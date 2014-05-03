Program Guide 05-03-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:25:08 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 107

Louis Lortie Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2617

00:29:00 00:41:21 Johan Svendsen Octet for Strings in A Op 3

Kontra Quartet Lars Bjornkjaer, violin; Per Lund Madsen, violin; Bjarne Boie Rasmussen, viola; Lars Holm Johansen, cello Bis 753

01:12:00 00:21:40 Ernest Bloch Schelomo

London Symphony Orchestra Richard Hickox Steven Isserlis, cello VirginClas 61490

01:36:00 00:32:02 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 10 in E flat Op 51

Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765

02:10:00 00:41:50 Alfredo Casella Symphony No. 3 Op 63

Gianandrea Noseda BBC Philharmonic Chandos 10768

02:54:00 00:42:13 Emmanuel Chabrier Dix pièces pittoresques

Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515

03:38:00 00:41:57 Wilhelm Stenhammar Symphony No. 2 in G minor Op 34

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 445857

04:22:00 00:33:58 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Teldec 244920

04:58:00 00:22:03 Maurice Ravel Piano Concerto in G

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Krystian Zimerman, piano DeutGram 449213

05:22:00 00:19:03 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

05:43:00 00:05:31 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for Strings in A Op 5

Simon Standage Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos 663

05:53:00 00:05:33 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata No. 61 in D

András Schiff, piano Teldec 17141

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Manuel de Falla El Sombrero de Tres Picos, Suite No. 2 (Los vecinos, Danza del molinero, Danza final)

Orquesta Nacional de España Ataúlfo Argenta Vocacion 212

06:13:12 Camille Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 2 in g Op 22

José Ramos Santana;Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Kenneth Klein Fleur de Son Classics FDS57961

06:38:34 José Nono Symphony in F

Concerto Cologne Capriccio 10 488

06:54:25 José Abrajim Elcure Lo Que el Viento Se Llevó (arr. F. Londoño)

Quintet of the Americas MSR Classics 1077

07:00:50 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 4 in F Op 15/1

Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 431586

07:05:24 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 5 in F-Sharp Op 15/2

Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 431586

07:13:30 Federico Moreno Torroba Tres Nocturnos; Hogueras, Sombras, Brujas

Fernando Colás; Javier Grande, guitars; Orquesta del Conservatorio Profesional de Música de Salamanca Jorge Ledezma Bradley Verso 2013

07:40:27 Cristobal Halffter Preludio para Madrid '92

Madrid Symphony Orchestra; Orféon Donostiarra, Church of Saint Thomas Pedro Halfter-Caro Marco Polo 225032

07:50:52 Traditional Tanguillo de Cadiz

Rafael Cañizares, guitar Iris 3001 849

07:53:22 Traditional Guajira

Manolo Sanlúcar, guitar Iris 3001 849

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Mark O'Connor: Caprice No. 3 in A

Mark O'Connor, violin Sony 62862 - Music: 4:34

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata for Recorder and Continuo in e BWV 1034

Michala Petri, recorder; Anthony Newman, harpsichord 92nd St Y, Theresa L. Kaufman Concert Hall, New York, NY - Music: 11:54

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Lessa Vernyi from Syracuse, NY - Time: 7:37

Frederic Chopin: Mazurka in a Op 68/2

Roberto Plano, piano Southeastern Piano Festival, University of South Carolina School of Music, Columbia, SC - Music: 2:28

Mark O'Connor: Elevations

New Century Chamber Orchestra; Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, music director Osher Marin Jewish Community Center, San Rafael, CA - Music: 21:45

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Georg Philip Telemann: Don Quixote Suite: 1. Ouverture

Apollo's Fire Baroque Orchestra; Jeannette Sorrell, conductor Koch 7576 - Music: 4:29

John Harbison: November 19, 1828: Hallucination in Four Episodes for Piano & String Trio

Shai Wosner, piano; Steven Copes, violin; Maiya Papach, viola; James Wilson, cello; Thomas Zehetmair, conductor and violin St. Paul's UCC, St. Paul, MN - Music: 16:33

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Sonata No. 22 in A K 305

Robyn Bollinger, violin; Dina Vainshtein, piano Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Studio, St. Paul, MN - Total time: 22:47

Georg Philipp Telemann: Overture (Suite) in e minor from Tafelmusik, Pt 1 TWV 55:e1

Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment; Rachel Podger, director and violin International Chamber Orchestra Festival, Ted Mann Concert Hall, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN - Music: 5:40

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Piano Pyrotechnics

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12

Simon Barere, piano (APR 5622 CD) 8:30

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3: Finale

Martha Argerich,piano; Radio Symphony rchestra Berlin/Riccardo Chailly (Great Pianists 456700 CD) 13:50

Franz Liszt: Don Giovanni Fantasy

Shura Cherkassky, piano (Guild 2367 CD) 16:59

Sousa/Horowitz: Stars and Stripes Forever

Vladimir Horowitz, piano (RCA 7755 CD) 3:50

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: The Leitmotif

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Tara from Gone with the Wind, 1939 – RCA 8848 777 26800 - Max Steiner

National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Psycho: A Narrative for Orchestra – London 436 797 - Bernard Herrmann

London Philharmonic Orchestra/Bernard Herrmann, cond.

