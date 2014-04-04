© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Recording of the Week

Peter Boyer: Symphony No. 1

Published April 4, 2014 at 8:54 PM EDT
Peter Boyer: Symphony No. 1; Silver Fanfare; Festivities; Celebration Overture—London Philharmonic/Peter Boyer (Naxos 559769)
You may know Peter Boyer as the composer of the Grammy-nominated 'Ellis Island: The Dream of America'. The composer writes, “The five works included on this recording represent a cross-section of my orchestral music. 'Three Olympians' reflects my interest in mythology and history. Often I have received invitations to compose music for celebratory concerts, and three of the works included here – 'Silver Fanfare,' 'Festivities' and 'Celebration Overture' – were created for such occasions.” Symphony No. 1 is dedicated to the memory of Leonard Bernstein.
Featured Fri 4/4, Tue 4/15, Thu 4/24