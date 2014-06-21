Program Guide 06-21-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:18:14 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Suite
Mark Wigglesworth BBC National Orch of Wales BBC 63
00:22:00 00:39:22 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto in D Op 61
Tapiola Sinfonietta Olli Mustonen Olli Mustonen, piano Ondine 1123
01:03:00 00:22:31 Joh. Christoph Friedrich Bach Symphony No. 20 in B flat
Morten Schuldt-Jensen Leipzig Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572217
01:28:00 00:58:04 Anton Bruckner Mass No. 3 in F minor
London Philharmonic Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Jane Eaglen, soprano; Birgit Remmert, alto; Deon van der Walt, tenor; Alfred Muff, bass; Mozart Choir of Linz EMI 56168
02:28:00 00:39:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3 in G major Op 55
Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 5186061
03:10:00 00:26:00 Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24
Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 707
03:38:00 00:33:16 Benjamin Britten Piano Concerto Op 13
Orchestre National de France Marek Janowski Barry Douglas, piano RCA 68127
04:13:00 00:39:49 Vasily Kalinnikov Symphony No. 2 in A
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 553417
04:55:00 00:29:45 Maurice Ravel String Quartet in F
Cavani String Quartet Azica 71202
05:27:00 00:13:00 Anton Diabelli Guitar Sonata in F Op 57
Eduardo Fernández, guitar Decca 414160
05:42:00 00:05:10 Joseph Joachim Romance in B flat Op 2
Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DeutGram 15312
05:53:00 00:06:37 Johann Sebastian Bach WTC-2: Prelude & Fugue No. 9 in E
Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 12504
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music
06:00:40 José Bragato Graciela y Buenos Aires: Tango for Solo Cello & String Orchestra
Viktor Aepli, cello ; Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina Sono Luminus 90201
06:09:36 Jesús Guridi 10 Basque Melodies (Diez melodías vascas)
National Orchestra of Spain Ataúlfo Argenta Medici Masters 34-2
06:31:15 Robert Schumann Allegro in b Op 8
Alicia de Larrocha, piano Decca 421 525-2
06:41:41 Carlos Jiménez Mabarak Balad of the Bird and the Maidens (Balada del pájaro y las doncellas)
Orquesta Sinfónica de la UNAM Armando Zayas Sonopress D-7742-CD4
07:00:45 Joaquín Nin-Culmell Concerto for Piano and Orchestra in D
Daniel Blanch, piano Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Cuba Enrique Pérez Columna Musica 150
07:19:03 Joaquín Turina Piano Quartet in a Op 67
Adam Kent, piano; Airi Yoshioka, violin; Sibylle Johner, cello; Lawrence Dutton, viola; Damocles Trio Claves 2409
07:38:48 Claude Debussy Images for Orchestra No. 2: Iberia
Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra López-Cobos Telarc 80574
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Charles-Marie Widor: Suite for flute and piano, Op. 34: 3. Romance-Andantino
Jeffrey Khaner, flute; Hugh Sung, piano Avie 2131 - Music: 4:13
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D K 385, "Haffner"
River Oaks Chamber Orchestra; Robert Moody, conductor The Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX - Music: 17:12
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Sherry M. from Austin, TX - Music: 7:02
Puzzler Payoff: Frederic Chopin: Grande valse brillante in E-flat Op 18
Stephen Kovacevich, piano EMI 46734 - Music: 5:01
Charles Marie Widor: Introduction and Rondo Op 72
Paul Jeanjean: Guisganderie Sang Yoon Kim, clarinet; Vivian Fan, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN - Time: 15:51
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Niccolo Paganini: Grand Sonata M.S. 112 Romance
Gil Shaham, violin; Goran Sollscher, guitar DG 437837 - Music: 4:26
Brad Richter: Three Duos for Two Guitars: Guitar Duo II; Guitar Duo III
Brad Richter, guitar; Carlos Bonell, guitar Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, Gold Canyon, AZ - Music: 7:35
Niccolo Paganini: Violin Concerto No. 1: 1. Allegro maestoso - Tempo giusto
Rachel Lee Priday, violin; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY - Music: 22:22
Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude, No. 11 in D-flat "Harmonies du Soir"
Lukas Vondracek, piano Van Cliburn Competition, Bass Performance Hall, Fort Worth, TX - Music: 9:29
Angelo Di Pippo: La Musette
Danielle Renzi, accordion From The Top, Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, IA - Music: 2:26
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Tribute to Claudio Abbado III: The Heavy Stuff
Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4: Scherzo
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DG 153330 CD) 10:29
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4: Finale
Renée Fleming, soprano; berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DG 80005759 CD) 9:18
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9: Finale
Karita Mattila, soprano; Violeta Urmana, mezzo-soprano; Thomas Moser, tenor; Thomas Quasthoff, bass; Swedish radio Choir; Eric Ericson Chamber Choir; Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (DG 471491 CD) 22:02
Paul Linke: Grigri Overture
Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Claudio Abbado (EuroArts 13328 DVD) 2:38
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: A Conversation with John Ottman - He talks about his work as both composer and film editor and we'll hear his music from films including The Usual Suspects, Valkyrie and X-Men 2
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
- Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
Suite from X2: X-Men United, 2003 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1219 - John Ottman
- original soundtrack/Damon Intrabartolo, cond.
