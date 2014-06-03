Program Guide 06-03-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:36:10 Carl Nielsen Symphony No. 4 Op 29

Esa-Pekka Salonen Swedish Radio Symphony CBS 42093

00:40:00 00:31:08 Robert Schumann Fantasie in C major Op 17

Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032

01:13:00 00:36:07 George W. Chadwick Suite symphonique

José Serebrier Czech State Philharmonic Brno Reference 2104

01:51:00 00:15:05 James Hook Piano Concerto in D major Op 1

Parley of Instruments Paul Nicholson Paul Nicholson, fortepiano Hyperion 66700

02:08:00 00:43:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 17 in D major

Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Rafael Druian, violin Sony 86793

02:53:00 00:42:19 Franz Schubert Piano Trio No. 1 in B flat major

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Bridge 9376

03:37:00 00:31:03 Edvard Grieg Symphonic Dances Op 64

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 419431

04:10:00 00:43:29 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 29 in B flat major Op 106

Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

04:55:00 00:23:03 Samuel Barber Violin Concerto Op 14

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Hilary Hahn, violin Sony 89029

05:20:00 00:18:30 Johann Friedrich Fasch Concerto for Winds & Strings in G major

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

05:40:00 00:04:04 Franz Schubert Marche militaire No. 1 in D major

Louis Lane Cleveland Orchestra Sony 63052

05:50:00 00:05:29 Giulio Caccini Ave Maria

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra James Judd Julian Lloyd Webber, cello Decca 2334

05:55:00 00:02:15 Dmitri Shostakovich The Golden Age: Polka

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80625

05:58:00 00:01:15 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition: Ballet of Unhatched Chicks

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 244920

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at

9:25

06:07:00 00:06:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Finale from Sinfonia Concertante

Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Daniel Majeske, violin; Robert Vernon, viola Decca 443175

06:15:00 00:07:05 Bedrich Smetana The Two Widows: Overture

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 444867

06:25:00 00:04:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Finale from Flute Sonata in G minor

Joshua Smith, flute; Jory Vinikour, harpsichord Delos 3402

06:30:00 00:07:23 Robert Schumann March from Fantasie in C major Op 17

Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032

06:37:00 00:01:34 Anthony Holborne Galliard "The Fairie Round"

Jordi Savall Hespèrion XXI AliaVox 9813

06:38:00 00:03:04 J. S. Bach & Silvius L. Weiss Bourrée BWV 996 & Gigue

Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008

06:40:00 00:05:32 Ottorino Respighi The Pines of the Appian Way from "The Pines of Rome"

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80595

06:48:00 00:01:55 Kurt Weill The Ballade of Mack the Knife from "Kleine Dreigroschenmusik"

London Symphony Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Members of CBS 44798

06:51:00 00:02:48 Giovanni Gabrieli Canzoni e Sonate: Canzon 9

Empire Brass Telarc 80204

06:55:00 00:03:03 Henry Fillmore March "His Honor"

Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Brain 7502

07:05:00 00:04:55 George W. Chadwick Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 21

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9334

07:10:00 00:08:28 Johann Friedrich Fasch Allegro from Concerto in D major

Tempesta di Mare Chandos 783

07:20:00 00:02:50 Ottorino Respighi Ancient Airs Suite No. 1: Balletto

Jesús López-Cobos Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Telarc 80309

07:25:00 00:01:58 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: Habanera

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80703

07:30:00 00:05:07 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.207: Chorus "Vereinigte Zweitracht"

Richard Kapp Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY CBS 44651

07:40:00 00:08:10 Peter Tchaikovsky Finale from Serenade for Strings Op 48

Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

07:51:00 00:03:04 Marguerite Monnot Hymne à l'amour

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015

07:55:00 00:02:43 Leroy Anderson Clarinet Candy

Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Carl Topilow, clarinet; Louis Gangale, clarinet Azica 72216

08:07:00 00:06:41 Charles Avison Concerto Grosso No. 10 after Scarlatti in D major

Roy Goodman Brandenburg Consort Hyperion 66891

08:15:00 00:04:08 Ralph Vaughan Williams Prelude on "Rhosymèdre"

John Lubbock Orchestra of St. John's ASV 6007

08:20:00 00:06:28 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Fiesta from Guitar Concerto No. 2 Op 160

London Philharmonic Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Kazuhito Yamashita, guitar RCA 60355

08:30:00 00:02:33 Johannes Brahms Capriccio in D minor Op 116

Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032

08:32:00 00:03:35 Paul Schoenfield Four Souvenirs: Tango

Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

08:37:00 00:02:03 Alexander Borodin Petite Suite: Serenade

Gennady Rozhdestvensky Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Chandos 9386

08:43:00 00:07:57 Otto Klemperer Das Ziel: Merry Waltz

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 92

08:51:00 00:02:04 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Gavotte

Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic Orchestra MCA 6231

08:55:00 00:04:36 Howard Shore The Return of the King: Into the West

City of Prague Philharmonic Nic Raine Pavel Verner, cello Silva 1160

09:05:00 00:17:30 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 4 in D major

