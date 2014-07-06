Program Guide 07-06-2014
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Yuja Wang, piano
00:04:00 00:35:19 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Op 58
00:39:00 00:44:02 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68
01:35:00 Bonus: Hector Berlioz: Introduction from Roméo et Juliette Op 17 --Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor
CLASSICAL WEEKEND
02:02:00 00:20:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Choral Fantasy in C minor Op 80
Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 421718
02:24:00 00:43:18 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy Op 16
Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy David Aaron Carpenter, viola Ondine 1188
03:09:00 00:47:06 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436289
04:00 NEW TIME! INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild - music by Eric Charnofsky, Robert Rollin, Margaret Brouwer and Halim El-Dabh (repeated tonight at 9:00)
Eric Charnofsky: In Motion
Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-16-14) 10:33
Robert Rollin: Suite for Woodwind Quintet on a Theme from “The Music of Erich Zann”
Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-16-14) 9:59
Margaret Brouwer: Quintet for Clarinet (in A) & String Quartet (2005)
Daniel Silver, clarinet; Maia String Quartet (Naxos 559 763) 19:42
Halim El-Dabh: Sweet and Prickly Pear (2002)
Jameson Cooper, violin; Halim El-Dabh, derabucca (Centaur 3310) 7:10
05:00 NEW TIME! MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Home Grown & Tasty 2014
Victor Herbert: Cello Concerto No.2: Finale
Lynn Harrell, cello; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/(Sir) Neville Marriner (London 417672 CD) 7:56
Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3: Finale
Colorado Symphony/Marin Alsop (Naxos 559227 CD) 6:42
Elie Siegmeister: Sunday in Brooklyn – selections
Kenneth Boulton, piano (Naxos 559021 CD) 11:11
Victor Herbert: The Enchantress: “Art is Calling for Me”
Beverly Sills, soprano; London Symphony Orchestra/Andre Kostelanetz (Angel 37160 LP) 3:40
William Schuman: Symphony No. 3: Toccata
New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein ((DG 419780 CD) 7:51
Roy Harris: Symphony No. 4 “Folk Song Symphony”: Finale
Colorado Symphony Chorus & Orchestra/Marin Alsop (Naxos 559227 CD) 3:10
John Philip Sousa: The Star Spangled Banner
New York Philharmonic Orchestra/George Szell (West Hill Radio Archives 6018 CD) 3:35
MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Italy, c. 1600, Part 2 - Three recent releases of dances and instrumental music
MUSICA SACRA
07:04:00 00:06:16 Randol Alan Bass Gloria
Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco Cleveland Orchestra Chorus MAA 2005
07:12:00 00:14:55 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.191 "Gloria in excelsis Deo"
Bethlehem Bach Festival Orch Greg Funfgeld Julia Doyle, soprano; Benjamin Butterfield, tenor; Bach Choir of Bethlehem Analekta 9873
07:29:00 00:26:58 Antonio Vivaldi Gloria in D
Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Tamara Matthews, soprano; Deanne Meek, mezzo-soprano; Mary Phillips, mezzo-soprano Telarc 80651
07:57:00 00:02:08 Hildegard von Bingen Alma Redemptoris Mater
Barbara Thornton Sequentia DHM 77320
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded January 18, 2014 - From Costa Mesa in Orange County, California, this week’s show features the winning chorus of the L.A. area’s “Local Vocal High School Choir Sing-Off"—a wonderful expressive group from a small California town. Also, the Principal Flutist of the Pacific Symphony (a From the Top alumnus) performs a lively flute duet with a local teenage flutist, and a 16-year-old cellist performs the Andante from Rachmaninoff’s sublime Sonata in G minor.
