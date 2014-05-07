The Beethoven Journey: Piano Concertos Nos. 2 & 4—Leif Ove Andsnes; Mahler Chamber Orchestra (Sony 370548)

Celebrated Norwegian pianist, and 2013 Gramophone Hall of Fame inductee, Leif Ove Andsnes continues his exploration of Beethoven’s complete piano concertos. Like the first title in the series, The Beethoven Journey: Piano Concertos Nos. 1 & 3 (a WCLV October 2012 Choice CD & winner of the iTunes Best Instrumental Album of 2012), the new album was recorded with the Mahler Chamber Orchestra and directed from the keyboard by the pianist himself. Leif Ove Andsnes will continue his Beethoven journey with the release of Piano Concerto No. 5 & Choral Fantasy in 2015.

