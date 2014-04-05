Program Guide 04-05-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:32:47 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 2 in D Op 36

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80187

00:37:00 00:36:25 Leopold Stokowski Symphonic Synthesis from Wagner's "Tristan und Isolde"

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Naxos 570293

01:15:00 00:34:34 Ludwig Spohr Nonet in F major Op 31

Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram 427640

01:52:00 00:47:21 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Symphony in F sharp Op 40

Franz Welser-Möst Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 56169

02:41:00 00:39:29 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 7 in F Op 59

Takács Quartet Decca 470847

03:22:00 00:25:07 William Byrd Mass for 5 voices

Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572

03:49:00 00:34:51 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37

Vienna Philharmonic Rudolf Buchbinder Rudolf Buchbinder, piano Sony 374521

04:26:00 00:26:00 Richard Strauss Death and Transfiguration Op 24

Manfred Honeck Pittsburgh Symphony Reference 707

04:54:00 00:26:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Flute Concerto No. 1 in G

English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Peter-Lukas Graf, flute Brilliant 93290

05:22:00 00:17:34 Igor Stravinsky Suite italienne

Matt Haimovitz, cello; Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2019

05:42:00 00:05:07 Edvard Grieg Holberg Suite: Air Op 40

Domenico Boyagian Ohio Philharmonic Centaur 3311

05:54:00 00:04:48 Johannes Brahms Intermezzo in E flat major Op 117

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Azica 71214

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez

06:00:50 José A Morales Puebilito Viejo (Little Village)

Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778

06:03:22 José A Morales Bucarelia

Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778

06:06:50 Adolfo Mejía Bambuco in e

Andres Villamil, guitar Oehms 778

06:11:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto in E-Flat for 2 Pianos K 365

José Iturbi, piano; Amparo Iturbi, piano; Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra José Iturbi Ivory Classics 70908

06:37:28 Frederic Mompou Suite Compostelana

Andrés Segovia, guitar DeutGram 471 430-2

07:01:00 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite Op 56

Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Denon 78764

07:18:38 Joaquín Rodrigo Evocaciones for Piano (Tarde en el parque, Noche en el Guadalquivir, Mañana en Triana)

Gregory Allen, piano Bridge 9027

07:33:43 Francesco Molino: Guitar Concerto in e Op 56

Pepe Romero, guitar; Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 1 for Small Orchestra

Dallas Symphony Orchestra; Eduardo Mata, conductor RCA 5168 - Music: 4:36

Camille Saint-Saens: Bassoon Sonata in G Op 168

Paulo Ferreira, bassoon; Sergej Tcherepanov, piano Rolf Liebermann Studio, Hamburg, Germany - Music: 12:24

John Mackey: Aurora Awakes

Dallas Wind Symphony; Jerry Junkin, conductor Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas, TX - Music: 11:39

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, Op. 37: 2. Largo; 3. Rondo (Allegro)

Till Fellner, piano; French National Orchestra; David Afkham, conductor Theatre des Champs-Elysees, Paris, France - Music: 18:11

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from A Midsummer Night's Dream Op 61

Jeffrey Kahane, piano; Wu Han, piano Music@Menlo - Music: 4:22

Carl Maria von Weber: Flute Trio Op 63

Linda Chesis, flute; Inbal Segev, cello; William Wolfram, piano Cooperstown Summer Music Festival, The Farmers' Museum, Cooperstown, NY - Music: 20:19

Felix Mendelssohn: Ruy Blas Overture

North German Radio Symphony Orchestra; Thomas Hengelbrock, conductor Laeiszhalle, Hamburg, Germany - Music: 7:46

Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio Italien for piano Op 45

Anna Petrova, piano; Josu de Solaun, piano Virginia Arts Festival Coffee Concerts, Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, Virginia Beach, VA - Music: 14:08

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Superb Seconds

Camille Saint Saëns: Piano Concerto No.2 – Presto

Emil Gilels, piano; Orchestre de la Société des Concerts du Conservatoire/André Cluytens (EMI29739 CD) 6:15

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No.2

Murray Perahia, piano (Sony 64399 CD) 6:39

Leonard Bernstein: Symphony No.2 “Age of Anxiety:” Epilogue

Israel Philharmonic Orchestra/Leonard Bernstein (DG 2530969 LP) 8:17

Dmitri Shostakovich: Trio No.2: Allegretto

Dmitri Shostakovich, piano; David Oistrakh, violin; Milos Sádlo, cello (Eclectra 2046 CD) 9:12

