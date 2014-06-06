New World Quartets: Dvorák, Copland, Barber, Gershwin & Brubeck—Brodsky Quartet (Chandos 10801)

Classicfm.com: "In their new release, the ever-innovative Brodsky Quartet explores the sound of America through music written for string quartet. Unsurprisingly, it includes a complete performance of Dvorak’s ‘American’ String Quartet, as well as the original string quartet version of Barber’s Adagio for Strings. There’s also a suitably languid and touching performance of Lullaby by Gershwin, and a very playful arrangement by one of the Brodsky's own members of Copland’s famous ‘Hoe Down’ from the ballet Rodeo. A passionate and elegant album, capturing the spirit and pathos of the new world."

Featured Fri 6/6, Tue 6/17, Thu 6/26

