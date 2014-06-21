Program Guide 06-21-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:18:14 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite

Mark Wigglesworth BBC National Orch of Wales BBC 63

00:22:00 00:39:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto in D Op 61

Tapiola Sinfonietta Olli Mustonen Olli Mustonen, piano Ondine 1123

01:03:00 00:22:31 Joh. Christoph Friedrich Bach Symphony No. 20 in B flat

Morten Schuldt-Jensen Leipzig Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572217

01:28:00 00:58:04 Anton Bruckner Mass No. 3 in F minor

London Philharmonic Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Jane Eaglen, soprano; Birgit Remmert, alto; Deon van der Walt, tenor; Alfred Muff, bass; Mozart Choir of Linz EMI 56168

02:28:00 00:39:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3 in G major Op 55

Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 5186061

03:10:00 00:26:00 Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24

Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 707

03:38:00 00:33:16 Benjamin Britten Piano Concerto Op 13

Orchestre National de France Marek Janowski Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127

04:13:00 00:39:49 Vasily Kalinnikov Symphony No. 2 in A

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553417

04:55:00 00:29:45 Maurice Ravel String Quartet in F

Cavani String Quartet Azica 71202

05:27:00 00:13:00 Anton Diabelli Guitar Sonata in F Op 57

Eduardo Fernández, guitar Decca 414160

05:42:00 00:05:10 Joseph Joachim Romance in B flat Op 2

Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram 15312

05:53:00 00:06:37 Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-2: Prelude & Fugue No. 9 in E

Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 12504

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:40 José Bragato Graciela y Buenos Aires: Tango for Solo Cello & String Orchestra

Viktor Aepli, cello ; Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina Sono Luminus 90201

06:09:36 Jesús Guridi 10 Basque Melodies (Diez melodías vascas)

National Orchestra of Spain Ataúlfo Argenta Medici Masters 34-2

06:31:15 Robert Schumann Allegro in b Op 8

Alicia de Larrocha, piano Decca 421 525-2

06:41:41 Carlos Jiménez Mabarak Balad of the Bird and the Maidens (Balada del pájaro y las doncellas)

Orquesta Sinfónica de la UNAM Armando Zayas Sonopress D-7742-CD4

07:00:45 Joaquín Nin-Culmell Concerto for Piano and Orchestra in D

Daniel Blanch, piano Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Cuba Enrique Pérez Columna Musica 150

07:19:03 Joaquín Turina Piano Quartet in a Op 67

Adam Kent, piano; Airi Yoshioka, violin; Sibylle Johner, cello; Lawrence Dutton, viola; Damocles Trio Claves 2409

07:38:48 Claude Debussy Images for Orchestra No. 2: Iberia

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra López-Cobos Telarc 80574

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Charles-Marie Widor: Suite for flute and piano, Op. 34: 3. Romance-Andantino

Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131 - Music: 4:13

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D K 385, "Haffner"

River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Robert Moody, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX - Music: 17:12

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Sherry M. from Austin, TX - Music: 7:02

Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Grande valse brillante in E-flat Op 18

Stephen Kovacevich, piano EMI 46734 - Music: 5:01

Charles Marie Widor: Introduction and Rondo Op 72

Paul Jeanjean: Guisganderie Sang Yoon Kim, clarinet; Vivian Fan, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN - Time: 15:51

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Niccolo Paganini: Grand Sonata M.S. 112 Romance

Gil Shaham, violin; Goran Sollscher, guitar DG 437837 - Music: 4:26

Brad Richter: Three Duos for Two Guitars: Guitar Duo II; Guitar Duo III

Brad Richter, guitar; Carlos Bonell, guitar Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, Gold Canyon, AZ - Music: 7:35

Niccolo Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 1: 1. Allegro maestoso - Tempo giusto

Rachel Lee Priday, violin; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY - Music: 22:22

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude, No. 11 in D-flat "Harmonies du Soir"

