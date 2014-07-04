Program Guide 07-04-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT

00:02:00 00:34:27 Morton Gould American Ballads

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

00:38:00 00:28:22 Don Gillis Star-Spangled Symphony

Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618

01:08:00 00:42:28 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60149

01:52:00 00:28:06 Hershy Kay Stars and Stripes Ballet

Arthur Fiedler Boston Pops Orchestra RCA 61501

02:22:00 00:33:21 Ferde Grofé Grand Canyon Suite

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin Delos 3104

02:57:00 00:41:24 George Gershwin Catfish Row Suite with Scenes from "Porgy & Bess"

San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Audra McDonald, soprano; Brian Stokes Mitchell, bar. RCA 68931

03:40:00 00:38:44 Meredith Willson Symphony No. 1 in F minor

William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559006

04:21:00 00:35:44 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

04:59:00 00:15:25 David Diamond This Sacred Ground

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Erich Parce, baritone; Seattle Symphony Chorale; Seattle Girls' Choir; Northwest Boychoir Naxos 559156

05:16:00 00:21:43 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

05:40:00 00:05:36 Virgil Thomson Fugue & Chorale on "Yankee Doodle"

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60983

05:52:00 00:05:30 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Caprice on "The Battle Cry of Freedom" Op 55

Leonard Pennario, piano EMI 64667

06:00 CINCINNATI POPS JULY 4TH SPECTACULAR – a flag-waving collection of Americana from traditional tunes and spirituals to the Suites from “Oklahoma” and “Paint Your Wagon,” all in spirited performances conducted by Erich Kunzel. Your host is Robert Conrad

Traditional (arr Richard Hayman): Yankee Doodle (Telarc 80144 CD)

Traditional (arr Crafton Beck): American Folk Sing-a-long (Telarc CD)

Traditional (arr Taylor): Swing Low Sweet Chariot.

Traditional (arr Healey): Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho.

Traditional (arr Krogstad): Honor, honor—Central State University Chorus & Azusa Pacific University Choir (Telarc 80135 CD)

Richard Rodgers (arr Erich Kunzel): Oklahoma Suite (Telarc 80270 CD)

06:55:00 00:04:45 Jerry Goldsmith The Generals' March

07:00:00 00:32:37 George Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F (1925)—William Tritt, piano (Telarc 80445 CD)

07:34:00 00:02:51 Leroy Anderson: A Trumpeter’s Lullaby (Telarc 80223 CD)

07:38:00 00:10:53 Frederick Loewe (arr Erich Kunzel): Paint Your Wagon: Suite

07:48:00 00:03:31 Samuel A. Ward (arr Carmen Dragon): America the Beautiful—May Festival Chorus

07:54:00 00:04:32 Morton Gould: American Salute

CHOICE CD: “Above and Beyond” – WCLV’s Choice for the Fourth is a new collection of pieces played by ‘The President’s Own’ United States Marine Corps Band led by Gerard Schwarz

08:00:00 00:01:05 Jacques Offenbach Marine's Hymn Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121

08:01:00 00:10:29 Aaron Copland Emblems Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121

08:14:00 00:08:49 Gerard Schwarz Above and Beyond Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121

08:22:00 00:07:51 Paul Creston Celebration Overture Op 61 Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121

08:33:00 00:03:34 Samuel Barber Commando March Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121

08:36:00 00:14:48 Percy Grainger Lincolnshire Posy Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121

CINCINNATI POPS INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION – American composers, front and center! Works by John William, Louis Moreau Gottschalk, Howard Hanson, Aaron Copland, Charles Ives, Morton Gould and George Gershwin, hosted by Robert Conrad

09:00:00 00:04:17 John Williams Liberty Fanfare

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80144

09:05:00 00:07:18 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Grand Tarantelle Op 67

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel William Tritt, piano Telarc 80112

09:14:00 00:14:58 Howard Hanson Merry Mount: Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80649

09:28:00 00:03:21 Traditional Oh, Shenandoah

National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt Leontyne Price, soprano RCA 4421

09:34:00 00:08:47 Aaron Copland An Outdoor Overture

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80117

09:42:00 00:07:06 Charles Ives Variations on "America"

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80144

09:51:00 00:15:19 Morton Gould Interplay

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel William Tritt, piano Telarc 80112

