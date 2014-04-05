Program Guide 04-05-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:32:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 2 in D Op 36
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80187
00:37:00 00:36:25 Leopold Stokowski Symphonic Synthesis from Wagner's "Tristan und Isolde"
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293
01:15:00 00:34:34 Ludwig Spohr Nonet in F major Op 31
Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram 427640
01:52:00 00:47:21 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Symphony in F sharp Op 40
Franz Welser-Möst Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 56169
02:41:00 00:39:29 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 7 in F Op 59
Takács Quartet Decca 470847
03:22:00 00:25:07 William Byrd Mass for 5 voices
Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572
03:49:00 00:34:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37
Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521
04:26:00 00:26:00 Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24
Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 707
04:54:00 00:26:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Concerto No. 1 in G
English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Peter-Lukas Graf, flute Brilliant 93290
05:22:00 00:17:34 Igor Stravinsky Suite italienne
Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2019
05:42:00 00:05:07 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Air Op 40
Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur 3311
05:54:00 00:04:48 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E flat major Op 117
Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Azica 71214
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez
06:00:50 José A Morales Puebilito Viejo (Little Village)
Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778
06:03:22 José A Morales Bucarelia
Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778
06:06:50 Adolfo Mejía Bambuco in e
Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778
06:11:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto in E-Flat for 2 Pianos K 365
José Iturbi, piano; Amparo Iturbi, piano; Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra José Iturbi Ivory Classics 70908
06:37:28 Frederic Mompou Suite Compostelana
Andrés Segovia, guitar DeutGram 471 430-2
07:01:00 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite Op 56
Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Denon 78764
07:18:38 Joaquín Rodrigo Evocaciones for Piano (Tarde en el parque, Noche en el Guadalquivir, Mañana en Triana)
Gregory Allen, piano Bridge 9027
07:33:43 Francesco Molino: Guitar Concerto in e Op 56
Pepe Romero, guitar; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 1 for Small Orchestra
Dallas Symphony Orchestra; Eduardo Mata, conductor RCA 5168 - Music: 4:36
Camille Saint-Saens: Bassoon Sonata in G Op 168
Paulo Ferreira, bassoon; Sergej Tcherepanov, piano Rolf Liebermann Studio, Hamburg, Germany - Music: 12:24
John Mackey: Aurora Awakes
Dallas Wind Symphony; Jerry Junkin, conductor Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX - Music: 11:39
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, Op. 37: 2. Largo; 3. Rondo (Allegro)
Till Fellner, piano; French National Orchestra; David Afkham, conductor Theatre des Champs-Elysees, Paris, France - Music: 18:11
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from A Midsummer Night's Dream Op 61
Jeffrey Kahane, piano; Wu Han, piano Music@Menlo - Music: 4:22
Carl Maria von Weber: Flute Trio Op 63
Linda Chesis, flute; Inbal Segev, cello; William Wolfram, piano Cooperstown Summer Music Festival, The Farmers' Museum, Cooperstown, NY - Music: 20:19
Felix Mendelssohn: Ruy Blas Overture
North German Radio Symphony Orchestra; Thomas Hengelbrock, conductor Laeiszhalle, Hamburg, Germany - Music: 7:46
Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio Italien for piano Op 45
Anna Petrova, piano; Josu de Solaun, piano Virginia Arts Festival Coffee Concerts, Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach, VA - Music: 14:08
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Superb Seconds
Camille Saint Saëns: Piano Concerto No.2 – Presto
Emil Gilels, piano; Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire/André Cluytens (EMI29739 CD) 6:15
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No.2
Murray Perahia, piano (Sony 64399 CD) 6:39
Leonard Bernstein: Symphony No.2 “Age of Anxiety:” Epilogue
Israel Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (DG 2530969 LP) 8:17
Dmitri Shostakovich: Trio No.2: Allegretto
Dmitri Shostakovich, piano; David Oistrakh, violin; Milos Sádlo, cello (Eclectra 2046 CD) 9:12
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No.2 - Finale
William Kapell, piano; Robin Hood Dell Orchestra/William Steinberg (RCA 68992 CD) 10:48
Frederic Chopin: Waltz No.2 Op 34/1
Dinu Lipatti, piano (EMI 114628 CD) 4:29
11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Spaced Out - scores from films about astronauts and space travel, including Apollo 13, Gravity and Aliens.
20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.
End Title from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, 1979 - Legacy Recordings C2K 66134 Jerry Goldsmith
original soundtrack recording/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.
Heroes Chorale and Voyage to the Moon - ERM Media 2009 DVD James Guymon
Millennium Symphony/Robert Ian Winstin, cond.
Le Voyage Dans La Lune Suite - ERM Media 2009 DVD - Don Meyers
Millennium Symphony/Robert Ian Winstin, cond.
Re-Entry and Splashdown from Apollo 13, 1995 – MCA MCAD-11241 - James Horner
original soundtrack recording/James Horner, cond.
Welcome to Lunar Industries from Moon, 2009 – Silva SILCD 1309 - Clint Mansell
London Music Works
Overture from Capricorn One, 1978 - Silva SILCD 1183 - Jerry Goldsmith
City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.
