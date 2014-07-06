Program Guide 07-06-2014

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Yuja Wang, piano

00:04:00 00:35:19 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Op 58

00:39:00 00:44:02 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68

01:35:00 Bonus: Hector Berlioz: Introduction from Roméo et Juliette Op 17 --Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

CLASSICAL WEEKEND

02:02:00 00:20:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Choral Fantasy in C minor Op 80

Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 421718

02:24:00 00:43:18 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy Op 16

Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy David Aaron Carpenter, viola Ondine 1188

03:09:00 00:47:06 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436289

04:00 NEW TIME! INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild - music by Eric Charnofsky, Robert Rollin, Margaret Brouwer and Halim El-Dabh (repeated tonight at 9:00)

Eric Charnofsky: In Motion

Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-16-14) 10:33

Robert Rollin: Suite for Woodwind Quintet on a Theme from “The Music of Erich Zann”

Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-16-14) 9:59

Margaret Brouwer: Quintet for Clarinet (in A) & String Quartet (2005)

Daniel Silver, clarinet; Maia String Quartet (Naxos 559 763) 19:42

Halim El-Dabh: Sweet and Prickly Pear (2002)

Jameson Cooper, violin; Halim El-Dabh, derabucca (Centaur 3310) 7:10

05:00 NEW TIME! MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Home Grown & Tasty 2014

Victor Herbert: Cello Concerto No.2: Finale

Lynn Harrell, cello; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/(Sir) Neville Marriner (London 417672 CD) 7:56

Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3: Finale

Colorado Symphony/Marin Alsop (Naxos 559227 CD) 6:42

Elie Siegmeister: Sunday in Brooklyn – selections

Kenneth Boulton, piano (Naxos 559021 CD) 11:11

Victor Herbert: The Enchantress: “Art is Calling for Me”

Beverly Sills, soprano; London Symphony Orchestra/Andre Kostelanetz (Angel 37160 LP) 3:40

William Schuman: Symphony No. 3: Toccata

New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein ((DG 419780 CD) 7:51

Roy Harris: Symphony No. 4 “Folk Song Symphony”: Finale

Colorado Symphony Chorus & Orchestra/Marin Alsop (Naxos 559227 CD) 3:10

John Philip Sousa: The Star Spangled Banner

New York Philharmonic Orchestra/George Szell (West Hill Radio Archives 6018 CD) 3:35

MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Italy, c. 1600, Part 2 - Three recent releases of dances and instrumental music

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:06:16 Randol Alan Bass Gloria

Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005

07:12:00 00:14:55 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.191 "Gloria in excelsis Deo"

Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Julia Doyle, soprano; Benjamin Butterfield, tenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem Analekta 9873

07:29:00 00:26:58 Antonio Vivaldi Gloria in D

Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Tamara Matthews, soprano; Deanne Meek, mezzo-soprano; Mary Phillips, mezzo-soprano Telarc 80651

07:57:00 00:02:08 Hildegard von Bingen Alma Redemptoris Mater

Barbara Thornton Sequentia DHM 77320

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded January 18, 2014 - From Costa Mesa in Orange County, California, this week’s show features the winning chorus of the L.A. area’s “Local Vocal High School Choir Sing-Off"—a wonderful expressive group from a small California town. Also, the Principal Flutist of the Pacific Symphony (a From the Top alumnus) performs a lively flute duet with a local teenage flutist, and a 16-year-old cellist performs the Andante from Rachmaninoff’s sublime Sonata in G minor.

Michael Jon Bennett, organ, age 15 from New York, New York

Praeludium in G minor, BuxWV 163 by Dieterich Buxtehude (1637–1707)

La Cañada High School Chamber Singers from La Cañada Flintridge, California

Under the Willow Tree by Samuel Barber (1910–1981) and With a Lily in Your Hand from “The Three Flower Songs” by Eric Whitacre (b. 1970)

Anna Boonyanit, piano, age 14 from Redwood City, California

Chez Pétrouchka from Trois Mouvements de Pétrouchka by Igor Stravinsky (1882–1971)

Ben Smolen, flute, From the Top alum, and Ramakrishnan Kumaran, flute, age 16 from Hemet, California

Rondo from Andante et Rondo Op 25 by Franz Doppler (1821–1883), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Ila Shon, cello, age 16 from San Francisco, California

