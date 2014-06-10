Beethoven: Symphonies Nos. 1-4; Overtures to The Creatures of Prometheus & Coriolan—Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra/Bruno Weil (Tafelmusik 1023)

Conductor Bruno Weil: "We approach these Beethoven symphonies as if they were the very first performance, as though the music had been composed yesterday. This is the real thing - there's no sense of routine with Tafelmusik musicians, and everybody's giving their all for this music, playing with a full heart and a full soul and spirit." This 2-CD set continues the Beethoven cycle recorded live in concerts in Toronto's Koerner Hall. The ensemble's period-instrument musicians are seasoned Beethovenians: Tafelmusik has a nineteen-year tenure as orchestra-in-residence at the Klang und Raum Festival in Irsee, Germany, where Bruno Weil has directed the orchestra in internationally acclaimed performances of Beethoven symphonies.