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No.2 - Finale

William Kapell, piano; Robin Hood Dell Orchestra/William Steinberg (RCA 68992 CD) 10:48

Frederic Chopin: Waltz No.2 Op 34/1

Dinu Lipatti, piano (EMI 114628 CD) 4:29

11:00 THE SCORE with Edmund Stone: Spaced Out - scores from films about astronauts and space travel, including Apollo 13, Gravity and Aliens.

20th Century Fox Theme – Telarc 80168 - Alfred Newman

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra/Erich Kunzel, cond.

End Title from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, 1979 - Legacy Recordings C2K 66134 Jerry Goldsmith

original soundtrack recording/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Heroes Chorale and Voyage to the Moon - ERM Media 2009 DVD James Guymon

Millennium Symphony/Robert Ian Winstin, cond.

Le Voyage Dans La Lune Suite - ERM Media 2009 DVD - Don Meyers

Millennium Symphony/Robert Ian Winstin, cond.

Re-Entry and Splashdown from Apollo 13, 1995 – MCA MCAD-11241 - James Horner

original soundtrack recording/James Horner, cond.

Welcome to Lunar Industries from Moon, 2009 – Silva SILCD 1309 - Clint Mansell

London Music Works

Overture from Capricorn One, 1978 - Silva SILCD 1183 - Jerry Goldsmith

City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Shenzou from Gravity, 2013 – WaterTower WTM39478 - Steven Price

original soundtrack recording/Geoff Alexander, cond.

The Cloud from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, 1979 - Legacy Recordings C2K 66134 - Jerry Goldsmith

original soundtrack recording/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

She Will Come Back from Solaris, 2002 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1161 - Cliff Martinez

original soundtrack recording/Bruce Fowler, cond.

Also Sprach Zarathustra used in 2001: A Space Odyssey, 1968 – Rhino R2 72562 - Richard Strauss

Vienna Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan, cond.

End Credits from Contact, 1997 - Warner Bros 946811-2 - Alan Silvestri

original soundtrack recording/Alan Silvestri, cond.

We Don't Have to Think Like That Anymore from Solaris, 2002 - La-La Land Records LLCD 1161 - Cliff Martinez

original soundtrack recording/Bruce Fowler, cond.

End Title from Alien, 1979 – Silva SILCD 1183 - Jerry Goldsmith

City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra/Nic Raine, cond.

Becoming one of The People Becoming one with Neytiri from Avatar, 2009 – Fox 521681 2 - James Horner

original soundtrack recording/James Horner, cond.

The Hologram/Binary Sunset from Star Wars: A New Hope, 1977 – RCA 68772 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

End Title and Ilia's Theme from Star Trek: The Motion Picture, 1979 - Legacy Recordings C2K 66134 - Jerry Goldsmith

original soundtrack recording/Jerry Goldsmith, cond.

Throne Room from Star Wars, 1977 – Sony 51333 - John Williams

London Symphony Orchestra/John Williams, cond.

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: The Life of Antonio Vivaldi

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:10:00 00:04:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Christ on Mount of Olives: Hallelujah Op 85

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Robert Shaw Atlanta Symphony Chorus Telarc 80119

12:16:00 00:06:29 Johann Strauss Jr Die Fledermaus: Waltzes "Du und Du" Op 367

Willi Boskovsky Johann Strauss Orch of Vienna EMI 64108

12:26:00 00:01:50 Leonard Bernstein On the Town: I Can Cook Too

Center City Brass Quintet Chandos 4554

12:30 BROADWAY BUZZ with Joe Garry: America’s Theater Professor talks about Flashdance, now playing at the Palace Theater in Playhouse Square

12:58:00 00:00:55 Ferruccio Busoni Ride of the Cossacks Op 28

Per Enoksson, violin; Kathryn Stott, piano Bis 784

13:00:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème (1896)

Tenor Vittorio Grigolo made his network broadcast debut as Rodolfo, alongside soprano Kristine Opolais, substituting at the last minute for the indisposed Antia Hartig, as Mimì. The cast also featured Susanna Phillips as Musetta, Massimo Cavalletti as Marcello, Patrick Carfizzi as Schaunard, Oren Gradus as Colline, and Donald Maxwell as Benoit/Alcindoro. Stefano Ranzani conducts.

