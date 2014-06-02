Two x Four: J. S. Bach, Anna Clyne, Philip Glass & David Ludwig—Jennifer Koh & Jaime Laredo, violins; Curtis 20/21 Ensemble/Vinay Parameswaran (Çedille 146)

Three great conservatories (two in Northeast Ohio) are represented on this new disc: Jennifer Koh is an Oberlin alum, Jaime Laredo teaches at the Cleveland Institute of Music and at Philadelphia’s Curtis Institute. This project has been in the works since 2010, when Jennifer Koh approached composers Anna Clyne and David Ludwig about creating new concertante works for 2 violins, inspired by one of Ms. Koh’s favorite works, the Bach Double Concerto which leads off the program. Anna Clyne responded with Prince of Clouds, written specifically for Jennifer Koh and her mentor at Curtis, Jaime Laredo. David Ludwig’s Seasons Lost is an artist’s response to the reality of global climate change. The fourth composer in “Two x Four” is Philip Glass whose Echorus was written in 1995 for Yehudi Menuhin.