Shenzou from Gravity, 2013 – WaterTower WTM39478 - Steven Price
original soundtrack recording/Geoff Alexander, cond.
The Cloud from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, 1979 - Legacy Recordings C2K 66134 - Jerry Goldsmith
original soundtrack recording/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.
She Will Come Back from Solaris, 2002 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1161 - Cliff Martinez
original soundtrack recording/Bruce Fowler, cond.
Also Sprach Zarathustra used in 2001: A Space Odyssey, 1968 – Rhino R2 72562 - Richard Strauss
Vienna Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan, cond.
End Credits from Contact, 1997 - Warner Bros 946811-2 - Alan Silvestri
original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.
We Don't Have to Think Like That Anymore from Solaris, 2002 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1161 - Cliff Martinez
original soundtrack recording/Bruce Fowler, cond.
End Title from Alien, 1979 – Silva SILCD 1183 - Jerry Goldsmith
City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.
Becoming one of The People Becoming one with Neytiri from Avatar, 2009 – Fox 521681 2 - James Horner
original soundtrack recording/James Horner, cond.
The Hologram/Binary Sunset from Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 – RCA 68772 - John Williams
London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
End Title and Ilia's Theme from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, 1979 - Legacy Recordings C2K 66134 - Jerry Goldsmith
original soundtrack recording/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.
Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams
London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: The Life of Antonio Vivaldi
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:10:00 00:04:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah Op 85
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119
12:16:00 00:06:29 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Waltzes "Du und Du" Op 367
Willi Boskovsky Johann Strauss Orch of Vienna EMI 64108
12:26:00 00:01:50 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: I Can Cook Too
Center City Brass Quintet Chandos 4554
12:30 BROADWAY BUZZ with Joe Garry: America’s Theater Professor talks about Flashdance, now playing at the Palace Theater in Playhouse Square
12:58:00 00:00:55 Ferruccio Busoni Ride of the Cossacks Op 28
Per Enoksson, violin; Kathryn Stott, piano Bis 784
13:00:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA
Giacomo Puccini: La bohème (1896)
Tenor Vittorio Grigolo made his network broadcast debut as Rodolfo, alongside soprano Kristine Opolais, substituting at the last minute for the indisposed Antia Hartig, as Mimì. The cast also featured Susanna Phillips as Musetta, Massimo Cavalletti as Marcello, Patrick Carfizzi as Schaunard, Oren Gradus as Colline, and Donald Maxwell as Benoit/Alcindoro. Stefano Ranzani conducts.
The intermissions included backstage interviews with the stars, and the Opera Quiz with guest artist Michael Volle who is currently at the Met singing the role of Mandryka in Strauss’s Arabella.
CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Through the Looking Glass
16:18:00 00:45:00 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 15 in A minor Op 132
Escher String Quartet [Adam Barnett-Hart, Aaron Boyd, violins; Pierre Lapointe, viola; Dane Johansen, cello]
17:06 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded March 19, 2014 in Rochester, NY - From the famous Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York this week’s show features the great flute virtuoso, Sir James Galway as our special guest. In addition to a lineup of wonderful young soloists, Sir James will perform Gounod’s Petite Symphonie with an ensemble of talented kids and talk about how he’s training the next generation of superb flutists.
Annie Jacobs-Perkins, cello, age 16 from Pittsford, New York
At the Fountain Op 20/2 by Carl Davidoff (1838–1889), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano
Carmen Knoll, piano, age 16 from Carlstadt, New Jersey
Hungarian Rhapsody No. 13 in a by Franz Liszt (1811–1886), transcribed by Aracadi Volodos
Sir James Galway, flute, and the Eastman School of Music/Rochester Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Wind Ensemble [June Kim, oboe (Eastman); Gwen Healy, oboe (RPYO); Dominic Giardino, clarinet (Eastman); Jeffrey Guo, clarinet (RPYO); Quinn Delaney, bassoon (Eastman); Maggie Bacon, bassoon (RPYO); Russell Rybicki, horn (Eastman); Nikolette LaBonte, horn (Eastman)]
Scherzo from Petite Symphonie by Charles Gounod (1818–1893).
Pierce Wang, violin, age 10 from Fremont, California
Grand Caprice on Schubert’s Der Erlkönig by Heinrich Ernst (1812–1865)
Emily Helenbrook, soprano, age 19 from Alexander, New York
Adele’s Laughing Song from Die Fledermaus by Johann Strauss (1825–1899), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano
Sir James Galway, flute, and the ESM/RPYO Wind Ensemble
Finale from Petite Symphonie by Charles Gounod (1818–1893)
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Brother, Can You Spare a Dime? - The social conscience of the American musical in songs ranging from themes of economic injustice to the environment.
