Program Guide 07-05-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:39:22 Felix Mendelssohn Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings in D minor
London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert David Lefèvre, violin; Alain Lefèvre, piano Analekta 9283
00:43:00 00:23:03 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 4 in C minor Op 18
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80414
01:08:00 01:11:39 Ferruccio Busoni Concerto for Piano with Male Chorus in C Op 39
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Garrick Ohlsson, piano; Men of; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Telarc 80207
02:22:00 00:28:32 Johannes Brahms Violin Sonata No. 1 in G major Op 78
Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 63229
02:53:00 00:23:09 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Grand Concerto for Bassoon & Orchestra in F
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Klaus Thunemann, bassoon Philips 432081
03:18:00 00:34:25 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Symphony No. 3 in C
Matthias Bamert London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 8896
03:54:00 01:17:35 Hector Berlioz Requiem Op 5
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Frank Lopardo, tenor; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80627
05:14:00 00:28:38 Antonín Dvorák String Sextet in A Op 48
Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8771
05:45:00 00:19:01 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 1 in E
Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 89647
06:06:00 00:19:05 Sir Edward German Welsh Rhapsody
Andrew Penny National Symphony of Ireland MarcoPolo 223726
06:27:00 00:20:31 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 2 "Tasso: Lament & Triumph"
Sir Georg Solti Orchestra of Paris DeutGram 4779525
06:56:00 00:03:29 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Anitra's Dance
Paavo Järvi Estonian National Symphony VirginClas 45722
NEW TIME! CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez
07:00:40 Ernesto Lecuona Rapsodia Cubana
Thomas Tirino, piano Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra Michael Bartos BIS 794
07:09:37 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky 1812 Overture
Philharmonia Orchestra Placido Domingo EMI Classics 55018
07:26:00 Roberto Sierra Flower Pieces for flute & harp
Laurel Zucker, flute; Susan Jolles, harp Cantilena Records 66035
07:41:47 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue
Michel Camilo, piano Barcelona Symphony Orchestra Ernest Martinez Izquierdo Telarc 83611
08:00:50 Ignacio de Jerusalem Mass in D
Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings Teldec 96353
08:22:15 Maurice Ravel Alborada del gracioso
Cristina Ortiz, piano IMP 846
08:28:35 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Grand Fantasia Triumfal (Variations on the Brazilian National Anthem)
Cristina Ortiz, piano Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Moshe Atzmon Decca 414 348
08:39:47 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez (ii. Adagio)
Manuel Barrueco, guitar Philharmonia Orchestra Placido Domingo EMI 56175
08:51:37 Anatol Liadov Polonaise Op 49
Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 657
09:00 NEW TIME! FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded January 18, 2014 - From Costa Mesa in Orange County, California, this week's show features the winning chorus of the L.A. area's "Local Vocal High School Choir Sing-Off"—a wonderful expressive group from a small California town. Also, the Principal Flutist of the Pacific Symphony (a From the Top alumnus) performs a lively flute duet with a local teenage flutist, and a 16-year-old cellist performs the Andante from Rachmaninoff's sublime Sonata in G minor.
Michael Jon Bennett, organ, age 15 from New York, New York
Praeludium in G minor, BuxWV 163 by Dieterich Buxtehude (1637–1707)
La Cañada High School Chamber Singers from La Cañada Flintridge, California
Under the Willow Tree by Samuel Barber (1910–1981) and With a Lily in Your Hand from “The Three Flower Songs” by Eric Whitacre (b. 1970)
Anna Boonyanit, piano, age 14 from Redwood City, California
Chez Pétrouchka from Trois Mouvements de Pétrouchka by Igor Stravinsky (1882–1971)
Ben Smolen, flute, From the Top alum, and Ramakrishnan Kumaran, flute, age 16 from Hemet, California
Rondo from Andante et Rondo Op 25 by Franz Doppler (1821–1883), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano
Ila Shon, cello, age 16 from San Francisco, California
Andante from Cello Sonata in g Op 19 by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano
Idyllwild Arts Academy Piano Trio [Yu-Ming (Andrew) Ma, violin, age 16 from Idyllwild, California; Wei-An (Vian) Hung, cello, age 18 from Idyllwild, California; Vutithorn (In) Chinthammit, piano, age 18 from Idyllwild, California]
Presto from Café Music by Paul Schoenfield (b. 1947).
