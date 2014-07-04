Above and Beyond—‘The President’s Own’ United States Marine Band/Gerard Schwarz (Naxos 573121)

Few wind ensembles have earned such international acclaim as the United States Marine Band, virtuosos who here perform an excitingly varied program directed by the former music director of the Seattle Symphony, Gerard Schwarz. Established classics such as Frederick Fennell’s edition of Percy Grainger’s Lincolnshire Posy sit alongside Paul Creston’s festive Celebration Overture. Copland’s pungent Emblems evokes ‘Amazing Grace’ in masterly fashion, while Mr. Schwarz himself contributes his own recent composition Above and Beyond, written especially for this band in recognition of its remarkable musicianship. There are also two works by Samuel Barber, Medea’s Dance of Vengeance and Commando March, plus Bernard Rands’ Ceremonial.

