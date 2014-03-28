Program Guide 03-28-2014

00:00 WCLV ALL NIGHT with Robin Grier

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet for Piano & Winds in E-Flat Op 16 (1796)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 3 in D Op 29 "Polish" (1875)

Walter Piston: Symphony No. 6 (1955)

Maria Schneider: Winter Morning Walks (2011)

06:00 BBC NEWS; FIRST PROGRAM with Jacqueline Gerber - Music and information to get your morning going, including the Sousalarm at 6:55am, Composers Datebook at 9:05 and the Movie Quiz at 9:25

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1913)

10:00 WCLV MIDDAY with Mark Satola

Ludwig van Beethoven (arr Leonard Bernstein): String Quartet No. 16 in F Op 135 (1826)

12:00pm BBC NEWS; MERIDIAN - Lighter fare for your midday break

Josef Strauss: Waltz "Music of the Spheres" Op 235 (1868)

13:00 THE BIG WORK AT ONE

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 3 in C K 515 (1787)

14:00 LIVE FROM THE KEYBANK STUDIO: Mark Satola hosts the CIM New Music Ensemble, Keith Fitch, music director, previewing their concert Sunday, April 6 at 4:30PM in Mixon Hall - Chen Yi, guest composer

Chen Yi: Night Thoughts (2004/2009)--Jeiran Hasan, flute; Gabrielle Baker, viola; Rebekah Efthimiou, harp

Donald Erb: Suddenly It's Evening: III. Winter in My Heart & IV. Eyes of Flame (1997)--Pall Quinn Kalmansson, cello

Chen Yi: Happy Rain on a Spring Night (2004)--Jeiran Hasan, flute; Blair Holz, clarinet; Jinjoo Cho, violin; Chen Chen, cello; Daniel Parvin, piano

15:00 MARCH CHOICE CDs

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Vallée d'Obermann (1854)

16:00 WCLV DRIVE TIME with Bill O’Connell - Music and information for the afternoon commute, including Composers Datebook at 4:00pm and the Movie Quiz at 4:25.

18:00 BBC NEWS; DINNER CLASSICS

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The High Castle (1879)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 98 in B-Flat (1792)

20:00 CIM LIVE: A Celebration of Community, live from Severance Hall - CIM Orchestra/Joel Smirnoff; Cleveland School of the Arts Instrumentalists & Chorus; Antioch Baptist Church Choirs; The Singers’ Club of Cleveland; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus; Catheryne Shuman, soprano; Samantha Gossard, mezzo-soprano; Vinson Cole, tenor; Brian Johnson, baritone

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 9 in d Op 125 “Choral” (1825)

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded today at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Ronald Berkman, Ph.D. President, Cleveland State University

23:00 LATE PROGRAM

Claude Debussy: Andantino from String Quartet Op 10 (1893)

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)