Reprise from Incognito, 1997 – RCA 09026 68971-2 - John Ottman
- original soundtrack/Larry Groupe, cond.
Opening Theme from Astro Boy, 2009 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 9892 - John Ottman
- original soundtrack
Join Me from X-Men: Days of Future Past, 2014 – Sony 88843 055832 - John Ottman
- original soundtrack/Jeffrey Schindler, cond.
We Have To Go/Who To Save? From Superman Returns, 2006 - La-La Land Records LLCD 128 2 - John Ottman
- original soundtrack
Long Live Sacred Germany and Operation Valkyrie from Valkyrie, 2008 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 937 2 - John Ottman
- original soundtrack/Pablo Helsenberg, cond.
Story of the Giants and Jack and Isaabelle from Jack the Giant Slayer, 2013 – WaterTower digital - John Ottman
- original soundtrack/Jeffrey Schindler, cond.
The Water from The Usual Suspects, 1995 - Milan Records M2-36130 - John Ottman
- original soundtrack/Damon Intrabartolo, cond.
Epilogue from Valkyrie, 2008 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 937 2 - John Ottman
- original soundtrack/Pablo Helsenberg, cond.
Non-Stop from Non-Stop, 2014 - Varese Sarabande 302 067 251 8 - John Ottman
- The Slovak National Symphony Orchestra/Allan Wilson, cond.
Nightcrawler Attack from X2: X-Men United, 2003 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1219 - John Ottman
- original soundtrack/Damon Intrabartolo, cond.
Suite from X2: X-Men United, 2003 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1219 - John Ottman
- original soundtrack/Damon Intrabartolo, cond.
The Future, Do What They Were Made For, Time's Up, and Welcome Back, End Titles from X-Men: Days of Future Past, 2014 - Sony 88843 055832 - John Ottman
- original soundtrack/Jeffrey Schindler, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
- London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: George Frideric Handel and Other Composers’ ‘Water Music’
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:10:00 00:08:40 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude
Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra DeutGram 4778773
12:20:00 00:04:53 Lalo Schifrin Mission Impossible: Suite
Carl Davis Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Naxos 572111
12:27:00 00:14:18 Joh. Christoph Friedrich Bach Trio in C major
Aulos Ensemble Centaur 3068
12:44:00 00:05:09 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Prize Song
Prague Philharmonic Orchestra Marco Armiliato Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Decca 10837
12:49:00 00:06:08 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Dance of the Apprentices & Finale
Marek Janowski Orchestre National de France VirginClas 59689
13:00 OPERA IN AMERICA: Lyric Opera of Chicago
Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville (1816)
Figaro… Nathan Gunn
Rosina… Isabel Leonard
Almaviva… Alek Shrader
Bartolo… Alessandro Corbelli
Basilio… Kyle Ketelsen
Lyric Opera Orchestra & Chorus
Conductor: Michael Mariotti
15:56:00 00:03:27 Frédéric Chopin Mazurka No. 1 in F sharp minor Op 6
Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016
CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Schumann & Dvorák
16:03:00 00:13:59 Robert Schumann Märchenerzählungen Op 132
David Shifrin, clarinet; Paul Neubauer, viola; Gilles Vonsattel, piano
16:22:00 00:31:36 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 14 in A flat Op 105
Miró Quartet: Daniel Ching, Sandy Yamamoto, violin; John Largess, viola; Joshua Gindele, cello
17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded April 26, 2014 - From Seattle, Washington, this week’s program features a teenage violinist local to the “Emerald City” delivering an emotional performance of the music of Ernest Bloch … teenagers from Chicago perform a thrilling wild and fun work for sax quartet … and we’ll enjoy the broadcast premiere of a new composition written by an 18-year-old from New York City—an intriguing and ethereal piece titled “Tropholingua,” which means “language of plants.”
