Program Guide 07-05-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:39:22 Felix Mendelssohn Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings in D minor

London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert David Lefèvre, violin; Alain Lefèvre, piano Analekta 9283

00:43:00 00:23:03 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 4 in C minor Op 18

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80414

01:08:00 01:11:39 Ferruccio Busoni Concerto for Piano with Male Chorus in C Op 39

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Garrick Ohlsson, piano; Men of; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Telarc 80207

02:22:00 00:28:32 Johannes Brahms Violin Sonata No. 1 in G major Op 78

Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 63229

02:53:00 00:23:09 Johann Nepomuk Hummel Grand Concerto for Bassoon & Orchestra in F

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Klaus Thunemann, bassoon Philips 432081

03:18:00 00:34:25 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Symphony No. 3 in C

Matthias Bamert London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 8896

03:54:00 01:17:35 Hector Berlioz Requiem Op 5

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Spano Frank Lopardo, tenor; Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80627

05:14:00 00:28:38 Antonín Dvorák String Sextet in A Op 48

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8771

05:45:00 00:19:01 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 1 in E

Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 89647

06:06:00 00:19:05 Sir Edward German Welsh Rhapsody

Andrew Penny National Symphony of Ireland MarcoPolo 223726

06:27:00 00:20:31 Franz Liszt Symphonic Poem No. 2 "Tasso: Lament & Triumph"

Sir Georg Solti Orchestra of Paris DeutGram 4779525

06:56:00 00:03:29 Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt: Anitra's Dance

Paavo Järvi Estonian National Symphony VirginClas 45722

NEW TIME! CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez

07:00:40 Ernesto Lecuona Rapsodia Cubana

Thomas Tirino, piano Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra Michael Bartos BIS 794

07:09:37 Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky 1812 Overture

Philharmonia Orchestra Placido Domingo EMI Classics 55018

07:26:00 Roberto Sierra Flower Pieces for flute & harp

Laurel Zucker, flute; Susan Jolles, harp Cantilena Records 66035

07:41:47 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue

Michel Camilo, piano Barcelona Symphony Orchestra Ernest Martinez Izquierdo Telarc 83611

08:00:50 Ignacio de Jerusalem Mass in D

Chanticleer; Chanticleer Sinfonia Joseph Jennings Teldec 96353

08:22:15 Maurice Ravel Alborada del gracioso

Cristina Ortiz, piano IMP 846

08:28:35 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Grand Fantasia Triumfal (Variations on the Brazilian National Anthem)

Cristina Ortiz, piano Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Moshe Atzmon Decca 414 348

08:39:47 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez (ii. Adagio)

Manuel Barrueco, guitar Philharmonia Orchestra Placido Domingo EMI 56175

08:51:37 Anatol Liadov Polonaise Op 49

Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Enrique Bátiz ASV 657

09:00 NEW TIME! FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded January 18, 2014 - From Costa Mesa in Orange County, California, this week's show features the winning chorus of the L.A. area's "Local Vocal High School Choir Sing-Off"—a wonderful expressive group from a small California town. Also, the Principal Flutist of the Pacific Symphony (a From the Top alumnus) performs a lively flute duet with a local teenage flutist, and a 16-year-old cellist performs the Andante from Rachmaninoff's sublime Sonata in G minor.

Michael Jon Bennett, organ, age 15 from New York, New York

Praeludium in G minor, BuxWV 163 by Dieterich Buxtehude (1637–1707)

La Cañada High School Chamber Singers from La Cañada Flintridge, California

Under the Willow Tree by Samuel Barber (1910–1981) and With a Lily in Your Hand from “The Three Flower Songs” by Eric Whitacre (b. 1970)

Anna Boonyanit, piano, age 14 from Redwood City, California

Chez Pétrouchka from Trois Mouvements de Pétrouchka by Igor Stravinsky (1882–1971)

Ben Smolen, flute, From the Top alum, and Ramakrishnan Kumaran, flute, age 16 from Hemet, California

Rondo from Andante et Rondo Op 25 by Franz Doppler (1821–1883), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Ila Shon, cello, age 16 from San Francisco, California

Andante from Cello Sonata in g Op 19 by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873–1943), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Idyllwild Arts Academy Piano Trio [Yu-Ming (Andrew) Ma, violin, age 16 from Idyllwild, California; Wei-An (Vian) Hung, cello, age 18 from Idyllwild, California; Vutithorn (In) Chinthammit, piano, age 18 from Idyllwild, California]

Presto from Café Music by Paul Schoenfield (b. 1947).

