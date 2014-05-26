Program Guide 05-26-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier
12:02:00 00:33:01 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639
12:37:00 00:28:20 Antonín Dvorák
String Quartet No. 12 in F major Op 96 Charles Rosekrans
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Telarc 80610
01:07:00 00:28:22 Don Gillis Star-Spangled Symphony
Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618
01:37:00 00:37:02 Frederick Delius Florida Suite
David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 553535
02:16:00 00:39:21 Ernest Bloch America Seattle Symphony
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Chorale Delos 3135
02:57:00 00:12:20 David Amram Variations on "Red River Valley"
Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Julius Baker, flute Newport 85546
03:11:00 00:40:39 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 9 in E minor Op 95
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414421
03:54:00 00:42:28 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60149
04:38:00 00:11:29 Peggy Stuart Coolidge Pioneer Dances
Siegfried Landau Westphalian Symphony Vox 5157
04:51:00 00:38:44 Meredith Willson Symphony No. 1 in F minor
William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559006
05:32:00 00:14:48 Morton Gould Folk Suite
David Amos London Symphony Orchestra Harm Mundi 906010
05:48:00 00:11:26 Samuel Barber Summer Music Op 31
Belgian Wind Quintet Discover 920322
05:50:00 00:09:33 Greg Anderson Star Wars Suite for 5 Pianos
The Five Browns, pianos E1 Music 2041
06:00 WCLV ON MEMORIAL DAY
06:01:00 00:08:14 Elmer Bernstein To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite
Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orch Denon 75288
06:09:00 00:04:45 Jerry Goldsmith The Generals' March
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175
06:15:00 00:12:41 George Gershwin Adagio from Piano Concerto in F major
Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705
06:29:00 00:09:58 Victor Herbert American Fantasy
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60983
06:40:00 00:04:08 John Williams Midway: March
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747
06:44:00 00:06:06 John Williams Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen
Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 51333
06:50:00 00:04:12 John Williams Liberty Fanfare
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178
06:55:00 00:03:07 Samuel A. Ward America, the Beautiful
Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 62
07:00 WCLV ON MEMORIAL DAY
07:00:00 00:03:19 Traditional She'll Be Comin' Round the Mountain
Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers Gothic 49243
07:03:00 00:07:19 Morton Gould American Ballads: Amber Waves
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005
07:10:00 00:21:43 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: Suite
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175
07:32:00 00:03:33 Morton Gould American Ballads: Jubilo
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005
07:35:00 00:06:56 Ernest Schelling Virginia Reel from "Suite Fantastique" Op 7
BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Ian Hobson, piano Hyperion 66949
07:42:00 00:05:07 Ray Bauduc & Bob Haggart South Rampart Street Parade
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747
07:47:00 00:03:41 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Corral Nocturne
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240
07:51:00 00:02:29 Anonymous Spiritual "Deep River"
Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623
07:54:00 00:02:55 Henry Fillmore Lassus Trombone
Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601
08:00 WCLV ON MEMORIAL DAY
08:01:00 00:13:25 Ferde Grofé Mississippi Suite
Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Bridge 9212
08:14:00 00:07:16 Ferde Grofé Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin Delos 3104
08:23:00 00:02:20 John Philip Sousa March "El Capitán"
Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130
08:25:00 00:03:56 John Philip Sousa The Presidential Polonaise
Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130
08:29:00 00:03:38 John Philip Sousa March "The Liberty Bell"
Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130
08:34:00 00:09:52 Jerome Kern Portrait for Orchestra "Mark Twain"
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Tony Chipurn, trombone Vox 3035
08:45:00 00:05:07 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Times Square 1944
Arie Lipsky CIM Orchestra CIM 2003
08:50:00 00:03:43 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Make Our Garden Grow
Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 48224
08:53:00 00:02:23 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Mambo
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4777457
09:00 WCLV ON MEMORIAL DAY
09:02:00 00:10:55 James Hewitt New Federal Overture
Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654
09:12:00 00:05:09 Morton Gould American Ballads: Star-Spangled Overture
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005
09:20:00 00:03:06 Aaron Copland Fanfare for the Common Man
