Program Guide 04-19-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:39:32 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 3 in G Op 55

Vladimir Jurowski Russian National Orchestra PentaTone 5186061

00:44:00 00:24:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 15 in D Op 28

Murray Perahia, piano Sony 732646

01:10:00 00:39:22 Felix Mendelssohn Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings in D minor

London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert David Lefèvre, violin; Alain Lefèvre, piano Analekta 9283

01:51:00 00:35:44 Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring

Michael Tilson Thomas San Francisco Symphony RCA 63511

02:29:00 00:26:45 Sergei Prokofiev Peter and the Wolf Op 67

BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier David Attenborough, narrator BBC 94

02:58:00 00:27:27 Ottorino Respighi Suite for Strings

Salvatore Di Vittorio Respighi Chamber Orchestra Naxos 572332

03:27:00 00:40:05 Antonín Dvorák String Quintet No. 2 in G Op 77

Chamber Music Soc Linc Center Delos 3152

04:09:00 00:32:02 John Field Piano Concerto No. 2 in A flat

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370

04:43:00 00:37:34 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 6 in E flat minor Op 111

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 470528

05:23:00 00:19:02 Claude Debussy Images: Ibéria

Jesús López-Cobos Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80574

05:44:00 00:05:00 Lili Boulanger Of a Spring Morning

JoAnn Falletta Women's Philharmonic Koch Intl 7169

06:53:00 00:06:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Rondo in G

Emerson String Quartet Carol Wincenc, flute DeutGram 431770

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez

06:00:50 Franz Joseph Haydn The Seven Last Words of Christ on the Cross

Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9868

06:19:59 Lorenzo Palomo Madrigal and Five Sephardic Songs

Maria Bayo, soprano; The Romero Guitar Quartet Naxos 572139

06:37:08 Osvaldo Golijov: Selections from St. Mark Passion

Luciana Souza, soprano; Reynaldo Gonzáles Fernández, baritone; Samia Ibrahim, soprano; Schola Cantorum de Caracas; Alberto Grau Choir; Orquesta La Pasi Maria Guinand Hänssler 98404

07:00:50 Giovanni Felice Sances Stabat Mater

Carlos Mena, countertenor; Ricercar Consort Philippe Pierlot Mirare 50

07:14:16 Anonymous Una tarde de verano

Belinda Sykes; Sarband DHM 77372

07:25:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Selections from St. Matthew Passion BWV 244

Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Dorothea Rõschmann; Vienna Concentus Musicus; Arnold Schoenberg Choir; Wiener Sãnger Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 09132005

07:54:22 Tomás Luis de Victoria O vos omnes (All ye that pass by, behold and see)

Choir of Clare College, Cambridge Graham Ross Harm Mundi 907616

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jean Sibelius: Alla Marcia Op 11/3 from Karelia Suite

Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra; Leif Sagerstam, conductor Ondine 824 - Music: 4:32

Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet in D G 448

Jason Vieaux, guitar; Escher String Quartet Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia, Athens GA - Music: 16:23

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Doug G. from Georgetown, KY - Time: 7:15

Puzzler Payoff: Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 2 in B-flat

Ruth Laredo, piano Sony 48471 - Music: 3:18

Jean Sibelius: Violin Concerto in d Op 47: 2. Adagio di molto; 3. Allegro ma non tanto

Sergey Khachatryan, violin; Sydney Symphony Orchestra; James Gaffigan, conductor Sydney Opera House, Sydney, Australia - Music: 16:21

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Bohuslav Martinu: Sinfonia Concertante for Two Orchestras: 4. Allegretto

Czech Philharmonic Orchestra; Jiri Belohlavek, conductor Supraphon 110381 - Music: 4:22

Robert Schumann: Overture to Genoveva Op 81

Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Sir Roger Norrington, conductor Music Centre, Helsinki, Finland - Music: 9:10

Eric Whitacre (arr Chris Lennard): Sleep

Seattle Marimba Quartet: Chris Lennard, Christian Krehbiel, Craig Wende, Brian Yarkosky In Studio at KING FM, Seattle, WA - Music: 5:37

Bohuslav Martinu: Toccata e due canzoni

WDR Symphony Orchestra; Jakub Hrusa, conductor Philharmonie, Cologne, Germany - Music: 27:54

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Easter Program

Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Good Friday Music

Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra/Wilhelm Furtwängler (DG 439837 CD) 10:49

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Final Chorus

Vienna Chamber Choirs; Vienna State Opera Orchestra/Møgens Wöldike (Vanguard 5102 CD) 6:49

Alexander Nikolsky: “As Israel Departed from Egypt”

Chorovaya Akademia/Alexander Sedov (BMG 68055 CD) 6:01

Roland Hayes: The Life of Christ: “Did you hear when Jesus rose?” and “Were you there when they crucified my Lord?”

