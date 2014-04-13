Program Guide 04-13-2014
SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Samuel Carl Adams, electronica
00:04:00 00:18:00 Samuel Carl Adams Drift and Providence
00:35:00 01:09:48 Gustav Mahler Symphony No. 5 in C sharp minor
02:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: John Adams, conductor; Andres Cardenes, violin
Frank Zappa: Dupree's Paradise (1983)
John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine (1986)
Igor Stravinsky: Violin Concerto in D (1931)
John Adams: Harmonielehre (1985)
Frederick Loewe (arr Robert Russell Bennett): My Fair Lady: Selections (1956)
William Steinberg conductor
04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Darius Milhaud: La cheminee du Roi Renée Op 205: 1. Chasse a Valabre; 7. Madrigal Nocturne
Bergen Woodwind Quintet MPR 206 - Music: 4:16
Gabriel Fauré: Pelleas et Melisande Op 90
Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Robin Ticciati, conductor Berwaldhallen, Stockholm, Sweden - Music: 16:55
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Andy Zerman from New York, NY - Time: 7:09
Puzzler Payoff: Claude Debussy: Beau soir
Renee Fleming, soprano; Bradley Moore, piano Carnegie Hall Live!, Carnegie Hall, New York City, NY - Music: 3:05
Darius Milhaud: Suite Francaise
University of Texas Wind Ensemble; Jerry Junkin, conductor Bates Recital Hall, Butler School of Music, University of Texas, Austin, TX - Music: 16:30
05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Paul Schoenfield: Four Souvenirs for Violin and Piano: 1. Samba; 3. Tin Pan Alley
Caroline Goulding, violin; Christopher O'Riley, piano Telarc 80744 - Music: 4:27
Danish Traditional: Sextour from Vendsyssel (arr Fredrik Sjolin); Turf Dance (arr Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen)
The Danish String Quartet: Frederik Oland, violin; Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen, violin; Asbjorn Norgaard, viola; Fredrik Sjolin, cello Maud Mood Weyerhaueser Studio, Saint Paul, MN - Music: 4:01
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat "Rhenish" Op 97
Orchestra of the Swan; Kenneth Woods, principal guest conductor Civic Hall, Stratford-upon-Avon, England, UK - Music: 31:14
Paul Schoenfield: Four Music Videos: Samba
Kaplan-Weiss-Neuman Trio: Yael Weiss, piano; Mark Kaplan, violin; Clancy Newman, cello Corpus Christi Chamber Music Society, Wolfe Recital Hall, Del Mar College, Corpus Christi, TX - Music: 6:33
06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Millennium Lent
MUSICA SACRA
07:04:00 00:08:33 John Taverner Dum transisset
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555
07:15:00 00:13:08 Felix Mendelssohn Cantata "O Haupt voll Blut und Wunden"
Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Corboz Gilles Cachemaille, baritone; Gulbenkian Choir Erato 45462
07:30:00 00:18:57 Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No.106 "Actus tragicus"
English Baroque Soloists Sir John Eliot Gardiner Hannah Morrison, soprano; Meg Bragle, mezzo-soprano; Nicholas Mulroy, tenor; Kevin Deas, bass; Monteverdi Choir Soli Deo 719
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois
09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O'Riley and America's finest young musicians; recorded August 24, 2011 - Annual Highlights Show
This talent-packed show features some of the best music and interviews from our past couple of seasons including a one of the most imaginative and musical double bassists we’ve ever encountered … an 11-year-old violinist who’s personality is just irresistible … and a very special appearance by the Mother of the Year.
Matthew Dykeman, clarinet, age 17 from Arnold, Maryland
III Furioso from Sonatina by Malcolm Arnold accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano
Simone Porter, violin, age 11 from Seattle, Washington
Nigun from Baal Shem by Ernest Bloch accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano
The MacPhail Guitar Quartet, ages 15 to 17 from the Minneapolis area in Minnesota featuring Christopher Garwood, Stephen Krishnan, Tom Polzine and David Tramm
Ellis Island by Ben Verdury
Irwin Jiang, piano, age 16 from Honolulu Hawaii
Toccata in d by Sergei Prokofiev
Kiyoe Wellington, double bass, age 15 from Kaneohe, Hawaii
Reitba by Francois Rabbath
The Polaris String Quartet, ages 16-17-years old from the Chicago area featuring violinist Vincent Meklis, violinist Andrea Jarrett, cellist Gabriel Cabezas and violist Matthew Lipman
Allegro molto from String Quartet No. 4 by Béla Bartó k
PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: John Adams, conductor; Andres Cardenes, violin
10:05:00 00:08:00 Frank Zappa Dupree's Paradise
10:15:00 00:04:15 John Adams Short Ride in a Fast Machine
10:24:00 00:21:35 Igor Stravinsky Violin Concerto in D
10:50:00 00:40:19 John Adams Harmonielehre
11:35:00 00:18:27 Frederick Loewe My Fair Lady: Suite
William Steinberg conductor
BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning
12:09:00 00:10:53 Franz Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra
Iván Fischer Budapest Festival Orchestra DeutGram 4779525