09:55:00 00:17:37 Peter Tchaikovsky 1812 Overture Op 49

Esa-Pekka Salonen Bavarian Radio Symphony Philips 412552

10:06:00 00:21:04 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Selections

Center City Brass Quintet Chandos 4554

10:12:00 00:02:26 Irving Berlin God Bless America

Metropolitan Opera Orchestra James Conlon Marilyn Horne, mezzo-soprano RCA 61509

10:15:00 00:03:25 John Philip Sousa March "The Stars and Stripes Forever"

Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

10:27:00 00:18:46 Leroy Anderson Piano Concerto in C

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Stewart Goodyear, piano Telarc 80112

10:46:00 00:05:21 George Gershwin O Land of Mine, America

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Central State Univ. Chorus Telarc 80445

10:53:00 00:04:24 Morton Gould American Salute

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

11:00 STEPHEN FOSTER: AMERICA’S BARD - It’s hard to imagine American music without the work of Stephen Collins Foster. Foster was born on July 4, 1826 – fifty years to the day after the Declaration of Independence was signed. In 19th century America, popular songs were churned out by the dozens, but no other composer of the day wrote as many great songs with as much sticking power as Foster. We all grew up singing Oh, Susannah, Beautiful Dreamer, Jeanie with the Light Brown Hair, Old Folks at Home … the list goes on and on

Stephen Foster: Beautiful Dreamer

Benjamin Luxon, baritone; Ensemble/Carl Davis (Omega 3005 CD) 3:29

Stephen Foster: Tioga Waltz

Sara Davis Buechner, piano (ProPiano 224535 CD) 2:20

Stephen Foster: Camptown Races

Marilyn Horne, mezzo-soprano; English Chamber Orchestra/Carl Davis (Decca 417242 CD) 2:14

Stephen Foster: Oh, Susannah!

Philadelphia Orchestra/Leopold Stokowski

Stephen Foster: Jeanie with the Light Brown Hair

Marilyn Horne, mezzo-soprano; Osian Ellis, harp (Decca 417242 CD) 4:17

Stephen Foster: My Wife is a Most Knowing Woman

Thomas Hampson, baritone; David Alpher, piano (EMI 54621 CD) 3:47

Stephen Foster: Soirée Polka

Noel Lester, piano (Centaur 2250 CD) 1:49

Stephen Foster: Sweetly She Sleeps, My Alice Fair

Thomas Hampson, baritone; David Alpher, piano (EMI 54621 CD) 3:27

Stephen Foster: If You’ve Only Got a Moustache

Marilyn Horne, mezzo-soprano; English Chamber Orchestra/Carl Davis (Decca 417242 CD) 3:01

Stephen Foster: We Are Coming Father Abraham

Stephen Swanson, baritone; David Gompper, piano (Albany 1056 CD) 4:11

Stephen Foster: Was My Brother in the Battle?

Jan DeGaetani, mezzo-soprano; Gilbert Kalish, melodeon (Nonesuch 79158 CD) 3:54

Stephen Foster (arr Jascha Heifetz): Old Folks at Home

Itzhak Perlman, violin; Samuel Sanders, piano (EMI 56602 CD) 3:43

Stephen Foster: Old Folks Quadrilles

Paula Robison, flute; Krista Bennion Feeney & Calvin Wiersma, violins; John Feeny, double bass; Samuel Sanders, piano (Arabesque 6679 CD) 4:01

Stephen Foster: My Old Kentucky Home

Paula Robison, flute (Arabesque 6679 CD) 2:31

12:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: American History, Broadway Style - Take your seat for an American history class, which means selections from “1776,” of course, along with some other big chapters in our country’s book

12:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

12:00:54 00:01:17 Sherman Edwards Overture from "1776"

Orchestra 1776 -- 1997 Revival TVT 1658181502

12:02:11 00:01:57 Sherman Edwards Sit Down, John

William Daniels 1776 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48215

12:04:08 00:04:56 Sherman Edwards Piddle, Twiddle and Resolve/Till Then

William Daniels, Virginia Vestoff 1776 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48215

12:09:37 00:02:36 Mark Sandrich Jr.-Sidney Michaels I Invented Myself

Robert Preston Ben Franklin in Paris -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7243565134

12:12:15 00:01:53 Richard Rodgers Gavotte

Orchestra Dearest Enemy -- British studio cast Beginners BRP1

12:14:12 00:02:24 Gary Geld-Peter Udell Freedom

Donna Theodore, Chip Ford Shenandoah -- Original B'way Cast RCA ARL1-1019

12:16:52 00:01:15 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg When the Boys Come Home