Monica Huggett Ensemble Sonnerie Avie 2171

09:33:00 00:03:51 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid: Waltz

Hugh Wolff St Paul Chamber Orchestra Teldec 77310

09:51:00 00:02:26 Sergei Rachmaninoff Etude-tableau in B minor Op 39

Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606

09:55:00 00:03:28 Carl Maria von Weber Abu Hassan: Overture

Roy Goodman Hanover Band Nimbus 5154

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:02:24 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude "Rejoice Greatly"

Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 81742

10:02:00 00:03:03 Sergei Rachmaninoff All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin Op 37

Sigvards Klava Latvian Radio Choir Ondine 1206

10:09:00 00:06:23 Anton Bruckner Scherzo from Symphony No. 3

Kent Nagano Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Harm Mundi 901817

10:16:00 00:07:03 Artur Lemba Scherzo from Symphony in C sharp minor

Neeme Järvi Royal Scottish Nat'l Orch Chandos 8656

10:25:00 00:03:31 John Stanley Trumpet Voluntary

English Chamber Orchestra Anthony Newman Wynton Marsalis, trumpet Sony 66244

10:30:00 00:13:11 Samuel Wesley Symphony No. 4 in D major

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9823

10:44:00 00:03:06 Percy Grainger Mock Morris

Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 66884

10:50:00 00:27:57 Franz Krommer Symphony No. 2 in D major Op 40

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9275

11:19:00 00:07:13 Frédéric Chopin Boléro Op 19

Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907402

11:25:00 00:06:29 Georg Philipp Telemann Suite for Recorder & Strings: Italian

Philomel Baroque Orchestra Elissa Berardi, recorder Centaur 2366

11:35:00 00:07:37 Alfredo Casella Introduction, Chorale & March Op 57

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10768

11:45:00 00:12:25 Antonín Dvorák Hussite Overture Op 67

Theodore Kuchar Janácek Philharmonic Brilliant 92297

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

12:10:00 00:04:44 Claude Champagne Danse villageoise

Yoav Talmi Quebec Symphony Orchestra Analekta 3156

12:14:00 00:07:39 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

12:27:00 00:11:39 Aaron Copland El Salón México

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639

12:40:00 00:06:40 Frank Loesser Guys and Dolls: Medley

Carl Topilow Cleveland Pops Orchestra ClevPops 2008

12:48:00 00:10:41 Armstrong Gibbs Miniature Dance Suite Op. 124

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia Naxos 554 186

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:38:04 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 7 in E major

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Philips 412176

13:38:00 00:18:09 Felix Mendelssohn Piano Concerto No. 1 in G minor Op 25

Quebec Symphony Orchestra Louis Lortie Louis Lortie, piano Atma 2617

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00 00:02:36 Peter Tchaikovsky Swan Lake: Act 3 Introduction

Dmitry Yablonsky Russian State Symphony Naxos 555873

14:02:00 00:03:51 Camille Saint-Saëns The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan

Orchestra of Paris Semyon Bychkov Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 435781

14:09:00 00:09:06 Robert Schumann Allegro in B minor Op 8

Maurizio Pollini, piano DeutGram 471370

14:20:00 00:13:42 Johann Sebastian Bach Passacaglia & Fugue in C minor

Leonard Slatkin BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9835

14:36:00 00:14:35 Jacques Ibert Escales "Ports of Call"

Charles Dutoit Montreal Symphony Orchestra Decca 440332

14:52:00 00:06:27 Johann Furchheim Sonatella for Strings in A major

Reinhard Goebel Cologne Musica Antiqua Challenge 72032

15:00 WCLV ARTS PARTNERS

15:02:00 00:03:17 Traditional Glory in the Meeting House

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo'sFireCountrysidePlayers Avie 2205

15:05:00 00:02:23 Traditional Old Joe Clark

Apollo'sFireCountrysidePlayers Jeannette Sorrell Sandra Simon, soprano; Abigail Lennox, soprano; Scott Mello, tenor; Paul Shipper, bass Avie 2205

15:08:00 00:03:45 Traditional Wayfaring Stranger

Apollo'sFireCountrysidePlayers Jeannette Sorrell Abigail Lennox, soprano Avie 2205

15:12:00 00:02:21 Traditional Appalachian Barn Dance

Jeannette Sorrell Apollo'sFireCountrysidePlayers Avie 2205

15:16:00 00:05:12 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Die tote Stadt: Marietta's Lied

Philadelphia Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Barbara Hendricks, soprano EMI 56169

