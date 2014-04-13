Program Guide 04-13-2014

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Samuel Carl Adams, electronica

00:04:00 00:18:00 Samuel Carl Adams Drift and Providence

00:35:00 01:09:48 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 5 in C sharp minor

02:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: John Adams, conductor; Andres Cardenes, violin

Frank Zappa: Dupree's Paradise (1983)

John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine (1986)

Igor Stravinsky: Violin Concerto in D (1931)

John Adams: Harmonielehre (1985)

Frederick Loewe (arr Robert Russell Bennett): My Fair Lady: Selections (1956)

William Steinberg conductor

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Darius Milhaud: La cheminee du Roi Renée Op 205: 1. Chasse a Valabre; 7. Madrigal Nocturne

Bergen Woodwind Quintet MPR 206 - Music: 4:16

Gabriel Fauré: Pelleas et Melisande Op 90

Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Robin Ticciati, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden - Music: 16:55

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Andy Zerman from New York, NY - Time: 7:09

Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Beau soir

Renee Fleming, soprano; Bradley Moore, piano Carnegie Hall Live!, Carnegie Hall, New York City, NY - Music: 3:05

Darius Milhaud: Suite Francaise

University of Texas Wind Ensemble; Jerry Junkin, conductor Bates Recital Hall, Butler School of Music, University of Texas, Austin, TX - Music: 16:30

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Paul Schoenfield: Four Souvenirs for Violin and Piano: 1. Samba; 3. Tin Pan Alley

Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744 - Music: 4:27

Danish Traditional: Sextour from Vendsyssel (arr Fredrik Sjolin); Turf Dance (arr Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen)

The Danish String Quartet: Frederik Oland, violin; Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen, violin; Asbjorn Norgaard, viola; Fredrik Sjolin, cello Maud Mood Weyerhaueser Studio, Saint Paul, MN - Music: 4:01

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat "Rhenish" Op 97

Orchestra of the Swan; Kenneth Woods, principal guest conductor Civic Hall, Stratford-upon-Avon, England, UK - Music: 31:14

Paul Schoenfield: Four Music Videos: Samba

Kaplan-Weiss-Neuman Trio: Yael Weiss, piano; Mark Kaplan, violin; Clancy Newman, cello Corpus Christi Chamber Music Society, Wolfe Recital Hall, Del Mar College, Corpus Christi, TX - Music: 6:33

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Millennium Lent

MUSICA SACRA

07:04:00 00:08:33 John Taverner Dum transisset

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555

07:15:00 00:13:08 Felix Mendelssohn Cantata "O Haupt voll Blut und Wunden"

Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Corboz Gilles Cachemaille, baritone; Gulbenkian Choir Erato 45462

07:30:00 00:18:57 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.106 "Actus tragicus"

English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Hannah Morrison, soprano; Meg Bragle, mezzo-soprano; Nicholas Mulroy, tenor; Kevin Deas, bass; Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 719

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded August 24, 2011 - Annual Highlights Show

This talent-packed show features some of the best music and interviews from our past couple of seasons including a one of the most imaginative and musical double bassists we’ve ever encountered … an 11-year-old violinist who’s personality is just irresistible … and a very special appearance by the Mother of the Year.

Matthew Dykeman, clarinet, age 17 from Arnold, Maryland

III Furioso from Sonatina by Malcolm Arnold accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Simone Porter, violin, age 11 from Seattle, Washington

Nigun from Baal Shem by Ernest Bloch accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

The MacPhail Guitar Quartet, ages 15 to 17 from the Minneapolis area in Minnesota featuring Christopher Garwood, Stephen Krishnan, Tom Polzine and David Tramm

Ellis Island by Ben Verdury

Irwin Jiang, piano, age 16 from Honolulu Hawaii

Toccata in d by Sergei Prokofiev

Kiyoe Wellington, double bass, age 15 from Kaneohe, Hawaii

Reitba by Francois Rabbath

The Polaris String Quartet, ages 16-17-years old from the Chicago area featuring violinist Vincent Meklis, violinist Andrea Jarrett, cellist Gabriel Cabezas and violist Matthew Lipman

Allegro molto from String Quartet No. 4 by Béla Bartó k

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:09:00 00:10:53 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra

Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525

12:23:00 00:03:15 Scott Joplin Maple Leaf Rag

Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159

12:26:00 00:02:53 John Philip Sousa With Pleasure

Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092

12:29:00 00:01:55 John Novacek Intoxication Rag

Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948

12:34:00 00:21:01 Joaquín Rodrigo Fantasía para un gentilhombre

Naples Philharmonic Erich Kunzel David Russell, guitar Telarc 80459

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 2 of the life and music of Igor Stravinsky. For this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:23:15 William Sterndale Bennett Piano Sonata in A flat major Op 46

Ian Hobson, piano Arabesque 6596

15:29:00 00:09:43 Camille Saint-Saëns Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso Op 28

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Andrew Litton Joshua Bell, violin Decca 433519

15:38:00 00:03:38 George Gershwin Nice Work If You Can Get It

London Symphony Orchestra John Williams Joshua Bell, violin Sony 60659

15:45:00 00:08:23 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis

Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Lionel Bringuier conductor; Alisa Weilerstein cello – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:15:27 Zoltán Kodály Dances of Galánta Montreal Symphony Orchestra

16:22:00 00:27:27 Dmitri Shostakovich Cello Concerto No. 1 in E flat major Op 107

16:53:00 00:17:31 Albert Roussel The Spider's Feast: Symphonic Fragments Op 17

17:14:00 00:20:59 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Suite (1919)

17:52:00 00:06:33 Richard Wagner Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:19:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 2 in E

Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Anastasia Injushina, piano Ondine 1224

18:23:00 00:05:42 Vernon Duke Autumn in New York

Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano E1 Music 7780

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:15:41 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72

Ryan McAdams CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2011

19:20:00 00:19:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 2 in D

Netherlands Chamber Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 5186094

19:41:00 01:13:57 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 5 in B flat

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433318

21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Roger Zahab: Fall/Return (1994-95)

James Marron, guitar (Marron 1998) 7:16

HyeKyung Lee: Sonatina for Soprano Saxophone and Piano

Todd Yukumoto, saxophone; HyeKyung Lee, piano (First Wave Music 1999) 14:36

Stephen Griebling: Episode on Lake Erie

Mary Kay Fink, flute; Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 12-07-09) 6:51

Bain Murray: Excursions

Mary Kay Fink, flute; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 12-07-09) 11:13

Edward Miller: Beyond the Wheel (1987)

Kay Stern, violin; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (GM Sound Encounters 11) 9:20

21:54:00 00:06:33 Silvestre Revueltas Sensemayá

Alondra de la Parra Philharmonic Orch of Americas Sony 75555

22:00:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Pipedreams Live! at the University of Kansas - performances by and comments from students of Michael Bauer and James Higdon, featuring the Helmuth Wolff pipe organ in Bales Recital in Lawrence

Nicolas DeGrigny: Veni Creator Verse (En taille)

Nick Bideler, organist

Louis Vierne: Clair de lune (No. 5) from Pieces de Fantasie Op 53

John Deahl, organist

Maurice Duruflé: Prelude and Fugue on the Name ALAIN Op 7

Song yi Park, organist

Louis Vierne: Scherzo (iii.) from Symphony No. 5 Op 47

Michael Emmerich, organist

Olivier Messiaen: Offrande et Alleluia from Livre du Saint Sacrement

Yoomi Chang, organist

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:05:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude "O Mensch, bewein dein' Sünde gross"

Leonard Slatkin BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9835

23:07:00 00:04:00 Kevin Puts Elegy for Brass

Bay Brass Harm Mundi 807556

23:11:00 00:06:07 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 3 in G flat

Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327

23:20:00 00:05:55 Frederick Delius Summer Night on the River

Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704

23:25:00 00:08:13 Ralph Vaughan Williams Two Hymn-Tune Preludes

Bryden Thomson London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9262

23:36:00 00:05:10 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 6 in C sharp minor Op 59

Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533

23:41:00 00:05:01 Franz Joseph Haydn Andante from Symphony No. 9

Adam Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5321

23:46:00 00:07:23 Johann Sebastian Bach St. John Passion: Chorus "Ruht wohl"

Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Netherlands Bach Society Erato 94675

23:55:00 00:03:13 Gabriel Fauré Requiem: Pie Jesu

London Symphony Orchestra Klauspeter Seibel Sir James Galway, flute DeutGram 3024

23:56:00 00:01:46 Gregorian Chant Felix namque

Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546