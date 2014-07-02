© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Recording of the Week

Mozart Symphony No. 35 “Haffner”, Posthorn Serenade

Published July 2, 2014 at 8:02 PM EDT
mozart-posthorn.jpg
mozart-posthorn.jpg

Mozart: Symphony No. 35 “Haffner”, Posthorn Serenade—Vienna Concentus Musicus/Harnoncourt (Sony 372068)
Nikolaus Harnoncourt, along with his wife Alice, founded the Vienna Concentus Musicus in 1953. That's more than 60 years of music-making! And maybe that explains some of the exuberance with which this program is performed. Mozart's March in DK 335/1 is the curtain-raiser, and the grand Serenade No. 9 K 320 follows. The so-called 'Posthorn' Serenade was written in Salzburg in the summer of 1779 for the university’s end-of-term ceremony, and it’s played here with expressive élan. The ‘Haffner’ Symphony that concludes the program is sly and witty…a winning disc!
Featured Wed 7/2, Fri 7/11, Tue 7/22, Thu 7/31