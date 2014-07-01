© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Recording of the Week

El Maestro Farinelli

Published July 1, 2014 at 7:58 PM EDT
El Maestro Farinelli—Concerto Cologne/Pablo Heras-Casado (Arkiv 4792050)
Pablo Heras-Casado makes his Archiv debut with Concerto Cologne in orchestral and vocal music associated with Farinelli, the legendary 18th-century castrato who served as impresario and court musician to the kings of Spain. Pablo Heras-Casado has an astonishingly varied conducting career: He conducts the great symphonic and operatic repertoire, historically-informed performance and cutting-edge contemporary scores, and has already developed a special rapport with a number of soloists, orchestras and opera houses. El Maestro Farinelli features works of Baroque composers like Hasse, Porpora and Jomelli whose music Farinelli presented during his time as concertmaster/conductor in Madrid and Aranjuez. There are no fewer than eight world premiere recordings on this disc, including two arias sung by countertenor Bejun Mehta.
Featured Tue 7/1 Thu 7/10, Mon 7/21, W 7/30