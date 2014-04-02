Making her Metropolitan Opera debut: Anita Hartig as Mimi

Puccini’s La Bohème, the most-performed opera in Met history, will return to the repertory this season with 14 performances featuring a number of popular Met artists and rising stars in the leading roles.

Vittorio Grigolo returns to the role of his Met debut as Rodolfo, leading a cast that also includes Massimo Cavalletti in his first Met performances of Marcello and two debuting sopranos: Romanian Anita Hartig as Mimì and American Jennifer Rowley as Musetta. Susanna Phillips will reprise her Musetta on April 2 and 5, and Barbara Frittoli will sing Mimì on April 10, 14, and 18. Joshua Hopkins and Patrick Carfizzi share the role of Schaunard this season; Christian Van Horn, Nicolas Testé, and Oren Gradus sing Colline; and Donald Maxwell and Philip Cokorinos sing Benoit and Alcindoro. Stefano Ranzani will conduct all of this season’s performances of La Bohème, which will be seen in Franco Zeffirelli’s popular 1981 production. The April 5 matinee, starring Grigolo, Hartig, Phillips, Cavalletti, Carfizzi, Gradus, and Maxwell, will be transmitted live as part of the Met’s Live in HD series, which now reaches more than 2,000 theaters in 64 countries around the world.

Listen to La Bohème at 1:00pm Saturday, April 5 on WCLV 104.9.

Catch the opera Live in HD at a movie theater near you! Click the link below to find out where it's playing.

Biography

Anita Hartig was born in Rumania in 1983. After having completed a school of music, the young singer completed her vocal studies at the Music Academy in Cluj-Napoca (Klausenburg) in 2006.

She has won different competitions, among them the singing competition Hirclea Darclée in Braila, the Ionel Perlea competition, the singing competition of the Bukarest National Opera. In 2006 she made her stage debut as Mimì in La Bohème at the opera in Cluj. Since 2003 she has appeared in numerous concerts with different Rumanian orchestras.

Her opera repertoire for example includes La Bohème (Mimì, Musetta), Don Giovanni (Donna Elvira), Hänsel und Gretel (Gretel), Carmen (Micaëla), Così fan tutte (Fiordiligi) and Die Zauberflöte (Pamina). She made her debut at the Wiener Staatsoper in 2009 as Musetta (La Bohème) and has since then also sung Pamina (Zauberflöte), Despina (Cosí fan tutte), Zerlina (Don Giovanni), Echo (Ariadne auf Naxos), Frasquita (Carmen), Mimí (Carmen), Marzelline (Fidelio), Susanna (Le nozze die Figaro) to only name a few. In 2012 she also made her debut at La Scala in Milan.

Roles at the Wiener Staatsoper 2013/14 (selection): Micaëla, Pamina, Susanna.