Recording of the Week

Beethoven: Symphonies Nos. 1-4

Published June 10, 2014 at 6:19 PM EDT
Beethoven: Symphonies Nos. 1-4; Overtures to The Creatures of Prometheus & Coriolan—Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra/Bruno Weil (Tafelmusik 1023)
Conductor Bruno Weil: "We approach these Beethoven symphonies as if they were the very first performance, as though the music had been composed yesterday. This is the real thing - there's no sense of routine with Tafelmusik musicians, and everybody's giving their all for this music, playing with a full heart and a full soul and spirit." This 2-CD set continues the Beethoven cycle recorded live in concerts in Toronto's Koerner Hall. The ensemble's period-instrument musicians are seasoned Beethovenians: Tafelmusik has a nineteen-year tenure as orchestra-in-residence at the Klang und Raum Festival in Irsee, Germany, where Bruno Weil has directed the orchestra in internationally acclaimed performances of Beethoven symphonies.
