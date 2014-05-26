Program Guide 05-26-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

12:02:00 00:33:01 Aaron Copland Billy the Kid

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Argo 440639

12:37:00 00:28:20 Antonín Dvorák

String Quartet No. 12 in F major Op 96 Charles Rosekrans

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Telarc 80610

01:07:00 00:28:22 Don Gillis Star-Spangled Symphony

Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618

01:37:00 00:37:02 Frederick Delius Florida Suite

David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 553535

02:16:00 00:39:21 Ernest Bloch America Seattle Symphony

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Chorale Delos 3135

02:57:00 00:12:20 David Amram Variations on "Red River Valley"

Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Julius Baker, flute Newport 85546

03:11:00 00:40:39 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 9 in E minor Op 95

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 414421

03:54:00 00:42:28 Aaron Copland Symphony No. 3

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60149

04:38:00 00:11:29 Peggy Stuart Coolidge Pioneer Dances

Siegfried Landau Westphalian Symphony Vox 5157

04:51:00 00:38:44 Meredith Willson Symphony No. 1 in F minor

William Stromberg Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 559006

05:32:00 00:14:48 Morton Gould Folk Suite

David Amos London Symphony Orchestra Harm Mundi 906010

05:48:00 00:11:26 Samuel Barber Summer Music Op 31

Belgian Wind Quintet Discover 920322

05:50:00 00:09:33 Greg Anderson Star Wars Suite for 5 Pianos

The Five Browns, pianos E1 Music 2041

06:00 WCLV ON MEMORIAL DAY

06:01:00 00:08:14 Elmer Bernstein To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite

Elmer Bernstein Royal Philharmonic Pops Orch Denon 75288

06:09:00 00:04:45 Jerry Goldsmith The Generals' March

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

06:15:00 00:12:41 George Gershwin Adagio from Piano Concerto in F major

Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Orion Weiss, piano Naxos 559705

06:29:00 00:09:58 Victor Herbert American Fantasy

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60983

06:40:00 00:04:08 John Williams Midway: March

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747

06:44:00 00:06:06 John Williams Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen

Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 51333

06:50:00 00:04:12 John Williams Liberty Fanfare

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Philips 420178

06:55:00 00:03:07 Samuel A. Ward America, the Beautiful

Frederick Fennell Dallas Wind Symphony Reference 62

07:00 WCLV ON MEMORIAL DAY

07:00:00 00:03:19 Traditional She'll Be Comin' Round the Mountain

Dale Warland Dale Warland Singers Gothic 49243

07:03:00 00:07:19 Morton Gould American Ballads: Amber Waves

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

07:10:00 00:21:43 Richard Rodgers Victory at Sea: Suite

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80175

07:32:00 00:03:33 Morton Gould American Ballads: Jubilo

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

07:35:00 00:06:56 Ernest Schelling Virginia Reel from "Suite Fantastique" Op 7

BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Ian Hobson, piano Hyperion 66949

07:42:00 00:05:07 Ray Bauduc & Bob Haggart South Rampart Street Parade

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 46747

07:47:00 00:03:41 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Corral Nocturne

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240

07:51:00 00:02:29 Anonymous Spiritual "Deep River"

Stuttgart Brass Quartet Hänssler 98623

07:54:00 00:02:55 Henry Fillmore Lassus Trombone

Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

08:00 WCLV ON MEMORIAL DAY

08:01:00 00:13:25 Ferde Grofé Mississippi Suite

Steven Richman Harmonie Ensemble New York Bridge 9212

08:14:00 00:07:16 Ferde Grofé Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Ilkka Talvi, violin Delos 3104

08:23:00 00:02:20 John Philip Sousa March "El Capitán"

Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130

08:25:00 00:03:56 John Philip Sousa The Presidential Polonaise

Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130

08:29:00 00:03:38 John Philip Sousa March "The Liberty Bell"

Timothy Foley Nonpareil Wind Band EMI 54130

08:34:00 00:09:52 Jerome Kern Portrait for Orchestra "Mark Twain"

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Erich Kunzel Tony Chipurn, trombone Vox 3035

08:45:00 00:05:07 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: Times Square 1944

Arie Lipsky CIM Orchestra CIM 2003

08:50:00 00:03:43 Leonard Bernstein Candide: Make Our Garden Grow

Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tanglewood Festival Chorus Sony 48224

08:53:00 00:02:23 Leonard Bernstein West Side Story: Mambo

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4777457

09:00 WCLV ON MEMORIAL DAY

09:02:00 00:10:55 James Hewitt New Federal Overture

Patrick Gallois Sinfonia Finlandia Naxos 559654

09:12:00 00:05:09 Morton Gould American Ballads: Star-Spangled Overture

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

09:20:00 00:03:06 Aaron Copland Fanfare for the Common Man

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80595

09:23:00 00:06:23 Aaron Copland Letter from Home

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240

09:29:00 00:06:51 Bernard Herrmann For the Fallen

James Sedares New Zealand Symphony Koch Intl 7224

09:38:00 00:17:48 Walter Piston The Incredible Flutist: Suite

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Scott Goff, flute Naxos 559160

