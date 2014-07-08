Night Stories - Nocturnes—Jenny Lin, piano (Hänssler 98037)

Jenny Lin is becoming a ‘can’t miss’ Choice CD artist. WCLV has already featured her Steinway & Sons CD’s of Stravinsky’s Music for Solo Piano (May 2014) and Get Happy: Virtuoso Show Tunes for Piano (December 2012). Here she is again on Germany’s Hänssler label with an evocative collection of nocturnes. Liszt’s Liebestraum and Debussy’s Clair de lune are fine, but the artist herself seems more interested in the unusual, even offbeat pieces on this program, like Arthur Vincent Lourié’s nervous A Phoenix Park Nocturne and Joaquín Turina’s virtuosic Silueta nocturna. All in all, great late-night listening!

Featured Tue 7/8, Thu 7/17, Mon 7/28

