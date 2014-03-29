Program Guide 03-29-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:24:52 Franz Joseph Haydn Cello Concerto No. 1 in C
English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219
00:30:00 00:34:08 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 10
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Warner 65775
01:06:00 00:48:50 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Divertimento No. 15 in B flat
Jeffrey Tate English Chamber Orchestra EMI 69823
01:57:00 00:57:18 Sergei Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2 in E minor Op 27
Charles Dutoit Philadelphia Orchestra Decca 440604
02:56:00 00:31:53 Sir William Walton Violin Concerto in B minor
Bournemouth Symphony Andrew Litton Tasmin Little, violin Decca 444114
03:30:00 00:25:00 Claude Debussy String Quartet in G minor Op 10
Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80111
03:57:00 00:27:09 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A Op 90
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra CBS/Sony 485
04:26:00 00:22:00 Ludwig van Beethoven Fifteen Variations & Fugue in E flat Op 35
Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834
04:50:00 00:30:02 Sergei Prokofiev Symphony No. 7 in C sharp minor Op 131
Vladimir Ashkenazy Cleveland Orchestra Decca 470528
05:22:00 00:19:01 Ludwig van Beethoven Choral Fantasy in C minor Op 80
Swedish Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen Hélène Grimaud, piano; Swedish Radio Choir DeutGram 1732
05:43:00 00:05:01 Frédéric Chopin Nocturne No. 8 in D flat major Op 27
Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091
05:54:00 00:05:00 Ludwig van Beethoven The Ruins of Athens: Overture Op 113
Daniel Harding German Chamber Philharmonic VirginClas 45364
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez
06:00:50 Johann Sebastian Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F BWV 1046
Le Concert des Nations Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9871
06:22:34 Antonio Agri Sin pretención de nada: (i Moderato)
Antonio Agri, Pablo Agri; violins; Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Letonia Pedro Ignacio Calderón PAR 111-001
06:35:21 Isaac Albéniz Iberia: Book 1 Evocación, El puerto, Corpus Christi en Sevilla
Rosa Torres-Pardo, piano Glossa 98005
07:00:50 Candelario Huízar: Imágenes
Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555
07:18:51 Franz Liszt Funerailles (Harmonies poétiques et religieuses No. 7)
Jorge Bolet, piano Decca 444851
07:32:37 Joaquín Turina Sinfónia Sevillana, Op. 23
Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80574
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in B flat Op 76/4 "Sunrise": 3. Menuetto: Allegro
Escher String Quartet Album: The Unfolding of Music II - Music: 4:28
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn
Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra; Herbert Blomstedt, conductor Herkulessaal, Munich, Germany - Music: 18:54
Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata in b: 1. Allegro moderato; 2. Menuet; 3. Finale: Presto
Fabio Martino, piano The Gilmore Rising Stars Series, Gilmore International Keyboard Festival, Wellspring Theater, Kalamazoo, MI - Music: 11:17
George Frederic Handel (arr Peter Bahman): Concerto for 2 Cellos & Orchestra (arr of Trio Sonata No. 16 in g Op/8 HWV 393
Sandra Belic, cello; Nemanja Stankovic, cello; Belgrade Strings; Denis Shapovalov, conductor Belgrade International Cello Festival, Atrium, National Museum, Belgrade, Serbia - Music: 12:02
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Francisco Tarrega: Mazurka en sol; Estudio Brillante
Norbert Kraft, guitar Album: Sor - Aguado - Tarrega - 19th Century Guitar Favorites Naxos 553007 - Music: 4:35
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3
A Far Cry Colgate Memorial Chapel, Colgate University, Hamilton, NY - Music: 16:10
Emilia Giuliani-Guglielmi: Six Preludes Op 46: 1. Moderato; 4. Moderato; 6. Allegro
Connie Sheu, guitar 92nd Street Y, Theresa L. Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY - Music: 6:34
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b BWV 1067
Julia Bogorad-Kogan, flute; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Nicholas McGegan, conductor St. Paul's United Church of Christ, St. Paul, MN - Music: 18:49
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Fabulous Firsts
Nicoló Paganini: Caprice Op.1 No.1
Michael Rabin, violin (Sony 60894 CD) 1:45
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No.1: Finale
Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Sir Charles Mackerras (Hyperion 44301 CD) 5:45
Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1: Rondo
Solomon, piano; Philharmonia Orchestra/Rafael Kubelik (Testament 1041 CD) 11:41
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No.1: First movement Allegro
Wilhelm Kempff, piano (DG 431198 CD) 6:33
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1: 2nd movement
Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Paul Kletzki (Basic Classics 023 CD) 8:15
Antonin Dvorák: Slavonic Dances Op.46 No.1 and Op..72 No. 1
Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra/Rafael Kubelik (DG 419056 CD) 3:40; 3:58
11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Doc Severinsen
Duke Ellington (arr Bill Holman) C Jam Blues
Doc Severinsen & His Big Band Azica Records 72215
J.S. Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 – Last movement
NBC Symphony Orchestra Arturo Toscanini Guild 2364
Giuseppe Verdi La Forza Del Destino
CIM Orchestra James Gaffigan CIM Live Recording
J.S. Bach Chaconne and Variations
Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Doc Severinsen, trumpet Telarc 80223
Modest Mussorgsky Promenade from Pictures at an Exhibition
Chicago Symphony Orchestra Fritz Reiner RCA 61394
12:00 COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Roll Over Beethoven!
CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:07:08 Sir William Walton Coronation March "Orb and Sceptre"
André Previn Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Telarc 80125
12:18:00 00:10:01 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Finale from Symphony Op 40
Franz Welser-Möst Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 56169
12:31:00 00:18:12 Sir William Walton The Wise Virgins: Suite
David Lloyd-Jones English Northern Philharmonia Naxos 555868
12:51:00 00:04:31 Peter Tchaikovsky Eugene Onegin: Polonaise
Christoph von Dohnányi Cleveland Orchestra Telarc 80130
12:58:00 00:02:07 Felix Mendelssohn Song without Words No. 3 in A major Op 19
Daniel Barenboim, piano DeutGram 469376
13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA
Vincenzo Bellini: La sonnambula (1831)
The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Bellini’s La Sonnambula. This run marks soprano Diana Damrau’s first-ever performances in the title role of the sleepwalking Amina. The broadcast also stars rising Mexican tenor Javier Camarena as Amina’s fiance, Elvino, and Italian bass Michele Pertusi as Count Rodolfo, conducted by Marco Armiliato.
CHAMBER MUSIC SOCIETY OF LINCOLN CENTER with Elliott Forrest
16:03:00 00:17:22 Antonín Dvorák Terzetto in C major Op 74
Arnaud Sussman, Erin Keefe, violins; Beth Guterman, viola
16:25:00 00:28:47 Felix Mendelssohn String Quintet No. 2 in B flat major Op 87
Arnaud Sussmann, Susie Park, violins; Paul Neubauer, Beth Guterman, violas; Priscilla Lee, cello
17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded July 29, 2012 in Beijing, China - This program is the second of two special From the Top episodes recorded with the Great Wall International Music Academy in Beijing, China. One of the strongest violinists from the Shanghai Conservatory's middle school performs the music of Mozart, an 11-year-old from the Philippines performs Haydn, and we'll hear the plaintive sound of the traditional Chinese string instrument, the erhu performed 13-year-old girl destined to be one of the greatest erhu players of her generation.
Kristine Clair Uchi Galano, violin, age 11 from Brunei
Allegro moderato from the Violin Concerto in G Hob.VIIa:4 by Franz Joseph Haydn, with Kurt Sassmannshaus and the Great Wall Soloists
Jiang Yi Liang, violin, age 16 from Shanghai
Allegro moderato from the Violin Concerto No.1 in B-flat K 207 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, with Kurt Sassmannshaus and the Great Wall Soloists
Ji Bolin, erhu, age 15 from Beijing
Sunshine on Taxkorgan by Chen Gang accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Christopher O’Riley, piano
Secreto” by Federico Mompou
Great Wall String Quartet with Christopher O'Riley, piano [Yabing Tan, age 23; Lin Haoli, violin, age 23; Guo Yi Tong, viola, age 19; Bryant Tjahjono Gozali, cello, age 19]
Allegro brillante from the Piano Quintet in E-flat Op 44 by Robert Schumann
Xu Jin Zhao, piano, age 15 from Beijing
Etude in a Op 25/11 by Frédéric Chopin
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1950 on Stage and Screen
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:54 00:02:14 Frank Loesser Runyonland/Fugue for Tinhorns
Stubby Kaye Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012159112-2
18:03:19 00:02:39 Frank Loesser The Oldest Established
Company Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012159112-2
18:05:57 00:00:37 Frank Loesser Overture from "Guys and Dolls"
Orchestra Opening Night MGM E3816
18:06:32 00:03:16 Frank Loesser Adelaide's Lament
Vivian Blaine Guys and Dolls -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012159112-2
18:09:43 00:03:10 Frank Loesser Luck Be a Lady
Marlon Brando Guys and Dolls -- Film Soundtrack Stet DS25001