17-year-old cellist Audrey Chen from Redmond, Washington
Variations on a Theme by Rossini by Niccolò Paganini (1782–1840), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
16-year-old pianist Agata Sorotokin from San Jose, California
Movements from “Musical Toys” by Sofia Gubaidulina (b. 1931) [“Mechanical Accordion”, “Magic Roundabout”, “A Bear Playing Double Bass and the Black Woman”, “The Woodpecker”, “The Drummer”]
17-year-old violinist Felicity James from Seattle, Washington
Nigun (Improvisation) from Baal Shem - Three Pictures of Hassidic Life by Ernest Bloch (1880–1959), with pianist Christopher O’Riley
18-year-old composer Jack Gulielmetti from New York, New York
Movements of his piano trio “Tropholingua” performed by 18-year-old cellist Joseph Teeter from Topeka, Kansas; 17-year-old violinist Felicity James from Seattle, Washington; and 16-year-old pianist Agata Sorotokin from San Jose, California
[I. “As if floating”, II. “Resurrection and the Life”, IV. “Rising upwards, no sense of downbeat”, V. “Finishing a phrase, as well as keeping your own voice”, XX. “Resurrected, building to the moment”]
Precipice Saxophone Quartet [18-year-old soprano saxophonist Justin Udry from Kenosha, Wisconsin, 17-year-old alto saxophonist Elizabeth Rangel (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois, 18-year-old tenor saxophonist Logan Curry from Maywood, Illinois, 17-year-old baritone saxophonist Shane Woods from Matteson, Illinois]
Fanfare/Variations on “Durch Adams Fall” (Through Adam’s Fall), from Recitation Book for Saxophone Quartet by David Maslanka (b.1943)
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Vocal Minority: Female Songwriters - Great songs from the pens of Dorothy Fields, Carolyn Leigh, Mary Rodgers, Cryer & Ford and more recently, Lynn Ahrens and Lucy Simon.
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:01:02 00:02:08 Dorothy Fields-Jimmy McHugh On the Sunny Side of the Street
Maxine Sullivan Maxine Audiophile ACD-167
18:03:08 00:00:35 Anne Caldwell-Jerome Kern Good Morning, Dearie
Barbara Cook, Harold Lang Jerome Kern Revisited Columbia OS-2840
18:03:42 00:01:05 Dorothy Fields-Sigmund Romberg Deep in My Heart, Dear
Roberta Peters, Jan Peerce The Student Prince -- Studio Cast Columbia OS-2380
18:04:45 00:00:56 Rida Joihnson Young-Victor Herbert I'm Falling in Love With Love
Jerry Hadley Golden Days RCA 09026-62681-2
18:05:41 00:02:27 Kay Swift-Paul James Fine and Dandy
Carolee Camello Fine and Dandy -- Studio Cast PS Classics 881692941921
18:09:03 00:01:39 Dorothy Fields-Jimmy McHugh I Can't Give You Anything but Love
Mills Brothers Dorothy Fields: American Songbook Series Smithsonian RD048-13
18:10:42 00:01:29 Dorothy Fields-Jerome Kern A Fine Romance Ginger Rogers
Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO Rhino R272957
18:12:11 00:02:06 Dorothy Fields-Sigmund Romberg Close as Pages in a Book
Bing Crosby Dorothy Fields: American Songbook Series Smithsonian RD048-13
18:14:12 00:01:28 Dorothy Fields-Arthur Schwartz He Had Refinement
Shirley Booth A Tree Grows in Brooklyn -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48014
18:15:40 00:02:17 Dorothy Fields-Cy Coleman You Should See Yourself
Gwen Verdon Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60960
18:17:57 00:01:38 Dorothy Fields-Cy Coleman Nobody Does It Like Me
Michelle Lee Dorothy Fields : American Songbook Series Smithsonian RD048-13
18:20:37 00:04:00 Betty Comden-A.Green-L.Bernstein I Get Carried Away
Betty Comden, Adolph Green On the Town -- Studio Cast Sony SK60538