The intermissions included backstage interviews with the stars, and the Opera Quiz with guest artist Michael Volle who is currently at the Met singing the role of Mandryka in Strauss’s Arabella.

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest: Through the Looking Glass

16:18:00 00:45:00 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 15 in A minor Op 132

Escher String Quartet [Adam Barnett-Hart, Aaron Boyd, violins; Pierre Lapointe, viola; Dane Johansen, cello]

17:06 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded March 19, 2014 in Rochester, NY - From the famous Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York this week’s show features the great flute virtuoso, Sir James Galway as our special guest. In addition to a lineup of wonderful young soloists, Sir James will perform Gounod’s Petite Symphonie with an ensemble of talented kids and talk about how he’s training the next generation of superb flutists.

Annie Jacobs-Perkins, cello, age 16 from Pittsford, New York

At the Fountain Op 20/2 by Carl Davidoff (1838–1889), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Carmen Knoll, piano, age 16 from Carlstadt, New Jersey

Hungarian Rhapsody No. 13 in a by Franz Liszt (1811–1886), transcribed by Aracadi Volodos

Sir James Galway, flute, and the Eastman School of Music/Rochester Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Wind Ensemble [June Kim, oboe (Eastman); Gwen Healy, oboe (RPYO); Dominic Giardino, clarinet (Eastman); Jeffrey Guo, clarinet (RPYO); Quinn Delaney, bassoon (Eastman); Maggie Bacon, bassoon (RPYO); Russell Rybicki, horn (Eastman); Nikolette LaBonte, horn (Eastman)]

Scherzo from Petite Symphonie by Charles Gounod (1818–1893).

Pierce Wang, violin, age 10 from Fremont, California

Grand Caprice on Schubert’s Der Erlkönig by Heinrich Ernst (1812–1865)

Emily Helenbrook, soprano, age 19 from Alexander, New York

Adele’s Laughing Song from Die Fledermaus by Johann Strauss (1825–1899), accompanied by Christopher O’Riley, piano

Sir James Galway, flute, and the ESM/RPYO Wind Ensemble

Finale from Petite Symphonie by Charles Gounod (1818–1893)

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Brother, Can You Spare a Dime? - The social conscience of the American musical in songs ranging from themes of economic injustice to the environment.

18:06:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:07:13 00:01:01 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg When the Idle Poor Become the Idle Rich

Ella Logan Finian's Rainbow -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89208

18:08:13 00:02:23 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green Capital Gains

Sydney Chaplin Subways Are for Sleeping -- Original B'way Cast Fynsworth Alley FA-001-LE

18:10:47 00:00:42 George and Ira Gershwin Strike Up the Band

Orchestra Strike Up the Band -- 1991 Studio Cast Nonesuch 79273-2

18:11:28 00:01:12 Jerry Herman The Spring of Next Year

Company Dear World -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48220

18:12:40 00:01:26 G.MacDermot-G.Ragni-J.Rado Air

Sally Eaton Hair -- Collector's Edition RCA 82876-56085-2

18:14:06 00:02:43 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Leave the Atom Alone

Lena Horne Jamaica -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68041-2

18:17:19 00:02:19 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg The Eagle and Me

Dooley Wilson Bloomer Girl -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-013-561-2

18:20:07 00:00:57 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg It Was Good Enough for Grandma

Celeste Holm Bloomer Girl -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-013-561-2

18:21:02 00:02:43 Kurt Weill-A.J.Lerner Locker Room

John Reardon Alan Jay Lerner Revisited Crewe CR1337

18:23:44 00:02:57 Gretchen Cryer-Nancy Ford Dear Tom

Gretchen Cryer I'm Getting My Act Together… -- Original Cast Fynsworth Alley FA2133

