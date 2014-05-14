Preview of The Cunning Little Vixen - Part 3

This is the third installment in WCLV’s 4-part series previewing the show. Assistant Producer Angela Schmidt sat down with Frank Rosenwein, principle oboe for The Cleveland Orchestra, to talk about the music, the rehearsal process, and more. Plus: Mark Williams, director of artistic planning, returns to give audiences a brief synopsis of the opera.

LEOŠ JANÁČEK’S THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN

Saturday, May 17 at 8:00 PM

Tuesday, May 20 at 7:30 PM

Thursday, May 22 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 24 at 2:00 PM

Severance Hall

Martina Janková, soprano (Vixen)

Alan Held, bass-baritone(Forester)

Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano (Fox)

Raymond Aceto, bass (Haraschta)

Julie Boulianne, mezzo-soprano (Dog)

Dashon Burton, bass-baritone (Parson/Badger)

David Cangelosi, tenor (Schoolmaster/Mosquito)

Cleveland Orchestra Chorus

Cleveland Orchestra Children’s Chorus

with

The Cleveland Orchestra

conducted by Franz Welser-Möst

Directed by Yuval Sharon

Animation by Bill Barminski and Christopher Louie — Walter Robot Studios

Projection and lighting design by Jason Thompson

Costumes and makeup by Ann Closs-Farley



Frank Rosenwein

Frank Rosenwein joined The Cleveland Orchestra as principal oboe at the beginning of the 2005-06 season. He made his solo debut with the Orchestra in February 2007, in Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No. 2, and most recently collaborated with the Orchestra playing Richard Strauss’s Oboe Concerto in September 2013. Mr. Rosenwein served as principal oboe of the San Diego Symphony and San Diego Opera from 2002-05. He has also served as guest principal oboe with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Born in Evanston, Illinois, Mr. Rosenwein holds a bachelor of music degree from the Cleveland Institute of Music, where he studied with former Cleveland Orchestra principal oboe John Mack, and a master of music degree from the Juilliard School. An avid chamber musician, Mr. Rosenwein has spent many summers at the Marlboro Festival and has performed with the Mainly Mozart Festival in San Diego and the Seattle Chamber Music Society. As a teacher, Mr. Rosenwein holds the position of head of the oboe department at the Cleveland Institute of Music, teaches at the Kent/Blossom Music Festival, and is in demand as a guest artist and masterclass clinician in schools all over the world.