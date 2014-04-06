Program Guide 04-06-2014

SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Rik Malone: Semyon Bychkov, conductor

00:04:00 00:29:17 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 8 in B minor

00:36:00 00:59:55 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 11 in G minor Op 103

01:38:00 00:21:25 Igor Stravinsky Symphony in Three Movements

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Mariss Jansons, conductor

02:05:00 00:08:13 Franz Schubert Overture in the Italian Style in C

02:20:00 00:37:34 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3 in F Op 90

02:59:00 00:58:20 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C "Great"

04:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 1 for Small Orchestra

Dallas Symphony Orchestra; Eduardo Mata, conductor RCA 5168 - Music: 4:36

Camille Saint-Saens: Bassoon Sonata in G Op 168

Paulo Ferreira, bassoon; Sergej Tcherepanov, piano Rolf Liebermann Studio, Hamburg, Germany - Music: 12:24

John Mackey: Aurora Awakes

Dallas Wind Symphony; Jerry Junkin, conductor Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX - Music: 11:39

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, Op. 37: 2. Largo; 3. Rondo (Allegro)

Till Fellner, piano; French National Orchestra; David Afkham, conductor Theatre des Champs-Elysees, Paris, France - Music: 18:11

05:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from A Midsummer Night's Dream Op 61

Jeffrey Kahane, piano; Wu Han, piano Music@Menlo - Music: 4:22

Carl Maria von Weber: Flute Trio Op 63

Linda Chesis, flute; Inbal Segev, cello; William Wolfram, piano Cooperstown Summer Music Festival, The Farmers' Museum, Cooperstown, NY - Music: 20:19

Felix Mendelssohn: Ruy Blas Overture

North German Radio Symphony Orchestra; Thomas Hengelbrock, conductor Laeiszhalle, Hamburg, Germany - Music: 7:46

Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio Italien for piano Op 45

Anna Petrova, piano; Josu de Solaun, piano Virginia Arts Festival Coffee Concerts, Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach, VA - Music: 14:08

06:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: BAL-KAN —Honey and Blood, the Cycles of Life, Part 2 - Continuing the newest release by the tireless Jordi Savall.

MUSICA SACRA

07:03:00 00:04:08 Thomas Tallis O sacrum convivium

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807555

07:09:00 00:24:02 Giovanni Palestrina Mass "O Rex Gloriae"

James O'Donnell Westminster Cathedral Choir Hyperion 66316

07:35:00 00:21:38 William Byrd Mass for 4 Voices

Paul Hillier Pro Arte Singers Harm Mundi 2908304

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois

09:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded March 19, 2014 in Rochester, NY - From the famous Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York this week’s show features the great flute virtuoso, Sir James Galway as our special guest. In addition to a lineup of wonderful young soloists, Sir James will perform Gounod’s Petite Symphonie with an ensemble of talented kids and talk about how he’s training the next generation of superb flutists.

Annie Jacobs-Perkins, cello, age 16 from Pittsford, New York

At the Fountain Op 20/2 by Carl Davidoff (1838–1889), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Carmen Knoll, piano, age 16 from Carlstadt, New Jersey

Hungarian Rhapsody No. 13 in a by Franz Liszt (1811–1886), transcribed by Aracadi Volodos

Sir James Galway, flute, and the Eastman School of Music/Rochester Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Wind Ensemble [June Kim, oboe (Eastman); Gwen Healy, oboe (RPYO); Dominic Giardino, clarinet (Eastman); Jeffrey Guo, clarinet (RPYO); Quinn Delaney, bassoon (Eastman); Maggie Bacon, bassoon (RPYO); Russell Rybicki, horn (Eastman); Nikolette LaBonte, horn (Eastman)]

Scherzo from Petite Symphonie by Charles Gounod (1818–1893).

Pierce Wang, violin, age 10 from Fremont, California

Grand Caprice on Schubert’s Der Erlkönig by Heinrich Ernst (1812–1865)

Emily Helenbrook, soprano, age 19 from Alexander, New York

Adele’s Laughing Song from Die Fledermaus by Johann Strauss (1825–1899), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Sir James Galway, flute, and the ESM/RPYO Wind Ensemble

Finale from Petite Symphonie by Charles Gounod (1818–1893)

PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham: Mariss Jansons, conductor

10:05:00 00:08:13 Franz Schubert Overture in the Italian Style in C

10:20:00 00:37:34 Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3 in F Op 90

10:59:00 00:58:20 Franz Schubert Symphony No. 9 in C "Great"

BBC NEWS; CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Nancy Sinning

12:10:00 00:11:25 Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Suite

André Previn London Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 471347

12:24:00 00:15:41 Maurice Ravel Five Pieces for Children from "Mother Goose"

Paavo Järvi Cincinnati Symphony Telarc 80601

12:43:00 00:11:13 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Captain Blood: Suite

