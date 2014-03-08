Program Guide 03-08-2014
WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier
00:02:00 00:19:30 Alan Hovhaness Symphony No. 2 Op 132
Gerard Schwarz Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Telarc 80604
00:24:00 00:31:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 1 in E flat major Op 1
Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724
00:57:00 00:46:50 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Ballet Music
English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Ursula Connors, soprano; Ambrosian Singers EMI 65732
01:46:00 00:42:18 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D Op 43
George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10603
02:30:00 00:42:18 Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35
Berlin Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Mischa Maisky, cello; Tabea Zimmermann, viola DeutGram 2054
03:14:00 00:32:02 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 10 in E flat major Op 51
Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765
03:48:00 00:34:27 Alberto Ginastera Cello Concerto No. 2 Op 50
Bamberg Symphony Lothar Zagrosek Mark Kosower, cello Naxos 572372
04:24:00 00:23:04 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 7 in D major Op 10
Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175
04:49:00 00:29:25 Alan Hovhaness Symphony No. 50 Op 360
Gerard Schwarz Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Telarc 80604
05:20:00 00:20:15 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1 Op 10
David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378
05:42:00 00:04:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Armida: Overture
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437783
CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez
06:00:50 Joaquin Turina Poema en forma de canciones
Jose Carreras, tenor; Martin Katz, piano Philips 411 478
06:12:29 Anonymous Sonata Chiquitana No. 4 AMCh 264
James Johnstone, organ; Florilegium and Arakaendar Bolivia Ashley Solomon Channel Classics 28009
06:22:48 Jesus de Monasterio Violin Concerto in c
Ara Malikian, violin; Orquesta Sinfonica de Castilla y Leon Alejandro Posada Trito TD0071
06:54:29 Frederic Chopin Mazurka in a Op 59/1
Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 001396002
07:00:50 Eduardo Toldra String Quartet "Vistes al mar" (w/poems by Joan Maragall)
Quartet de Barcelona Anacrusi AC020
07:16:24 Leo Brouwer Un dia de noviembre
Lily Afshar Archer 1919
07:37:04 Leo Brouwer Cancion de Cuna
Lily Afshar Archer 1919
07:40:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Conc erto No. 2 in B-Flat Op 19
Alicia de Larrocha, piano; Radio Symphony Orchestra Berlin Ricardo Chailly Decca 414391
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Ernst von Dohnanyi: Four Rhapsodies, Op. 11: No. 3 in C
Jeno Jando, piano Schwann 311812 - Music: 4:39
Dario Castello: Sonatas Nos. 15 and 16 from Sontate concertante in stil moderne, libro secondo
Australian Chamber Orchestra; Richard Egarr, guest director/harpsichord Adelaide Town Hall, Adelaide, Australia - Music: 10:55
Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ruth Eldredge from Provo, UT - Time: 10:39
Puzzler Payoff: George Frideric Handel: How Beautiful are the Feet, from Messiah, HWV 56
Susan Gritton, soprano; Gabrieli Consort and Players; Paul McCreesh, conductor Archiv 453464 - Music: 2:00
Ernst von Dohnanyi: Serenade for String Trio in C Op 10
James Ehnes, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Robert deMaine, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society Summer Festival, The Overlake School, Redmond, WA - Music: 19:50
09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach (arr Andres Segovia): Marcia; Siciliana
Eliot Fisk, guitar - Music: 4:36
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sonata in G Major
Michail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 459 614 - Music: 7:56
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Keyboard concerto in B minor, Wq 30
Robert Levin, harpsichord; Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra; Nicholas McGegan conductor First Congregational Church, Berkeley, CA - Music: 24:20
Georg Philipp Telemann: Quartet No. 3 in G TWV 43:G4: 2. Legerement; 5. Modere; 7. Lentement
Chatham Baroque: Stephen Schultz, baroque flute; Andrew Fouts, baroque violin; Patricia Halverson, viola da gamba; Andrew Appel, harpsichord; Scott Pauley, theorbo Synod Hall, St. Paul Cathedral, Pittsburgh, PA - Music: 9:25
10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Going It Alone
Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata in A-minor for Flute Unaccompanied: Allemande, Courrette and Bourée anglaise
Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute (Epic 145 LP) 7:16
Johann Sebastian Bach: Unaccompanied Cello Suite No. 6 – Gavotte I&II; Gigue
Yo-Yo Ma, cello (CBS 39509 LP) 7:10
Johann Sebastian Bach: Organ Sonata No. 5 – Allegro
