Leaf"

Richard Hickox Northern Sinfonia EMI 64721

16:27:00 00:04:10 Giuseppe Verdi Otello: Iago's Drinking Song

Orchestra of La Scala Lorin Maazel Justino Diaz, bass; La Scala Chorus EMI 72105

16:34:00 00:04:17 Leonard Bernstein Slava! [A Political Overture]

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra TCO 8221

16:41:00 00:08:34 Sergei Prokofiev Allegro from Symphony No. 5 Op 100

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 469172

16:52:00 00:03:21 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Morning Dance

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 452970

16:56:00 00:03:25 Samuel Barber Excursions: Allegretto Op 20

John Browning, piano MusicMast 67122

17:05:00 00:04:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 5: Gavotte

Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252

17:24:00 00:10:12 Charles Ives Finale from Symphony No. 2

Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003

17:40:00 00:06:56 Gerald Finzi Romance in E flat major Op 11

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5101

17:47:00 00:02:56 Anonymous Romance English Chamber Orchestra

Paul Watkins Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579

17:52:00 00:03:18 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl

Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 452970

17:58:00 00:01:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Gigue in G major

Richard Goode, piano Nonesuch 79831

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:21:27 Jean-Baptiste Davaux Symphonie Concertante on Patriotic Airs in G major

Concerto Cologne Werner Ehrhardt,violin; Andrea Keller, violin Capriccio 10280

18:33:00 00:04:20 Camille Saint-Saëns Marche militaire française Op 60

Geoffrey Simon London Philharmonic Orchestra Cala 4031

18:40:00 00:03:25 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Farandole

John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 1

18:46:00 00:09:05 Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle Hymne à la Liberté "La Marseillaise"

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Sylvia McNair, soprano; Richard Leech, tenor; Baltimore Symphony Chorus; Children's Chorus Telarc 80164

18:55:00 00:02:51 Gabriel Pierné March of the Little Lead Soldiers

Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:20:13 Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf Symphony in C major

Concerto Cologne Capriccio 10280

19:24:00 00:30:50 Charles Gounod Symphony No. 2 in E flat major

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 462125

19:55:00 00:02:19 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: Serenade of the Doll

Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:00:00 00:52:23 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 453432

20:57:00 00:02:56 Karol Kurpinski Polish Wedding: Mazurka

Richard Bonynge London Symphony Orchestra Decca 433863

21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin

Lorin Maazel, conductor

Yefim Bronfman, piano

21:04:00 00:50:05 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15

22:05:00 00:47:07 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 43

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:05:50 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past

23:07:00 00:10:12 Georges Bizet Adagio from Symphony No. 1 in C major

Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131

23:20:00 00:10:08 Florent Schmitt La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude Op 50

Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647

23:30:00 00:06:13 Claude Debussy Clouds from "Three Nocturnes"

Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 439896

23:55:00 00:02:34 Pauline Viardot-Garcia Berceuse

Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139

