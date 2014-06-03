Program Guide 06-03-2014
00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
00:02:00 00:36:10 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 4 Op 29
Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony CBS 42093
00:40:00 00:31:08 Robert Schumann Fantasie in C major Op 17
Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032
01:13:00 00:36:07 George W. Chadwick Suite symphonique
José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 2104
01:51:00 00:15:05 James Hook Piano Concerto in D major Op 1
Parley of Instruments Paul Nicholson Paul Nicholson, fortepiano Hyperion 66700
02:08:00 00:43:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 17 in D major
Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Rafael Druian, violin Sony 86793
02:53:00 00:42:19 Franz Schubert Piano Trio No. 1 in B flat major
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376
03:37:00 00:31:03 Edvard Grieg Symphonic Dances Op 64
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 419431
04:10:00 00:43:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 29 in B flat major Op 106
Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175
04:55:00 00:23:03 Samuel Barber Violin Concerto Op 14
St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89029
05:20:00 00:18:30 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for Winds & Strings in G major
Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783
05:40:00 00:04:04 Franz Schubert Marche militaire No. 1 in D major
Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63052
05:50:00 00:05:29 Giulio Caccini Ave Maria
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra James Judd Julian Lloyd Webber, cello Decca 2334
05:55:00 00:02:15 Dmitri Shostakovich The Golden Age: Polka
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625
05:58:00 00:01:15 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition: Ballet of Unhatched Chicks
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 244920
06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at
9:25
06:07:00 00:06:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Sinfonia Concertante
Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Daniel Majeske, violin; Robert Vernon, viola Decca 443175
06:15:00 00:07:05 Bedrich Smetana The Two Widows: Overture
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867
06:25:00 00:04:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Flute Sonata in G minor
Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord Delos 3402
06:30:00 00:07:23 Robert Schumann March from Fantasie in C major Op 17
Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032
06:37:00 00:01:34 Anthony Holborne Galliard "The Fairie Round"
Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813
06:38:00 00:03:04 J. S. Bach & Silvius L. Weiss Bourrée BWV 996 & Gigue
Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008
06:40:00 00:05:32 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of the Appian Way from "The Pines of Rome"
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80595
06:48:00 00:01:55 Kurt Weill The Ballade of Mack the Knife from "Kleine Dreigroschenmusik"
London Symphony Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Members of CBS 44798
06:51:00 00:02:48 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 9
Empire Brass Telarc 80204
06:55:00 00:03:03 Henry Fillmore March "His Honor"
Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7502
07:05:00 00:04:55 George W. Chadwick Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 21
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9334
07:10:00 00:08:28 Johann Friedrich Fasch Allegro from Concerto in D major
Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783
07:20:00 00:02:50 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Balletto
Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309
07:25:00 00:01:58 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: Habanera
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703
07:30:00 00:05:07 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.207: Chorus "Vereinigte Zweitracht"
Richard Kapp Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY CBS 44651
07:40:00 00:08:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 48
Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150
07:51:00 00:03:04 Marguerite Monnot Hymne à l'amour
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015
07:55:00 00:02:43 Leroy Anderson Clarinet Candy
Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Carl Topilow, clarinet; Louis Gangale, clarinet Azica 72216
08:07:00 00:06:41 Charles Avison Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti in D major
Roy Goodman Brandenburg Consort Hyperion 66891
08:15:00 00:04:08 Ralph Vaughan Williams Prelude on "Rhosymèdre"
John Lubbock Orchestra of St. John's ASV 6007
08:20:00 00:06:28 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Fiesta from Guitar Concerto No. 2 Op 160
London Philharmonic Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar RCA 60355
08:30:00 00:02:33 Johannes Brahms Capriccio in D minor Op 116
Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032
08:32:00 00:03:35 Paul Schoenfield Four Souvenirs: Tango
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744
08:37:00 00:02:03 Alexander Borodin Petite Suite: Serenade
Gennady Rozhdestvensky Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Chandos 9386
08:43:00 00:07:57 Otto Klemperer Das Ziel: Merry Waltz
