Program Guide 03-29-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:24:52 Franz Joseph Haydn Cello Concerto No. 1 in C

English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219

00:30:00 00:34:08 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 10

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Warner 65775

01:06:00 00:48:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 15 in B flat

Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra EMI 69823

01:57:00 00:57:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2 in E minor Op 27

Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604

02:56:00 00:31:53 Sir William Walton Violin Concerto in B minor

Bournemouth Symphony Andrew Litton Tasmin Little, violin Decca 444114

03:30:00 00:25:00 Claude Debussy String Quartet in G minor Op 10

Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111

03:57:00 00:27:09 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A Op 90

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 485

04:26:00 00:22:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Fifteen Variations & Fugue in E flat Op 35

Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834

04:50:00 00:30:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 7 in C sharp minor Op 131

Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 470528

05:22:00 00:19:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Choral Fantasy in C minor Op 80

Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Hélène Grimaud, piano; Swedish Radio Choir DeutGram 1732

05:43:00 00:05:01 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 8 in D flat major Op 27

Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091

05:54:00 00:05:00 Ludwig van Beethoven The Ruins of Athens: Overture Op 113

Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez

06:00:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F BWV 1046

Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9871

06:22:34 Antonio Agri Sin pretención de nada: (i Moderato)

Antonio Agri, Pablo Agri; violins; Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Letonia Pedro Ignacio Calderón PAR 111-001

06:35:21 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: Book 1 Evocación, El puerto, Corpus Christi en Sevilla

Rosa Torres-Pardo, piano Glossa 98005

07:00:50 Candelario Huízar: Imágenes

Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555

07:18:51 Franz Liszt Funerailles (Harmonies poétiques et religieuses No. 7)

Jorge Bolet, piano Decca 444851

07:32:37 Joaquín Turina Sinfónia Sevillana, Op. 23

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80574

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in B flat Op 76/4 "Sunrise": 3. Menuetto: Allegro

Escher String Quartet Album: The Unfolding of Music II - Music: 4:28

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn

Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Herbert Blomstedt, conductor Herkulessaal, Munich, Germany - Music: 18:54

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata in b: 1. Allegro moderato; 2. Menuet; 3. Finale: Presto

Fabio Martino, piano The Gilmore Rising Stars Series, Gilmore International Keyboard Festival, Wellspring Theater, Kalamazoo, MI - Music: 11:17

George Frederic Handel (arr Peter Bahman): Concerto for 2 Cellos & Orchestra (arr of Trio Sonata No. 16 in g Op/8 HWV 393

Sandra Belic, cello; Nemanja Stankovic, cello; Belgrade Strings; Denis Shapovalov, conductor Belgrade International Cello Festival, Atrium, National Museum, Belgrade, Serbia - Music: 12:02

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Francisco Tarrega: Mazurka en sol; Estudio Brillante

Norbert Kraft, guitar Album: Sor - Aguado - Tarrega - 19th Century Guitar Favorites Naxos 553007 - Music: 4:35

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3

A Far Cry Colgate Memorial Chapel, Colgate University, Hamilton, NY - Music: 16:10

Emilia Giuliani-Guglielmi: Six Preludes Op 46: 1. Moderato; 4. Moderato; 6. Allegro

Connie Sheu, guitar 92nd Street Y, Theresa L. Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY - Music: 6:34

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b BWV 1067

Julia Bogorad-Kogan, flute; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Nicholas McGegan, conductor St. Paul's United Church of Christ, St. Paul, MN - Music: 18:49

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Fabulous Firsts

Nicoló Paganini: Caprice Op.1 No.1

Michael Rabin, violin (Sony 60894 CD) 1:45

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No.1: Finale

Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Sir Charles Mackerras (Hyperion 44301 CD) 5:45

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1: Rondo

Solomon, piano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Rafael Kubelik (Testament 1041 CD) 11:41

