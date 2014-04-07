Franz Schubert: Winterreise—Jonas Kaufmann, tenor; Helmut Deutsch, piano (Sony 379563)

Superstar tenor Jonas Kaufmann could easily fill his performance calendar with Verdi, Wagner and Puccini. But for Mr. Kaufmann, interpreting the classical Lieder repertory is the highest order of singing and Schubert’s ‘Winterreise’ is regarded as the composer’s greatest contribution to the repertoire. Schubert’s ‘Winter Journey’ is set to twenty-four poems by Wilhelm Müller and was completed in 1827. After working together closely for more than twenty years and giving a number of recitals of Schubert’s great song cycles, Jonas Kaufmann and Helmut Deutsch make their first recording of ‘Winterreise’ documenting their special partnership. Click here for Jonas Kaufmann’s conversation with WCLV’s Angela Schmidt.

