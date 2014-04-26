Program Guide 04-26-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:20:14 Carl Maria von Weber Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major Op 11

Bavarian Radio Symphony Sir Colin Davis Gerhard Oppitz, piano RCA 68219

00:24:00 00:43:41 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental

Boston Symphony Orchestra Seiji Ozawa Judi Dench, narrator; Kathleen Battle, soprano; Frederica von Stade, mezzo; Tanglewood Festival Chorus DeutGram 439897

01:10:00 00:26:20 Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet No. 26 in G minor Op 20

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326

01:38:00 00:18:29 Peter Tchaikovsky Hamlet Fantasy Overture Op 67

Gustavo Dudamel Simón Bolívar Symphony DeutGram 15296

01:58:00 00:18:02 Antonio Rosetti Symphony in B flat

Concerto Cologne Teldec 98420

02:18:00 01:31:08 Hector Berlioz Roméo et Juliette Op 17

Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Melanie Diener, soprano; Kenneth Tarver, tenor; Denis Sedov, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus DeutGram 1301

03:51:00 00:19:01 Franz Schubert Piano Sonata No. 1 in E

Arcadi Volodos, piano Sony 89647

04:12:00 00:43:58 Sir William Walton Richard III - A Shakespeare Scenario

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Ian Watson, organ Chandos 8841

04:58:00 00:21:05 Carl Stamitz Cello Concerto No. 2 in A

Prague Chamber Orchestra Christian Benda Christian Benda, cello Naxos 550865

05:21:00 00:16:03 Jan Dismas Zelenka Capriccio No. 3 in F

Daniel Abraham Bach Sinfonia Sono Lumin 92163

05:39:00 00:06:14 Bedrich Smetana Shakespeare Festival March

Robert Stankovsky Slovak Radio Symphony MarcoPolo 223705

05:55:00 00:03:46 Claude Debussy Images, Book 2: Poissons d'or

Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Astor Piazzolla Suite Punta del Este for Bandoneon, Ensemble & String Orchestra

Daniel Binelli, bandoneon Camerata Bariloche, Chamber Orchestra of Argentina Sono Luminus 90201

06:20:06 Joaquín Turina Mujeres Españas (Spanish Women): Madrileña clásica, Andaluza sentimental, Morena coqueta

Sara Davis Buechner, piano Koch 7590

06:38:32 Claude Debussy Danses sacrée et profane

Nicanor Zabeleta, harp Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra Ferenc Fricsay Archipel 466

06:48:43 Marcelo Coronel Imaginario popular argentino (Popular Argentine Legends)

Victor Villadangos, guitar Naxos 557658

07:00:50 Henry Purcell Fairy Queen: Suite from Act 1

Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9866

07:11:44 Roberto Gerhard Soirée de Barcelona (Suite for Piano): Allegretto placido, Sostenuto molto enérgico e pesante, Sard

Jordi Masó, piano Marco Polo 223867

07:31:54 Ernesto Cordero Concerto Antillano for Guitar & Orchestra (1983)

Carlos Barbosa-Lima, guitar Sofia Soloists Chamber Ensemble Plamen Djurov Zoho 200707

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Hexenlied "Witches' Song" Op 8/8 & Auf Flugeln des Gesanges "On Wings of Song" Op 34/2

Daniel Hope, violin; Sebastian Knauer, piano DG 477 6634 - Music: 4:27

Mikhail Glinka: Overture to Ruslan and Ludmilla

Greenville Symphony Orchestra; Edvard Tchivzhel, conductor Peace Center for the Performing Arts, Greenville, SC - Music: 4:52

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Caroline Cassil from Sutherlin, OR - Time: 6:24

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-sharp Op 27/2 "Moonlight": 1. Adagio sostenuto

Murray Perahia, piano Sony 760861 - Music: 4:29

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet No. 6 in f Op 80

Miami String Quartet: Benny Kim, violin; Cathy Meng Robinson, violin; Scott Lee, viola; Keith Robinson, cello Virginia Arts Festival, Robin Hixon Theater, Norfolk, VA - Music: 25:08

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in D Kk 29

Murray Perahia, piano Sony 62785 - Music: 4:35

Julio Medaglia: Suite Belle Epoque in Sud-Amerika

Imani Winds San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Temple Beth-El, San Antonio, TX - Music: 9:21

Claude Debussy: La mer

Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Robin Ticciati, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden - Music: 24:52

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f Kk 466

Alexandra Dariescu, piano George Enescu International Festival, Grand Palace Hall, Bucharest, Romania - Music: 5:09

Domenico Scarlatti (arr Fred Hemke): Sonata No. 44

Ancia Saxophone Quartet Bethlehem Music Series, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Minneapolis, MN - Music: 2:36

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Terrific Thirds

Franz Liszt: Études d’execution transcendente d’après Paganini no.3 “La Campanella”

Gary Graffman, piano (Sony 88697755422 CD) 4:12

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3: Allegro

Arthur Grumiaux, violin; London Symphony Orchestra/Sir Colin Davis (Philips 438323 CD) 8:38

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No.3: Allegro

Apollos’ Fire/Jeannette Sorrell (Eclectra 2047 CD) 5:13

Franz Liszt: Consolation No.3

Van Cliburn, piano (Sony 88697755422 CD) 4:10

Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Concerto No.3: Andante-Allegro

Martha Argerich, piano; Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal/Charles Dutoit (EMI 56654 CD) 9:39

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No.3 “Eroica”: Finale

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Wilhelm Furtwängler (EMI 63033 CD) 12:12

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Happy Birthday Will

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

One more unto the breach from Henry V, 1989 – EMI 49919 - Patrick Doyle

City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/Simon Rattle, cond.