André Previn London Symphony Orchestra DeutGram 471347

13:00 THE DENNIS LEWIN RADIO PROGRAM, turning you on to classical music; for this week’s playlist, go to Dennis’s website.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

15:03:00 00:23:42 Richard Strauss Intermezzo: Four Symphonic Interludes

André Previn Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 437790

15:30:00 00:19:30 Francis Poulenc Piano Concerto

Philharmonia Orchestra Charles Dutoit Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 436546

15:53:00 00:01:54 Francis Poulenc Humoresque

Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425862

THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Emanuel Ax, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall

16:04:00 00:22:40 John Adams Guide to Strange Places

16:29:00 00:20:23 Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Concerto No. 11 in D major

16:53:00 00:17:00 Igor Stravinsky Capriccio for Piano & Orchestra

17:15:00 00:25:25 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 8 in F Op 93

17:46:00 00:13:02 Hector Berlioz The Damnation of Faust: Suite

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 97

DINNER CLASSICS

18:02:00 00:12:52 Francis Poulenc Trio for Oboe, Bassoon & Piano

Maurice Bourgue, oboe; Amaury Wallez, bassoon; Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 421581

18:17:00 00:13:31 Robert Volkmann Serenade No. 3 for Strings in D minor Op 69

German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki Catherine Tunnell, cello CPO 999159

18:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Mormon Tabernacle Choir

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:38:22 Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 2 in C Op 53

Neeme Järvi Detroit Symphony Orchestra Chandos 9454

19:42:00 00:23:38 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Violin Concerto in D Op 35

London Symphony Orchestra André Previn Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin DeutGram 3526

20:08:00 00:47:44 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 6 in D Op 60

Gerard Schwarz Seattle Symphony Naxos 572698

21:00 INNOVATIONS - Mark Satola hosts a program featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Quick: Ballade for Flute and Piano (2010)

Mary Kay Robinson, flute; Javier Gonzales, piano (CCG 12-08-13) 6:49

Jennifer Conner: Excursions for Woodwind Quintet

Solaris Woodwind Quintet (CCG 03-16-14) 7:32

William Rayer: Five Miniatures for piano trio

Almeda Trio (CCG 04-18-13) 15:11

Stephen Stanziano: Fantasy for Viola, Percussion and Tape (2010)

Lisa Boyko, viola; Alison Chorn, percussion; Nicholas Underhill, synthesizer (CCG 09-29-13) 11:13

Rudolph Bubalo: Concertino (1984)

Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London (New World 80446) 12:13

21:51:00 00:07:47 Margi Griebling-Haigh Rondes from "Romans des Rois"

Panorámicos Danna Sundet, oboe; Richard King, horn; Randall Fusco, piano Panorámico 2009

22:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: From Harvard Yard - we hear the new gallery organ by C.B. Fisk in Memorial Church, the renewed 1930 Skinner organ in Appleton Chapel, and some historic resonances of instruments from Harvard’s past

John Cook: Fanfare (1952)

Christian Lane (Fisk Op. 139)

John Rutter: Most glorious lord of life (2010).

Alfred Fedak: Spring busts today (premiere)

Harvard Univerity Choir/Edward Elwyn Jones, director/Christian Lane (Fisk Op. 139)

Johann Christian Kittel: Prelude No. 7

David Higgs (Fisk Opus 139)

Chelsea Chen: Rice Dumplings

Chelsea Chen (Fisk Opus 139), with violinist Lewis Wong

Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia in c BWV 582 (excerpt)

E. Power Biggs (1932 Aeolian-Skinner Opus 886) RCA Victor DM-1048

David Conte: Prelude & Fugue (2004)

Christian Lane (Skinner Opus 793)

Samuel Gilman: Fair Harvard

Harvard University Choir/Edward Elwyn Jones, director; Christian Lane (Skinner Opus 793)

Carson Cooman: Fantasia on Fair Harvard Op 964 (premiere)

Carson Cooman (Fisk Opus 139)

LATE PROGRAM

23:02:00 00:06:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Partita No. 2: Allemande

Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943

23:08:00 00:07:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Adagio from Clarinet Concerto

Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Jon Manasse, clarinet Harm Mundi 907516

23:15:00 00:06:12 John Bull Pavan in the Second Tone

Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30019

23:24:00 00:04:30 Henri Tomasi Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto

Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255

23:28:00 00:07:03 Sir Edward Elgar Dream Children Op 43

Paul Goodwin English Chamber Orchestra Harm Mundi 907258

23:38:00 00:08:27 Max Bruch Romance for Viola & Orchestra Op 85

Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Janine Jansen, viola Decca 7260

23:46:00 00:07:16 Antonín Dvorák Nocturne for Strings in B Op 40

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431680

23:55:00 00:03:01 Olivier Messiaen O sacrum convivium

Norman Mackenzie Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80654

23:56:00 00:02:23 Clemens non Papa Ave Maria

Erik Van Nevel Capella Currende Telarc 80521