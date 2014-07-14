Program Guide 07-14-2014
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:21:27 Jean-Baptiste Davaux Symphonie Concertante on Patriotic Airs in G major
Concerto Cologne Werner Ehrhardt,violin; Andrea Keller, violin Capriccio 10280
00:25:00 00:38:14 Camille Saint-Saëns Symphony No. 3 in C minor Op 78
Cleveland Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Joela Jones, organ MAA 2001
01:05:00 00:52:48 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 55
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 16869
02:00:00 00:27:00 Gerald Finzi Love's Labour's Lost Suite Op 28
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5101
02:29:00 00:54:30 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430201
03:25:00 00:25:00 Claude Debussy Fantaisie for Piano & Orchestra Orchestre National de France
Marek Janowski Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127
03:52:00 00:27:22 Francis Poulenc Sinfonietta
Paavo Järvi Tapiola Sinfonietta Bis 630
04:21:00 00:18:44 George Gershwin An American in Paris
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003
04:42:00 00:25:46 Étienne Méhul Symphony No. 1 in G minor
Michel Swierczewski Gulbenkian Orchestra Nimbus 5184
05:10:00 00:20:13 Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf Symphony in C major
Concerto Cologne Capriccio 10280
05:32:00 00:13:02 Jules Mouquet Suite for Winds
Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25
06:15:00 00:06:05 Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus: Chaconne
Les Délices Délices 2013
06:25:00 00:09:44 Gerald Finzi Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10
English String Orchestra William Boughton Martin Jones, piano Nimbus 5366
06:35:00 00:02:13 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 1: Les Toreadors
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703
06:40:00 00:06:30 Ferdinand Hérold Le pré aux clercs: Overture
Wolf-Dieter Hauschild Swiss Italian Orch Dynamic 282
06:51:00 00:02:36 Johannes Brahms Scherzo from Serenade No. 2 Op 16
Sir Charles Mackerras Scottish Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80522
06:55:00 00:03:33 François Joseph Gossec Offrande à la liberté
Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Kosei 3101
07:06:00 00:05:03 Ludwig van Beethoven The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 460506
07:14:00 00:11:30 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Joshua Smith, flute MAA 1032
07:28:00 00:02:02 Louiguy La vie en rose
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015
07:32:00 00:08:19 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan
Kent Nagano Lyon Opera Orchestra Erato 14331
07:40:00 00:04:03 Adolphe Adam Giselle: Grand Pas de Deux
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625
07:51:00 00:02:07 Leonard Bernstein Waltz from Divertimento for Orchestra
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 87
07:55:00 00:02:08 Domenico Scarlatti Sonata in G
Margarita Shevchenko, piano CIPC 96523
08:06:00 00:05:06 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 452970
08:18:00 00:10:05 George Gershwin Cuban Overture
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 460506
09:03:00 00:03:04 Carl Nielsen Aladdin Suite: Oriental March Op 34
Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony CBS 44934
09:11:00 00:18:11 Gabriel Fauré Pelléas et Mélisande Suite Op 80
Yakov Kreizberg Netherlands Philharmonic PentaTone 5186058
09:55:00 00:03:18 Jules Mouquet Suite for Winds: Scherzo
Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:03:34 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in G minor
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 557883
10:03:00 00:02:17 Dmitri Shostakovich Fugue No. 7 in A major Op 87
Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9996
10:09:00 00:07:14 Sir William Walton Capriccio burlesco
James Judd Florida Philharmonic Harm Mundi 907070
10:16:00 00:04:04 Ernö Dohnányi Suite in f-Sharp: Scherzo Op 19
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 572303
10:24:00 00:05:59 Georges Bizet The Pearl Fishers: Au fond du temple
SWR Symphony Orch Marco Armiliato Ramón Vargas, tenor; Ludovic Tézier, baritone DeutGram 4777177
10:31:00 00:11:04 Camille Saint-Saëns Africa Fantasie Op 89
London Philharmonic Orchestra Geoffrey Simon Gwendolyn Mok, piano Cala 4031
10:44:00 00:06:07 William Boyce Solomon: Overture
Roy Goodman Parley of Instruments Hyperion 66378
10:50:00 00:27:52 Johan Halvorsen Mascarade Suite
Neeme Järvi Bergen Philharmonic Chandos 10584
11:22:00 00:11:06 Charles Ives Allegro from Symphony No. 2
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003
11:34:00 00:05:46 Frédéric Chopin Waltz No. 2 in A flat major Op 34
Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6669
11:38:00 00:06:47 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50 Boston Symphony Orchestra
Seiji Ozawa Tanglewood Festival Chorus DeutGram 423089
11:42:00 00:09:36 George Frideric Handel Water Music Suite No. 2 in D major
Martin Pearlman Boston Baroque Telarc 80594
11:44:00 00:09:03 Erik Satie Deux préludes posthumes et une Gnossienne
Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 168
11:54:00 00:03:26 Felix Mendelssohn Scherzo in A minor Op 81
Pacifica Quartet Cedille 82
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
12:10:00 00:08:41 Jacques Offenbach Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Archiv 4776403
12:18:00 00:04:23 Jules Massenet Cendrillon: March of the Princesses
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 10569
12:26:00 00:09:31 Jacques Offenbach La Périchole: Medley
Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61429
12:38:00 00:09:05 Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle Hymne à la Liberté "La Marseillaise"
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Sylvia McNair, soprano; Richard Leech, tenor; Baltimore Symphony Chorus; Children's Chorus Telarc 80164