Lukas Vondracek, piano Van Cliburn Competition, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX - Music: 9:29

Angelo Di Pippo: La Musette

Danielle Renzi, accordion From The Top, Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, IA - Music: 2:26

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Tribute to Claudio Abbado III: The Heavy Stuff

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4: Scherzo

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DG 153330 CD) 10:29

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4: Finale

Renée Fleming, soprano; berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DG 80005759 CD) 9:18

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9: Finale

Karita Mattila, soprano; Violeta Urmana, mezzo-soprano; Thomas Moser, tenor; Thomas Quasthoff, bass; Swedish radio Choir; Eric Ericson Chamber Choir; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DG 471491 CD) 22:02

Paul Linke: Grigri Overture

Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (EuroArts 13328 DVD) 2:38

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Conversation with John Ottman - He talks about his work as both composer and film editor and we'll hear his music from films including The Usual Suspects, Valkyrie and X-Men 2

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Suite from X2: X-Men United, 2003 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1219 - John Ottman

- original soundtrack/Damon Intrabartolo, cond.

Reprise from Incognito, 1997 – RCA 09026 68971-2 - John Ottman

- original soundtrack/Larry Groupe, cond.

Opening Theme from Astro Boy, 2009 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 9892 - John Ottman

- original soundtrack

Join Me from X-Men: Days of Future Past, 2014 – Sony 88843 055832 - John Ottman

- original soundtrack/Jeffrey Schindler, cond.

We Have To Go/Who To Save? From Superman Returns, 2006 - La-La Land Records LLCD 128 2 - John Ottman

- original soundtrack

Long Live Sacred Germany and Operation Valkyrie from Valkyrie, 2008 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 937 2 - John Ottman

- original soundtrack/Pablo Helsenberg, cond.

Story of the Giants and Jack and Isaabelle from Jack the Giant Slayer, 2013 – WaterTower digital - John Ottman

- original soundtrack/Jeffrey Schindler, cond.

The Water from The Usual Suspects, 1995 - Milan Records M2-36130 - John Ottman

- original soundtrack/Damon Intrabartolo, cond.

Epilogue from Valkyrie, 2008 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 937 2 - John Ottman

- original soundtrack/Pablo Helsenberg, cond.

Non-Stop from Non-Stop, 2014 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 251 8 - John Ottman

- The Slovak National Symphony Orchestra/Allan Wilson, cond.

Nightcrawler Attack from X2: X-Men United, 2003 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1219 - John Ottman

- original soundtrack/Damon Intrabartolo, cond.

Suite from X2: X-Men United, 2003 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1219 - John Ottman

- original soundtrack/Damon Intrabartolo, cond.

The Future, Do What They Were Made For, Time's Up, and Welcome Back, End Titles from X-Men: Days of Future Past, 2014 - Sony 88843 055832 - John Ottman

- original soundtrack/Jeffrey Schindler, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: George Frideric Handel and Other Composers’ ‘Water Music’

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:10:00 00:08:40 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4778773

12:20:00 00:04:53 Lalo Schifrin Mission Impossible: Suite

Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111

12:27:00 00:14:18 Joh. Christoph Friedrich Bach Trio in C major

Aulos Ensemble Centaur 3068

12:44:00 00:05:09 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Prize Song

Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Marco Armiliato Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Decca 10837

12:49:00 00:06:08 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Dance of the Apprentices & Finale

Marek Janowski Orchestre National de France VirginClas 59689

13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Lyric Opera of Chicago

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville (1816)

Figaro… Nathan Gunn

Rosina… Isabel Leonard

Almaviva… Alek Shrader

Bartolo… Alessandro Corbelli

Basilio… Kyle Ketelsen

Lyric Opera Orchestra & Chorus

Conductor: Michael Mariotti

15:56:00 00:03:27 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 1 in F sharp minor Op 6

