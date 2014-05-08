Stravinsky Solo Piano Works—Jenny Lin (Steinway 30028)

Jenny Lin’s adventurous programming efforts turn to Igor Stravinsky, whose smaller-scale works tend to escape the spotlight. But Stravinsky’s solo piano is packed with as much theatricality as his music for larger and louder forces. From instant to instant, these gestures can be comedic, raucous, rustic — and then suddenly intimate and moving. Most of the Russian master’s important solo piano works are included on this disc, as well as Guido Agosti's rarely recorded arrangement of the Firebird Suite. This is the second Steinway release by Jenny Lin to be chosen as a Choice CD; you may remember her Get Happy - Virtuoso Show Tunes for Piano disc in December 2012.