18:25:24 00:02:32 Mary Rodgers-M. Barer Normandy
Allen Case, Ann Jones Once Upon a Mattress -- Original Cast MCA MCAD-10768
18:28:16 00:01:16 Carolyn Leigh-Moose Charlap I Won't Grow Up
Mary Martin Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast RCA 3762-2-RG
18:29:38 00:02:06 Carolyn Leigh-Cy Coleman You Fascinate Me So
Mabel Mercer The Art of Mabel Mercer Collectables COL-CD-6838
18:31:44 00:00:47 Carolyn Leigh-Cy Coleman I've Got Your Number
Michael Perk Little Me -- 1999 Revival Varese Sarabande VSD-6001
18:32:31 00:01:05 Carolyn Leigh-Cy Coleman Real Live Girl
Sid Caesar Little Me -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61482-2
18:33:36 00:00:51 Carolyn Leigh-Elmer Bernstein Walk Away
Marlyn Mason How Now, Dow Jones -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63581-2
18:34:59 00:03:52 Gretchen Cryer-Nancy Ford Dear Tom
Gretchen Cryer-Nancy Ford I'm Getting My Act Together… -- Original Cast Fynsworth Alley FA-2133
18:39:12 00:03:49 Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty Back to Before
Marin Mazzie Ragtime -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63167-2
18:43:55 00:04:08 Jeanine Tesori-Tony Kushner Lot's Wife
Tonya Pinkins Caroline: or Change -- Original B'way Cast Hollywood Records 2061-62436-2
18:48:37 00:02:52 Lucy Simon-Marsha Norman Come to My Garden
Rebecca Luker The Secret Garden -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK48817
18:51:52 00:01:08 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:03 00:03:55 Dorothy Fields-Cy Coleman Filler: There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This
Gwen Verdon, Helen Gallagher Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60960
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:22:31 Joh. Christoph Friedrich Bach Symphony No. 20 in B flat
Morten Schuldt-Jensen Leipzig Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572217
19:27:00 00:30:08 Édouard Lalo Symphony in G minor
Nikos Athinäos Frankfurt State Orchestra Signum 6600
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano – recorded in Knight Concert Hall, Miami
20:04:00 00:09:23 Claude Debussy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
20:18:00 00:30:20 Robert Schumann Piano Concerto in A minor Op 54
20:52:00 00:42:03 Richard Strauss Ein Heldenleben Op 40
21:48:00 00:12:09 Maurice Ravel La valse
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 44945
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - It’s summer and we hear about the season from Burland and Adams, Nichols and May, Alan Sherman and Gerard Hoffnung...Jan C. Snow talks about Pot Lucks for Summertime...This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:06:09 Grace Williams Calm Sea in Summer
David Atherton English Chamber Orchestra Lyrita 323
23:08:00 00:09:14 Arthur Foote A Night Piece for Flute & Strings
New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7063
23:19:00 00:08:56 Arthur Honegger Pastorale d'été
Michel Plasson Orch du Capitole de Toulouse DeutGram 469376
23:27:00 00:10:18 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3: Elegie Op 55
Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 5186061
23:40:00 00:05:57 Frederick Delius Summer Night on the River
Sir Andrew Davis BBC Symphony Orchestra Teldec 90845
23:45:00 00:07:05 Miguel Llobet Catalan Folksongs
Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49404
23:55:00 00:03:23 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Panorama
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634