Roland Hayes, tenor; James Boardman, piano (Vanguard 352 LP) 5:58

Pietro Mascagni: Cavalleria Rusticana : Regina coeli

Christine Brewer, soprano; Atlanta Symphony Orchestra & Chrouses/Robert Shaw (Telarc 80333) 6:16

Johann Sebastian Bach: Easter Oratorio: selections

Water Berry, baritone; Choir and Orchestra of the Bach Guild/Felix Prohaska (Bach Guild 2542 CD) 8:11

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone - Sounding Funny

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

Traditional Arrangement: Moonshine from The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014

ABKCO - Alexandre Desplat - original soundtrack recording/Mark Graham, cond.

Music from The Gold Rush, 1925 (restored 2006-2007) - - Charlie Chaplin

Timothy Brock unreleased recording

Music from Modern Times, 1936 (restored 1999-2000) - - Charlie Chaplin

Timothy Brock unreleased recording

Main Title from Young Frankenstein, 1974 - Asylum LP 5E-501 - John Morris

original soundtrack recording/John Morris, cond.

A Transylvanian Lullaby from Young Frankenstein, 1974

Deutsche Grammophon 463 483 - John Morris Gil Shaham, violin/Jonathan Feldman, piano

The Inspector Clouseau Theme from The Pink Panther Strikes Again, 1976 RYKO RCD 10739 - Henry Mancini

original soundtrack recording/Henry Mancini, cond.

Main Title, Resolution/Tag, Notre Dame March, and Everything's Coming Up Roses from Airplane, 1980

La-La Land Records LLCD 1093 - Elmer Bernstein

- original soundtrack recording/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

From Here to There from Airplane, 1980 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1093

Elmer Bernstein - original soundtrack recording/Elmer Bernstein, cond.

Theme from Ghostbusters, 1984 – Silva SILCD 1178 - Elmer Bernstein

City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

End Credits from Back to the Future, Part III, 1990 - Varese Sarabande 302 066 460

Alan Silvestri - original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

Noble Farewell/Finale from Blazing Saddles, 1974 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1072

John Morris - original soundtrack recording/John Morris, cond.

The Shag-adelic Austin Powers Score Medley from Austin Powers, 1997

Hollywood HR-52112-2 - George S. Clinton

original soundtrack recording/George S. Clinton, cond.

Kingdom Dance and Kingdom Celebration from Tangled, 2010

Walt Disney D000650802 - Alan Menken - original soundtrack recording/Michael Kosarin, cond.

A Grand Day Out from Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-rabbit, 2005

Varese Sarabande 302 066 900 - Julian Nott - original soundtrack recording/Gavin Greenaway, cond.

Theme and Chase from Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-rabbit, 2005

Silva SILCD 1235 - Julian Nott - City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/James Fitzpatrick, cond.

Mr. Moustafa and Traditional Arrangement: Moonshine from The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014 - ABKCO - Alexandre Desplat

original soundtrack recording/Mark Graham, cond.

20th Century Fox Fanfare, Battle for the Heart of the Forest,

and Romeo and Juliet's Unfortunate Demise from Rio 2, 2014 – Sony 88843 0485 2

John Powell - Hollywood Studio Symphony/Jose Serebrier, cond.

Goodbye Sarris/Happy Ending from Galaxy Quest, 1999

La-La Land Records LLLCD 1208 - David Newman - original soundtrack recording/David Newman, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams - London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Antonio Vivaldi & Violin Concertos through the Ages

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:16:37 Gabriel Fauré Dolly Suite Op 56

Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9416

12:28:00 00:15:34 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in F

Academy St. Martin in Fields Murray Perahia Murray Perahia, piano Sony 89690

12:46:00 00:05:04 Max von Schillings Dance of the Flowers

Jan Stulen WDR Symphony Cologne CPO 999233

12:53:00 00:03:27 George Frideric Handel Harmonious Blacksmith

Murray Perahia, piano Sony 62785

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA

Richard Strauss: Arabella (1933)

A live broadcast of Richard Strauss’s elegant romance...Philippe Auguin conducts a cast full of debuting artists. Swedish soprano Malin Byström, who made a notable Met debut in Gounod’s Faust two seasons ago, sings the role of the levelheaded, yet idealistic Arabella. German baritone Michael Volle, a leading exponent of dramatic baritone roles in Europe, has made his Met debut this season as Arabella’s suitor Mandryka. Also new to the Met this season are soprano Juliane Banse, who sings the role of Arabella’s sister Zdenka, tenor Roberto Saccà as Matteo, and bass-baritone Martin Winkler as Count Waldner.

The intermissions will include backstage interviews with the stars, as well as the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Opera Quiz featuring guest artist, tenor Matthew Polenzani, who is currently starring in Mozart’s Così fan tutte.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:43:00 00:14:16 Germaine Tailleferre Piano Trio

Clementi Trio Largo 56618

16:59:00 00:00:30 Geroge Gershwin Swanee

Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded August 4, 2013 in Aspen, CO

From the Top travels to the Aspen Music Festival and School this week to meet the amazing young musicians who’ve gathered there to study. We’ll hear one of Tchaikovsky’s most playful pieces performed by a talented 16-year-old violinist … we’ll hear a wonderfully passionate young pianist perform Preludes by Debussy … and we’ll learn how that pianist defied the odds and managed to find his way to America from a very small, rural village in southern China.