18:06:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:07:13 00:01:01 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg When the Idle Poor Become the Idle Rich
Ella Logan Finian's Rainbow -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89208
18:08:13 00:02:23 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Capital Gains
Sydney Chaplin Subways Are for Sleeping -- Original B'way Cast Fynsworth Alley FA-001-LE
18:10:47 00:00:42 George and Ira Gershwin Strike Up the Band
Orchestra Strike Up the Band -- 1991 Studio Cast Nonesuch 79273-2
18:11:28 00:01:12 Jerry Herman The Spring of Next Year
Company Dear World -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48220
18:12:40 00:01:26 G.MacDermot-G.Ragni-J.Rado Air
Sally Eaton Hair -- Collector's Edition RCA 82876-56085-2
18:14:06 00:02:43 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Leave the Atom Alone
Lena Horne Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68041-2
18:17:19 00:02:19 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg The Eagle and Me
Dooley Wilson Bloomer Girl -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-013-561-2
18:20:07 00:00:57 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg It Was Good Enough for Grandma
Celeste Holm Bloomer Girl -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-013-561-2
18:21:02 00:02:43 Kurt Weill-A.J.Lerner Locker Room
John Reardon Alan Jay Lerner Revisited Crewe CR1337
18:23:44 00:02:57 Gretchen Cryer-Nancy Ford Dear Tom
Gretchen Cryer I'm Getting My Act Together… -- Original Cast Fynsworth Alley FA2133
18:27:15 00:02:59 Marc Blitzstein Nickel Under the Foot
PJ Harvey Cradle Will Rock -- Film Soundtrack RCA 09026-63577-2
18:30:35 00:02:49 Marc Blitzstein Joe Worker
Audra McDonald Cradle Will Rock -- Film Soundtrack RCA 09026-63577-2
18:34:01 00:01:35 Ballard McDonald Song of the Sewing Machine
Fannie Brice Fannie Brice/Helen Morgan RCA LPV-561-RE
18:35:33 00:01:26 James Taylor Millwork Robin Lamont
Working -- Original B'way Cast Columbia LP1626
18:37:09 00:00:33 George and Ira Gershwin Typical Self-Made American
Don Chastain Strike Up the Band -- 1991 Studio Cast Nonesuch 79273-2
18:37:42 00:00:59 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein A Lopsided Bus
George Wallace Pipe Dream -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61481-2
18:39:40 00:01:41 Frank Loesser The Company Way
Robert Morse, Sammy Smith How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast RCA LP1562
18:40:33 00:01:20 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Carefully Taught
William Tabbert South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722
18:42:14 00:02:35 J.Kern-O.Hammerstein Ol' Man River
Bruce Hubbard Show Boat -- 1988 Studio Cast Angel/EMI CDS7491082
18:45:10 00:01:30 Melvin Van Peebles Just Don't Make No Sense
Arthur French Ain't Supposed to Die a Natural Death -- B'way Cast A&M SP3510
18:46:51 00:00:55 Yip Harburg-Jay Gorney Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?
Bing Crosby American Songbook Series: Yip Harburg Smithsonian RD048-16
18:47:44 00:02:01 Yip Harburg-Jay Gorney Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?
Tommy Hollis Brother, Can You Spare a Dime? Harburg Fdn HF001
18:49:52 00:00:41 Leonard Bernstein-Paul Simon Half of the People Are Stoned
Company Mass -- Original Cast Recording Sony SM2K63089
18:50:31 00:02:28 Jonathan Larson What You Own
Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal Rent -- Original B'way Cast Dreamworks DRMD2-50003
18:52:59 00:02:27 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg The Silent Spring
Lena Horne Lena Horne: Feelin' Good DRG DRGCD91503
18:55:53 00:02:12 Stephen Flaherty-Lynn Ahrens Make Them Hear You
Brian Stokes Mitchell Ragtime -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63167-2
18:58:19 00:00:41 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:16:25 Ignaz Pleyel Symphony in D major Op 3
Howard Griffiths Zurich Chamber Orchestra CPO 999759
19:20:00 00:35:21 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37
Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 542058
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Ton Koopman, conductor; recorded live in Severance Hall
20:04:00 00:19:37 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C
20:27:00 00:19:03 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks
20:51:00 00:26:52 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.104 in D
21:25:00 00:34:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 484
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Choice bits from National Lampoon including some philosophy, theatrical magic and a game show....the Wonderful Town cast, Lord Buckley and Stiller & Meara discuss whales...Richard Howland-Bolton tells us about “Putting a Spelling on You”...This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:09:03 Erik Satie Deux préludes posthumes et une gnossienne
Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 168
23:11:00 00:08:06 Edvard Grieg Two Elegiac Melodies Op 34
Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520
23:21:00 00:08:09 Ludwig Spohr Adagio from Nonet Op 31
Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram 427640
23:29:00 00:08:21 Hector Berlioz Pilgrims' March from "Harold in Italy" Op 16
Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy David Aaron Carpenter, viola Ondine 1188
23:40:00 00:10:09 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 9 in A flat
Alice Sara Ott, piano DeutGram 4778362
23:50:00 00:04:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante No. 1 from Symphony No. 31
Sir John Eliot Gardiner English Baroque Soloists Philips 420937
23:55:00 00:03:34 John Field Nocturne from Piano Concerto No. 3
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370
23:57:00 00:02:03 Anthony Holborne The Farewell
Paul O'Dette, lute Harm Mundi 2907238