Finale from Symphonic Dances from West Side Story, 1961 – Sony SMK 63085 - Leonard Bernstein

New York Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein, cond.

Overture from Kiss Me, Kate, 1953 – EMI CDC 7 54300 2 - Cole Porter/Saul Kaplan

London Sinfonietta/John McGlinn, cond.

Wedding Waltz and Fighting Rivals from A Midsummer Night's Dream, 1935 – CPO 999 449-2 - Felix Mendelssohn/Erich Wolfgang Korngold

Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin/Gerd Albrecht, cond.

Overture from Macbeth, 1948 - Marco Polo 8.223287 - Jacques Ibert

Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra (Bratislava)/Adriano, cond.

Music Plays and Prelude from Richard III, 1955 – EMI 5 67222 2 - William Walton

Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra/Sir Charles Groves, cond.

Overture: The Globe from Henry V, 1944 – Silva SILCD 1170 - William Walton

Crouch End Festival Chorus/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Bateman, cond.

Suite from Antony and Cleopatra, 1972 – Silva SILCD 1170 - John Scott

Crouch End Festival Chorus/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Fanfare and March from Macbeth, 1942 – Chandos 8841 - William Walton

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields/Sir Neville Marriner, cond.

Greenwich from Shakespeare in Love, 1998 – Sony SK 63387 - Stephen Warbeck

original soundtrack recording/Nick Ingman, cond.

Juliet and Epilogue from Romeo and Juliet, 1968 – Silva SILCD 1153 - Nino Rota

City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Viola's Audition and The Beginning of the Partnership from Shakespeare in Love, 1998 – Sony SK 63387 - Stephen Warbeck

original soundtrack recording/Nick Ingman, cond.

Ophelia (Version 1) and Hamlet (Version 1) from Hamlet, 1990 – Virgin 2-01600 - Ennio Morricone

Unione Musiciste Di Roma/Ennio Morricone, cond.

Opening Title from Henry V, 1989 – EMI 49919 - Patrick Doyle

City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra/Simon Rattle, cond.

The Picnic from Much Ado About Nothing, 1993 – Epix EK 54009 - Patrick Doyle

Emma Thompson, narrator/original soundtrack recording/David Snell, cond.

Sweets for the Sweet-Farewell from Hamlet, 1996 – Silva SILKD 6018 - Patrick Doyle

City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn, cond.

Violin Romance from As You Like It, 2006 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 2 - Patrick Doyle

London Symphony Orchestra/James Shearman, cond.

Overture and Finale from A Midsummer Night's Dream - Deutsche Grammophon 439 897-2 - Felix Mendelssohn

Judy Dench, narrator/Boston Symphony Orchestra/Seiji Ozawa, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Antonio Vivaldi and Music for Spring

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:08:31 Otto Nicolai The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture

Karl Anton Rickenbacher Bamberg Symphony VirginClas 91079

12:19:00 00:10:41 Lars-Erik Larsson A Winter's Tale: Suite Op 18

Dorrit Matson New York Scandia Symphony Centaur 2607

12:33:00 00:02:10 David Diamond Romeo and Juliet: Juliet and her Nurse

Gerard Schwarz New York Chamber Symphony Delos 3103

12:35:00 00:03:24 Nino Rota Romeo and Juliet: A Renaissance Timepiece

Desirae Brown, piano; Deondra Brown, piano E1 Music 2041

12:38:00 00:05:48 Craig Armstrong Romeo + Juliet: Balcony Scene

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Paul Bateman Paul Bateman, piano Royal Phil 33

12:46:00 00:10:12 John Knowles Paine Overture to "As You Like It" Op 28

Zubin Mehta New York Philharmonic New World 374

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte K 588 (1789)

The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Mozart’s comic opera Così fan tutte, conducted by Met Music Director James Levine with Susanna Phillips as Fiordiligi, Isabel Leonard as her sister Dorabella, Danielle de Niese as their feisty maid, Despina, Matthew Polenzani as Ferrando, Rodion Pogossov as Guglielmo, and Maurizio Muraro as the cynical Don Alfonso. The intermission included live backstage interviews, led by Live in HD host, soprano Renée Fleming.

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded March 28, 2014 - From Calderwood Hall at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston, Massachusetts, this week’s From the Top celebrates grassroots community music schools—these are the kind of programs that reach out to kids who otherwise might not have any access to musical training. We’ll hear an expressive 17-year-old cellist from the New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts perform the music of Shostakovich. And we’ll meet a phenomenal teenage trombone quartet from one of the greatest urban community music schools in the country - the Merit School of Music in Chicago.