Michael Jon Bennett, organ, age 15 from New York, New York
Praeludium in G minor, BuxWV 163 by Dieterich Buxtehude (1637–1707)
La Cañada High School Chamber Singers from La Cañada Flintridge, California
Under the Willow Tree by Samuel Barber (1910–1981) and With a Lily in Your Hand from “The Three Flower Songs” by Eric Whitacre (b. 1970)
Anna Boonyanit, piano, age 14 from Redwood City, California
Chez Pétrouchka from Trois Mouvements de Pétrouchka by Igor Stravinsky (1882–1971)
Ben Smolen, flute, From the Top alum, and Ramakrishnan Kumaran, flute, age 16 from Hemet, California
Rondo from Andante et Rondo Op 25 by Franz Doppler (1821–1883), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano
Ila Shon, cello, age 16 from San Francisco, California
Andante from Cello Sonata in g Op 19 by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano
Idyllwild Arts Academy Piano Trio [Yu-Ming (Andrew) Ma, violin, age 16 from Idyllwild, California; Wei-An (Vian) Hung, cello, age 18 from Idyllwild, California; Vutithorn (In) Chinthammit, piano, age 18 from Idyllwild, California]
Presto from Café Music by Paul Schoenfield (b. 1947)
NEW PROGRAM! MILWAUKEE SYMPHONY with Edo de Waart & Suzanne Nance: Roberto Abbado, conductor; Augustin Hadelich, violin; Milwaukee Symphony Chorus
10:05:00 00:21:35 Igor Stravinsky Violin Concerto in D
10:35:00 00:57:08 Maurice Ravel Daphnis et Chloé
11:37:00 00:13:11 Bonus: Maurice Ravel La valse
Gilbert Varga, conductor
11:57:00 00:01:06 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 8 in A flat major Op 7
Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6730
BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
12:10:00 00:29:35 Antonín Dvorák Serenade for Strings in E major Op 22
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549
12:42:00 00:07:18 Johannes Brahms Scherzo from Piano Quintet Op 34
Cleveland Orch String Quartet Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839
12:52:00 00:02:37 Sergei Prokofiev Cinderella: Mazurka
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 410162
12:54:00 00:06:38 Hector Berlioz Serenade from "Harold in Italy" Op 16
Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy David Aaron Carpenter, viola Ondine 1188
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; for this week’s playlist, go toDennis’s website.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:04:00 00:23:18 Claude Debussy La mer
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 417488
15:30:00 00:03:50 Dmitri Shostakovich Three Fantastic Dances Op 5
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 1846
15:36:00 00:14:29 Antonín Dvorák Othello Overture Op 93
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436289
15:54:00 00:02:34 Robert Schumann Forest Scenes: Hunting Song Op 82
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, David Robertson, conductor; Mary Kay Fink, flute; Jessica Rivera, soprano; Elizabeth DeShong, mezzo-soprano; Garrett Sorenson, tenor; John Relyea, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus – recorded live in Severance Hall
16:04:00 00:12:00 Christopher Rouse Rapture
16:18:00 00:15:00 Gabriela Lena Frank Will-o'-the-Wisp
16:38:00 00:49:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Requiem in D minor
17:40:00 00:19:25 Bonus: Paul Hindemith Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes of Weber
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra Sony 53258
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:19:15 Robert Schumann Scenes from Childhood Op 15
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290
18:24:00 00:04:43 Antonín Dvorák Moderato from Serenade for Strings Op 22
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:20:26 Ludwig van Beethoven Choral Fantasy in C minor Op 80
Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Decca 421718
19:24:00 00:43:18 Hector Berlioz Harold in Italy Op 16
Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy David Aaron Carpenter, viola Ondine 1188
20:09:00 00:47:06 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 1 in C minor Op 68
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 436289
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild; tonight, music by Eric Charnofsky, Robert Rollin, Margaret Brouwer and Halim El-Dabh
Eric Charnofsky: In Motion
Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-16-14) 10:33
Robert Rollin: Suite for Woodwind Quintet on a Theme from “The Music of Erich Zann”
Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-16-14) 9:59
Margaret Brouwer: Quintet for Clarinet (in A) & String Quartet (2005)
Daniel Silver, clarinet; Maia String Quartet (Naxos 559 763) 19:42
Halim El-Dabh: Sweet and Prickly Pear (2002)
Jameson Cooper, violin; Halim El-Dabh, derabucca (Centaur 3310) 7:10
22:00 NEW PROGRAM! RELEVANT TONES with Seth Boustead: NY Philharmonic Biennial, Part I - Relevant Tones travels to New York to feature the Philharmonic’s exciting new music series, CONTACT! From world premieres by the next generation of young composers to established juggernauts, CONTACT! is at the cutting edge of music today
Samantha Darris: Chase
New York Philharmonic Musicians & Teaching Artists 1:12
Ryan Brown: Four Pieces for the Piano, I
Eric Hubner, piano 3:19
Vito Žuraj: Insideout
Musicians of the NY Philharmonic/Matthias Pintscher Jennifer Zetlan, soprano; Evan Hughes, bass-baritone 9:51
Elliott Carter: Instances
NY Philharmonic/Matthias Pintscher 7:33
Chris Kapica: Fandanglish (excerpt)
Pascual Martínez Forteza, clarinet 3:33
Peter Eötvös: DoReMi for Solo Violin and Orchestra
NY Philharmonic/Alan Gilbert; Midori, violin 22:11
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:07:52 Sergei Rachmaninoff Moment Musical No. 1 in B flat minor Op 16
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 4200
23:09:00 00:09:16 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 73
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433549
23:19:00 00:08:06 Johannes Brahms Adagio from Trio Op 114
Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Stephen Geber, cello; Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 425839
23:27:00 00:11:21 Sergei Rachmaninoff Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18
Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 440653
23:40:00 00:04:05 Sergei Rachmaninoff Moment Musical No. 5 in D flat Op 16
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 4200
23:44:00 00:08:21 Hector Berlioz Pilgrims' March from "Harold in Italy" Op 16
Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy David Aaron Carpenter, viola Ondine 1188
23:54:00 00:03:17 Robert Schumann Aria from Piano Sonata No. 1 Op 11
Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290
23:56:00 00:02:37 Frederick Delius Hassan: Serenade
Cleveland Sinfonietta Louis Lane Rafael Druian, violin; Martha Dalton, harp Sony 48260