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Schumann & Dvorák

16:03:00 00:13:59 Robert Schumann Märchenerzählungen Op 132

David Shifrin, clarinet; Paul Neubauer, viola; Gilles Vonsattel, piano

16:22:00 00:31:36 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 14 in A flat Op 105

Miró Quartet: Daniel Ching, Sandy Yamamoto, violin; John Largess, viola; Joshua Gindele, cello

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded April 26, 2014 - From Seattle, Washington, this week’s program features a teenage violinist local to the “Emerald City” delivering an emotional performance of the music of Ernest Bloch … teenagers from Chicago perform a thrilling wild and fun work for sax quartet … and we’ll enjoy the broadcast premiere of a new composition written by an 18-year-old from New York City—an intriguing and ethereal piece titled “Tropholingua,” which means “language of plants.”

17-year-old cellist Audrey Chen from Redmond, Washington

Variations on a Theme by Rossini by Niccolò Paganini (1782–1840), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

16-year-old pianist Agata Sorotokin from San Jose, California

Movements from “Musical Toys” by Sofia Gubaidulina (b. 1931) [“Mechanical Accordion”, “Magic Roundabout”, “A Bear Playing Double Bass and the Black Woman”, “The Woodpecker”, “The Drummer”]

17-year-old violinist Felicity James from Seattle, Washington

Nigun (Improvisation) from Baal Shem - Three Pictures of Hassidic Life by Ernest Bloch (1880–1959), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old composer Jack Gulielmetti from New York, New York

Movements of his piano trio “Tropholingua” performed by 18-year-old cellist Joseph Teeter from Topeka, Kansas; 17-year-old violinist Felicity James from Seattle, Washington; and 16-year-old pianist Agata Sorotokin from San Jose, California

[I. “As if floating”, II. “Resurrection and the Life”, IV. “Rising upwards, no sense of downbeat”, V. “Finishing a phrase, as well as keeping your own voice”, XX. “Resurrected, building to the moment”]

Precipice Saxophone Quartet [18-year-old soprano saxophonist Justin Udry from Kenosha, Wisconsin, 17-year-old alto saxophonist Elizabeth Rangel (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois, 18-year-old tenor saxophonist Logan Curry from Maywood, Illinois, 17-year-old baritone saxophonist Shane Woods from Matteson, Illinois]

Fanfare/Variations on “Durch Adams Fall” (Through Adam’s Fall), from Recitation Book for Saxophone Quartet by David Maslanka (b.1943)

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Vocal Minority: Female Songwriters - Great songs from the pens of Dorothy Fields, Carolyn Leigh, Mary Rodgers, Cryer & Ford and more recently, Lynn Ahrens and Lucy Simon.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:02 00:02:08 Dorothy Fields-Jimmy McHugh On the Sunny Side of the Street

Maxine Sullivan Maxine Audiophile ACD-167

18:03:08 00:00:35 Anne Caldwell-Jerome Kern Good Morning, Dearie

Barbara Cook, Harold Lang Jerome Kern Revisited Columbia OS-2840

18:03:42 00:01:05 Dorothy Fields-Sigmund Romberg Deep in My Heart, Dear

Roberta Peters, Jan Peerce The Student Prince -- Studio Cast Columbia OS-2380

18:04:45 00:00:56 Rida Joihnson Young-Victor Herbert I'm Falling in Love With Love

Jerry Hadley Golden Days RCA 09026-62681-2

18:05:41 00:02:27 Kay Swift-Paul James Fine and Dandy

Carolee Camello Fine and Dandy -- Studio Cast PS Classics 881692941921

18:09:03 00:01:39 Dorothy Fields-Jimmy McHugh I Can't Give You Anything but Love

Mills Brothers Dorothy Fields: American Songbook Series Smithsonian RD048-13

18:10:42 00:01:29 Dorothy Fields-Jerome Kern A Fine Romance Ginger Rogers

Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino R272957

18:12:11 00:02:06 Dorothy Fields-Sigmund Romberg Close as Pages in a Book

Bing Crosby Dorothy Fields: American Songbook Series Smithsonian RD048-13

18:14:12 00:01:28 Dorothy Fields-Arthur Schwartz He Had Refinement

Shirley Booth A Tree Grows in Brooklyn -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48014