Immolation Scene from Gotterdammerung – Telarc 80154 - Richard Wagner

Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Lorin Maazel, cond.

Tara from Gone with the Wind, 1939 – RCA 8848 777 26800 - Max Steiner

National Philharmonic Orchestra/Charles Gerhardt, cond.

Love Scene from The Adventures of Robin Hood, 1938 - Marco Polo 8.225268

Erich Wolfgang Korngold - Moscow Symphony Orchestra/William Stromberg, cond.

Brody Panics and The Shark Approaches from Jaws, 1976 – London 467 045

John Williams - original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

The Battle of Endor III (Darth Vader's Death) from Return of the Jedi, 1983 – RCA 09026-68748-2 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Hedwig's Theme from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, 2001 - Warner Bros 83491

John Williams - original soundtrack recording/John Williams, cond.

The Raiders March from Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1981 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Main Title from Superman, 1978 - Sony 51333 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

Drink Up Me Hearties from Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, 2007 - Walt Disney D000102400 - Hans Zimmer

original soundtrack recording/Blake Neely, cond.

Lara Reads Her Poem from Dr. Zhivago, 1965 – Rhino 71957 - Maurice Jarre

The MGM Studio Orchestra/Maurice Jarre, cond.

Requiem for Soprano, Mezzo Soprano, Two Mixed Choirs & Orchestra (used in 2001: A Space Odyssey, 1968) - Turner Classic Movies R2 72562 - Gyorgy Ligetti

Bavarian Radio Orchestra/Francis Travis, cond.

On Earth As It Is In Heaven from The Mission, 1986 - Virgin Records VS-86001 - Ennio Morricone

London Philharmonic Orchestra/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Waltz and Finale from The Godfather, 1972 – Silva SSD 1121 - Nino Rota

Crouch End Festival Chorus City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

Main Title from Dr. Zhivago, 1965 – Rhino 71957 - Maurice Jarre

The MGM Studio Orchestra/Maurice Jarre, cond.

Concerning Hobbits from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, 2001 - Warner Bros 48110 - Howard Shore

London Philharmonic Orchestra/Howard Shore, cond.

Drink Up Me Hearties from Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End, 2007 - Walt Disney D000102400 - Hans Zimmer

original soundtrack recording/Blake Neely, cond.

Breadcrumbs and Tennyson from Skyfall, 2012 – Sony 8876 54104 - Thomas Newman

original soundtrack recording/Thomas Newman, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Life

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:08:21 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov May Night: Overture

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572788

12:21:00 00:03:34 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572787

12:24:00 00:02:41 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov Sadko: Song of India

Gil Shaham, violin; Akira Eguchi, piano DeutGram 447640

12:30 BROADWAY BUZZ with Joe Garry: a pre-concert talk about the show “Jersey Boys” playing at the State Theater is Playhouse Square May 6-18

13:00:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA

Vincenzo Bellini: I Puritani (1835)

Acclaimed Russian soprano Olga Peretyatko makes her network broadcast debut as Elvira, the Puritan maiden who slips in and out of madness after being abandoned at the altar. The revival also stars tenor Lawrence Brownlee as Elvira’s beloved Arturo, baritone Mariusz Kwiecien as his rival Riccardo, and bass Michele Pertusi as Elvira’s uncle, Giorgio; they are led by the rising Italian conductor Michele Mariotti, who is married to Peretyatko. The intermissions include backstage interviews with the stars and the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Quiz with guest artist, Joyce Di Donato, who is currently at the Met singing the Cinderella role in Rossini’s La Cenerentola.

16:44 CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA PREVIEW: The Cunning Little Vixen with WCLV’s Angela Schmidt – A look at the history of Janacek’s opera, coming to Severance Hall May 17-24

17:06 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded September 15, 2013 - This week's From the Top comes from Vermillion, South Dakota, which happens to be the home of one of the greatest collections of musical instruments in the world. The National Music Museum is in Vermillion and so, in addition to the performances of some incredible young musicians, this episode features the sounds of some of the museum's rare treasures.

