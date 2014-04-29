Program Guide 04-29-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

00:02:00 00:21:36 Franz Schubert Fantasy in C major

Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67403

00:26:00 00:37:26 Johannes Brahms String Quartet No. 3 in B flat major Op 67

Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

01:05:00 00:21:01 Duke Ellington The River: Suite

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737

01:28:00 00:42:14 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 13

Libor Pesek Czech Philharmonic Orchestra VirginClas 91144

02:12:00 00:42:15 Arnold Schoenberg Pelléas und Mélisande Op 5

Zubin Mehta Israel Philharmonic Orchestra Sony 45870

02:56:00 00:42:14 Ludwig van Beethoven String Trio in E flat major Op 3

Leopold String Trio Hyperion 67253

03:40:00 00:18:28 Duke Ellington Black, Brown & Beige Suite

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737

04:00:00 00:30:52 Johannes Brahms String Quintet No. 2 in G major Op 111

Chiara String Quartet Roger Tapping, viola Azica 71289

04:33:00 00:43:59 Franz Schubert Symphony "Grand Duo" in C major

Claudio Abbado Chamber Orchestra of Europe DeutGram 423655

05:19:00 00:16:06 Claude Pascal Octet for Winds

Robert J. Ambrose Atlanta Chamber Winds Albany 1127

05:37:00 00:04:04 Fritz Kreisler Berceuse Romantique Op 9

Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at

9:25

06:07:00 00:05:23 Alexander Borodin Prince Igor: Polovetsian March

Valéry Gergiev Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Philips 442011

06:15:00 00:07:59 Ludwig van Beethoven Allegretto from Symphony No. 7 Op 92

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 20081

06:25:00 00:04:10 John Rutter Suite Antique: Prelude West Side Chamber Orchestra

Kevin Mallon John McMurtery, flute; Christopher D. Lewis, hc Naxos 573146

06:31:00 00:08:22 Maurice Ravel Allegro from String Quartet in F major

Jupiter String Quartet OberlinMus 1304

06:40:00 00:06:43 Scott Joplin Solace

Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159

06:51:00 00:03:59 Antonín Dvorák Furiant from String Sextet Op 48

Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8771

06:58:00 00:02:47 Samuel E. Morris March "The Kilties"

Loras John Schissel Virginia Grand Military Band WalkFrog 430

07:05:00 00:04:35 Edward MacDowell Suite No. 1: Forest Spirits Op 42

Takuo Yuasa Ulster Orchestra Naxos 559075

07:13:00 00:08:16 Camille Saint-Saëns Finale from Symphony No. 3 Op 78

Cleveland Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Joela Jones, organ MAA 2001

07:24:00 00:03:11 Leos Janácek Idyll for Strings: Scherzo & Trio

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698

07:29:00 00:01:48 Leroy Anderson Melody on Two Notes

Leonard Slatkin BBC Concert Orchestra Naxos 559357

07:32:00 00:02:59 Ralph Vaughan Williams The Wasps: March Past of the Kitchen

Michael Stern Kansas City Symphony Reference 129

07:40:00 00:05:04 Duke Ellington In a Sentimental Mood

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811

07:45:00 00:03:35 Duke Ellington A Single Petal of a Rose

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 460811

07:54:00 00:02:42 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach March for the Ark

Seattle Trumpet Consort Origin 33001

08:07:00 00:06:00 Emmanuel Chabrier Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse

Neeme Järvi Orch de la Suisse Romande Chandos 5122

08:15:00 00:10:58 Carl Maria von Weber Polonaise brillante Op 72

Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67401

08:30:00 00:09:59 Johannes Brahms Finale from String Quartet No. 3 Op 67

Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

08:40:00 00:06:01 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari Finale from Suite Concertino Op 16

Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Giuseppe Giabocchi, bassoon Naxos 572921

08:51:00 00:02:11 Paul Desmond Take Five

Richard Galler, bassoon; Daniele Damiano, bassoon; Milan Turkovic, bassoon; Peter Sadlo, percussion Koch Intl 1374

08:55:00 00:06:18 John Williams Born on the Fourth of July: Theme

Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Tim Morrison, trumpet Sony 64147

09:09:00 00:15:30 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 22 in E flat major

Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic ViennaPhil 2009

09:28:00 00:04:17 John Williams Raiders of the Lost Ark: The Basket

John Williams Boston Pops Orchestra Sony 68419

09:36:00 00:04:40 Jules Massenet Suite No. 7: At the Tavern

Jean-Yves Ossonce New Zealand Symphony Naxos 553125

09:54:00 00:03:42 Cole Porter DuBarry Was a Lady: Gavotte

John McGlinn London Sinfonietta EMI 54300

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

10:00:00 00:02:30 Johann Strauss Jr Polka "Express" Op 311

Franz Welser-Möst Cleveland Orchestra MAA 2003

10:02:00 00:02:29 Eduard Strauss Polka "Bahn frei" Op 45

Erich Kunzel Cincinnati Pops Orchestra Telarc 80098

10:04:00 00:06:37 Robert Schumann Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 61

Kenneth Woods Orchestra of the Swan Avie 2231

10:14:00 00:06:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Concert Rondo in E flat major

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Eric Ruske, horn Telarc 80367

10:22:00 00:03:55 Dmitri Shostakovich Prelude & Fugue No. 21 in B flat major Op 87

Keith Jarrett, piano ECM 1469

10:27:00 00:12:46 César Franck Prelude, Fugue & Variations Op 18

Paul Crossley, piano Sony 58914

10:42:00 00:06:19 Modest Mussorgsky Khovanshchina: Prelude "Dawn on the Moscow River"

Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 62034

10:50:00 00:32:12 John Field Piano Concerto No. 3 in E flat

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370

11:22:00 00:06:23 Aaron Copland Letter from Home

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559240

11:24:00 00:07:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on "God Save the King"

Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834

11:42:00 00:07:17 Tomaso Albinoni Concerto for 2 Oboes in C major Op 7

Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Anthony Robson, oboe; Catherine Latham, oboe Chandos 610

11:50:00 00:04:57 Johannes Brahms Finale from String Quintet No. 2 Op 111

Chiara String Quartet Roger Tapping, viola Azica 71289

11:56:00 00:02:53 George Gershwin Promenade "Walking the Dog"

Los Angeles Philharmonic Michael Tilson Thomas Michael Tilson Thomas, piano CBS 39699

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

12:10:00 00:04:23 Jules Massenet Cendrillon: March of the Princesses

Sir Neville Marriner Academy St. Martin in Fields Capriccio 10569

12:17:00 00:05:26 Duke Ellington Brown from "Black, Brown & Beige"

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737

12:24:00 00:08:44 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 in A minor

Willi Boskovsky Philharmonia Hungarica EMI 64627

12:35:00 00:11:51 Johann Strauss Jr Waltz "Tales from the Vienna Woods" Op 325

Zubin Mehta Vienna Philharmonic Sony 45808

12:48:00 00:09:56 Sir Malcolm Arnold Four Cornish Dances Op 91

Andrew Penny Queensland Symphony Naxos 553526

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

13:00:00 00:49:18 Sir Edward Elgar Symphony No. 1 in A flat major Op 55

George Hurst BBC Philharmonic Naxos 550634

13:52:00 00:07:03 Sir Edward Elgar Caractacus: Triumphal March Op 35

James Judd New Zealand Symphony Naxos 557273

14:00 WCLV MIDDAY

14:00:00 00:02:31 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 13 in B flat minor Op 72

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171

14:02:00 00:01:36 Bohuslav Martinu Dumka No. 3

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

14:08:00 00:09:24 Miklós Rózsa Overture to a Symphony Concert Op 26

Mariusz Smolij Budapest Symphony Orchestra Naxos 572285

14:20:00 00:12:44 Carlos Baguer Symphony No. 13 in E flat

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9456

14:35:00 00:06:30 Michael Torke Run

Yoel Levi Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Ecstatic 92203

14:44:00 00:10:59 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry Finale from Symphony No. 3

Matthias Bamert London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 8896

14:56:00 00:02:55 Percy Grainger I'm Seventeen Come Sunday

English Country Gardiner Orch Sir John Eliot Gardiner Monteverdi Choir Philips 446657

WCLV ARTS PARTNERS HOUR

15:02:00 00:09:09 François Couperin Sonata No. 3 in G minor

Les Délices Debra Nagy, oboe Délices 2009

15:14:00 00:04:32 Franz Liszt Liebestraum No. 3 in A flat major

Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091

15:22:00 00:12:19 Victor Ewald Brass Quintet No. 1 in B flat minor Op 5

Philadelphia Orchestra Members of Ondine 1150

15:36:00 00:16:21 György Ligeti Concerto Românesc

Ryan McAdams CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2011

15:54:00 00:03:20 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Partita No. 3: Preludio