15:24:00 00:16:08 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue

Oberlin Symphony Orchestra Bridget Reischl Thomas Rosenkranz, piano Oberlin 61

15:42:00 00:12:11 Carl Czerny Variations on a Theme by Rode Op 33

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3280

15:55:00 00:02:05 Jean Sibelius Humoresque No. 2 in D Op 87

Tapiola Sinfonietta Pekka Kuusisto, violin Ondine 1074

15:58:00 00:03:59 Johannes Brahms Capriccio in G minor Op 116

Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

16:06:00 00:03:22 Anton Bruckner Fantasie in G major

Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032

16:12:00 00:12:19 Gustav Holst St. Paul's Suite Op 29

Howard Griffiths English Sinfonia Naxos 570339

16:28:00 00:05:30 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Between Two Worlds: Suite

Charles Gerhardt National Philharmonic RCA 60863

16:36:00 00:02:53 Georg Philipp Telemann Finale from Concerto in e for Recorder

Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Michael Lynn, recorder; Kathie Stewart, flute Koch Intl 7576

16:41:00 00:07:46 Jean Sibelius Historic Scenes Suite No. 1: Festivo Op 25

Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finnish Radio Symphony Orch RCA 60157

16:52:00 00:02:58 Armas Järnefelt Praeludium

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 92

16:56:00 00:03:20 Antonín Dvorák Requiem: Quam olim Abrahae Op 89

Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch Prague Philharmonic Choir Supraphon 4241

17:05:00 00:04:54 Giacomo Puccini Scherzo for Orchestra

Riccardo Chailly Verdi Symphony Milan Decca 2141

17:24:00 00:11:36 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach String Symphony in B flat major

John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176

17:40:00 00:04:01 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E minor Op 116

Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032

17:45:00 00:03:46 Léo Delibes Naïla: Intermezzo

Richard Bonynge London Symphony Orchestra Decca 433863

17:52:00 00:03:25 Juan García de Zéspedes Convidando está la noche

Matthias Maute Ensemble Caprice Analekta 9957

17:57:00 00:01:56 Ferruccio Busoni From the Age of Pigtails Op 28

Per Enoksson, violin; Kathryn Stott, piano Bis 784

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:19:29 George W. Chadwick Tam O'Shanter

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9439

18:31:00 00:04:08 Joaquín Turina Fandanguillo Op 36

Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008

18:43:00 00:12:00 Alexander Zemlinsky Fantasies on Poetry of Richard Dehmel Op 9

Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032

18:55:00 00:02:30 Francisco Tárrega Malaguena

Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:14:44 Antonín Dvorák Overture "In Nature's Realm" Op 91

Jun Märkl Indianapolis Symphony Telarc 32927

19:19:00 00:36:38 Aram Khachaturian Violin Concerto in D minor

Russian National Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 5186059

19:56:00 00:03:12 Jean-Philippe Rameau Castor and Pollux: Gavottes

Frans Brüggen Orchestra of the 18th Century Philips 426714

20:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

20:02:00 00:16:19 Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis

Robert Spano Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80676

20:20:00 00:36:36 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 8 in G major Op 88

Myung-Whun Chung Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 469046

21:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone - Christian Macelaru, conductor; Sasha Cooke, mezzo-soprano; Jennifer Zetlan, soprano; Yefim Bronfman, piano

21:04:00 00:17:34 Claude Debussy Jeux

21:24:00 00:12:35 Maurice Ravel Trois poèmes de Stéphane Mallarmé

21:36:00 00:04:00 Igor Stravinsky Three Japanese Lyrics

21:40:00 00:03:00 Igor Stravinsky Two Poems by Konstantin Balmont

21:43:00 00:03:53 Igor Stravinsky Three Pieces for Clarinet Solo

21:47:00 00:04:03 Igor Stravinsky Berceuses du chat

21:53:00 00:04:35 Igor Stravinsky Suite No. 1

21:59:00 00:23:30 Igor Stravinsky Pulcinella Suite

22:27:00 00:27:55 Béla Bartók Piano Concerto No. 2

22:56:00 00:02:25 Frédéric Chopin Etude No. 8 in F major Op 10

22:58:00 00:01:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart German Dance in G major

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 429783

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:05:16 Jack Gallagher Berceuse

JoAnn Falletta London Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559652

23:07:00 00:06:15 Antonín Dvorák Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 Op 51

Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765

23:13:00 00:07:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante from Divertimento for Strings

Anton Steck Concerto Cologne Archiv 4775800

23:23:00 00:11:23 Johan Svendsen Andante from Octet for Strings Op 3

Kontra Quartet Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello Bis 753

23:36:00 00:08:45 John McLaughlin A Lotus on Irish Streams

Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2019

23:44:00 00:08:36 Ralph Vaughan Williams Six Studies in English Folk Song

Janet Hilton, clarinet; Keith Swallow, piano Chandos 2419

23:55:00 00:03:32 Percy Grainger Early One Morning

Richard Hickox BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9584

23:57:00 00:02:19 Umberto Giordano Fedora: Intermezzo

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10634