Celeste Holm Bloomer Girl -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440013561-2

12:18:04 00:02:14 F.Wildhorn-G.Boyd-Jack Murphy Nurse's Diary

Linda Eder The Civil War -- Original B'way Cast Atlantic Theatre 7567-83091

12:20:15 00:01:18 J.Kern-O.Hammerstein Come Home

Chorus Jerome Kern Revisited Painted Smiles PS1378

12:22:13 00:01:40 Irving Berlin Oh, How I Hate to Get Up in the Morning

Irving Berlin This Is the Army -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way B0000831-2

12:24:14 00:00:34 George M. Cohan Yankee Doodle Dandy

James Cagney Yankee Doodle Dandy -- Original Soundtrack Rhino R278210

12:25:12 00:03:15 Jay Gorney – Yip Harburg Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?

Bing Crosby American Popular Song Smithsonian 3325-11485-2

12:28:22 00:04:28 Harold Rome Sitting on Your Status Quo

Barbara Streisand Pins and Needles – Studio Cast Columbia CK57380

12:33:21 00:04:27 Leonard Bernstein-A.J.Lerner The President Jefferson March

Davis Gaines Broadway Showstoppers Angel CDC7545862

12:38:15 00:02:39 Anne Duquesnay Slave Ships

Savion Glover, Anne Duquesnay Bring in da Noise, Bring in da Funk -- B'way Cast RCA 09026-68565-2

12:40:29 00:05:19 Sherman Edwards Molasses to Rum

Gregg Edelman 1776 -- 1997 Revival TVT 1658181502

12:46:35 00:04:22 Sherman Edwards Is Anybody There?

William Daniels 1776 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48215

12:51:15 00:01:45 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

12:53:03 00:03:55 Sherman Edwards Filler: But Mr. Adams

1776 -- 1997 Revival TVT 1658181502

13:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO: Bicentennial Concert recorded 1/11/1976 - The Cleveland Orchestra/Lorin Maazel; William Dempsey, baritone; Reuben & Dorothy Silver, narrators

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture

William Billings (arr William Schuman): Chester

Aaron Copland: American Songs, set 1 “The Gift to Be Simple”

Aaron Copland: Variations on a Shaker Tune from Appalachian Spring

William Grant Still: Lento from Symphony No. 1 “Afro-American”

Morton Gould: American Salute

Scott Joplin: The Entertainer

Duke Ellington (arr M. Gould): Solitude

Donald Erb: Music for a Festive Occasion [world premiere]

Antonin Dvorak: Largo from Symphony No. 9 “From the New World”

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Suite

14:42:00 00:15:57 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue Cleveland Orchestra

Riccardo Chailly Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Decca 417326

CHOICE CD HOUR: Above and Beyond - WCLV’s Choice for the Fourth is a new collection of pieces played by ‘The President’s Own’ United States Marine Corps Band led by Gerard Schwarz

15:00:00 00:01:05 Jacques Offenbach Marine's Hymn

Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121

15:01:00 00:10:29 Aaron Copland Emblems

Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121

15:14:00 00:08:49 Gerard Schwarz Above and Beyond

Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121

15:22:00 00:07:51 Paul Creston Celebration Overture Op 61

Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121

15:33:00 00:03:34 Samuel Barber Commando March

Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121

15:36:00 00:14:48 Percy Grainger Lincolnshire Posy

Gerard Schwarz United States Marine Band Naxos 573121

16:00 QUIRE CLEVELAND - THE LAND OF HARMONY: AMERICAN CHORAL GEMS – Quire Cleveland, Ross W. Duffin, Artistic Director - recorded April 6 at Historic St. Peter Church, Cleveland

Star-spangled banner (1814) John Stafford Smith (1750–1836) arr. R. Duffin

Psalm 98 Thomas Ravenscroft (ca.1590–ca.1635) from the Bay Psalm Book, 1640

Psalm 23 John Playford (1623–1686) from the Bay Psalm Book, 9th ed. 1698

The Lord descended (psalm 18:9-10) (1761) James Lyon (1735–1794)

When Jesus wep’t the falling tear (1770) William Billings (1746–1800)

The dying Christian’s last farewell (1794) William Billings

I am the rose of Sharon (1778) William Billings Solomon 2:1-8,10-11

Down steers the bass (1786) Daniel Read (1757–1836)