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.1: First movement Allegro

Wilhelm Kempff, piano (DG 431198 CD) 6:33

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1: 2nd movement

Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Kletzki (Basic Classics 023 CD) 8:15

Antonin Dvorák: Slavonic Dances Op.46 No.1 and Op..72 No. 1

Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Rafael Kubelik (DG 419056 CD) 3:40; 3:58

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Doc Severinsen

Duke Ellington (arr Bill Holman) C Jam Blues

Doc Severinsen & His Big Band Azica Records 72215

J.S. Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 – Last movement

NBC Symphony Orchestra Arturo Toscanini Guild 2364

Giuseppe Verdi La Forza Del Destino

CIM Orchestra James Gaffigan CIM Live Recording

J.S. Bach Chaconne and Variations

Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Doc Severinsen, trumpet Telarc 80223

Modest Mussorgsky Promenade from Pictures at an Exhibition

Chicago Symphony Orchestra Fritz Reiner RCA 61394

12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Roll Over Beethoven!

CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:07:08 Sir William Walton Coronation March "Orb and Sceptre"

André Previn Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Telarc 80125

12:18:00 00:10:01 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Finale from Symphony Op 40

Franz Welser-Möst Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 56169

12:31:00 00:18:12 Sir William Walton The Wise Virgins: Suite

David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 555868

12:51:00 00:04:31 Peter Tchaikovsky Eugene Onegin: Polonaise

Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80130

12:58:00 00:02:07 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 3 in A major Op 19

Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 469376

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA

Vincenzo Bellini: La sonnambula (1831)

The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Bellini’s La Sonnambula. This run marks soprano Diana Damrau’s first-ever performances in the title role of the sleepwalking Amina. The broadcast also stars rising Mexican tenor Javier Camarena as Amina’s fiance, Elvino, and Italian bass Michele Pertusi as Count Rodolfo, conducted by Marco Armiliato.

CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest

16:03:00 00:17:22 Antonín Dvorák Terzetto in C major Op 74

Arnaud Sussman, Erin Keefe, violins; Beth Guterman, viola

16:25:00 00:28:47 Felix Mendelssohn String Quintet No. 2 in B flat major Op 87

Arnaud Sussmann, Susie Park, violins; Paul Neubauer, Beth Guterman, violas; Priscilla Lee, cello

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded July 29, 2012 in Beijing, China - This program is the second of two special From the Top episodes recorded with the Great Wall International Music Academy in Beijing, China. One of the strongest violinists from the Shanghai Conservatory's middle school performs the music of Mozart, an 11-year-old from the Philippines performs Haydn, and we'll hear the plaintive sound of the traditional Chinese string instrument, the erhu performed 13-year-old girl destined to be one of the greatest erhu players of her generation.

Kristine Clair Uchi Galano, violin, age 11 from Brunei

Allegro moderato from the Violin Concerto in G Hob.VIIa:4 by Franz Joseph Haydn, with Kurt Sassmannshaus and the Great Wall Soloists

Jiang Yi Liang, violin, age 16 from Shanghai

Allegro moderato from the Violin Concerto No.1 in B-flat K 207 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, with Kurt Sassmannshaus and the Great Wall Soloists

Ji Bolin, erhu, age 15 from Beijing

Sunshine on Taxkorgan by Chen Gang accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Christopher O’Riley, piano

Secreto” by Federico Mompou

Great Wall String Quartet with Christopher O'Riley, piano [Yabing Tan, age 23; Lin Haoli, violin, age 23; Guo Yi Tong, viola, age 19; Bryant Tjahjono Gozali, cello, age 19]

Allegro brillante from the Piano Quintet in E-flat Op 44 by Robert Schumann

Xu Jin Zhao, piano, age 15 from Beijing

Etude in a Op 25/11 by Frédéric Chopin

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1950 on Stage and Screen

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:02:14 Frank Loesser Runyonland/Fugue for Tinhorns