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Home Grown & Tasty 2014

Victor Herbert: Cello Concerto No.2: Finale

Lynn Harrell, cello; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/(Sir) Neville Marriner (London 417672 CD) 7:56

Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3: Finale

Colorado Symphony/Marin Alsop (Naxos 559227 CD) 6:42

Elie Siegmeister: Sunday in Brooklyn – selections

Kenneth Boulton, piano (Naxos 559021 CD) 11:11

Victor Herbert: The Enchantress: “Art is Calling for Me”

Beverly Sills, soprano; London Symphony Orchestra/Andre Kostelanetz (Angel 37160 LP) 3:40

William Schuman: Symphony No. 3: Toccata

New York Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein ((DG 419780 CD) 7:51

Roy Harris: Symphony No. 4 “Folk Song Symphony”: Finale

Colorado Symphony Chorus & Orchestra/Marin Alsop (Naxos 559227 CD) 3:10

John Philip Sousa: The Star Spangled Banner

New York Philharmonic Orchestra/George Szell (West Hill Radio Archives 6018 CD) 3:35

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: July 4 1776 - We celebrate Independence Day with music from films about America's founding, including excerpts from Jefferson in Paris, John Adams and more

Facing the British Lines from The Patriot, 2000 – Hollywood 62258 – John Williams

– original soundtrack recording conducted by John Williams

Theme from Born on the Fourth of July, 1989 – Sony 51333 – John Williams

– Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Suite from Independence Day, 1996 – Telarc 80437 – David Arnold

– Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Opening Titles, The Declaration of Independence, and Farewell to Adams from John Adams, 2008 – Varese Sarabande 302 066 893 – Rob Lane

– original soundtrack

Pantograph: Opening Title, Jour Heureux, and End Credits from Jefferson in Paris, 1995 – EMI 55311 – Richard Robbins

– original soundtrack

Finale from John Paul Jones, 1959 – Delphi 9109 –

Max Steiner – original soundtrack

End Title from Revolution, 1985 – Varese Sarabande 302 067 000 – John Corigliano

– original soundtrack

The Colonial Cause from The Patriot, 2000 – Hollywood 622589 – John Williams

– original soundtrack

The Glade from The Last of the Mohicans, 1992 – Morgan Creek 29599-20015 – Trevor Jones

– original soundtrack

The Kiss from The Last of the Mohicans, 1992 – Morgan Creek 2959-20015 – Trevor Jones

– original soundtrack

Promontory from The Last of the Mohicans, 1992 – Morgan Creek 2959-20015 – Trevor Jones

– original soundtrack

Prelude from The Madness of King George, 1994 – Epix 67012 – Handel’s Julius Caesar/arranged by George Fenton

– original soundtrack

He Will be Restrained from The Madness of King George, 1994 – Epix 67012 – Handel’s Zadok the Priest/arranged by George Fenton

– original soundtrack

Facing the British Lines and The Patriot Reprise from The Patriot, 2000 - Hollywood 62258 – John Williams

– original soundtrack recording conducted by John Williams

Letter to Jefferson and Leaving for Philadelphia from John Adams, 2008 – Varese Sarabande 302 066 893 – Rob Lane and Joseph Vitarelli

– original soundtrack

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: The Life of George Gershwin

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:05:46 George Gershwin Selections from "Girl Crazy"

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 426404

12:17:00 00:05:54 Ernö Dohnányi The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz Op 18

Matthias Bamert BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9733

12:22:00 00:09:55 Antonio Salieri Sinfonia Veneziana in D

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9877

12:35:00 00:12:07 Gordon Jacob Trio for Flute, Oboe & Piano

Panorámicos Mary Kay Ferguson, flute; Danna Sundet, oboe; Randall Fusco, piano Panorámico 2009

12:50:00 00:07:04 John Lunn Downton Abbey: Suite

Alastair King Chamber Orchestra of London Decca 16260

13:00:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Lyric Opera of Chicago

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La Clemenza di Tito K 621 (1791)

Tito… Matthew Polenzani

Sesto… Joyce DiDonato

Vitellia… Amanda Majeski

Anno… Cecelia Hall

Servilia… Emily Birsan

Publio… Christian Van Horn

Conductor: Sir Andrew Davis

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:46:00 00:11:50 James Hewitt Medley Overture

Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654

NEW PROGRAM! CENTER STAGE FROM WOLF TRAP with Bill McGlaughlin & Rich Kleinfeldt

16:04:00 00:10:00 Ferruccio Busoni Kultaselle - 10 Variations on a Finnish

Steven Isserlis, cello; Kirill Gerstein, piano

16:16:00 Christopher Rouse: String Quartet No. 2 - Adagio: Doloroso (1988)

Calder Quartet (E1 Music 7757 CD)

16:23:00 00:35:09 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 11 in C major Op 61

Parker String Quartet

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Rhapsodic Rachmaninoff

17:03:00 00:15:20 Sergei Rachmaninoff Trio élégiaque No. 1 in G minor

Inon Barnatan, piano; Joseph Silverstein, violin; Carter Brey, cello

17:24:00 00:32:43 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphonic Dances Op 45