18:13:32 00:02:55 Harry Warren-Mack David Happy Harvest
Judy Garland Summer Stock -- Film Soundtrack Rhino RHM7761
18:17:04 00:02:04 Leonard Bernstein Captain Hook's Plan
Boris Karloff Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK4312
18:19:08 00:01:23 Leonard Bernstein My House
Marcia Henderson Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK4312
18:21:20 00:01:52 Morton Gould-Dorothy Fields A Girl With a Flame
Nanette Fabray Front Row Center MCA MCAD4-11353
18:23:09 00:02:42 Morton Gould-Dorothy Fields There Must Be Something Better Than This
Pearl Bailey Front Row Center MCA MCAD4-11353
18:27:00 00:01:33 Bert Kalmar-Harry Ruby I Wanna Be Loved by You
Helen Kane That's Entertainment Rhino R272182
18:28:56 00:02:39 Cole Porter Prologue/I Jupiter, I Rex
William Redfield, George Gaynes Out of This World -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48223
18:31:30 00:02:39 Cole Porter I Am Loved
Marin Mazzie Out of This World -- 1995 City Center Encores DRG 94764
18:34:39 00:02:03 Mack David-Jerry Livingston A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes
Ilene Woods The Music of Disney Disney 60957-2
18:36:38 00:00:51 Mack David-Al Hoffman Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo
Verna Felton The Music of Disney Disney 60957-2
18:38:17 00:03:11 Irving Berlin Anything You Can Do
Betty Hutton, Howard Keel Annie Get Your Gun -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R276669
18:42:19 00:03:27 Irving Berlin The Hostess With the Mostes'
Ethel Merman 12 Songs From "Call Me Madam" Decca B'way 0881-10521-2
18:45:43 00:03:11 Irving Berlin You're Just in Love
Ethel Merman, Dick Haymes 12 Songs From "Call Me Madam" Decca B'way 0881-10521-2
18:49:06 00:02:51 Frank Loesser More I Cannot Wish You
Mabel Mercer Mabel Mercer…for Always Stanyan SR10108
18:52:12 00:00:48 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:04 00:03:53 Irving Berlin Filler: It's a Lovely Day Today
Russell Nype, Galina Talva Call Me Madam -- The Original Show Album Masterworks B'way 88725-42743-2
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:15:23 Ludwig van Beethoven Leonore Overture No. 2 Op 72
Claudio Abbado Vienna Philharmonic DeutGram 429762
19:19:00 00:34:08 Antonín Dvorák Symphony No. 3 in E flat major Op 10
José Serebrier Bournemouth Symphony Warner 65775
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor; live from Severance Hall
20:04:00 00:27:10 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 4 in D minor Op 120
20:55:00 00:37:15 Robert Schumann Symphony No. 2 in C major Op 61
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - Newscasts have disappeared from many radio stations, so we fill in the gap with news by Bob and Ray, George Carlin, and Firesign Theatre...Marginal Considerations with Jan C. Snow “Moving as an Excuse”...and This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:02:00 00:05:30 Ludwig van Beethoven Adagio from Sonata No. 14 Op 27
Wolfgang Sawallisch Philadelphia Orchestra EMI 55592
23:07:00 00:10:07 Guillaume Lekeu Adagio for Orchestral Quartet
Ensemble Musique Oblique Harm Mundi 901455
23:20:00 00:09:38 Sir William Walton Lento from Sonata for Strings
Guildhall Strings RCA 7846
23:29:00 00:06:04 Charles Koechlin Evening Peace from "The Persian Hours" Op 65
Leif Segerstam Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic MarcoPolo 223504
23:38:00 00:11:13 Peter Tchaikovsky Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48
Christoph Eschenbach Philadelphia Orchestra Ondine 1150
23:49:00 00:05:01 Charles Wilfrid Orr A Cotswold Hill Tune
David Lloyd-Jones Royal Ballet Sinfonia Naxos 554186
23:56:00 00:03:35 Claude Debussy Preludes Book 1: Les sons et parfums
Robert Cassidy, piano Albany 1348
23:58:00 00:01:20 Charles Wood Oculi omnium
King's Singers Naxos 572987