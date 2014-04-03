© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Recording of the Week

Beethoven: The Late Piano Sonatas

Published April 3, 2014 at 8:11 PM EDT
beethoven-levit.jpg
Beethoven: The Late Piano Sonatas – Nos. 28-32—Igor Levit, piano (Sony 370387)
"All of the positive attention and high praise that 26-year-old pianist Igor Levit has garnered in Europe is thoroughly justified by his Sony Classical debut release encompassing Beethoven’s last five sonatas. Levit’s affinity for the composer’s essentially linear style and intense expressivity borders on clairvoyance...This is Beethoven playing of the highest distinction, not to be missed.” - Jed Distler, ClassicsToday.com
Click here to listen to Mr. Levit's conversation with WCLV's Angela Schmidt.
Featured Thu 4/3, Mon 4/14, Wed 4/23