Alumni Piano Trio [Haruno Sato, violin, age 18 from Cleveland, OH; Adria Ye, piano, age 15 from Feasterville, PA & Austin Huntington, cello, age 19 from South Bend, IN]

Finale: Allegro assai appassionato from the Piano Trio No. 1 in d Op 49 by Felix Mendelssohn (1809-1847)

Brian Mangrum, horn, age 18 from Montreal, Canada

Villanelle by Paul Dukas (1865-1935) accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Sterling Elliott, cello, age 14 from Newport News, VA

Introduction: andante – Allegro vivace from the Cello Concerto in d by Édouard Lalo (1823-1892), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Jiacheng Xiong, piano, age 15 from Fujian, China

Les fées sont d’exquises danseuses and Général Lavine – eccentric from Préludes, Book II by Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

Angela Wee, violin, age 16 from Woodbury, NY

Waltz-Scherzo Op 34 by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Colton Peltier, piano, age 19 from Hastings, MN

Transcendental Etude No. 5 in B-flat “Feux Follets” by Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1972 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year featuring two Bob Fosse triumphs: “Pippin” on Broadway and “Cabaret” on screen.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:02 00:04:09 Stephen Schwartz Magic to Do Ben Vereen

Pippin -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-613-2

18:05:10 00:03:34 John Kander-Fred Ebb Cabaret Liza Minnelli

Cabaret -- Film Soundtrack Hip-o HIPO-40027

18:08:48 00:04:28 Stephen Schwartz Corner of the Sky John Rubenstein

Pippin -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-613-2

18:13:30 00:04:44 Stephen Schwartz No Time at All Irene Ryan

Pippin -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159-613-2

18:18:37 00:04:24 Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Schwartz A Simple Song

Alan Titus Mass -- Original Cast Sony SM2K63089

18:23:14 00:02:46 Noel Coward Mad Dogs and Englishmen

Barbara Cason, Jamie Ross, Roderick Cook Oh, Coward Bell 9001

18:27:15 00:03:23 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson How Can You Tell an American?

Company Berlin to Broadway With Kurt Weill Paramount PAS4000

18:30:37 00:03:04 Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson September Song

Jerry Lanning Berin to Broadway With Kurt Weill Paramount PAS4000

18:34:11 00:02:46 Jim Jacobs-Warren Casey Alma Mater/Alma Mater Parody

Company Grease -- Original Cast Polydor 422-827548-2

18:37:31 00:03:42 Jim Jacobs-Warren Casey Summer Nights

Barry Bostwick, Caro Demas Grease -- Original Cast Polydor 422-827548-2

18:42:18 00:02:54 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill The Beauty That Drives Men Mad

Robert Morse, Tony Roberts Sugar -- Original B'way Cast United Artists UA0698

18:46:10 00:03:05 John Kander-Fred Ebb Money, Money

Joel Grey, Liza Minnelli Cabaret -- Film Soundtrack Hip-O HIPO-40027

18:49:04 00:02:12 John Kander-Fred Ebb Finale from "Cabaret"

Company Cabaret -- Film Soundtrack Hip-O HIPO-40027

18:51:36 00:01:24 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:10 00:03:47 Jule Styne-Bob Merrill Filler: Sun on My Face

Tony Roberts, Robert Morse Sugar -- Original B'way Cast United Artists UA0698

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:15 Carlos Baguer Symphony No. 18 in B flat

Matthias Bamert London Mozart Players Chandos 9456

19:20:00 00:33:53 Johannes Brahms Concerto for Violin & Cello in A minor Op 102

Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Gil Shaham, violin; Jian Wang, cello DeutGram 469529

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Robert Porco, conductor; Liudmyla Monastyrska, soprano; Michelle DeYoung, mezzo-soprano; Dimitri Pittas, tenor; Raymond Aceto, bass; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:05:00 01:27:54 Giuseppe Verdi Requiem

21:41:00 00:19:12 Paul Hindemith Symphonic Metamorphosis on Themes

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra MAA 1032

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A retrospective of the Mastersinger’s legendary 45 rpm of “The Highway Code,” “Weather Report,” et al...and in observance of the changing of the guard on “The Tonight Show,” we look back to the beginning with Steve Allen pieces, including “The Question Man”...on Marginal Considerations, Jan C. Snow talks about “Easter Eggs”...This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:06:17 Gabriel Fauré Pavane Op 50

Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9416

23:08:00 00:11:14 César Franck Sleep of Psyché

Armin Jordan Basle Symphony Orchestra Erato 88167

23:22:00 00:07:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27

Kremerata Baltica Evgeny Kissin Evgeny Kissin, piano EMI 26645

23:29:00 00:07:15 Johann Sebastian Bach St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich

Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 60680

23:39:00 00:07:42 Gabriel Fauré Elégie in C minor Op 24

BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Peter Dixon, cello Chandos 9416

23:46:00 00:08:01 Sir Edward Elgar Romance from Violin Sonata Op 82

Midori, violin; Robert McDonald, piano Sony 63331

23:56:00 00:03:10 Richard Dubugnon La Minute exquise

Janine Jansen, violin; Itamar Golan, piano Decca 15249

23:56:00 00:01:46 Gregorian Chant Felix namque

Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546