Sarasate—Julia Fischer

Julia Fischer is on a mission: to restore the music of Pablo de Sarasate to the concert stage. When it comes to attracting new listeners to art music, she doesn’t dabble in alternate genres because, she says, “I don’t think crossover is the right way to make classical music popular.” Her way is to embrace the many appealing pieces by the likes of Paganini, Kreisler and Sarasate, all composer-performers and celebrated stars in their day who never distinguished between art and entertainment. Ms. Fischer brings her astonishing prowess to bear on Sarasate’s Spanish Dances, Jota aragonesa, and the ultimate showstopper Zigeunerweisen. She and her longtime accompanist, Milana Chernyavska, believe the distinction between serious and light music leads nowhere, agreeing instead with Duke Ellington’s adage, “There are two kinds of music -- good music and the other kind.”