12:23:00 00:03:15 Scott Joplin Maple Leaf Rag
Joshua Rifkin, piano Nonesuch 79159
12:26:00 00:02:53 John Philip Sousa With Pleasure
Keith Brion Royal Artillery Band Naxos 559092
12:29:00 00:01:55 John Novacek Intoxication Rag
Leila Josefowicz, violin; John Novacek, piano Philips 462948
12:34:00 00:21:01 Joaquín Rodrigo Fantasía para un gentilhombre
Naples Philharmonic Erich Kunzel David Russell, guitar Telarc 80459
13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; this week, Part 2 of the life and music of Igor Stravinsky. For this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
15:03:00 00:23:15 William Sterndale Bennett Piano Sonata in A flat major Op 46
Ian Hobson, piano Arabesque 6596
15:29:00 00:09:43 Camille Saint-Saëns Introduction & Rondo Capriccioso Op 28
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Andrew Litton Joshua Bell, violin Decca 433519
15:38:00 00:03:38 George Gershwin Nice Work If You Can Get It
London Symphony Orchestra John Williams Joshua Bell, violin Sony 60659
15:45:00 00:08:23 Peter Tchaikovsky The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis
Mikhail Pletnev Russian National Orchestra DeutGram 457634
THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Lionel Bringuier conductor; Alisa Weilerstein cello – recorded live in Severance Hall
16:04:00 00:15:27 Zoltán Kodály Dances of Galánta Montreal Symphony Orchestra
16:22:00 00:27:27 Dmitri Shostakovich Cello Concerto No. 1 in E flat major Op 107
16:53:00 00:17:31 Albert Roussel The Spider's Feast: Symphonic Fragments Op 17
17:14:00 00:20:59 Igor Stravinsky The Firebird: Suite (1919)
17:52:00 00:06:33 Richard Wagner Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS 46286
DINNER CLASSICS
18:02:00 00:19:04 Johann Sebastian Bach Keyboard Concerto No. 2 in E
Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Anastasia Injushina, piano Ondine 1224
18:23:00 00:05:42 Vernon Duke Autumn in New York
Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; Reiko Uchida, piano E1 Music 7780
18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:15:41 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72
Ryan McAdams CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2011
19:20:00 00:19:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 2 in D
Netherlands Chamber Orchestra Yakov Kreizberg Julia Fischer, violin PentaTone 5186094
19:41:00 01:13:57 Anton Bruckner Symphony No. 5 in B flat
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Decca 433318
21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Roger Zahab: Fall/Return (1994-95)
James Marron, guitar (Marron 1998) 7:16
HyeKyung Lee: Sonatina for Soprano Saxophone and Piano
Todd Yukumoto, saxophone; HyeKyung Lee, piano (First Wave Music 1999) 14:36
Stephen Griebling: Episode on Lake Erie
Mary Kay Fink, flute; Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 12-07-09) 6:51
Bain Murray: Excursions
Mary Kay Fink, flute; Linda Atherton, cello; Nicholas Underhill, piano (CCG 12-07-09) 11:13
Edward Miller: Beyond the Wheel (1987)
Kay Stern, violin; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (GM Sound Encounters 11) 9:20
21:54:00 00:06:33 Silvestre Revueltas Sensemayá
Alondra de la Parra Philharmonic Orch of Americas Sony 75555
22:00:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Pipedreams Live! at the University of Kansas - performances by and comments from students of Michael Bauer and James Higdon, featuring the Helmuth Wolff pipe organ in Bales Recital in Lawrence
Nicolas DeGrigny: Veni Creator Verse (En taille)
Nick Bideler, organist
Louis Vierne: Clair de lune (No. 5) from Pieces de Fantasie Op 53
John Deahl, organist
Maurice Duruflé: Prelude and Fugue on the Name ALAIN Op 7
Song yi Park, organist
Louis Vierne: Scherzo (iii.) from Symphony No. 5 Op 47
Michael Emmerich, organist
Olivier Messiaen: Offrande et Alleluia from Livre du Saint Sacrement
Yoomi Chang, organist
LATE PROGRAM
23:02:00 00:05:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude "O Mensch, bewein dein' Sünde gross"
Leonard Slatkin BBC Philharmonic Chandos 9835
23:07:00 00:04:00 Kevin Puts Elegy for Brass
Bay Brass Harm Mundi 807556
23:11:00 00:06:07 Franz Schubert Impromptu No. 3 in G flat
Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327
23:20:00 00:05:55 Frederick Delius Summer Night on the River
Sir Charles Mackerras Welsh National Opera Orchestra Argo 433704
23:25:00 00:08:13 Ralph Vaughan Williams Two Hymn-Tune Preludes
Bryden Thomson London Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9262
23:36:00 00:05:10 Antonín Dvorák Legend No. 6 in C sharp minor Op 59
Sir Charles Mackerras Czech Philharmonic Orchestra Supraphon 3533
23:41:00 00:05:01 Franz Joseph Haydn Andante from Symphony No. 9
Adam Fischer Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch Nimbus 5321
23:46:00 00:07:23 Johann Sebastian Bach St. John Passion: Chorus "Ruht wohl"
Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Netherlands Bach Society Erato 94675
23:55:00 00:03:13 Gabriel Fauré Requiem: Pie Jesu
London Symphony Orchestra Klauspeter Seibel Sir James Galway, flute DeutGram 3024
23:56:00 00:01:46 Gregorian Chant Felix namque
Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546