Mozart: Violin Concertos Nos. 3 & 4; Sonata K 305—Ray Chen, violin; Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival Orchestra/Christoph Eschenbach (Sony 544775)

Violinist Ray Chen appeared recently at the Cleveland Museum of Art, and here he is in his first album of Mozart, joined by the renowned Christoph Eschenbach as conductor and piano accompanist. For both of the concertos, Mr. Chen composed his own cadenzas. (You’ll find the artist’s conversation with WCLV’s Mark Satola on our website.)