15-year-old violinist Tristan Flores from Lexington, Massachusetts

Introduction and Rondo capriccioso Op 28, by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835–1921), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

18-year-old pianist Phuong Nghi Pham from Dorchester, Massachusetts

First movement from Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-flat Op 35 by Frédéric Chopin (1810–1849)

The Bone Rangers from Chicago, Illinois [17-year-old trombonist Tanner Jackson from Tinley Park, Illinois; 15-year-old trombonist Alex Kusper from Orland Park, Illinois; 17-year-old trombonist Gabriel Ramos (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois; 15-year-old trombonist Ivan Saenz (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist) from Chicago, Illinois]

Second movement, Presto, from Tissington Variations by Raymond Premru (1934–1998)

17-year-old cellist Georgia Bourderionnet from New Orleans, Louisiana

Second movement, Allegro, from Cello Sonata in d Op 40 by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906–1975), with pianist Christopher O’Riley

17-year-old guitarist David Steinhardt from Pittsford, New York

Usher-Waltz by Nikita Koshkin (b. 1956)

The Bone Rangers and David Steinhardt

No More Blues by Antônio Carlos Jobim (1927–1994), arranged by Kim Scharnberg

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Strike Up the Band! - Famous overtures from musicals going back as far as George Gershwin in the 1920s and all the way to Stephen Sondheim.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch

18:00:54 00:01:52 George Gershwin Overture from "Girl Crazy"

Orchestra Girl Crazy -- Studio Cast Nonesuch

18:02:45 00:04:51 Jule Styne Overture from "Gypsy"

Orchestra Gypsy -- Original B'way Cast Sony

18:08:52 00:04:30 Leonard Bernstein Overture from "Candide"

Orchestra Candide -- Original B'way Cast Sony

18:14:00 00:04:11 Richard Rodgers Overture from "On Your Toes"

Orchestra On Your Toes -- Original B'way Cast TER

18:18:53 00:02:04 Richard Rodgers Overture from "Oklahoma!"

Orchestra Rodgers & Hammerstein: Opening Night Philips

18:21:43 00:05:21 Harold Arlen Overture from "House of Flowers"

Orchestra House of Flowers -- Original B'way Cast Sony

18:28:13 00:04:33 George Gershwin Overture from "Of Thee I Sing"

Orchestra Of Thee I Sing -- Studio Cast CBS

18:33:36 00:06:16 Burton Lane Overture from "On a Clear Day…"

Orchestra On a Clear Day… -- Original B'way Cast RCA

18:40:29 00:05:41 Richard Rodgers Overture from "South Pacific"

Orchestra South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way

18:46:57 00:03:55 Stephen Sondheim Overture from "Merrily We Roll Along"

Orchestra Merrily We Roll Along -- Original B'way Cast RCA

18:51:28 00:01:32 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony

18:53:08 00:03:54 Jule Styne Filler: Overture from "Funny Girl"

Orchestra Funny Girl -- Original B'way Cast Angel

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:30:10 Felix Mendelssohn A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 485

19:34:00 00:20:02 Saverio Mercadante Flute Concerto in E minor

Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Irena Grafenauer, flute Philips 426318

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Measha Brueggergosman, soprano

20:04:00 00:08:40 Richard Wagner Die Meistersinger: Act 1 Prelude

20:15:00 00:20:06 Richard Wagner Wesendonck Lieder

20:40:00 01:09:07 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 4 in E flat

21:55:00 00:04:13 Antonín Dvorák Slavonic Dance No. 8 in G minor Op 46

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 430171

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Stuart McLean tells the story of Morley’s Book Club...Art Buchwald discusses “Sex and the College Boy” and “The Six Minute Louvre”...what happens on the subway from The Kingston Trio and Jean Connell...Richard Howland-Bolton recalls “Danger, Danger Will Robinson”...This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:06 Paul Juon Adagio from Viola Sonata Op 15

Eliesha Nelson, viola; Glen Inanga, piano Sono Lumin 92136

23:08:00 00:04:10 Jean Sibelius The Tempest: Interlude "Prospero" Op 109

Osmo Vänskä Lahti Symphony Orchestra Bis 581

23:12:00 00:04:59 Jean Sibelius The Tempest: Berceuse Op 109

Leopold Stokowski Stokowski Symphony Orchestra Cala 542

23:19:00 00:06:04 Dmitri Shostakovich The Gadfly: Introduction Op 97

Theodore Kuchar National Symphony of Ukraine Brilliant 6735

23:25:00 00:09:24 Frank Bridge There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook

William Boughton English String Orchestra Nimbus 5366

23:36:00 00:06:06 Franz Liszt Schubert Song "Der Müller und der Bach"

Jorge Bolet, piano DeutGram 4779525

23:42:00 00:10:39 Ralph Vaughan Williams Serenade to Music

Vernon Handley London Philharmonic Orchestra Chandos 2419

23:55:00 00:03:16 Charles Gounod Roméo et Juliette: Le sommeil de Juliette

Eiji Oue Minnesota Orchestra Reference 99