Classical Impressions—Burning River Brass (Burning River 2013)

The original inspiration behind Burning River Brass was to give great players who were also good friends a chance to play together on a consistent basis. Soon after the first rehearsal in May 1996, BRB began to grow rapidly. The ensemble made its debut in September of 1996 under the auspices of Arts Renaissance Tremont and by 1998 was touring nationally. This new disc features many of the arrangements they have performed in concert over the years. Works by Debussy, Prokofiev, Rachmaninoff, Brahms, and more! (The link sends you to the Burning River Brass website.)

Featured Fri 3/7, Tue 3/18, Thu 3/27

