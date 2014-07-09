Schubert String Quintet, Quartettsatz—Cypress Quartet, Gary Hoffman, cello (Avie 2307)

Here at WCLV, we've admired the Cypress String Quartet ever since the members of the ensemble made a special trip to Cleveland from Ohio University to appear in WCLV's first-ever live broadcast from the KeyBank Studio. Gramophone magazine agrees with us, calling Cypress a "wonderful ensemble" and citing their "artistry of uncommon insight and cohesion." So when they turn out a new CD, we're all ears and when it's Schubert's Quintet and Quartettsatz, it's an almost automatic Choice CD. The composer's final chamber work, the enduring Quintet with its haunted and haunting beauty, features eminent Canadian cellist Gary Hoffman. This recording was made after many performances in many venues turned the quarter-plus-guest into a true quintet. Listen for yourself to hear the results!