09:58:00 00:02:20 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Summertime

Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow Carl Topilow, clarinet Azica 72216

10:00 WCLV ON MEMORIAL DAY

10:00:00 00:09:18 Henry Cowell Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10

Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7282

10:09:00 00:11:29 Peggy Stuart Coolidge Pioneer Dances

Siegfried Landau Westphalian Symphony Vox 5157

10:20:00 00:12:26 Virgil Thomson The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite

Sir Neville Marriner Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra EMI 6612

10:33:00 00:18:48 Aaron Copland Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240

11:00 WCLV ON MEMORIAL DAY

11:02:00 00:14:23 Aaron Copland A Lincoln Portrait

Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Barry Scott, narrator Naxos 559373

11:18:00 00:06:14 Louis Moreau Gottschalk Caprice on "Home, Sweet Home" Op 51

Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121

11:26:00 00:09:43 Alexander Glazunov Triumphal March Op 40

Vladimir Ziva Moscow Symphony Orchestra Naxos 555048

11:37:00 00:06:51 Franz Doppler Duettino Americain Op 37

Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute; Claudi Arimany, flute; John Steele Ritter, piano Delos 3212

11:45:00 00:12:03 Howard Hanson Song of Democracy

Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Eastman Chorus Mercury 432008

12:00pm WCLV ON MEMORIAL DAY

12:02:00 00:04:03 Richard Hayman Servicemen on Parade

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60983

12:06:00 00:07:08 Charles Ives Variations on "America"

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 559083

12:13:00 00:04:24 Morton Gould American Salute

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

12:20:00 00:15:57 George Gershwin Rhapsody in Blue

Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Katia Labèque, piano; Marielle Labèque, piano Decca 417326

12:39:00 00:03:40 John Philip Sousa March "The Stars and Stripes Forever"

Frederick Fennell Cleveland Symphonic Winds Telarc 80099

12:42:00 00:05:29 William Steffe The Battle Hymn of the Republic

Orchestra of Temple Square Craig Jessop Mormon Tabernacle Choir Telarc 80606

12:48:00 00:03:54 Frank W. Meacham The American Patrol

Loras John Schissel Blossom Festival Band MAA 40601

12:52:00 00:05:36 Virgil Thomson Fugue & Chorale on "Yankee Doodle"

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60983

12:56:00 00:04:07 Scott Joplin The Easy Winners

Joshua Rifkin, piano EMI 64668

1:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE with Robert Conrad

1:02:00 00:39:21 Ernest Bloch America Seattle Symphony

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Chorale Delos 3135

1:41:00 00:22:19 Ernest Bloch Concerto Grosso No. 1 for Strings

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Patricia Michaelian, piano Delos 3135

02:00 WCLV ON MEMORIAL DAY

02:50:00 00:08:24 Richard Rodgers Slaughter on 10th Avenue from "On Your Toes"

John Mauceri Hollywood Bowl Orchestra Philips 446404

03:00 WCLV ON MEMORIAL DAY

04:00 WCLV ON MEMORIAL DAY

06:00 WCLV ON MEMORIAL DAY

07:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

07:02:00 00:18:15 Robert Russell Bennett Suite of Old American Dances

Frederick Fennell Tokyo Kosei Wind Orchestra Kosei 3503

07:22:00 00:34:27 Morton Gould American Ballads

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

08:00 WCLV ESSENTIAL CLASSICS

08:02:00 00:23:32 Aaron Copland The Red Pony: Suite

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240

08:28:00 00:28:22 Don Gillis Star-Spangled Symphony

Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618

08:55:00 00:04:35 Lyndol Mitchell Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Ballad

Howard Hanson Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Mercury 434324

09:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin

09:04:00 00:06:21 Modest Mussorgsky (arr Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov): Khovanshchina: Prelude "Dawn on the Moscow River"

Leonard Bernstein, conductor

09:12:00 00:20:00 Giya Kancheli: And Farewell Goes Out Sighing

Kurt Masur, conductor; Gidon Kremer, violin; Derek Lee Ragin, counter-tenor

09:34:00 00:07:08 Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia

Leonard Bernstein, conductor

09:42:00 01:15:03 Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 in C Op 60 "Leningrad"

Leonard Bernstein, conductor

11:00 LATE PROGRAM

11:02:00 00:05:05 Henry Cowell Hymn for String Orchestra

David Amos City of London Sinfonia Harm Mundi 906011

11:07:00 00:10:01 Samuel Barber Adagio for Strings Op 11

Leonard Bernstein Los Angeles Philharmonic DeutGram 4776352

11:19:00 00:07:16 Aaron Copland Music for a Great City: Night Thoughts

Leonard Slatkin St Louis Symphony RCA 60149

11:26:00 00:07:08 William Grant Still The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Richard Auldon Clark Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Newport 85596

11:35:00 00:07:19 Morton Gould American Ballads: Amber Waves

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Naxos 559005

11:42:00 00:11:01 Don Gillis Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion

Ian Hobson Sinfonia Varsovia Albany 618

11:55:00 00:03:04 Aaron Copland Old American Songs Set No. 1: Long Time

St Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Thomas Hampson, baritone Teldec 77310

