Program Guide 06-15-2014

00:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Pablo Heras-Casado, conductor; Stephen Hough, piano

Magnus Lindberg: ExPo! (2009)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A (1861)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat Op 100 (1944)

Encore: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 11 in D K 251 (1776)--Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

02:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Kazem Abdullah, conductor; Nicola Benedetti, violin

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture Op 81 (1881)

Paul Hindemith: Symphony "Mathis der Maler" (1934)

Paul Hindemith: Finale from Symphony No. 6 “Pittsburgh”—Leslie B. Dunner, conductor

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Op 35 (1878)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sarabande from Partita No. 2 in d BWV 1004

Leonard Bernstein: Parts 1 & 2 from Chichester Psalms—Manfred Honeck, conductor; Andrey Nemzer, counter tenor; Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child (repeat)

Peter Warlock (arr Jay Lichtmann): Capriol Suite

Summit Brass Gates Auditorium, Newman Center for the Performing Arts, Denver, CO - Music: 9:35

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Thomas Morley (arr Raymond Mase): Elizabethan Ayres: Fyer, Fyer!; Good morrow, fair ladies of the May; Gaude Maria virgo; When lo, by breake of morning, I follow lo the footing

American Brass Quintet; John D. Rojak, leader BPL Chamber Players Concert Series, the Dr. S. Stevan Dweck Center for Contemporary Culture at the Central Branch of the Brooklyn Public Library, Brooklyn, NY - Music: 9:05

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations No. 18 and No. 1

Chris Thile, mandolin; Mike Marshall, mandocello Savannah Music Festival, Charles H. Morris Center, Savannah, GA - Music: 3:22

Ernst von Dohnanyi: Suite in f-sharp Op 19

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY - Music: 29:56

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three More from Accent - More late Renaissance and early Baroque music from Austria and Italy in these Dutch/German collaborations

07:00 MUSICA SACRA

Clemens non Papa: Ave Maria (c.1540)

John Browne: Jesu, Mercy, How May This Be? (c.1500)

John Taverner: O splendor gloriae (c.1540)

Orlande de Lassus: Missa "Tous les regrets" (c.1570)

Claudio Monteverdi: Cantate Domino (1620)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded November 23, 2013 - From North Carolina, this week's show features the return appearance of a From the Top alumnus who went on to win a top prize at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition this year. He's the first American to become a medalist in over sixteen years. We'll also meet a teenage bassoonist with a beautifully poetic story about the wilderness of New England and how it has moved his heart and shaped his music.

Olivia Staton, flute, age 16 from Vienna, VA

Chant de Linos by André Jolivet (1905–1974), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Qing Yu Chen, violin, age 13 from Bayside, NY

Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso Op 28 by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Clara Gerdes, age 17 from Davidson, NC, and Hannah Wang, age 17 from Charlotte, NC

Third movement (Ruhig bewegt – Sehr lebhaft) from Sonata for Piano, Four Hands, by Paul Hindemith (1895–1963)

Isaac Schultz, bassoon, age 18, from Exeter, NH

Allegro from the Sonata in f by Georg Philipp Telemann (1681–1767), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Alumni feature: Sean Chen, piano, age 25 from Oak Park, CA

Etude No. 13 "L'escalier du diable" (The Devil's Staircase) by György Ligeti (1923–2006)

Christopher O'Riley and Sean Chen, piano 4-hands

The Sacrificial Dance from "The Rite of Spring" by Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971), arranged by Stravinsky

10:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Kazem Abdullah, conductor; Nicola Benedetti, violin

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture Op 81 (1881)

Paul Hindemith: Symphony "Mathis der Maler" (1934)

Paul Hindemith: Finale from Symphony No. 6 “Pittsburgh”—Leslie B. Dunner, conductor

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Op 35 (1878)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sarabande from Partita No. 2 in d BWV 1004

Leonard Bernstein: Parts 1 & 2 from Chichester Psalms—Manfred Honeck, conductor; Andrey Nemzer, counter tenor; Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh

12:00 BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto in a Op 16 (1868)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Valse-Scherzo Op 34 (1877)

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.

15:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Franz Danzi: Wind Quintet in F Op 68/2 (1824)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture Op 84 (1810)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra/Brett Mitchell, conductor; Ann Yu, violin – recorded live in Severance Hall

Michael Torke: Bright Blue Music (1985)

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 in g Op 63 (1935)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique Op 14 (1830)

18:00 DINNER CLASSICS

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3 Op 43 (1884)

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dances Op 64 (1898)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Op 35 (1878)

Franz Schubert (arr Joseph Joachim): Symphony "Grand Duo" in C D 812 (1824)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild – to be announced

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The American Influence - the traditions of organ music may be international, yet American composers have found their own unique voices

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces Op 68 (1898)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique in b Op 26 (1875)

Edvard Grieg: Adagio from Piano Concerto Op 16 (1868)