Stubby Kaye Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012159112-2

18:03:19 00:02:39 Frank Loesser The Oldest Established

Company Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012159112-2

18:05:57 00:00:37 Frank Loesser Overture from "Guys and Dolls"

Orchestra Opening Night MGM E3816

18:06:32 00:03:16 Frank Loesser Adelaide's Lament

Vivian Blaine Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012159112-2

18:09:43 00:03:10 Frank Loesser Luck Be a Lady

Marlon Brando Guys and Dolls -- Film Soundtrack Stet DS25001

18:13:32 00:02:55 Harry Warren-Mack David Happy Harvest

Judy Garland Summer Stock -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM7761

18:17:04 00:02:04 Leonard Bernstein Captain Hook's Plan

Boris Karloff Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK4312

18:19:08 00:01:23 Leonard Bernstein My House

Marcia Henderson Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK4312

18:21:20 00:01:52 Morton Gould-Dorothy Fields A Girl With a Flame

Nanette Fabray Front Row Center MCA MCAD4-11353

18:23:09 00:02:42 Morton Gould-Dorothy Fields There Must Be Something Better Than This

Pearl Bailey Front Row Center MCA MCAD4-11353

18:27:00 00:01:33 Bert Kalmar-Harry Ruby I Wanna Be Loved by You

Helen Kane That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:28:56 00:02:39 Cole Porter Prologue/I Jupiter, I Rex

William Redfield, George Gaynes Out of This World -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48223

18:31:30 00:02:39 Cole Porter I Am Loved

Marin Mazzie Out of This World -- 1995 City Center Encores DRG 94764

18:34:39 00:02:03 Mack David-Jerry Livingston A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes

Ilene Woods The Music of Disney Disney 60957-2

18:36:38 00:00:51 Mack David-Al Hoffman Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo

Verna Felton The Music of Disney Disney 60957-2

18:38:17 00:03:11 Irving Berlin Anything You Can Do

Betty Hutton, Howard Keel Annie Get Your Gun -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R276669

18:42:19 00:03:27 Irving Berlin The Hostess With the Mostes'

Ethel Merman 12 Songs From "Call Me Madam" Decca B'way 0881-10521-2

18:45:43 00:03:11 Irving Berlin You're Just in Love

Ethel Merman, Dick Haymes 12 Songs From "Call Me Madam" Decca B'way 0881-10521-2

18:49:06 00:02:51 Frank Loesser More I Cannot Wish You

Mabel Mercer Mabel Mercer…for Always Stanyan SR10108

18:52:12 00:00:48 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:04 00:03:53 Irving Berlin Filler: It's a Lovely Day Today

Russell Nype, Galina Talva Call Me Madam -- The Original Show Album Masterworks B'way 88725-42743-2

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:15:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 2 Op 72

Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 429762

19:19:00 00:34:08 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 10

José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Warner 65775

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor; live from Severance Hall

20:04:00 00:27:10 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 120

20:55:00 00:37:15 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Newscasts have disappeared from many radio stations, so we fill in the gap with news by Bob and Ray, George Carlin, and Firesign Theatre...Marginal Considerations with Jan C. Snow “Moving as an Excuse”...and This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:02:00 00:05:30 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27

Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55592

23:07:00 00:10:07 Guillaume Lekeu Adagio for Orchestral Quartet

Ensemble Musique Oblique Harm Mundi 901455

23:20:00 00:09:38 Sir William Walton Lento from Sonata for Strings

Guildhall Strings RCA 7846

23:29:00 00:06:04 Charles Koechlin Evening Peace from "The Persian Hours" Op 65

Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223504

23:38:00 00:11:13 Peter Tchaikovsky Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48

Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150

23:49:00 00:05:01 Charles Wilfrid Orr A Cotswold Hill Tune

David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia Naxos 554186

23:56:00 00:03:35 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: Les sons et parfums

Robert Cassidy, piano Albany 1348

23:58:00 00:01:20 Charles Wood Oculi omnium

King's Singers Naxos 572987