12:49:00 00:08:21 Ambroise Thomas Mignon: Overture
Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9765
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:38:46 Ralph Vaughan Williams Symphony No. 3
London Philharmonic Orchestra Bernard Haitink Amanda Roocroft, soprano EMI 56564
13:41:00 00:19:57 Gerald Finzi Concerto for Small Orchestra and Solo
City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Tasmin Little, violin Chandos 9888
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
14:02:00 00:02:34 Ole Bull Solitude on the Mountain
Andrew Penny Orchestra of the Mill Lydian 18132
14:05:00 00:02:51 Richard Rodgers Mountain Greenery
Richard Rodgers, piano Harbinger 2501
14:11:00 00:09:50 Jean Sibelius The Oceanides Op 73
Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60401
14:23:00 00:06:01 Gioacchino Rossini Tancredi: Overture
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 415363
14:45:00 00:14:00 Knudage Riisager Fool's Paradise Suite No. 2 Op 33
Thomas Dausgaard Helsingborg Symphony DaCapo 224082
15:00 MONDAY MOZART
15:00:00 00:09:37 Muzio Clementi Overture No. 1 in C major
Francesco d'Avalos Philharmonia Orchestra ASV 803
15:09:00 00:08:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Lucio Silla: Overture
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields EMI 47014
15:18:00 00:10:19 Francesco Salieri Symphony in B flat major
Claudio Scimone I Solisti Veneti Erato 88176
15:28:00 00:14:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 8 in D major
Nikolaus Harnoncourt Vienna Concentus Musicus DHM 63970
15:53:00 00:03:25 Franz Joseph Haydn Finale from Symphony No. 95
Marc Minkowski Musicians of the Louvre Naïve 5176
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
15:58:00 00:04:04 Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle Hymne à la Liberté "La Marseillaise"
Wallace Collection John Wallace Leeds Festival Chorus Nimbus 5175
16:06:00 00:02:34 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Masks
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 452970
16:12:00 00:10:57 Gerald Finzi Elegy "The Fall of the Leaf"
Richard Hickox Northern Sinfonia EMI 64721
16:27:00 00:04:10 Giuseppe Verdi Otello: Iago's Drinking Song
Orchestra of La Scala Lorin Maazel Justino Diaz, bass; La Scala Chorus EMI 72105
16:34:00 00:04:17 Leonard Bernstein Slava! [A Political Overture]
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra TCO 8221
16:41:00 00:08:34 Sergei Prokofiev Allegro from Symphony No. 5 Op 100
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 469172
16:52:00 00:03:21 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Morning Dance
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 452970
16:56:00 00:03:25 Samuel Barber Excursions: Allegretto Op 20
John Browning, piano MusicMast 67122
17:05:00 00:04:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 5: Gavotte
Andrés Díaz, cello Azica 71252
17:24:00 00:10:12 Charles Ives Finale from Symphony No. 2
Ludovic Morlot Seattle Symphony SeattleSM 1003
17:40:00 00:06:56 Gerald Finzi Romance in E flat major Op 11
William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5101
17:47:00 00:02:56 Anonymous Romance English Chamber Orchestra
Paul Watkins Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579
17:52:00 00:03:18 Sergei Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl
Lorin Maazel Cleveland Orchestra Decca 452970
17:58:00 00:01:31 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Gigue in G major
Richard Goode, piano Nonesuch 79831
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:21:27 Jean-Baptiste Davaux Symphonie Concertante on Patriotic Airs in G major
Concerto Cologne Werner Ehrhardt,violin; Andrea Keller, violin Capriccio 10280
18:33:00 00:04:20 Camille Saint-Saëns Marche militaire française Op 60
Geoffrey Simon London Philharmonic Orchestra Cala 4031
18:40:00 00:03:25 Georges Bizet L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Farandole
John Morris Russell Cincinnati Pops Orchestra FanfareCin 1
18:46:00 00:09:05 Claude Joseph Rouget de Lisle Hymne à la Liberté "La Marseillaise"
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra David Zinman Sylvia McNair, soprano; Richard Leech, tenor; Baltimore Symphony Chorus; Children's Chorus Telarc 80164
18:55:00 00:02:51 Gabriel Pierné March of the Little Lead Soldiers
Ronald Corp New London Orchestra Hyperion 66998
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:20:13 Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf Symphony in C major
Concerto Cologne Capriccio 10280
19:24:00 00:30:50 Charles Gounod Symphony No. 2 in E flat major
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 462125
19:55:00 00:02:19 Claude Debussy Children's Corner: Serenade of the Doll
Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:00:00 00:52:23 Hector Berlioz Symphonie fantastique Op 14
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 453432
20:57:00 00:02:56 Karol Kurpinski Polish Wedding: Mazurka
Richard Bonynge London Symphony Orchestra Decca 433863
21:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin
Lorin Maazel, conductor
Yefim Bronfman, piano
21:04:00 00:50:05 Johannes Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor Op 15
22:05:00 00:47:07 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 43
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:05:50 Maurice Ravel Pavane for a Princess of the Past
23:07:00 00:10:12 Georges Bizet Adagio from Symphony No. 1 in C major
Martin West San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Reference 131
23:20:00 00:10:08 Florent Schmitt La tragédie de Salomé: Prélude Op 50
Yannick Nézet-Séguin Orchestre Métropolitaine Atma 2647
23:30:00 00:06:13 Claude Debussy Clouds from "Three Nocturnes"
Pierre Boulez Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 439896
23:55:00 00:02:34 Pauline Viardot-Garcia Berceuse
Rachel Barton Pine, violin; Matthew Hagle, piano Cedille 139