18:27:15 00:02:59 Marc Blitzstein Nickel Under the Foot

PJ Harvey Cradle Will Rock -- Film Soundtrack RCA 09026-63577-2

18:30:35 00:02:49 Marc Blitzstein Joe Worker

Audra McDonald Cradle Will Rock -- Film Soundtrack RCA 09026-63577-2

18:34:01 00:01:35 Ballard McDonald Song of the Sewing Machine

Fannie Brice Fannie Brice/Helen Morgan RCA LPV-561-RE

18:35:33 00:01:26 James Taylor Millwork Robin Lamont

Working -- Original B'way Cast Columbia LP1626

18:37:09 00:00:33 George and Ira Gershwin Typical Self-Made American

Don Chastain Strike Up the Band -- 1991 Studio Cast Nonesuch 79273-2

18:37:42 00:00:59 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein A Lopsided Bus

George Wallace Pipe Dream -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-61481-2

18:39:40 00:01:41 Frank Loesser The Company Way

Robert Morse, Sammy Smith How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast RCA LP1562

18:40:33 00:01:20 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Carefully Taught

William Tabbert South Pacific -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60722

18:42:14 00:02:35 J.Kern-O.Hammerstein Ol' Man River

Bruce Hubbard Show Boat -- 1988 Studio Cast Angel/EMI CDS7491082

18:45:10 00:01:30 Melvin Van Peebles Just Don't Make No Sense

Arthur French Ain't Supposed to Die a Natural Death -- B'way Cast A&M SP3510

18:46:51 00:00:55 Yip Harburg-Jay Gorney Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?

Bing Crosby American Songbook Series: Yip Harburg Smithsonian RD048-16

18:47:44 00:02:01 Yip Harburg-Jay Gorney Brother, Can You Spare a Dime?

Tommy Hollis Brother, Can You Spare a Dime? Harburg Fdn HF001

18:49:52 00:00:41 Leonard Bernstein-Paul Simon Half of the People Are Stoned

Company Mass -- Original Cast Recording Sony SM2K63089

18:50:31 00:02:28 Jonathan Larson What You Own

Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal Rent -- Original B'way Cast Dreamworks DRMD2-50003

18:52:59 00:02:27 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg The Silent Spring

Lena Horne Lena Horne: Feelin' Good DRG DRGCD91503

18:55:53 00:02:12 Stephen Flaherty-Lynn Ahrens Make Them Hear You

Brian Stokes Mitchell Ragtime -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63167-2

18:58:19 00:00:41 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:16:25 Ignaz Pleyel Symphony in D major Op 3

Howard Griffiths Zurich Chamber Orchestra CPO 999759

19:20:00 00:35:21 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor Op 37

Mahler Chamber Orchestra Leif Ove Andsnes Leif Ove Andsnes, piano Sony 542058

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Ton Koopman, conductor; recorded live in Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:19:37 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C

20:27:00 00:19:03 George Frideric Handel Music for the Royal Fireworks

20:51:00 00:26:52 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No.104 in D

21:25:00 00:34:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 484

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Choice bits from National Lampoon including some philosophy, theatrical magic and a game show....the Wonderful Town cast, Lord Buckley and Stiller & Meara discuss whales...Richard Howland-Bolton tells us about “Putting a Spelling on You”...This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:09:03 Erik Satie Deux préludes posthumes et une gnossienne

Douglas Bostock Chamber Philharmonic Bohemia Classico 168

23:11:00 00:08:06 Edvard Grieg Two Elegiac Melodies Op 34

Neeme Järvi Gothenburg Symphony DeutGram 437520

23:21:00 00:08:09 Ludwig Spohr Adagio from Nonet Op 31

Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Gerhart Hetzel, violin; Wolfram Christ, viola; Georg Faust, cello; Alois Posch, double bass DeutGram 427640

23:29:00 00:08:21 Hector Berlioz Pilgrims' March from "Harold in Italy" Op 16

Helsinki Philharmonic Vladimir Ashkenazy David Aaron Carpenter, viola Ondine 1188

23:40:00 00:10:09 Franz Liszt Transcendental Etude No. 9 in A flat

Alice Sara Ott, piano DeutGram 4778362

23:50:00 00:04:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Andante No. 1 from Symphony No. 31

Sir John Eliot Gardiner English Baroque Soloists Philips 420937

23:55:00 00:03:34 John Field Nocturne from Piano Concerto No. 3

Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80370

23:57:00 00:02:03 Anthony Holborne The Farewell

Paul O'Dette, lute Harm Mundi 2907238