Gilbert Kalish, Gilles Vonsattel, piano

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Put It There, Pal - Songs about friendship, with such famous buddies from stage and screen as Ethel Merman and Bert Lahr, Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick, and Bing Crosby and Bob Hope

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:59 00:02:52 Cole Porter Friendship

Bert Lahr, Ethel Merman American Musical Theater Smithsonian RD036-I

18:04:13 00:01:37 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Getting to Know You

Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: Legends of Broadway Masterworks B'way 82876-88398-2

18:05:59 00:02:44 Bob Merrill You're My Friend

Thelma Ritter, Gwen Verdon New Girl in Town: Original B'way Cast RCA LP1522

18:08:51 00:01:11 Galt MacDermot-John Guare That's a Very Interesting Question

Raul Julia, Cifton Davis Two Gentlemen of Verona Decca B'way 440-017-565-2

18:10:02 00:02:31 Galt MacDermot-John Guare I'd Like to Be a Rose

Raul Julia, Clifton Davis Two Gentlemen of Verona -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-017-565-2

18:12:48 00:03:12 Roger Miller River in the Rain

Daniel Jenkins, Ron Richardson Big River -- Origiinal B'way Cast MCA MCAD6147

18:16:00 00:04:02 Stephen Sondheim Poems

Isao Sato, Sab Shimono Pacific Overtures -- Original B'way Cast RCA RCD1-4407

18:20:44 00:03:13 Sammy Cahn-Jimmy Van Heusen Don't Be a Do-Badder

Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. Frank Sinatra in Hollywood Rhino R278285

18:23:57 00:03:20 Carol Hall Girl, You're a Woman

Carlyn Glinn The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas MCA MCAD11683

18:27:25 00:04:08 Jerry Herman Bosom Buddies

Angela Lansbury, Bea Arthur Mame -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60959

18:32:39 00:02:19 Johnny Burke-Jimmy Van Heusen Put It There, Pal

Bob Hope, Bing Crosby Bob Hope in Hollywood MCA MCA906

18:35:25 00:03:34 Mel Brooks Til Him

Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane The Producers Sony SK89646

18:39:13 00:03:11 Jacques Brel-Eric Blau The Middle Class

Mort Shuman, Shawn Elliott Jacques Brel… -- Off Broadway Cast Sony SK89998

18:42:41 00:04:40 Stephen Sondheim Old Friends

Ann Morrison, Jim Walton, Lonnie Price Merrily We Roll Along -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 82876-68637-2

18:47:35 00:03:41 Nancy Ford-Gretchen Cryer Old Friends

Gretchen Cryer I'm Getting My Act Together… -- Off Broadway Cast Fynsworth Alley FA-2133

18:51:33 00:01:27 George Gershwin-DuBose Heyward Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:09 00:03:50 Frank Loesser Filler: Marry the Man Today

Josie DeGuzman, Faith Prince Guys and Dolls -- 1992 Revival RCA 09026-61317-2

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:23:06 Ignaz Pleyel Symphony in C Op 66

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9525

19:27:00 00:28:55 John Field Piano Concerto No. 7 in C

London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Míceál O'Rourke, piano Chandos 9534

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:05:00 00:34:20 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 4 in B flat major Op 60

20:44:00 01:08:45 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 8 in C minor Op 65

21:54:00 00:05:28 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 6 in D Op 46

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - The World Cup, the world’s biggest sporting event, is well-joined in Brazil and we have coverage from Michael Bentine, Spike Milligan, and Erico Cocozza, who sings the immortal “Victory Song”...Baseball is also happening, and we hear Shakespeare’s take on the game...Also Abbot and Costello discuss “Only one Feller”...The Wisdom of Mark Levy: “Nap Time.” This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:03 Maurice Ravel Miroirs: La vallée des cloches

Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764

23:08:00 00:06:03 Alexander Voormolen Arioso from Concerto for 2 Oboes

The Hague Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Pauline Oostenrijk, oboe; Hans Roerade, oboe Chandos 9815

23:12:00 00:10:06 Peter Tchaikovsky Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Méditation Op 42

Bavarian Radio Symphony Mariss Jansons Nikolaj Znaider, violin RCA 87454

23:23:00 00:07:43 Frederick Delius Caprice & Elegy

Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin János Starker, cello RCA 63665

23:32:00 00:06:06 Heitor Villa-Lobos Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Karita Mattila, soprano Philips 420155

23:38:00 00:12:17 Ernö Dohnányi Adagio pastorale from Symphony No. 2 Op 40

Matthias Bamert BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9455

23:51:00 00:03:16 Girolamo Frescobaldi Toccata ottava di durezze e ligature David Greilsammer, piano Sony 792969

23:55:00 00:02:14 Peter Warlock Pieds-en-l'air from "Capriol Suite"

José Luis García English Chamber Orchestra Sony 82849