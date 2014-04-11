Live from KeyBank Studio: Aurora Trio

Andréa Belding, Violin

Jenny Hublin, Clarinet

Yuka Nakayama-Lewicki, Piano

Pieces performed:

Stravinsky: l'Histoire du Soldat (the Soldier's Tale), arranged for clarinet, piano, and violin

Peter Schickele: Serenade for Three. III. Variations

The Aurora Trio consists of faculty from the Aurora School of Music in Aurora, Ohio. Before its inception, pianist Yuka Nakayama-Lewicki and clarinetist Jennifer Hublin had collaborated on concerts consisting of music for clarinet and piano. In the spring of 2012, Yuka and Jennifer joined with violinist Andréa Belding to form the Aurora Trio, and they began rehearsing pieces from the extensive repertoire for clarinet, violin and piano trio. After several performances in the Northeast Ohio area, they had their debut concert in Indianapolis, Indiana as part of the Tabernacle Artist Series. Since then, they have performed at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York and throughout the Cleveland area, including an appearance at the 80th birthday party for WCLV's Robert Conrad, a legend in the Cleveland classical music radio scene.

Yuka is an active solo and chamber pianist. Andréa plays first violin in the Black River String Quartet and plays electric violin in the band Seafair. Jennifer is the 2nd and bass clarinetist for ProMusica Chamber Orchestra in Columbus, Ohio. All three members of the Aurora Trio are on the faculty at the Aurora School of Music, one of Northeast Ohio's most dynamic music schools, which is currently celebrating its 10th year.

