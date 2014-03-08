Program Guide 03-08-2014

WCLV ALL NIGHT with Rob Grier

00:02:00 00:19:30 Alan Hovhaness Symphony No. 2 Op 132

Gerard Schwarz Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Telarc 80604

00:24:00 00:31:11 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio No. 1 in E flat major Op 1

Joseph Kalichstein, piano; Jaime Laredo, violin; Sharon Robinson, cello Koch Intl 7724

00:57:00 00:46:50 Jean-Philippe Rameau Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Ballet Music

English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Ursula Connors, soprano; Ambrosian Singers EMI 65732

01:46:00 00:42:18 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 2 in D Op 43

George Szell Cleveland Orchestra MAA 10603

02:30:00 00:42:18 Richard Strauss Don Quixote Op 35

Berlin Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Mischa Maisky, cello; Tabea Zimmermann, viola DeutGram 2054

03:14:00 00:32:02 Antonín Dvorák String Quartet No. 10 in E flat major Op 51

Emerson String Quartet DeutGram 4778765

03:48:00 00:34:27 Alberto Ginastera Cello Concerto No. 2 Op 50

Bamberg Symphony Lothar Zagrosek Mark Kosower, cello Naxos 572372

04:24:00 00:23:04 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 7 in D major Op 10

Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175

04:49:00 00:29:25 Alan Hovhaness Symphony No. 50 Op 360

Gerard Schwarz Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Telarc 80604

05:20:00 00:20:15 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1 Op 10

David Zinman Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Telarc 80378

05:42:00 00:04:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Armida: Overture

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437783

CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez

06:00:50 Joaquin Turina Poema en forma de canciones

Jose Carreras, tenor; Martin Katz, piano Philips 411 478

06:12:29 Anonymous Sonata Chiquitana No. 4 AMCh 264

James Johnstone, organ; Florilegium and Arakaendar Bolivia Ashley Solomon Channel Classics 28009

06:22:48 Jesus de Monasterio Violin Concerto in c

Ara Malikian, violin; Orquesta Sinfonica de Castilla y Leon Alejandro Posada Trito TD0071

06:54:29 Frederic Chopin Mazurka in a Op 59/1

Martha Argerich, piano DeutGram 001396002

07:00:50 Eduardo Toldra String Quartet "Vistes al mar" (w/poems by Joan Maragall)

Quartet de Barcelona Anacrusi AC020

07:16:24 Leo Brouwer Un dia de noviembre

Lily Afshar Archer 1919

07:37:04 Leo Brouwer Cancion de Cuna

Lily Afshar Archer 1919

07:40:32 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Conc erto No. 2 in B-Flat Op 19

Alicia de Larrocha, piano; Radio Symphony Orchestra Berlin Ricardo Chailly Decca 414391

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ernst von Dohnanyi: Four Rhapsodies, Op. 11: No. 3 in C

Jeno Jando, piano Schwann 311812 - Music: 4:39

Dario Castello: Sonatas Nos. 15 and 16 from Sontate concertante in stil moderne, libro secondo

Australian Chamber Orchestra; Richard Egarr, guest director/harpsichord Adelaide Town Hall, Adelaide, Australia - Music: 10:55

Piano Puzzler: This week's contestant is Ruth Eldredge from Provo, UT - Time: 10:39

Puzzler Payoff: George Frideric Handel: How Beautiful are the Feet, from Messiah, HWV 56

Susan Gritton, soprano; Gabrieli Consort and Players; Paul McCreesh, conductor Archiv 453464 - Music: 2:00

Ernst von Dohnanyi: Serenade for String Trio in C Op 10

James Ehnes, violin; Richard O'Neill, viola; Robert deMaine, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society Summer Festival, The Overlake School, Redmond, WA - Music: 19:50

09:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach (arr Andres Segovia): Marcia; Siciliana

Eliot Fisk, guitar - Music: 4:36

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Sonata in G Major

Michail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 459 614 - Music: 7:56

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Keyboard concerto in B minor, Wq 30

Robert Levin, harpsichord; Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra; Nicholas McGegan conductor First Congregational Church, Berkeley, CA - Music: 24:20

Georg Philipp Telemann: Quartet No. 3 in G TWV 43:G4: 2. Legerement; 5. Modere; 7. Lentement

Chatham Baroque: Stephen Schultz, baroque flute; Andrew Fouts, baroque violin; Patricia Halverson, viola da gamba; Andrew Appel, harpsichord; Scott Pauley, theorbo Synod Hall, St. Paul Cathedral, Pittsburgh, PA - Music: 9:25

10:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Going It Alone

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata in A-minor for Flute Unaccompanied: Allemande, Courrette and Bourée anglaise