Modern Music (1781) William Billings

O look to Golgotha (1843) Lowell Mason (1792–1872)

Amazing Grace (1847) arr. William Walker (1809–1875)

Flow gently, sweet Afton (1857) J. E. Spilman (1812–1896) arr. J. S. Warren

Come where my love lies dreaming (1855) Stephen Foster (1826–1864)

Hymn of Peace (1869) O. W. Holmes (1809–1894)/Matthias Keller (1813–1875)

Minuet (1903) Patty Stair (1868–1926)

Through the house give glimmering light (1897) Amy Beach (1867–1944)

So sweet is she (1916) Patty Stair

The Witch (1898) Edward MacDowell (1860–1908) writing as Edgar Thorn

Don’t be weary, traveler (1920) R. Nathaniel Dett (1882–1943)

Hymn to Music (1877) Dudley Buck (1839–1909)

17:29:00 00:25:49 Earl Wild Doo-Dah Variations Des Moines Symphony

Joseph Giunta Earl Wild, piano Chesky 98

17:58:00 00:01:29 Earl Wild Virtuoso Etude on "Fascinatin' Rhythm"

Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011

18:00 LEROY ANDERSON AND THE BOSTON POPS - Leroy Anderson and the Boston Pops features America’s most popular light music composer and the orchestra, which premiered many of his short orchestral miniatures. This special explores how the two came together to make music that will be remembered for generations. Leroy Anderson’s music, including Bugler’s Holiday, Fiddle-Faddle and The Typewriter, are heard with Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart playing host. Also heard are Anderson’s classic Boston Pops arrangements of George Gershwin, Richard Rodgers and Meredith Willson. Seiji Ozawa, John Williams and Leroy Anderson all comment on the music.

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN

19:02:00 00:20:31 Virgil Thomson Symphony on a Hymn Tune

Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434310

19:25:00 00:32:27 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring

Aaron Copland Chamber Ensemble CBS 42431

20:00 BLOSSOM FESTIVAL BAND/Loras John Schissel - recorded 7/3/2014 at Blossom Music Center – complete playlist:

JOHN STAFFORD SMITH The Star-Spangled Banner [4] (1750-1836) Performed in celebration of the bicentennial of Francis Scott Key’s poem “The Defense of Fort McHenry”

ANTONIO CARLOS GOMES Overture: Il Guarany (1836-1896)

JOHN PHILIP SOUSA March: The Federal (1854-1932)

AARON COPLAND Variations on a Shaker Melody (1900-1990)

ANTHONY O’TOOLE Setting: George F. Root’s “The Battle Cry of Freedom” (1988- )

MORTON GOULD Pavanne from American Symphonette No. 2

JOHN PHILIP SOUSA March: Jack Tar (1854-1932)

RICHARD ROGERS Symphonic Synthesis: Victory at Sea (1902-1979) “In honor of our D-Day Veterans”

EDWIN FRANKO GOLDMAN March: On the Mall

JOHN PHILIP SOUSA March: Semper Fidelis (1854-1932)

JOHN PHILIP SOUSA Humoresque on Jerome Kern’s “Look for the Silver Lining” (1854-1932)

LORAS JOHN SCHISSEL: November 25, 1963

SAMUEL A. WARD America, the Beautiful (arr Carmen Dragon)

TRADITIONAL March-Past of the United States Armed Forces

PYOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY Festival Overture: The Year 1812

IRVING BERLIN God Bless America

JOHN PHILIP SOUSA March: Stars and Stripes Forever (1854-1932)

10:23 CITY CLUB FORUM: A panel discussion on “Making High Quality Preschool a Community Imperative” recorded 3/25/14 - Panelists include: Barry Doggett, Rebekah Dorman, Marcia Egbert, Eric Gordon and Mark Sniderman, with Cindy Oser moderating as they discuss the necessity of creating a high quality preschool program in Cleveland.

LATE PROGRAM

23:24:00 00:07:19 Morton Gould American Ballads: Amber Waves

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

23:31:00 00:11:01 Don Gillis Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion

Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618

23:43:00 00:03:53 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Corral Nocturne

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

23:47:00 00:12:20 David Amram Variations on "Red River Valley"

Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Julius Baker, flute Newport 85546

23:55:00 00:03:10 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song Op 42

Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075