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Home Grown & Tasty 2014
Victor Herbert: Cello Concerto No.2: Finale
Lynn Harrell, cello; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/(Sir) Neville Marriner (London 417672 CD) 7:56
Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3: Finale
Colorado Symphony/Marin Alsop (Naxos 559227 CD) 6:42
Elie Siegmeister: Sunday in Brooklyn – selections
Kenneth Boulton, piano (Naxos 559021 CD) 11:11
Victor Herbert: The Enchantress: “Art is Calling for Me”
Beverly Sills, soprano; London Symphony Orchestra/Andre Kostelanetz (Angel 37160 LP) 3:40
William Schuman: Symphony No. 3: Toccata
New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein ((DG 419780 CD) 7:51
Roy Harris: Symphony No. 4 “Folk Song Symphony”: Finale
Colorado Symphony Chorus & Orchestra/Marin Alsop (Naxos 559227 CD) 3:10
John Philip Sousa: The Star Spangled Banner
New York Philharmonic Orchestra/George Szell (West Hill Radio Archives 6018 CD) 3:35
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: July 4 1776 - We celebrate Independence Day with music from films about America's founding, including excerpts from Jefferson in Paris, John Adams and more
Facing the British Lines from The Patriot, 2000 – Hollywood 62258 – John Williams
– original soundtrack recording conducted by John Williams
Theme from Born on the Fourth of July, 1989 – Sony 51333 – John Williams
– Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
Suite from Independence Day, 1996 – Telarc 80437 – David Arnold
– Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Opening Titles, The Declaration of Independence, and Farewell to Adams from John Adams, 2008 – Varese Sarabande 302 066 893 – Rob Lane
– original soundtrack
Pantograph: Opening Title, Jour Heureux, and End Credits from Jefferson in Paris, 1995 – EMI 55311 – Richard Robbins
– original soundtrack
Finale from John Paul Jones, 1959 – Delphi 9109 –
Max Steiner – original soundtrack
End Title from Revolution, 1985 – Varese Sarabande 302 067 000 – John Corigliano
– original soundtrack
The Colonial Cause from The Patriot, 2000 – Hollywood 622589 – John Williams
– original soundtrack
The Glade from The Last of the Mohicans, 1992 – Morgan Creek 29599-20015 – Trevor Jones
– original soundtrack
The Kiss from The Last of the Mohicans, 1992 – Morgan Creek 2959-20015 – Trevor Jones
– original soundtrack
Promontory from The Last of the Mohicans, 1992 – Morgan Creek 2959-20015 – Trevor Jones
– original soundtrack
Prelude from The Madness of King George, 1994 – Epix 67012 – Handel’s Julius Caesar/arranged by George Fenton
– original soundtrack
He Will be Restrained from The Madness of King George, 1994 – Epix 67012 – Handel’s Zadok the Priest/arranged by George Fenton
– original soundtrack
Facing the British Lines and The Patriot Reprise from The Patriot, 2000 - Hollywood 62258 – John Williams
– original soundtrack recording conducted by John Williams
Letter to Jefferson and Leaving for Philadelphia from John Adams, 2008 – Varese Sarabande 302 066 893 – Rob Lane and Joseph Vitarelli
– original soundtrack
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: The Life of George Gershwin
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:05:46 George Gershwin Selections from "Girl Crazy"
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 426404
12:17:00 00:05:54 Ernö Dohnányi The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz Op 18
Matthias Bamert BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9733
12:22:00 00:09:55 Antonio Salieri Sinfonia Veneziana in D
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9877
12:35:00 00:12:07 Gordon Jacob Trio for Flute, Oboe & Piano
Panorámicos Mary Kay Ferguson, flute; Danna Sundet, oboe; Randall Fusco, piano Panorámico 2009
12:50:00 00:07:04 John Lunn Downton Abbey: Suite
Alastair King Chamber Orchestra of London Decca 16260
13:00:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Lyric Opera of Chicago
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La Clemenza di Tito K 621 (1791)
Tito… Matthew Polenzani
Sesto… Joyce DiDonato
Vitellia… Amanda Majeski
Anno… Cecelia Hall
Servilia… Emily Birsan
Publio… Christian Van Horn
Conductor: Sir Andrew Davis
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:46:00 00:11:50 James Hewitt Medley Overture
Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654
NEW PROGRAM! CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt
16:04:00 00:10:00 Ferruccio Busoni Kultaselle - 10 Variations on a Finnish
Steven Isserlis, cello; Kirill Gerstein, piano
16:16:00 Christopher Rouse: String Quartet No. 2 - Adagio: Doloroso (1988)
Calder Quartet (E1 Music 7757 CD)
16:23:00 00:35:09 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 11 in C major Op 61
Parker String Quartet
CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Rhapsodic Rachmaninoff
17:03:00 00:15:20 Sergei Rachmaninoff Trio élégiaque No. 1 in G minor
Inon Barnatan, piano; Joseph Silverstein, violin; Carter Brey, cello
17:24:00 00:32:43 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances Op 45
