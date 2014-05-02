Ravel & Saint-Saëns

Ravel Orchestral Works & Saint-Saëns Organ Symphony—Seattle Symphony/Ludovic Morlot (Seattle Symphony Media [SSM] 1002)

This is one of three CD’s launching a new label: Seattle Symphony Media. These performances were all recorded live in concert in the orchestra’s home, Benaroya Hall. Featured are Maurice Ravel’s Alborada del gracioso, Pavane and Rapsodie espagnole. And then there’s Camille Saint-Saëns’s sonic blockbuster, the Symphony No. 3 in c Op 78 ’Organ’ with soloist Joseph Adam playing the 4,489-pipe Watjen Concert Organ in Benaroya Hall.