Jean-Pierre Rampal, flute (Epic 145 LP) 7:16

Johann Sebastian Bach: Unaccompanied Cello Suite No. 6 – Gavotte I&II; Gigue

Yo-Yo Ma, cello (CBS 39509 LP) 7:10

Johann Sebastian Bach: Organ Sonata No. 5 – Allegro

Marie-Claire Alain, organ (MHS 551 LP) 4:31

Malcolm Arnold: Fantasy for Trombone

Mark Lawrence, trombone (d’Note 1012 CD) 3:10

Benjamin Britten: Six Metamorphoses after Ovid – Phaeton & Bacchus

John Mack, oboe (Crystal 323 CD) 3:32

Igor Stravinsky: Three Pieces for Clarinet solo

Sabine Meyer, clarinet (EMI 55253 CD) 3:46

Gottfried Reiche: Fanfare

Edward Carroll, trumpet (Vox 7200 CD) 0:28

Hans Werner Henze: Sonatine for Solo trumpet – Toccata

Graham Ashton, trumpet (Virgin 45003 CD) 0:48

Johann Georg Pisendel: Sonata in A-minor – Giga

Rachel Barton Pine, violin (Cedille 90000 078 CD) 4:13

Franz Schubert: Moments Musiceux Nos. 3 & 5

Clifford Curzon, piano (Award 28725 CD) 4:03

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E-major K.380

Trevor Pinnock, harpsichord (Archiv 413591 CD) 4:46

11:00 OFFBEAT with Merry Peckham: Vivian Hornik Weilerstein - Her destiny may have been to become a member of a piano trio: she is a pianist who married a violinist and raised a daughter who has become one of the top cellists in the world. Vivian went from playing as a successful soloist to forming the highly acclaimed Weilerstein Trio. Hear about her journey from working as one, to two to three and how she’s guiding other piano trios to reach new levels of performance.

Ernest Bloch: Suite hébraïque, Rhapsody

Weilerstein Duo Arabesque Z6634

Manuel de Falla: Suite Populaire Espagnole, for violin & piano: Jota

Alisa Weilerstein, cello Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano EMI B00003ZKRO

Dvorak: Trio in E Minor, op. 90 “Dumky”: Lento Maestoso

Donald Weilerstein, violin Alisa Weilerstein, cello Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano Koch International Classics B000CC4W14

Janacek, arr. Coxe: "The Kreutzer Sonata" String Quartet No. 1: I. Adagio; Con Moto (arranged for String Trio)

Donald Weilerstein, violin Alisa Weilerstein, cello Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano E1 Music International Classics B002ECS8K6

Robert Schumann: Trio In G Minor, Op. 110: IV. Kraftig, Mit Humor

Donald Weilerstein, violin Alisa Weilerstein, cello Vivian Hornik Weilerstein, piano E1 Music International Classics B002ECS8K6

12:00pm COMPOSERS DATEBOOK; CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin: Ludwig van Beethoven, the Pianist

12:08 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jim Mehrling

12:09:00 00:04:09 Ludwig van Beethoven Variations on Arne's "Rule Britannia"

Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834

12:16:00 00:03:59 Carlo Gesualdo Tribulationem et dolorem

Philippe Herreweghe Ensemble Vocal Européen Harm Mundi 2908304

12:23:00 00:04:20 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Finale from String Symphony

John Hsu The Vivaldi Project Centaur 3176

12:30 BROADWAY BUZZ with Joe Garry: A pre-curtain talk about ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ playing through March 16th in the Palace Theater at Playhouse Square

13:00 THE METROPOLITAN OPERA

The 2013-14 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of the Baroque pastiche The Enchanted Island. New cast members Susan Graham (Sycorax) and Andriana Chuchman (Miranda) join many of the principal singers who appeared in the work’s world premiere at the Met two seasons ago: David Daniels as Prospero, Plácido Domingo as Neptune, Danielle de Niese as Ariel, Luca Pisaroni as Caliban, and Anthony Roth Costanzo as Ferdinand.

The broadcast’s single intermission will include live, backstage interviews with the stars.

WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND

16:23:00 00:18:46 Alan Hovhaness Symphony No. 66 Op 428

Gerard Schwarz Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Telarc 80604

16:44:00 00:13:33 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Trio Sonata in G

Aulos Ensemble Centaur 3068

17:00 FROM THE TOP with Christopher O’Riley and America’s finest young musicians; recorded October 25, 2012 in Davis, California

Alex Zhou, violin, age 11 from San Jose, CA

Zigeunerweisen Op 20 by Pablo de Sarasate, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

Annie Wu, flute, age 16 from Pleasanton, CA

Duo for Flute and Piano, III. Lively, With Bounce by Aaron Copland, accompanied by Christopher O'Riley, piano

3rd Beat from Three Beats for Beatbox Flute by Greg Pattillo

Alec Holcomb, guitar, age 17 from Franklin, TN

Prelude No. 15 in D-flat Op. 28 "Raindrop" by Frédéric Chopin (arr József Eötvös)

Phoebe Pan, piano, age 15 from Irvine, CA

Soirée de Vienne - Concert Paraphrase on Johann Strauss's 'Die Fledermaus' Op 56 by Alfred Grünfeld

The Angeles Trio [Kristina Zlatareva, violin, age 19 from Culver City, CA; Ji Sun Jung, cello, age 18 from Irvine, CA; Jia Ying Dong, piano, age 18 from El Monte, CA; Mina Perry, coach]

Primavera Porteña from 'Four Seasons of Buenos Aires' by Astor Piazzolla

FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1966 on Stage and Screen - The best of the year including Jerry Herman’s “Mame” and Strouse and Adams’s “It’s a Bird…It’s a Plane…It’s Superman.”