Gilbert Kalish, Gilles Vonsattel, piano
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Put It There, Pal - Songs about friendship, with such famous buddies from stage and screen as Ethel Merman and Bert Lahr, Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick, and Bing Crosby and Bob Hope
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:59 00:02:52 Cole Porter Friendship
Bert Lahr, Ethel Merman American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD036-I
18:04:13 00:01:37 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Getting to Know You
Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: Legends of Broadway Masterworks B'way 82876-88398-2
18:05:59 00:02:44 Bob Merrill You're My Friend
Thelma Ritter, Gwen Verdon New Girl in Town: Original B'way Cast RCA LP1522
18:08:51 00:01:11 Galt MacDermot-John Guare That's a Very Interesting Question
Raul Julia, Cifton Davis Two Gentlemen of Verona Decca B'way 440-017-565-2
18:10:02 00:02:31 Galt MacDermot-John Guare I'd Like to Be a Rose
Raul Julia, Clifton Davis Two Gentlemen of Verona -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-017-565-2
18:12:48 00:03:12 Roger Miller River in the Rain
Daniel Jenkins, Ron Richardson Big River -- Origiinal B'way Cast MCA MCAD6147
18:16:00 00:04:02 Stephen Sondheim Poems
Isao Sato, Sab Shimono Pacific Overtures -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-4407
18:20:44 00:03:13 Sammy Cahn-Jimmy Van Heusen Don't Be a Do-Badder
Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. Frank Sinatra in Hollywood Rhino R278285
18:23:57 00:03:20 Carol Hall Girl, You're a Woman
Carlyn Glinn The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas MCA MCAD11683
18:27:25 00:04:08 Jerry Herman Bosom Buddies
Angela Lansbury, Bea Arthur Mame -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60959
18:32:39 00:02:19 Johnny Burke-Jimmy Van Heusen Put It There, Pal
Bob Hope, Bing Crosby Bob Hope in Hollywood MCA MCA906
18:35:25 00:03:34 Mel Brooks Til Him
Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane The Producers Sony SK89646
18:39:13 00:03:11 Jacques Brel-Eric Blau The Middle Class
Mort Shuman, Shawn Elliott Jacques Brel… -- Off Broadway Cast Sony SK89998
18:42:41 00:04:40 Stephen Sondheim Old Friends
Ann Morrison, Jim Walton, Lonnie Price Merrily We Roll Along -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 82876-68637-2
18:47:35 00:03:41 Nancy Ford-Gretchen Cryer Old Friends
Gretchen Cryer I'm Getting My Act Together… -- Off Broadway Cast Fynsworth Alley FA-2133
18:51:33 00:01:27 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:09 00:03:50 Frank Loesser Filler: Marry the Man Today
Josie DeGuzman, Faith Prince Guys and Dolls -- 1992 Revival RCA 09026-61317-2
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:23:06 Ignaz Pleyel Symphony in C Op 66
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9525
19:27:00 00:28:55 John Field Piano Concerto No. 7 in C
London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Míceál O'Rourke, piano Chandos 9534
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall
20:05:00 00:34:20 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat major Op 60
20:44:00 01:08:45 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 8 in C minor Op 65
21:54:00 00:05:28 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 6 in D Op 46
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The World Cup, the world’s biggest sporting event, is well-joined in Brazil and we have coverage from Michael Bentine, Spike Milligan, and Erico Cocozza, who sings the immortal “Victory Song”...Baseball is also happening, and we hear Shakespeare’s take on the game...Also Abbot and Costello discuss “Only one Feller”...The Wisdom of Mark Levy: “Nap Time.” This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:06:03 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: La vallée des cloches
Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764
23:08:00 00:06:03 Alexander Voormolen Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes
The Hague Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Pauline Oostenrijk, oboe; Hans Roerade, oboe Chandos 9815
23:12:00 00:10:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42
Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons Nikolaj Znaider, violin RCA 87454
23:23:00 00:07:43 Frederick Delius Caprice & Elegy
Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin János Starker, cello RCA 63665
23:32:00 00:06:06 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria
Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Karita Mattila, soprano Philips 420155
23:38:00 00:12:17 Ernö Dohnányi Adagio pastorale from Symphony No. 2 Op 40
Matthias Bamert BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9455
23:51:00 00:03:16 Girolamo Frescobaldi Toccata ottava di durezze e ligature David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969
23:55:00 00:02:14 Peter Warlock Pieds-en-l'air from "Capriol Suite"
José Luis García English Chamber Orchestra Sony 82849