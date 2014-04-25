Live from KeyBank Studio: Vera Holczer

Pieces performed live in the KeyBank Studio:

Mozart's Fantasy No. 4 in C minor, K. 475

Beethoven's Sonata No. 8 in C minor, op. 13 "Pathétique"

Vera Holczer, a native of Budapest, Hungary, began her piano studies at the age of nine. After receiving the first prize at the Budapest Junior Piano Competition, she was accepted to the Bartok High School conservatory in 1991. While studying at the conservatory, she gave solo and chamber recitals throughout Germany and Hungary. In 1996, Vera was accepted to the studio of the world-class pianist and teacher Vitaly Margulis at the University of California, Los Angeles. While residing at UCLA, she received the Elein Klein Scholarship and the Gluck Fellowship. She performed several times as the soloist for the 2nd concerto by Dmitri Shostakovitch, including a debut performance at UCLA' s Royce Hall. In 2000, Vera moved to Cleveland for her Graduate studies at the Cleveland Institute of Music. She regularly performs in the Cleveland-Akron area and also for Access To The Arts. Vera has a passion for teaching and is particularly competent at teaching pre-school aged children. Vera regularily performs live and prerecorded performances on WCLV 104.9FM. In addition to teaching, Vera is also the founder and director of the Aurora School of Music.