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm

Wllliam Bolcom George Gershwin: Piano Music Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:02:04 John Kander-Fred Ebb Wilkommen

Joel Grey Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60533

18:02:58 00:00:23 John Kander-Fred Ebb Wilkommen

Orchestra Cabaret -- Film Soundtrack Hip-O 76744-00272

18:03:21 00:00:44 John Kander-Fred Ebb Cabaret

Jill Haworth Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60533

18:05:00 00:03:27 John Kander-Fred Ebb What Would You Do?

Lotte Lenya Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60533

18:09:16 00:02:14 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt My Cup Runneth Over

Mary Martin, Robert Preston I Do! I Do! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1128-2-RC

18:11:25 00:01:57 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt This House

Mary Martin, Robert Preston I Do! I Do! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1128-2-RC

18:13:54 00:02:28 Jimmy Van Heusen-S.Cahn Walking Happy

Norman Wisdom Walking Happy -- Original B'way Cast Angel 2435-65133-2

18:16:58 00:02:18 Duke Ellington-Marshall Barer My Heart Is a Stranger

Barbara Lea Pousse Café Audiophile ACD-263

18:19:38 00:03:30 Marshall Barer-Steven Vinaver Hate Song

Jo Ann Worley and Company The Mad Show -- Original Cast DRG 19072

18:23:55 00:03:02 Charles Strouse-Lee Adams It's Superman

Company It's a Bird…It's a Plane…It's Superman Sony SK48207

18:27:12 00:01:17 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields Big Spender

Company Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60960

18:28:42 00:03:29 Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields If My Friends Could See Me Now

Gwen Verdon Sweet Charity -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60960

18:32:29 00:03:54 Jerry Herman If He Walked Into My Life

Angela Lansbury Mame -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60959

18:36:47 00:01:25 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Feelings Barbara Harris

The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK40829

18:38:07 00:02:16 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Beautiful, Beautiful World

Alan Alda The Apple Tree -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK40829

18:40:57 00:02:55 Stephen Sondheim Everybody Ought to Have a Maid

Phil Silvers, Zero Mostel A Funny Thing… -- Film Soundtrack RYKO RCD10727

18:43:51 00:03:47 Stephen Sondheim I Remember Charmian Carr

Stephen Sondheim: The Story So Far B'way Masterworks 82796-94255-2

18:48:05 00:00:51 John Morris-Gerald Freedman Come, You Men

Male Chorus A Time for Singing -- Original B'way Cast Kritzerland KR20025-1

18:48:51 00:02:43 John Morris-Gerald Freedman How Green Was My Valley

Ivor Immanuel A Time for Singing -- Original B'way Cast Kritzerland KR20025-1

18:51:50 00:01:10 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down

Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:07 00:03:52 Jerry Herman Filler: Open a New Window

Angela Lansbury Mame -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60959

SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 00:25:05 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Flute Concerto in G

CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Patrick Gallois, flute DeutGram 439895

19:29:00 00:25:08 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 5 in D minor Op 107

Louis Lortie Quebec Symphony Orchestra Atma 2617

SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra; Franz Welser-Möst, conductor - recorded 2009 in Theatre des Champs-Élysées, Paris

20:32:00 00:06:41 Claude Debussy Festivals from "Three Nocturnes"

20:41:00 00:20:51 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 85 in B flat

21:10:00 00:47:42 Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 5 in D minor

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad - A program of LPs including pieces by Peter Cook, Not the 9 O’Clock News, Allan Bennett, Bob and Ray, Stefan Bednarczyk, Theo Bikel, the Beers Family and Tom Paxton...Marginal Consideration with Jan C. Snow: “How to be Sick”...This Week in the Media

LATE PROGRAM with John Simna

23:05:00 00:06:33 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Andante from Piano Sonata in A

Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 459614

23:11:00 00:09:56 Franz Joseph Haydn Adagio from String Quartet No. 26 Op 20

Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9326

23:23:00 00:05:37 Alan Hovhaness Prayer of Saint Gregory Op 62

I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Benny Wiame, trumpet Telarc 80392

23:28:00 00:09:18 Henry Cowell Hymn and Fuguing Tune No. 10

Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Bert Lucarelli, oboe Koch Intl 7282

23:40:00 00:07:35 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach Largo from Cello Concerto in A

English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Matt Haimovitz, cello DeutGram 429219

23:48:00 00:08:53 Guillaume Lekeu Larghetto for Cello & Ensemble

Ensemble Musique Oblique Isabelle Veyrier, cello Harm Mundi 901455