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 92
08:51:00 00:02:04 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Gavotte
Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic Orchestra MCA 6231
08:55:00 00:04:36 Howard Shore The Return of the King: Into the West
City of Prague Philharmonic Nic Raine Pavel Verner, cello Silva 1160
09:05:00 00:17:30 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D major
Monica Huggett Ensemble Sonnerie Avie 2171
09:33:00 00:03:51 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Waltz
Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310
09:51:00 00:02:26 Sergei Rachmaninoff Etude-tableau in B minor Op 39
Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606
09:55:00 00:03:28 Carl Maria von Weber Abu Hassan: Overture
Roy Goodman Hanover Band Nimbus 5154
10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola
10:00:00 00:02:24 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude "Rejoice Greatly"
Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 81742
10:02:00 00:03:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin Op 37
Sigvards Klava Latvian Radio Choir Ondine 1206
10:09:00 00:06:23 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 3
Kent Nagano Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Harm Mundi 901817
10:16:00 00:07:03 Artur Lemba Scherzo from Symphony in C sharp minor
Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8656
10:25:00 00:03:31 John Stanley Trumpet Voluntary
English Chamber Orchestra Anthony Newman Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 66244
10:30:00 00:13:11 Samuel Wesley Symphony No. 4 in D major
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9823
10:44:00 00:03:06 Percy Grainger Mock Morris
Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884
10:50:00 00:27:57 Franz Krommer Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 40
Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9275
11:19:00 00:07:13 Frédéric Chopin Boléro Op 19
Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907402
11:25:00 00:06:29 Georg Philipp Telemann Suite for Recorder & Strings: Italian
Philomel Baroque Orchestra Elissa Berardi, recorder Centaur 2366
11:35:00 00:07:37 Alfredo Casella Introduction, Chorale & March Op 57
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10768
11:45:00 00:12:25 Antonín Dvorák Hussite Overture Op 67
Theodore Kuchar Janácek Philharmonic Brilliant 92297
12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break
12:10:00 00:04:44 Claude Champagne Danse villageoise
Yoav Talmi Quebec Symphony Orchestra Analekta 3156
12:14:00 00:07:39 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525
12:27:00 00:11:39 Aaron Copland El Salón México
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639
12:40:00 00:06:40 Frank Loesser Guys and Dolls: Medley
Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra ClevPops 2008
12:48:00 00:10:41 Armstrong Gibbs Miniature Dance Suite Op. 124
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia Naxos 554 186
13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE
13:00:00 00:38:04 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 7 in E major
Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 412176
13:38:00 00:18:09 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 25
Quebec Symphony Orchestra Louis Lortie Louis Lortie, piano Atma 2617
14:00 WCLV MIDDAY
14:00:00 00:02:36 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Act 3 Introduction
Dmitry Yablonsky Russian State Symphony Naxos 555873
14:02:00 00:03:51 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan
Orchestra of Paris Semyon Bychkov Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 435781
14:09:00 00:09:06 Robert Schumann Allegro in B minor Op 8
Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 471370
14:20:00 00:13:42 Johann Sebastian Bach Passacaglia & Fugue in C minor
Leonard Slatkin BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9835
14:36:00 00:14:35 Jacques Ibert Escales "Ports of Call"
Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 440332
14:52:00 00:06:27 Johann Furchheim Sonatella for Strings in A major
Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Challenge 72032
15:00 WCLV ARTS PARTNERS
15:02:00 00:03:17 Traditional Glory in the Meeting House
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo'sFireCountrysidePlayers Avie 2205
15:05:00 00:02:23 Traditional Old Joe Clark
Apollo'sFireCountrysidePlayers Jeannette Sorrell Sandra Simon, soprano; Abigail Lennox, soprano; Scott Mello, tenor; Paul Shipper, bass Avie 2205
15:08:00 00:03:45 Traditional Wayfaring Stranger
Apollo'sFireCountrysidePlayers Jeannette Sorrell Abigail Lennox, soprano Avie 2205
15:12:00 00:02:21 Traditional Appalachian Barn Dance
Jeannette Sorrell Apollo'sFireCountrysidePlayers Avie 2205
15:16:00 00:05:12 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Die tote Stadt: Marietta's Lied
Philadelphia Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Barbara Hendricks, soprano EMI 56169
15:24:00 00:16:08 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue
Oberlin Symphony Orchestra Bridget Reischl Thomas Rosenkranz, piano Oberlin 61
15:42:00 00:12:11 Carl Czerny Variations on a Theme by Rode Op 33
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280
15:55:00 00:02:05 Jean Sibelius Humoresque No. 2 in D Op 87
Tapiola Sinfonietta Pekka Kuusisto, violin Ondine 1074
15:58:00 00:03:59 Johannes Brahms Capriccio in G minor Op 116
Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032
16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.