Luna Quartet [Anna Humphrey, violin I, age 17 from Rogers, MN; Emma Richman, violin II, age 15 from Minneapolis, MN; Alexandra Sophocleus, viola, age 18 from Minneapolis, MN; Nora Doyle, cello, age 17 from Minneapolis, MN]

Finale: Presto from String Quartet No. 64 in D Op 76/5 by Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809)

Maya Buchanan, violin, age 13 from Rapid City, SD

Allegro from Violin Sonata No. 5 in F Op 24 "Spring" by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Evan Lee, piano, age 15 from Brooklyn, NY

Transcendental Etude No. 4 in d "Mazeppa" by Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

Henry Johnston, guitar, age 16 from Saint Paul, MN

Allegro non troppo from Sonata No. 3 by Manuel Ponce (1882-1948)

Jon Corin, saxophone, age 18 from Sarasota, FL

Animé from Fantasia by Heitor Villa-Lobos (1887-1959), accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Christopher O'Riley, piano

Allegro con brio from Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Op 53 "Waldstein" by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1965 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year with “Man of La Mancha” at the top of the list, but also including Liza Minnelli in her Broadway debut and the film version of “The Sound of Music.”

18:05:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:06:00 00:02:32 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein The Sound of Music

Jullie Andrews The Best of Julie Andrews Rhino R272281

18:08:33 00:06:27 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Do Re Mi

Julie Andrews The Sound of Music -- Film Soundtrack RCA LSOD-2005

18:15:36 00:03:45 R.Rodgers-S.Sondheim Do I Hear a Waltz?

Elizabeth Allen Do I Hear a Waltz?--Original B'way Cast Sony SK48206

18:19:40 00:03:18 John Kander-Fred Ebb A Quiet Thing

Liza Minnelli Flora the Red Menace -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60821

18:23:39 00:03:36 David Heneker Half a Sixpence

Tommy Steele Half a Sixpence -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63691

18:28:07 00:03:51 Leslie Bricusse-Anthony Newley Who Can I Turn To?

Anthony Newley The Roar of the Greasepaint… -- Original B'way Cast RCA LS0-1109

18:32:17 00:02:45 Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion Man of La Mancha

Richard Kiley, Irving Jacobson Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-387-2

18:35:46 00:02:23 Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion The Impossible Dream

Richard Kiley Man of La Mancha -- Original B''way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-387-2

18:18:26 00:01:40 J.V.Heusen-Sammy Cahn Everybody Has the Right to Be Wrong

Julie Harris Skyscraper -- Original B'way Cast Angel ZDM72435-65132-2

18:40:43 00:02:01 Cole Porter Most Gentlemen Don't Like Love

Kaye Ballard The Decline and Fall of the Entire World…-- Original Cast Painted Smiles PSCD-124

18:42:46 00:02:29 Harold Rome It's Good to Be Alive

Menasha Skulnik The Zulu and the Zayda -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 81366

18:45:09 00:03:37 Harold Rome How Cold, Cold, Cold

Ossie Davis The Zulu and the Zayda -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 81366

18:48:55 00:04:41 Burton Lane-AJ. Lerner Hurry! It's Lovely Up Here!

Barbara Harris On a Clear Day… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60820

18:53:32 00:02:49 Burton Lane-A.J.Lerner On a Clear Day

John Cullum On a Clear Day… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60820

18:56:38 00:01:22 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:59:04 00:03:52 Burton Lane-AJ. Lerner Filler: What Did I Have That I Don't Have

Barbara Harris On a Clear Day… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60820

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:06:00 00:14:20 Michael Haydn Symphony No. 16 in A

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9352

19:23:00 00:34:01 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition

Sir Simon Rattle Berlin Philharmonic EMI 273

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, David Robertson, conductor; Mary Kay Fink, flute; Jessica Rivera, soprano; Elizabeth DeShong, mezzo-soprano; Garrett Sorenson, tenor; John Relyea, bass-baritone; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; live from Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:12:00 Christopher Rouse Rapture

20:22:00 00:15:00 Gabriela Lena Frank Will-o'-the-Wisp

21:02:00 00:53:16 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Requiem in D minor

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Mice are discussed by John Dankworth, Monty Python, Lyn Larson and others…Andy Griffith talks about “Swan Lake”…Mark Levy’s wisdom concerns “Magic Cities”…This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:07:52 Antonio Estévez Mediodía en el Llano

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 4777457

23:09:00 00:09:12 Erik Satie Trois gymnopédies

Anne Queffélec, piano VirginClas 90754

23:21:00 00:06:48 William Grant Still Land of Romance from "Africa"

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

23:27:00 00:09:43 John Cage In a Landscape

Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281

23:40:00 00:06:08 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons of Buenos Aires: Autumn

Almeda Trio Albany 1386

23:46:00 00:08:06 John Corigliano Voyage for Flute & Strings

I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Paul Edmund-Davies, flute Telarc 80421

23:56:00 00:03:22 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 5 in F sharp Op 15

Maria João Pires, piano DeutGram 447096