Andante from Cello Sonata in g Op 19 by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Idyllwild Arts Academy Piano Trio [Yu-Ming (Andrew) Ma, violin, age 16 from Idyllwild, California; Wei-An (Vian) Hung, cello, age 18 from Idyllwild, California; Vutithorn (In) Chinthammit, piano, age 18 from Idyllwild, California]

Presto from Café Music by Paul Schoenfield (b. 1947)

NEW PROGRAM! MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Edo de Waart & Suzanne Nance: Roberto Abbado, conductor; Augustin Hadelich, violin; Milwaukee Symphony Chorus

10:05:00 00:21:35 Igor Stravinsky Violin Concerto in D

10:35:00 00:57:08 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé

11:37:00 00:13:11 Bonus: Maurice Ravel La valse

Gilbert Varga, conductor

11:57:00 00:01:06 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 8 in A flat major Op 7

Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6730

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:29:35 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Strings in E major Op 22

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549

12:42:00 00:07:18 Johannes Brahms Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 34

Cleveland Orch String Quartet Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839

12:52:00 00:02:37 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Mazurka

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 410162

12:54:00 00:06:38 Hector Berlioz Serenade from "Harold in Italy" Op 16

Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy David Aaron Carpenter, viola Ondine 1188

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; for this week’s playlist, go toDennis’s website.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:04:00 00:23:18 Claude Debussy La mer

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417488

15:30:00 00:03:50 Dmitri Shostakovich Three Fantastic Dances Op 5

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 1846

15:36:00 00:14:29 Antonín Dvorák Othello Overture Op 93

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436289

15:54:00 00:02:34 Robert Schumann Forest Scenes: Hunting Song Op 82

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, David Robertson, conductor; Mary Kay Fink, flute; Jessica Rivera, soprano; Elizabeth DeShong, mezzo-soprano; Garrett Sorenson, tenor; John Relyea, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:12:00 Christopher Rouse Rapture

16:18:00 00:15:00 Gabriela Lena Frank Will-o'-the-Wisp

16:38:00 00:49:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Requiem in D minor

17:40:00 00:19:25 Bonus: Paul Hindemith Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes of Weber

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 53258

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:19:15 Robert Schumann Scenes from Childhood Op 15

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290

18:24:00 00:04:43 Antonín Dvorák Moderato from Serenade for Strings Op 22

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild; tonight, music by Eric Charnofsky, Robert Rollin, Margaret Brouwer and Halim El-Dabh

22:00 NEW PROGRAM! RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: NY Philharmonic Biennial, Part I - Relevant Tones travels to New York to feature the Philharmonic’s exciting new music series, CONTACT! From world premieres by the next generation of young composers to established juggernauts, CONTACT! is at the cutting edge of music today

Samantha Darris: Chase

New York Philharmonic Musicians & Teaching Artists 1:12

Ryan Brown: Four Pieces for the Piano, I

Eric Hubner, piano 3:19

Vito Žuraj: Insideout

Musicians of the NY Philharmonic/Matthias Pintscher Jennifer Zetlan, soprano; Evan Hughes, bass-baritone 9:51

Elliott Carter: Instances

NY Philharmonic/Matthias Pintscher 7:33

Chris Kapica: Fandanglish (excerpt)

Pascual Martínez Forteza, clarinet 3:33

Peter Eötvös: DoReMi for Solo Violin and Orchestra

NY Philharmonic/Alan Gilbert; Midori, violin 22:11

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:07:52 Sergei Rachmaninoff Moment Musical No. 1 in B flat minor Op 16

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 4200

23:09:00 00:09:16 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 73

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549

23:19:00 00:08:06 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Trio Op 114

Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Stephen Geber, cello; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839

23:27:00 00:11:21 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18

Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 440653

23:40:00 00:04:05 Sergei Rachmaninoff Moment Musical No. 5 in D flat Op 16

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 4200

23:44:00 00:08:21 Hector Berlioz Pilgrims' March from "Harold in Italy" Op 16

Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy David Aaron Carpenter, viola Ondine 1188

23:54:00 00:03:17 Robert Schumann Aria from Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 11

Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290

23:56:00 00:02:37 Frederick Delius Hassan: Serenade

Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Rafael Druian, violin; Martha Dalton, harp Sony 48260