Marie-Claire Alain, organ (MHS 551 LP) 4:31
Malcolm Arnold: Fantasy for Trombone
Mark Lawrence, trombone (d’Note 1012 CD) 3:10
Benjamin Britten: Six Metamorphoses after Ovid – Phaeton & Bacchus
John Mack, oboe (Crystal 323 CD) 3:32
Igor Stravinsky: Three Pieces for Clarinet solo
Sabine Meyer, clarinet (EMI 55253 CD) 3:46
Gottfried Reiche: Fanfare
Edward Carroll, trumpet (Vox 7200 CD) 0:28
Hans Werner Henze: Sonatine for Solo trumpet – Toccata
Graham Ashton, trumpet (Virgin 45003 CD) 0:48
Johann Georg Pisendel: Sonata in A-minor – Giga
Rachel Barton Pine, violin (Cedille 90000 078 CD) 4:13
Franz Schubert: Moments Musiceux Nos. 3 & 5
Clifford Curzon, piano (Award 28725 CD) 4:03
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E-major K.380
Trevor Pinnock, harpsichord (Archiv 413591 CD) 4:46
11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Vivian Hornik Weilerstein - Her destiny may have been to become a member of a piano trio: she is a pianist who married a violinist and raised a daughter who has become one of the top cellists in the world. Vivian went from playing as a successful soloist to forming the highly acclaimed Weilerstein Trio. Hear about her journey from working as one, to two to three and how she’s guiding other piano trios to reach new levels of performance.
Ernest Bloch: Suite hébraïque, Rhapsody
Weilerstein Duo Arabesque Z6634
Manuel de Falla: Suite Populaire Espagnole, for violin & piano: Jota
Alisa Weilerstein, cello Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano EMI B00003ZKRO
Dvorak: Trio in E Minor, op. 90 “Dumky”: Lento Maestoso
Donald Weilerstein, violin Alisa Weilerstein, cello Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano Koch International Classics B000CC4W14
Janacek, arr. Coxe: "The Kreutzer Sonata" String Quartet No. 1: I. Adagio; Con Moto (arranged for String Trio)
Donald Weilerstein, violin Alisa Weilerstein, cello Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano E1 Music International Classics B002ECS8K6
Robert Schumann: Trio In G Minor, Op. 110: IV. Kraftig, Mit Humor
Donald Weilerstein, violin Alisa Weilerstein, cello Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano E1 Music International Classics B002ECS8K6
12:00pm COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Ludwig van Beethoven, the Pianist
12:08 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling
12:09:00 00:04:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on Arne's "Rule Britannia"
Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834
12:16:00 00:03:59 Carlo Gesualdo Tribulationem et dolorem
Philippe Herreweghe Ensemble Vocal Européen Harm Mundi 2908304
12:23:00 00:04:20 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Finale from String Symphony
John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176
12:30 BROADWAY BUZZ with Joe Garry: A pre-curtain talk about ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ playing through March 16th in the Palace Theater at Playhouse Square
13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA
The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of the Baroque pastiche The Enchanted Island. New cast members Susan Graham (Sycorax) and Andriana Chuchman (Miranda) join many of the principal singers who appeared in the work’s world premiere at the Met two seasons ago: David Daniels as Prospero, Plácido Domingo as Neptune, Danielle de Niese as Ariel, Luca Pisaroni as Caliban, and Anthony Roth Costanzo as Ferdinand.
The broadcast’s single intermission will include live, backstage interviews with the stars.
WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND
16:23:00 00:18:46 Alan Hovhaness Symphony No. 66 Op 428
Gerard Schwarz Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Telarc 80604
16:44:00 00:13:33 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Trio Sonata in G
Aulos Ensemble Centaur 3068
17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded October 25, 2012 in Davis, California
Alex Zhou, violin, age 11 from San Jose, CA
Zigeunerweisen Op 20 by Pablo de Sarasate, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
Annie Wu, flute, age 16 from Pleasanton, CA
Duo for Flute and Piano, III. Lively, With Bounce by Aaron Copland, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano
3rd Beat from Three Beats for Beatbox Flute by Greg Pattillo
Alec Holcomb, guitar, age 17 from Franklin, TN
Prelude No. 15 in D-flat Op. 28 "Raindrop" by Frédéric Chopin (arr József Eötvös)
Phoebe Pan, piano, age 15 from Irvine, CA
Soirée de Vienne - Concert Paraphrase on Johann Strauss's 'Die Fledermaus' Op 56 by Alfred Grünfeld
The Angeles Trio [Kristina Zlatareva, violin, age 19 from Culver City, CA; Ji Sun Jung, cello, age 18 from Irvine, CA; Jia Ying Dong, piano, age 18 from El Monte, CA; Mina Perry, coach]
Primavera Porteña from 'Four Seasons of Buenos Aires' by Astor Piazzolla
FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1966 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year including Jerry Herman’s “Mame” and Strouse and Adams’s “It’s a Bird…It’s a Plane…It’s Superman.”