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80595
09:23:00 00:06:23 Aaron Copland Letter from Home
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240
09:29:00 00:06:51 Bernard Herrmann For the Fallen
James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224
09:38:00 00:17:48 Walter Piston The Incredible Flutist: Suite
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Scott Goff, flute Naxos 559160
09:58:00 00:02:20 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Summertime
Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Carl Topilow, clarinet Azica 72216
10:00 WCLV ON MEMORIAL DAY
10:00:00 00:09:18 Henry Cowell Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10
Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7282
10:09:00 00:11:29 Peggy Stuart Coolidge Pioneer Dances
Siegfried Landau Westphalian Symphony Vox 5157
10:20:00 00:12:26 Virgil Thomson The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite
Sir Neville Marriner Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra EMI 6612
10:33:00 00:18:48 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240
11:00 WCLV ON MEMORIAL DAY
11:02:00 00:14:23 Aaron Copland A Lincoln Portrait
Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Barry Scott, narrator Naxos 559373
11:18:00 00:06:14 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Caprice on "Home, Sweet Home" Op 51
Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121
11:26:00 00:09:43 Alexander Glazunov Triumphal March Op 40
Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 555048
11:37:00 00:06:51 Franz Doppler Duettino Americain Op 37
Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Claudi Arimany, flute; John Steele Ritter, piano Delos 3212
11:45:00 00:12:03 Howard Hanson Song of Democracy
Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Eastman Chorus Mercury 432008
12:00pm WCLV ON MEMORIAL DAY
12:02:00 00:04:03 Richard Hayman Servicemen on Parade
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60983
12:06:00 00:07:08 Charles Ives Variations on "America"
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 559083
12:13:00 00:04:24 Morton Gould American Salute
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005
12:20:00 00:15:57 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue
Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Decca 417326
12:39:00 00:03:40 John Philip Sousa March "The Stars and Stripes Forever"
Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099
12:42:00 00:05:29 William Steffe The Battle Hymn of the Republic
Orchestra of Temple Square Craig Jessop Mormon Tabernacle Choir Telarc 80606
12:48:00 00:03:54 Frank W. Meacham The American Patrol
Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601
12:52:00 00:05:36 Virgil Thomson Fugue & Chorale on "Yankee Doodle"
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60983
12:56:00 00:04:07 Scott Joplin The Easy Winners
Joshua Rifkin, piano EMI 64668
1:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE with Robert Conrad
1:02:00 00:39:21 Ernest Bloch America Seattle Symphony
Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Chorale Delos 3135
1:41:00 00:22:19 Ernest Bloch Concerto Grosso No. 1 for Strings
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Patricia Michaelian, piano Delos 3135
02:00 WCLV ON MEMORIAL DAY
01:51:00 00:03:19 Traditional She'll Be Comin' Round the Mountain
Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers Gothic 49243
01:54:00 00:07:19 Morton Gould American Ballads: Amber Waves
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005
02:01:00 00:21:43 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: Suite
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175
02:23:00 00:03:33 Morton Gould American Ballads: Jubilo
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005
02:26:00 00:06:56 Ernest Schelling Virginia Reel from "Suite Fantastique" Op 7
BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Ian Hobson, piano Hyperion 66949
02:33:00 00:05:07 Ray Bauduc & Bob Haggart South Rampart Street Parade
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747
02:38:00 00:03:41 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Corral Nocturne
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240
02:42:00 00:02:29 Anonymous Spiritual "Deep River"
Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623
02:45:00 00:02:55 Henry Fillmore Lassus Trombone
Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601
02:50:00 00:08:24 Richard Rodgers Slaughter on 10th Avenue from "On Your Toes"
John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404
03:00 WCLV ON MEMORIAL DAY
03:01:00 00:13:25 Ferde Grofé Mississippi Suite
Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Bridge 9212
03:14:00 00:07:16 Ferde Grofé Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail
Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin Delos 3104
03:23:00 00:02:20 John Philip Sousa March "El Capitán"
Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130
03:25:00 00:03:56 John Philip Sousa The Presidential Polonaise
Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130
03:29:00 00:03:38 John Philip Sousa March "The Liberty Bell"
Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130
