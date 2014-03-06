William Alwyn Concerti Grossi Nos. 2 & 3; The Moor of Venice; Serenade; Seven Irish Tunes—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Lloyd-Jones (Naxos 570145)

That almost all of William Alwyn's orchestral music is now available on the Naxos label is, according to critic John France of MusicWeb International, "...a magnificent achievement that I could never have imagined in my wildest dreams some 40 years ago." WCLV listeners most often hear Alwyn's music on Movie Quizzes (‘Odd Man Out,’ ‘The Winslow Boy,’ ‘A Night to Remember’), but you may become as big a fan of his concert music as Mr. France after listening to this disc!

Featured Thu 3/6, Mon 3/17, Wed 3/26