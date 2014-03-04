© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Recording of the Week

An Amadeus Affair

Published March 4, 2014 at 6:44 PM EST
An Amadeus Affair—Anderson & Roe Piano Duo (Steinway 30022)
Here Greg Anderson & Elizabeth Joy Roe's infatuation with Mozart comes alive in a sonic whirl of intrigue, scandal, exhilaration and mischief. ‘An Amadeus Affair,’ their second release on the Steinway label, celebrates Mozart with a brilliant recording of his Sonata for Two Pianos surrounded by scintillating four-hand arrangements of music from his operas and concertos. Their first Steinway release, ‘When Words Fade’ (another WCLV Choice CD), spent over a dozen weeks on the Billboard Classical Charts.
Featured Tue 3/4, Thu 3/13, Mon 3/24