03:34:00 00:09:52 Jerome Kern Portrait for Orchestra "Mark Twain"
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Tony Chipurn, trombone Vox 3035
03:45:00 00:05:07 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Times Square 1944
Arie Lipsky CIM Orchestra CIM 2003
03:50:00 00:03:43 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Make Our Garden Grow
Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 48224
03:53:00 00:02:23 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Mambo
Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4777457
04:00 WCLV ON MEMORIAL DAY
04:00:00 00:09:18 Henry Cowell Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10
Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7282
04:09:00 00:11:29 Peggy Stuart Coolidge Pioneer Dances
Siegfried Landau Westphalian Symphony Vox 5157
04:20:00 00:12:26 Virgil Thomson The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite
Sir Neville Marriner Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra EMI 6612
04:33:00 00:18:48 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240
04:58:00 00:02:01 John N. Klohr Billboard March
Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430
05:00 WCLV ON MEMORIAL DAY
05:02:00 00:14:23 Aaron Copland A Lincoln Portrait
Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Barry Scott, narrator Naxos 559373
05:18:00 00:06:14 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Caprice on "Home, Sweet Home" Op 51
Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121
05:26:00 00:09:43 Alexander Glazunov Triumphal March Op 40
Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 555048
05:37:00 00:06:51 Franz Doppler Duettino Americain Op 37
Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Claudi Arimany, flute; John Steele Ritter, piano Delos 3212
05:45:00 00:12:03 Howard Hanson Song of Democracy
Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Eastman Chorus Mercury 432008
05:57:00 00:03:10 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: America
Canadian Brass RCA 68633
06:00 WCLV ON MEMORIAL DAY
06:01:00 00:08:14 Elmer Bernstein To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite
Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orch Denon 75288
06:09:00 00:04:45 Jerry Goldsmith The Generals' March
Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175
06:15:00 00:12:41 George Gershwin Adagio from Piano Concerto in F major
Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705
06:29:00 00:09:58 Victor Herbert American Fantasy
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60983
06:40:00 00:04:08 John Williams Midway: March
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747
06:44:00 00:06:06 John Williams Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen
Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 51333
06:50:00 00:04:12 John Williams Liberty Fanfare
John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178
06:55:00 00:03:07 Samuel A. Ward America, the Beautiful
Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 62
07:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
07:02:00 00:18:15 Robert Russell Bennett Suite of Old American Dances
Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Kosei 3503
07:22:00 00:34:27 Morton Gould American Ballads
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005
08:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS
08:02:00 00:23:32 Aaron Copland The Red Pony: Suite
JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240
08:28:00 00:28:22 Don Gillis Star-Spangled Symphony
Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618
08:55:00 00:04:35 Lyndol Mitchell Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Ballad
Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324
09:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin
09:04:00 00:06:21 Modest Mussorgsky (arr Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov): Khovanshchina: Prelude "Dawn on the Moscow River"
Leonard Bernstein, conductor
09:12:00 00:20:00 Giya Kancheli: And Farewell Goes Out Sighing
Kurt Masur, conductor; Gidon Kremer, violin; Derek Lee Ragin, counter-tenor
09:34:00 00:07:08 Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia
Leonard Bernstein, conductor
09:42:00 01:15:03 Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 in C Op 60 "Leningrad"
Leonard Bernstein, conductor
11:00 LATE PROGRAM
11:02:00 00:05:05 Henry Cowell Hymn for String Orchestra
David Amos City of London Sinfonia Harm Mundi 906011
11:07:00 00:10:01 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11
Leonard Bernstein Los Angeles Philharmonic DeutGram 4776352
11:19:00 00:07:16 Aaron Copland Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts
Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60149
11:26:00 00:07:08 William Grant Still The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596
11:35:00 00:07:19 Morton Gould American Ballads: Amber Waves
Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005
11:42:00 00:11:01 Don Gillis Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion
Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618
11:55:00 00:03:04 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time
St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310