18:15:40 00:02:17 Dorothy Fields-Cy Coleman You Should See Yourself

Gwen Verdon Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60960

18:17:57 00:01:38 Dorothy Fields-Cy Coleman Nobody Does It Like Me

Michelle Lee Dorothy Fields : American Songbook Series Smithsonian RD048-13

18:20:37 00:04:00 Betty Comden-A.Green-L.Bernstein I Get Carried Away

Betty Comden, Adolph Green On the Town -- Studio Cast Sony SK60538

18:25:24 00:02:32 Mary Rodgers-M. Barer Normandy

Allen Case, Ann Jones Once Upon a Mattress -- Original Cast MCA MCAD-10768

18:28:16 00:01:16 Carolyn Leigh-Moose Charlap I Won't Grow Up

Mary Martin Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG

18:29:38 00:02:06 Carolyn Leigh-Cy Coleman You Fascinate Me So

Mabel Mercer The Art of Mabel Mercer Collectables COL-CD-6838

18:31:44 00:00:47 Carolyn Leigh-Cy Coleman I've Got Your Number

Michael Perk Little Me -- 1999 Revival Varese Sarabande VSD-6001

18:32:31 00:01:05 Carolyn Leigh-Cy Coleman Real Live Girl

Sid Caesar Little Me -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61482-2

18:33:36 00:00:51 Carolyn Leigh-Elmer Bernstein Walk Away

Marlyn Mason How Now, Dow Jones -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63581-2

18:34:59 00:03:52 Gretchen Cryer-Nancy Ford Dear Tom

Gretchen Cryer-Nancy Ford I'm Getting My Act Together… -- Original Cast Fynsworth Alley FA-2133

18:39:12 00:03:49 Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty Back to Before

Marin Mazzie Ragtime -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63167-2

18:43:55 00:04:08 Jeanine Tesori-Tony Kushner Lot's Wife

Tonya Pinkins Caroline: or Change -- Original B'way Cast Hollywood Records 2061-62436-2

18:48:37 00:02:52 Lucy Simon-Marsha Norman Come to My Garden

Rebecca Luker The Secret Garden -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK48817

18:51:52 00:01:08 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:55 Dorothy Fields-Cy Coleman Filler: There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This

Gwen Verdon, Helen Gallagher Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60960

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:22:31 Joh. Christoph Friedrich Bach Symphony No. 20 in B flat

Morten Schuldt-Jensen Leipzig Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572217

19:27:00 00:30:08 Édouard Lalo Symphony in G minor

Nikos Athinäos Frankfurt State Orchestra Signum 6600

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano – recorded in Knight Concert Hall, Miami

20:04:00 00:09:23 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

20:18:00 00:30:20 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 54

20:52:00 00:42:03 Richard Strauss Ein Heldenleben Op 40

21:48:00 00:12:09 Maurice Ravel La valse

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 44945

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - It’s summer and we hear about the season from Burland and Adams, Nichols and May, Alan Sherman and Gerard Hoffnung...Jan C. Snow talks about Pot Lucks for Summertime...This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:09 Grace Williams Calm Sea in Summer

David Atherton English Chamber Orchestra Lyrita 323

23:08:00 00:09:14 Arthur Foote A Night Piece for Flute & Strings

New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7063

23:19:00 00:08:56 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été

Michel Plasson Orch du Capitole de Toulouse DeutGram 469376

23:27:00 00:10:18 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3: Elegie Op 55

Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 5186061

23:40:00 00:05:57 Frederick Delius Summer Night on the River

Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 90845

23:45:00 00:07:05 Miguel Llobet Catalan Folksongs

Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49404

23:55:00 00:03:23 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Panorama

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