18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm
Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2
18:00:54 00:02:04 John Kander-Fred Ebb Wilkommen
Joel Grey Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60533
18:02:58 00:00:23 John Kander-Fred Ebb Wilkommen
Orchestra Cabaret -- Film Soundtrack Hip-O 76744-00272
18:03:21 00:00:44 John Kander-Fred Ebb Cabaret
Jill Haworth Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60533
18:05:00 00:03:27 John Kander-Fred Ebb What Would You Do?
Lotte Lenya Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60533
18:09:16 00:02:14 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt My Cup Runneth Over
Mary Martin, Robert Preston I Do! I Do! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1128-2-RC
18:11:25 00:01:57 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt This House
Mary Martin, Robert Preston I Do! I Do! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1128-2-RC
18:13:54 00:02:28 Jimmy Van Heusen-S.Cahn Walking Happy
Norman Wisdom Walking Happy -- Original B'way Cast Angel 2435-65133-2
18:16:58 00:02:18 Duke Ellington-Marshall Barer My Heart Is a Stranger
Barbara Lea Pousse Café Audiophile ACD-263
18:19:38 00:03:30 Marshall Barer-Steven Vinaver Hate Song
Jo Ann Worley and Company The Mad Show -- Original Cast DRG 19072
18:23:55 00:03:02 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams It's Superman
Company It's a Bird…It's a Plane…It's Superman Sony SK48207
18:27:12 00:01:17 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields Big Spender
Company Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60960
18:28:42 00:03:29 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields If My Friends Could See Me Now
Gwen Verdon Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60960
18:32:29 00:03:54 Jerry Herman If He Walked Into My Life
Angela Lansbury Mame -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60959
18:36:47 00:01:25 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Feelings Barbara Harris
The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK40829
18:38:07 00:02:16 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Beautiful, Beautiful World
Alan Alda The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK40829
18:40:57 00:02:55 Stephen Sondheim Everybody Ought to Have a Maid
Phil Silvers, Zero Mostel A Funny Thing… -- Film Soundtrack RYKO RCD10727
18:43:51 00:03:47 Stephen Sondheim I Remember Charmian Carr
Stephen Sondheim: The Story So Far B'way Masterworks 82796-94255-2
18:48:05 00:00:51 John Morris-Gerald Freedman Come, You Men
Male Chorus A Time for Singing -- Original B'way Cast Kritzerland KR20025-1
18:48:51 00:02:43 John Morris-Gerald Freedman How Green Was My Valley
Ivor Immanuel A Time for Singing -- Original B'way Cast Kritzerland KR20025-1
18:51:50 00:01:10 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down
Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659
18:53:07 00:03:52 Jerry Herman Filler: Open a New Window
Angela Lansbury Mame -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60959
SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:02:00 00:25:05 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in G
CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895
19:29:00 00:25:08 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 107
Louis Lortie Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2617
SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra; Franz Welser-Möst, conductor - recorded 2009 in Theatre des Champs-Élysées, Paris
20:32:00 00:06:41 Claude Debussy Festivals from "Three Nocturnes"
20:41:00 00:20:51 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 85 in B flat
21:10:00 00:47:42 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 in D minor
22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A program of LPs including pieces by Peter Cook, Not the 9 O’Clock News, Allan Bennett, Bob and Ray, Stefan Bednarczyk, Theo Bikel, the Beers Family and Tom Paxton...Marginal Consideration with Jan C. Snow: “How to be Sick”...This Week in the Media
LATE PROGRAM with John Simna
23:05:00 00:06:33 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Andante from Piano Sonata in A
Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 459614
23:11:00 00:09:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 26 Op 20
Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326
23:23:00 00:05:37 Alan Hovhaness Prayer of Saint Gregory Op 62
I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Benny Wiame, trumpet Telarc 80392
23:28:00 00:09:18 Henry Cowell Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10
Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7282
23:40:00 00:07:35 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Cello Concerto in A
English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219
23:48:00 00:08:53 Guillaume Lekeu Larghetto for Cello & Ensemble
Ensemble Musique Oblique Isabelle Veyrier, cello Harm Mundi 901455