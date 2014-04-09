Brahms by Heart: String Quartets Nos. 1-3; String Quintet No. 2—Chiara String Quartet; Roger Tapping, viola (Azica 71289)

The title of this disc means what it says: the Chiara Quartet performs Brahms from memory for this recording and other composers when live in performance. After spending hour upon hour working toward playing ‘by heart,’ the musicians see sheet music now as a distraction instead of an aid! After memorizing a work, each member feels fully present in the moment, they say, truly performing from the heart. The link sends you to the Chiara String Quartet website.