Tasmin Little, violin Naked Vn 2008

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

15:58:00 00:04:06 Duke Ellington Do Nothin' Till You Hear from Me

Center City Brass Quintet Chandos 4554

16:07:00 00:02:27 Edvard Grieg Norwegian Dance No. 2 Op 35

Petri Sakari Iceland Symphony Chandos 9028

16:12:00 00:13:13 Franz Liszt Fantasy on Beethoven's "The Ruins of Athens"

Budapest Symphony Orchestra Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67401

16:29:00 00:06:15 Billy Strayhorn Take the 'A' Train

JoAnn Falletta Buffalo Philharmonic Naxos 559737

16:42:00 00:06:49 Johannes Brahms Romanze from String Quartet No. 1 Op 51

Chiara String Quartet Azica 71289

16:52:00 00:01:46 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: A Woman is a Sometime Thing

New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Gregg Baker, baritone; New York Choral Artists Teldec 46318

16:54:00 00:02:42 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing

New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Gregg Baker, baritone Teldec 46318

16:58:00 00:01:37 George Gershwin Porgy and Bess: Oh Lord, I'm on My Way

New York Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Roberta Alexander, soprano; Gregg Baker, baritone; New York Choral Artists Teldec 46318

17:05:00 00:04:51 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale

Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic Orchestra MCA 6231

17:22:00 00:04:23 Kurt Weill Lost in the Stars

Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016

17:28:00 00:02:57 Kurt Weill One Touch of Venus: I'm a stranger here

RIAS Chamber Ensemble John Mauceri Ute Lemper, soprano Decca 425204

17:32:00 00:01:55 Kurt Weill The Ballade of Mack the Knife from The Threepenny Opera

London Symphony Orchestra Michael Tilson Thomas Members of CBS 44798

17:40:00 00:04:15 Georges Bizet Carmen Suite No. 2: Gypsy Dance

Bridget Reischl Oberlin Symphony Orchestra Oberlin 61

17:44:00 00:03:26 John Philip Sousa March "The Stars and Stripes Forever"

Bridget Reischl Oberlin Symphony Orchestra Oberlin 61

17:52:00 00:02:51 Horacio Salgán Don Agustín Bardi

Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010

17:55:00 00:04:04 Carl Stamitz Rondo from Cello Concerto No. 3

Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:00 00:18:37 John Williams The Reivers

Boston Pops Orchestra John Williams Burgess Meredith, narrator Sony 64147

18:30:00 00:01:50 Sir Thomas Beecham The Gods Go a'Begging: Ensemble

Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic Orchestra MCA 6231

18:35:00 00:02:20 Sir Thomas Beecham The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Bourrée

Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic Orchestra MCA 6231

18:40:00 00:15:43 Franz Liszt Totentanz Budapest Symphony Orchestra

Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67401

18:55:00 00:01:56 Sir Thomas Beecham The Gods Go a'Begging: Minuet

Yehudi Menuhin Royal Philharmonic Orchestra MCA 6231

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:21:36 Franz Schubert Fantasy in C major Budapest Symphony Orchestra

Karl Anton Rickenbacher Leslie Howard, piano Hyperion 67403

19:26:00 00:30:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 29 in A major

Claudio Abbado Orchestra Mozart Archiv 4777598

20:00:00 BALDWIN-WALLACE BACH FESTIVAL - BW Bach Festival Orchestra and Chorus, Dwight Oltman, Dirk Garner conductors

20:04:00 00:11:44 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G major

20:18:00 00:22:55 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 1 "Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern"

20:45:00 00:26:25 Johann Sebastian Bach Magnificat in D major

21:16:00 00:42:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Serenade No. 9 in D major

Claudio Abbado Berlin Philharmonic Sony 53277

22:00:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA with Lisa Simeone - Charles Dutoit, conductor; Tatiana Pavloskaya, soprano, John Mark Ainsley, tenor, Matthias Goerne, baritone; CSO Chorus, Chicago Children’s Choir

22:04:00 00:18:42 Benjamin Britten Young Person's Guide to Orchestra Op 34

22:27:00 01:23:18 Benjamin Britten War Requiem Op 66