16:06:00 00:03:22 Anton Bruckner Fantasie in G major
Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032
16:12:00 00:12:19 Gustav Holst St. Paul's Suite Op 29
Howard Griffiths English Sinfonia Naxos 570339
16:28:00 00:05:30 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Between Two Worlds: Suite
Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 60863
16:36:00 00:02:53 Georg Philipp Telemann Finale from Concerto in e for Recorder
Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Michael Lynn, recorder; Kathie Stewart, flute Koch Intl 7576
16:41:00 00:07:46 Jean Sibelius Historic Scenes Suite No. 1: Festivo Op 25
Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60157
16:52:00 00:02:58 Armas Järnefelt Praeludium
Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 92
16:56:00 00:03:20 Antonín Dvorák Requiem: Quam olim Abrahae Op 89
Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch Prague Philharmonic Choir Supraphon 4241
17:05:00 00:04:54 Giacomo Puccini Scherzo for Orchestra
Riccardo Chailly Verdi Symphony Milan Decca 2141
17:24:00 00:11:36 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in B flat major
John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176
17:40:00 00:04:01 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E minor Op 116
Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032
17:45:00 00:03:46 Léo Delibes Naïla: Intermezzo
Richard Bonynge London Symphony Orchestra Decca 433863
17:52:00 00:03:25 Juan García de Zéspedes Convidando está la noche
Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9957
17:57:00 00:01:56 Ferruccio Busoni From the Age of Pigtails Op 28
Per Enoksson, violin; Kathryn Stott, piano Bis 784
18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:00 00:19:29 George W. Chadwick Tam O'Shanter
Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9439
18:31:00 00:04:08 Joaquín Turina Fandanguillo Op 36
Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008
18:43:00 00:12:00 Alexander Zemlinsky Fantasies on Poetry of Richard Dehmel Op 9
Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032
18:55:00 00:02:30 Francisco Tárrega Malaguena
Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:14:44 Antonín Dvorák Overture "In Nature's Realm" Op 91
Jun Märkl Indianapolis Symphony Telarc 32927
19:19:00 00:36:38 Aram Khachaturian Violin Concerto in D minor
Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 5186059
19:56:00 00:03:12 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Gavottes
Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714
20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
20:02:00 00:16:19 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80676
20:20:00 00:36:36 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G major Op 88
Myung-Whun Chung Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 469046
21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Christian Macelaru, conductor; Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano; Jennifer Zetlan, soprano; Yefim Bronfman, piano
21:04:00 00:17:34 Claude Debussy Jeux
21:24:00 00:12:35 Maurice Ravel Trois poèmes de Stéphane Mallarmé
21:36:00 00:04:00 Igor Stravinsky Three Japanese Lyrics
21:40:00 00:03:00 Igor Stravinsky Two Poems by Konstantin Balmont
21:43:00 00:03:53 Igor Stravinsky Three Pieces for Clarinet Solo
21:47:00 00:04:03 Igor Stravinsky Berceuses du chat
21:53:00 00:04:35 Igor Stravinsky Suite No. 1
21:59:00 00:23:30 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella Suite
22:27:00 00:27:55 Béla Bartók Piano Concerto No. 2
22:56:00 00:02:25 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 8 in F major Op 10
22:58:00 00:01:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart German Dance in G major
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783
23:00 LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:05:16 Jack Gallagher Berceuse
JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559652
23:07:00 00:06:15 Antonín Dvorák Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 Op 51
Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765
23:13:00 00:07:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Divertimento for Strings
Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800
23:23:00 00:11:23 Johan Svendsen Andante from Octet for Strings Op 3
Kontra Quartet Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello Bis 753
23:36:00 00:08:45 John McLaughlin A Lotus on Irish Streams
Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2019
23:44:00 00:08:36 Ralph Vaughan Williams Six Studies in English Folk Song
Janet Hilton, clarinet; Keith Swallow, piano Chandos 2419
23:55:00 00:03:32 Percy Grainger Early One Morning
Richard Hickox BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9584
23:57:00 00:02:19 Umberto Giordano Fedora: Intermezzo
Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634